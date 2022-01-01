Mamma Mia's - Hanover
333 Columbia Road
Hanover, MA 02339
Popular Items
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Small Regular BYO
Build Your Own!
Small Specialty BYO
Build Your Own Specialty Pizza!
Small House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Small Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple
Small Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
Small Margarita - White
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Small Shrimp Scampi
Fresh sautéed shrimp, fresh garlic, diced tomato, scallions, EVOO, parsley, Romano, and mozzarella cheese
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Large Regular BYO
Build your own pizza!
Large Specialty BYO
Build your own Specialty pizza!
Large House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Large Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple
Large Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Large Margarita - Red
Fresh Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Diced Tomatoes | Pesto | Homemade Red Sauce
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo
Large Margarita -White
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
Large Shrimp Scampi
Fresh sautéed shrimp, fresh garlic, diced tomato, scallions, EVOO, parsley, Romano, and mozzarella cheese
Soups
Cup of Tortellini soup
Cheese Tortellini | Homemade Chicken Broth
Bowl Tortillini Soup
Cheese Tortellini | Homemade Chicken Broth
Cup Soup of the day
Call for Soup of the day 781-826-1600
Bowl Soup of the day
Call for Soup of the day 781-826-1600
Quart of Tortellini
Cheese Tortellini | Homemade Chicken Broth
Quart of Soup of the Day
Call for Soup of the day 781-826-1600
Cup Of Minestrone
Bowl Of Minestrone
Salads
SM House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black olives | Provolone Cheese
SM Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
Caprese Salad
Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
LG House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black olives | Provolone cheese
Antipasto Salad
Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone | Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian dressing
LG Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Ranch Salad
Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad
Beet Salad
Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette
Artichoke Salad
Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Chopped Salad
Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze
Lunch Chopped Salad
Extra Dressing
Side of extra dressing.
Appetizers
Bar Fries
Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice Served with Ranch Dressing
Bruschetta
Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Chicken Tenders
Eggplant Tower
Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze
Side of French Fries
Classic Fried Calamari
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Seafood Quahog
Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing
Side of Eggplant Parmigiana
Side Stuffed Red Pepper
Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins
Side of Onion Rings
Plain Fried Calamari
Shrimp Crostini
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic and Wine Sauce | Crostini Bread
Sausage Pepper Potato
Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers | Roasted Potatoes | Garlic
Stuffed Mushroom
Homemade Seafood Stuffing
6 Chicken Wings
12 Chicken Wings
Papa's Mussels (Scampi)
Scampi Style
Papa's Mussels (Fra Diavolo)
Fra Diavolo Style
Sides
Side Sauces
Cup of Red Sauce
Cup of our homemade red sauce
Bowl of Red Sauce
1/2 Quart of our homemade red sauce. Hot and Cold Available.
Quart of Red Sauce
Quart of our homemade red sauce. Hot and Cold Available.
Cup of Alfredo
Cup of our delicious homemade Alfredo Sauce
Quart of Alfredo
Quart of our delicious homemade Alfredo sauce.
Bottle Of Salad Dressing
Side Of Red Sauce
FLATBREAD
BYO Flatbread
Build Your Own!
Primavera Flatbread
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta
Margarita Flatbread
Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing
SPECIALTIES
Chicken Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Chicken Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Papa’s Combo Chicken
Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Braciolettini
Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad and Pasta
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Eggplant Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano
Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
Cheese Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce
Eggplant Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce
Mamma’s Combo
Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta ** Contains pine nuts **
Stuffed Pepper Dinner
Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins Your Choice of Pasta
Sausage Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Sausage Ricotta Al Forno
Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce
Mamma's Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Steak Tips
Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes
Veal Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Papa’s Combo Veal
Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Saltimbocca
Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Pan Seared Salmon
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
Seafood Florentine
Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar Your Choice of Pasta
Pesci Italia
Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable
Fish and Chips
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy | Marinara Sauce Your Choice of Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta
Combo Cacciatorre
PASTA DISHES
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Cream Sauce | Parmesan
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken
Sauteed Chicken | Cream Sauce | Parmesan
Homemade Gnocchi
Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce
Tortellini
Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Tortellini Carbonara
Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce
Pasta w/ Sauce
Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs (extra)
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Italian Sub
Italian Meats | Provolone
Meatball Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Sausage Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Chix Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Veal Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Steak Tip Sub
Provolone | Sautéed Peppers
Angus Burger
Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
Steak and Cheese Supreme
Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms
North End Sub
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Stir fry wrap
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenderloins and French fries
Kids Pasta with Sauce
Your choice of ziti, angel hair, linguine or spaghetti. Option to upgrade to Premium Pasta choices
Kids Pasta with Butter
Choice of pasta in butter
Kids Slice of Cheese Pizza
Kids Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Mozzarella Sticks and French Fries
4 Mozzarella sticks and French Fries
Kids Pasta with Meatball
Choice of pasta with a meatball
Kids Pasta and Sausage
Choice of pasta with sausage
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Kids Tortelini And Red Sauce
Hoodsie Cup
Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza
Gluten Sensitive Entrees
GF Pasta / Pick Your Sauce
Change up your sauce! See choices below
GF Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta
Garnished with pepper, mushroom and our homemade chunky tomato marinara sauce Chicken served boneless or on the bone
GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
GF Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
GF Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta
DESSERTS
Tiramisu
Cannoli
Cannoli with Chips
Brownie Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream
Spumoni
Brownie
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Oreo Creme Pie
Cheesecake
Lava Cake
Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Choc Rasberry Cake
COOKIE
Whoopie Pie
Strawberry Cake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
333 Columbia Road, Hanover, MA 02339