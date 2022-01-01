Main picView gallery

Mamma Mia's - Hanover

333 Columbia Road

Hanover, MA 02339

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Large Regular BYO
Chicken Parmigiana

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$14.00

Traditional Cheese Pizza

Small Regular BYO

Small Regular BYO

$13.74

Build Your Own!

Small Specialty BYO

Small Specialty BYO

$14.74

Build Your Own Specialty Pizza!

Small House Special

Small House Special

$17.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham | Pineapple

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$15.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Small Margarita - White

Small Margarita - White

$17.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Small Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Fresh sautéed shrimp, fresh garlic, diced tomato, scallions, EVOO, parsley, Romano, and mozzarella cheese

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$15.00

Traditional Cheese Pizza

Large Regular BYO

Large Regular BYO

$14.49

Build your own pizza!

Large Specialty BYO

Large Specialty BYO

$15.49

Build your own Specialty pizza!

Large House Special

Large House Special

$19.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham | Pineapple

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$16.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Large Margarita - Red

$19.00

Fresh Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Diced Tomatoes | Pesto | Homemade Red Sauce

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo

Large Margarita -White

Large Margarita -White

$19.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Large Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Fresh sautéed shrimp, fresh garlic, diced tomato, scallions, EVOO, parsley, Romano, and mozzarella cheese

Slice Pizza

Slice of Cheese

Slice of Cheese

$2.75
Slice of Pepperoni

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.00

Special Slice

$3.00

Soups

Cup of Tortellini soup

Cup of Tortellini soup

$5.99

Cheese Tortellini | Homemade Chicken Broth

Bowl Tortillini Soup

Bowl Tortillini Soup

$7.99

Cheese Tortellini | Homemade Chicken Broth

Cup Soup of the day

$4.99

Call for Soup of the day 781-826-1600

Bowl Soup of the day

$6.99

Call for Soup of the day 781-826-1600

Quart of Tortellini

Quart of Tortellini

$11.99

Cheese Tortellini | Homemade Chicken Broth

Quart of Soup of the Day

$9.99

Call for Soup of the day 781-826-1600

Cup Of Minestrone

$4.99

Bowl Of Minestrone

$5.99

Salads

SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black olives | Provolone Cheese

SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$9.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black olives | Provolone cheese

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.99

Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone | Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian dressing

LG Greek Salad

LG Greek Salad

$13.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Ranch Salad

Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Beet Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.99

Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze

Lunch Chopped Salad

Lunch Chopped Salad

$8.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side of extra dressing.

Appetizers

Bar Fries

Bar Fries

$10.99

Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice Served with Ranch Dressing

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.99

Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99
Eggplant Tower

Eggplant Tower

$15.99

Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze

Side of French Fries

Side of French Fries

$3.99
Classic Fried Calamari

Classic Fried Calamari

$14.99

Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Seafood Quahog

Seafood Quahog

$6.99

Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing

Side of Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99
Side Stuffed Red Pepper

Side Stuffed Red Pepper

$13.99

Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins

Side of Onion Rings

Side of Onion Rings

$4.99
Plain Fried Calamari

Plain Fried Calamari

$13.99
Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic and Wine Sauce | Crostini Bread

Sausage Pepper Potato

$14.99

Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers | Roasted Potatoes | Garlic

Stuffed Mushroom

$9.99

Homemade Seafood Stuffing

6 Chicken Wings

$10.99

12 Chicken Wings

$15.99
Papa's Mussels (Scampi)

Papa's Mussels (Scampi)

$14.99

Scampi Style

Papa's Mussels (Fra Diavolo)

$14.99

Fra Diavolo Style

Sides

Side Order Meatballs

Side Order Meatballs

$5.99

3 Meatballs

Side Order Sausages

Side Order Sausages

$5.99

2 Sausages

Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$2.99
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

Side of grated cheese

$0.50
Cup of Pasta Salad

Cup of Pasta Salad

$3.99
Side Of Mixed Vegetables

Side Of Mixed Vegetables

$2.99

Potato Chips

Roll

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Sauces

Cup of Red Sauce

$3.00

Cup of our homemade red sauce

Bowl of Red Sauce

$6.00

1/2 Quart of our homemade red sauce. Hot and Cold Available.

Quart of Red Sauce

$12.99

Quart of our homemade red sauce. Hot and Cold Available.

Cup of Alfredo

$5.00

Cup of our delicious homemade Alfredo Sauce

Quart of Alfredo

$15.99

Quart of our delicious homemade Alfredo sauce.

Bottle Of Salad Dressing

$7.99

Side Of Red Sauce

$0.50

FLATBREAD

BYO Flatbread

BYO Flatbread

$11.99

Build Your Own!

Primavera Flatbread

Primavera Flatbread

$14.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$14.99

Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing

SPECIALTIES

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Chicken Broccoli Penne

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Papa’s Combo Chicken

Papa’s Combo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Braciolettini

Chicken Braciolettini

$22.99

Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad and Pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.99

Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Eggplant Baked Ziti

Eggplant Baked Ziti

$18.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$16.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce

Eggplant Manicotti

$18.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce

Mamma’s Combo

Mamma’s Combo

$21.99

Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta ** Contains pine nuts **

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$16.99

Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins Your Choice of Pasta

Sausage Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

$20.99

Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce

Mamma's Chop Suey

Mamma's Chop Suey

$17.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$26.99

Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Papa’s Combo Veal

Papa’s Combo Veal

$22.99

Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$23.99

Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.99

Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable

Seafood Florentine

$24.99

Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar Your Choice of Pasta

Pesci Italia

$24.99

Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$24.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy | Marinara Sauce Your Choice of Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta

Combo Cacciatorre

$19.99

PASTA DISHES

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.99

Cream Sauce | Parmesan

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

$23.98

Sauteed Chicken | Cream Sauce | Parmesan

Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$17.99

Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce

Tortellini

$17.99

Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.99

Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce

Pasta w/ Sauce

Pasta w/ Sauce

$15.50

Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs (extra)

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

provolone, peppers, onions, mushrooms
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Chix Parm Sub

Chix Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Steak Tip Sub

$15.99

Provolone | Sautéed Peppers

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$14.99

Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

Steak and Cheese Supreme

$15.99

Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms

North End Sub

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Stir fry wrap

$10.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Breaded chicken tenderloins and French fries

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$5.95

Your choice of ziti, angel hair, linguine or spaghetti. Option to upgrade to Premium Pasta choices

Kids Pasta with Butter

$5.95

Choice of pasta in butter

Kids Slice of Cheese Pizza

$2.95

Kids Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

$2.95

Kids Mozzarella Sticks and French Fries

$7.95

4 Mozzarella sticks and French Fries

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$7.95

Choice of pasta with a meatball

Kids Pasta and Sausage

$7.95

Choice of pasta with sausage

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.95

Kids Tortelini And Red Sauce

$7.95

Hoodsie Cup

$2.25

Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza

SM GF House Salad

SM GF House Salad

$5.99
LG GF House Salad

LG GF House Salad

$8.99
SM GF Greek Salad

SM GF Greek Salad

$9.99
LG GF Greek Salad

LG GF Greek Salad

$13.99
SM GF Caesar Salad

SM GF Caesar Salad

$6.99
LG GF Caesar Salad

LG GF Caesar Salad

$10.99
10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$10.99
GF Caprese Salad

GF Caprese Salad

$13.99
GF Antipasto Salad

GF Antipasto Salad

$15.99
GF Chicken Ranch Salad

GF Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99
GF Artichoke Salad

GF Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Gluten Sensitive Entrees

GF Pasta / Pick Your Sauce

$15.50

Change up your sauce! See choices below

GF Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta

$19.99

Garnished with pepper, mushroom and our homemade chunky tomato marinara sauce Chicken served boneless or on the bone

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

GF Pasta Bolognese

GF Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

GF Shrimp Scampi

GF Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00
Cannoli with Chips

Cannoli with Chips

$4.99
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Spumoni

$4.99
Brownie

Brownie

$2.95

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$8.50

Oreo Creme Pie

$7.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.00
Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Choc Rasberry Cake

$7.00Out of stock

COOKIE

$2.95

Whoopie Pie

$2.95Out of stock
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$6.99Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
333 Columbia Road, Hanover, MA 02339

