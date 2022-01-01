Main picView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Mamma Mia's Kingston

review star

No reviews yet

134 Main Street

Kingston, MA 02364

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Large Regular BYO
Chicken Parmigiana

Soups

Cup of Tortellini soup

Cup of Tortellini soup

$5.99
Bowl Tortellini Soup

Bowl Tortellini Soup

$7.99
Cup Pasta Fagioli

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$6.99
Bowl Pasta Fagioli

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$8.99

Cup of Minestrone

$4.99

Bowl of Minestrone

$5.99

Salads

SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$9.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

LG Greek Salad

LG Greek Salad

$13.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Ranch Salad

Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.99

Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.99

Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian dressing

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Beet Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette

Appetizers

Bar Fries

Bar Fries

$9.99

Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99
Eggplant Tower

Eggplant Tower

$15.99

Pan-fried eggplant layered with imported prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, and basil drizzled with roasted garlic and oil and balsamic glaze

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Classic Calamari

Classic Calamari

$13.99

Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Homemade Seafood Quahog

Homemade Seafood Quahog

$6.99

Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing

Side of Eggplant

$13.99
Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

$12.99

Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins

Stuffed Mushroom

$8.99

Homemade Seafood Stuffing

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

Chicken Wings (12)

$14.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread

Sausage, Pepper, and Potato

$14.99

Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers | Roasted Potatoes | Garlic

Papa's Mussles

Papa's Mussles

$13.99

Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style

Sides

3 Meatballs

3 Meatballs

$5.99
2 Sausages

2 Sausages

$5.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$2.99
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99Out of stock
Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Side Sauces

Cup of Sauce

$3.00

1/2 Quart Sauce

$6.00

Quart of Red Sauce

$12.99

Cup of Alfredo

$5.00

Quart of Alfredo

$15.99

Quart of Dressing

$11.99

1/2 Quart Dressing

$6.00

Quart Bolognese

$22.99

1/2 Quart Bolognese

$17.99

Cup of Marsala

$5.00

Small Pizzas

Ham and Pineapple
Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$14.00
Small Regular BYO

Small Regular BYO

$13.74

Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham

Small Specialty BYO

Small Specialty BYO

$14.74

Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach

Small House Special

Small House Special

$17.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$14.00
Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$15.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$17.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.00
Large Regular BYO

Large Regular BYO

$14.49

Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham

Large Specialty BYO

Large Specialty BYO

$15.49

Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach

Large House Special

Large House Special

$19.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham and Pineapple

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$16.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$19.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Slice Pizza

Slice of Cheese

Slice of Cheese

$2.00
Slice of Pepperoni

Slice of Pepperoni

$2.00

Slice of Toppings

$2.00

SANDWICHES

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

LUNCH SPECIALS

Panini Special

$12.99Out of stock

Pasta Special

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Special

$13.99Out of stock

Flatbread Special

$12.99Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$11.99Out of stock

DINNER SPECIALS

Fish Special

$23.99Out of stock

Sausage Special

$18.99Out of stock

Chicken Special

$20.99Out of stock

Shrimp Special

$24.99Out of stock

Pasta Special

$16.99

Veal Special

$23.99Out of stock

THRIFTY THURSDAY

THRIFTY THURSDAY

$24.95

SEASONAL MENU

TORTELLINI, ROASTED CHICKEN, CREAM SAUCE,TOMATO, CAPERS, GARLIC, AND BLACK OLIVES
Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.99Out of stock

Prosciutto | Tomatoes | Shaved Romano | Lemon | Olive Oil | Pine Nuts

STRAWBERRY SPIN SALAD

STRAWBERRY SPIN SALAD

$13.99

Strawberry | Feta | Walnuts | Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

CHICKEN ANNA

CHICKEN ANNA

$21.99

Mushroom | Tomatoes | Sage | Garlic | Cream Sauce Served over Homemade Noodles

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$20.99

Chicken | Spinach | Provolone Cheese | Wine Sauce Served with Cavatappi Pasta

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.99
PEAR SALAD

PEAR SALAD

$14.99
CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$15.99
PUMPKIN & SAUSAGE FLATBREAD

PUMPKIN & SAUSAGE FLATBREAD

$15.99

PASTA DISHES

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Chicken Served Boneless

Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey

Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey

$17.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano | Your Choice of Pasta

Pasta with Red Sauce

Pasta with Red Sauce

$15.50

Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs

Sausage Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.99

Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

$20.99

Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Cream Sauce | Parmesan

Tortellini

$17.99

Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$17.99

Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce

SPECIALTIES

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$16.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Chicken Braciolettini

Chicken Braciolettini

$22.99

Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs | Served with a House Salad

Chicken Broccoli Penne

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic | Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Eggplant Manicotti

$18.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Baked Ziti with Sliced Eggplant

Baked Ziti with Sliced Eggplant

$18.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Papa’s Combo Chicken

Papa’s Combo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Papa’s Combo Veal

Papa’s Combo Veal

$22.99

Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Pesci Italia

$24.99

Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs | Served with Potato and Vegetable

Shrimp Broccoli Penne

$24.99

Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic | Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$16.99

Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Pan-Seared Salmon

$24.99

Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices | Your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$25.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy | Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Florentine

$24.99

Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar | Your Choice of Pasta

KIDS MENU

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.95

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.75

KID MOZZ STICKS & FF

$7.95

KID PASTA & SAUSAGE

$7.95

KID PASTA W BUTTER

$5.95

KID PASTA W MEATBALL

$7.95
KID PASTA W SAUCE

KID PASTA W SAUCE

$5.95

KID SLICE OF CHEESE

$2.95

KID SLICE OF PEPPERONI

$3.25

HOODSIE CUP

$2.25Out of stock

FLATBREADS

Primavera Flatbread

Primavera Flatbread

$14.99

Eggplant | Roasted Pepper | Artichoke | Feta | Balsamic Glaze

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.99

Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing

Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza

SM GF House Salad

SM GF House Salad

$5.99
LG GF House Salad

LG GF House Salad

$8.99
SM GF Greek Salad

SM GF Greek Salad

$9.99
LG GF Greek Salad

LG GF Greek Salad

$13.99
SM GF Caesar Salad

SM GF Caesar Salad

$6.99
LG GF Caesar Salad

LG GF Caesar Salad

$10.99
10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$10.99
GF Caprese Salad

GF Caprese Salad

$13.99
GF Antipasto Salad

GF Antipasto Salad

$15.99
GF Chicken Ranch Salad

GF Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99
GF Artichoke Salad

GF Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Gluten Sensitive Entrees

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Change up your sauce! See choices below

GF Chicken Cacciotore with Pasta

$19.99

Garnished with pepper, mushroom and our homemade chunky tomato marinara sauce Chicken served boneless or on the bone

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

$20.99

Alfredo or garlic and oil

GF Pasta Bolognese

GF Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

A homemade tomato based sauce, sautéed with ground beef, pepper, onion and seasonings

GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

$22.99
GF Shrimp Scampi

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Shrimp sautéed with a blend of wine, butter, garlic, tomato and spices served over gluten free pasta

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$2.99
BROWNIE SUNDAE

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$10.00
CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$5.00
CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS

CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS

$5.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.00
MARIES ITALIAN COOKIES

MARIES ITALIAN COOKIES

$8.99

OREO PIE

$7.00Out of stock

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$6.99
SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$7.00

SILVERLAKE DESSERT

$6.99Out of stock

SPUMONI

$4.99
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

SILVERLAKE COOKIE

$1.50

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00

Mamma Mia's Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Gatorade

$3.50

Mamma Mias Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Mamma Mias Diet Rootbeer

$3.00

Mamma Mias Orange Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

134 Main Street, Kingston, MA 02364

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

