Mamma Mia's Kingston
134 Main Street
Kingston, MA 02364
Popular Items
Soups
Salads
SM House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
SM Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
Caprese Salad
Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
LG House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
LG Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Ranch Salad
Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
Chopped Salad
Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze
Antipasto Salad
Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian dressing
Artichoke Salad
Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Beet Salad
Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette
Appetizers
Bar Fries
Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice
Chicken Tenders
Eggplant Tower
Pan-fried eggplant layered with imported prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, and basil drizzled with roasted garlic and oil and balsamic glaze
Fried Calamari
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Classic Calamari
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Homemade Seafood Quahog
Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing
Side of Eggplant
Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper
Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins
Stuffed Mushroom
Homemade Seafood Stuffing
Chicken Wings (6)
Chicken Wings (12)
Bruschetta
Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Shrimp Crostini
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread
Sausage, Pepper, and Potato
Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers | Roasted Potatoes | Garlic
Papa's Mussles
Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style
Sides
Side Sauces
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
Small Regular BYO
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham
Small Specialty BYO
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Small House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Small Hawaiian
Small Vegetarian
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Small Margherita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Large Regular BYO
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham
Large Specialty BYO
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Large House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Large Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple
Large Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Large Margherita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
SANDWICHES
Italian Sub
Italian Meats | Provolone
Meatball Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Sausage Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Veal Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Steak and Cheese Sub
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
LUNCH SPECIALS
DINNER SPECIALS
THRIFTY THURSDAY
SEASONAL MENU
Shrimp Crostini
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread
ARUGULA SALAD
Prosciutto | Tomatoes | Shaved Romano | Lemon | Olive Oil | Pine Nuts
STRAWBERRY SPIN SALAD
Strawberry | Feta | Walnuts | Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
CHICKEN ANNA
Mushroom | Tomatoes | Sage | Garlic | Cream Sauce Served over Homemade Noodles
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
Chicken | Spinach | Provolone Cheese | Wine Sauce Served with Cavatappi Pasta
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
PEAR SALAD
CACIO E PEPE
PUMPKIN & SAUSAGE FLATBREAD
PASTA DISHES
Chicken Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Chicken Served Boneless
Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano | Your Choice of Pasta
Pasta with Red Sauce
Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs
Sausage Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Tortellini Carbonara
Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce
Sausage Ricotta Al Forno
Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream Sauce | Parmesan
Tortellini
Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Homemade Gnocchi
Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce
SPECIALTIES
Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Cheese Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Chicken Braciolettini
Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs | Served with a House Salad
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic | Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Chicken Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Chicken Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Eggplant Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Baked Ziti with Sliced Eggplant
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Fish and Chips
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Papa’s Combo Chicken
Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Papa’s Combo Veal
Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Pasta Bolognese
Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Pesci Italia
Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs | Served with Potato and Vegetable
Shrimp Broccoli Penne
Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic | Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Stuffed Pepper Dinner
Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Pan-Seared Salmon
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices | Your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy | Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Florentine
Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar | Your Choice of Pasta
Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza
Gluten Sensitive Entrees
GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Change up your sauce! See choices below
GF Chicken Cacciotore with Pasta
Garnished with pepper, mushroom and our homemade chunky tomato marinara sauce Chicken served boneless or on the bone
GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta
Alfredo or garlic and oil
GF Pasta Bolognese
A homemade tomato based sauce, sautéed with ground beef, pepper, onion and seasonings
GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo
GF Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with a blend of wine, butter, garlic, tomato and spices served over gluten free pasta
DESSERTS
BROWNIE
BROWNIE SUNDAE
CANNOLI
CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS
CHOCOLATE CAKE
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
MARIES ITALIAN COOKIES
OREO PIE
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
SEASONAL CHEESECAKE
SILVERLAKE DESSERT
SPUMONI
TIRAMISU
VANILLA ICE CREAM
SILVERLAKE COOKIE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
134 Main Street, Kingston, MA 02364