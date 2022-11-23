- Home
Mamma Mia's Marshfield
93 Careswell Street
Marshfield, MA 02050
Popular Items
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce
Large Regular BYO
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham
Large Specialty BYO
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Large House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Large Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple
Large Margarita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Large Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo
Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo
LG Chicken Baconranch
Large Dough Balls
Large Scallop Bacon
Soups
Salads
SM House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
SM Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing
Antipasto Salad
Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian Dressing
LG House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
LG Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing
Chicken Ranch Salad
Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
Caprese Salad
Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Artichoke Salad
Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Beet Salad
Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Appetizers
stuffed mushrooms
Homemade Seafood Stuffing
Buffalo Tenders
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Chicken Wings 6 ct
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Chicken Wings 12 ct
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Classic Calamari
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Plain Calamari
Papa's Mussels
Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style
Seafood Quahog
Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing
Shrimp Crostini
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread
Bar Fries
Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice Served with Ranch Dressing
Garlic Bread
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Bruschetta
Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper
Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Eggplant Tower
Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze
Side of Eggplant Parmigiana
sausage, pepper, potato
Sides
French Fries
Side of Mashed Potato
Broccoli
Onion Rings
Side Order Meatballs
Side Order Sausages
Roasted Potato
Sauteed Spinach
Side Grilled Chicken
SALMON ADD ON SALAD
Side of Pasta Salad
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Of Mixed Vegetables
Side Steak Tips
Side of Dressing
Side of grated chz
Risotto
Side Sauces
FLATBREAD
Primavera Flatbread
Eggplant | Roasted Pepper | Artichoke | Feta | Balsamic Glaze
Margarita Flatbread
Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing
BYO Flatbread
Italiano Flatbread
CHEESE BURGER FLAT BREAD15.
SPECIALTIES
Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Chicken Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Chicken Braciolettini
Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad
Chicken Saltimboca
Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
Papa’s Combo Chicken
Chicken | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Eggplant Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce
Mamma’s Combo
Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta
Veal Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Veal Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Papa’s Combo Veal
Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Saltimboca
Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Steak Tips
Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes
Stuffed Pepper Dinner
Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins Your Choice of Pasta
Sausage Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
Sausage Ricotta Al Forno
Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce
Pesci Italia
Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable
Seafood Florentine
Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar Your Choice of Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce Your Choice of Pasta
Fish and Chips
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Shrimp Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Pan Seared Salmon
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
PASTA DISHES
Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce
Pasta w/ Sauce
Your choice of ziti, angel hair, linguine or spaghetti Add sausages or meatballs
Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
Mammas Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Pasta W/ Mball
Pasta w/ Sausage
Tortellini
Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream Sauce | Parmesan
Cheese Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta
Tortellini Carbonara
Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce
LUNCH SPECIALS
WEEKLY SPECIALS
SEASONAL SPECIALS
Appetizers
SANDWICHES
Angus Burger
Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Veal Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Steak Tip Sub
Provolone | Sautéed Peppers
Meatball Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Sausage Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Italian Sub
Italian Meats | Provolone
STEAK AND CHEESE SUPREME
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
FOUNTAIN SODAS
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
MILK / JUICE
COFFEE / TEA
KIDS BEVERAGE
KIDS MENU
Kid Pasta w/ Meatball or Sausage
Kids Pasta with Sauce
Kids Mac And Cheese
Kids Pizza
Hoodsie Cup
Kids Chicken Finger and Fries
Raviolis with Red Sauce
Tortellini with Red Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks and French Fries
Kids Pizza Slice Cheese
Kids Pizza Slice Pepperoni
Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza
Gluten Sensitive Entrees
GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Change up your sauce! See choices below
GF Chicken Cacciotore with Pasta
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta
Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo
GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo
Shrimp | Broccoli | Alfredo
GF Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta
GF Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta
GF Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
DESSERTS
Tiramisu
Cheesecake
Kids Vanilla Ice Cream
Brownies
Silver Lake Cookies
Oreo Cream Pie
Blueberry Cheesecake
Cannoli
Cannoli w/ Chips
Silver Lake Brownies
Chocolate Lava Cake
Brownie Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream
APPLE CRISP
Maria Italian Cookies
DESSERT SPECIAL
93 Careswell Street, Marshfield, MA 02050