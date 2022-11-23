Main picView gallery

Mamma Mia's Marshfield

review star

No reviews yet

93 Careswell Street

Marshfield, MA 02050

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Large Regular BYO
Chicken Parmigiana

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.00

Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce

Large Regular BYO

Large Regular BYO

$14.49

Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham

Large Specialty BYO

Large Specialty BYO

$15.49

Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach

Large House Special

Large House Special

$19.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham | Pineapple

Large Margarita

Large Margarita

$19.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$16.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo

Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo

LG Chicken Baconranch

$18.00

Large Dough Balls

$5.99

Large Scallop Bacon

$21.00

Soups

Cup of Tortellini soup

Cup of Tortellini soup

$5.99
Bowl Tortellini Soup

Bowl Tortellini Soup

$7.99
Quart of Tortellini

Quart of Tortellini

$11.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.99

Quart of Soup of the Day

$9.99

MINESTRONE CUP

$4.99

MINESTRONE BOWL

$5.99

Salads

SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$7.25

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$8.25

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$11.25

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$17.25

Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian Dressing

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$10.25

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$12.25

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

LG Greek Salad

LG Greek Salad

$15.25

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing

Chicken Ranch Salad

Chicken Ranch Salad

$15.25

Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.25

Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$15.25

Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Beet Salad

$15.25

Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.25

Appetizers

stuffed mushrooms

$9.99

Homemade Seafood Stuffing

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Chicken Wings 6 ct

$10.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Chicken Wings 12 ct

$15.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Classic Calamari

Classic Calamari

$14.99

Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Plain Calamari

Plain Calamari

$13.99
Papa's Mussels

Papa's Mussels

$14.99

Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style

Seafood Quahog

Seafood Quahog

$6.99

Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing

Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread

Bar Fries

Bar Fries

$10.99

Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice Served with Ranch Dressing

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.99

Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

$13.99

Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Eggplant Tower

Eggplant Tower

$15.99

Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze

Side of Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

sausage, pepper, potato

$14.99

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Side of Mashed Potato

$4.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Side Order Meatballs

Side Order Meatballs

$5.99
Side Order Sausages

Side Order Sausages

$5.99
Roasted Potato

Roasted Potato

$2.99
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

SALMON ADD ON SALAD

$10.99
Side of Pasta Salad

Side of Pasta Salad

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99Out of stock
Side Of Mixed Vegetables

Side Of Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Side Steak Tips

$10.99

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of grated chz

$1.00

Risotto

$5.99Out of stock

Side Sauces

Cup of Sauce

$3.00

Cup of Alfredo

$5.00

Quart of Alfredo

$15.99

1/2 Quart Sauce

$6.00

Quart of Red Sauce

$12.99

1/2 Quart Dressing

$6.00

Quart of Dressing

$11.99

Bowl of Red Sauce

$5.99

Cup of Marsala

$5.00

Quart of Marsala

$15.99

FLATBREAD

Primavera Flatbread

Primavera Flatbread

$14.99

Eggplant | Roasted Pepper | Artichoke | Feta | Balsamic Glaze

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$14.99

Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing

BYO Flatbread

BYO Flatbread

$10.99

Italiano Flatbread

$13.99

CHEESE BURGER FLAT BREAD15.

$15.00

SPECIALTIES

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Chicken Broccoli Penne

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Chicken Braciolettini

Chicken Braciolettini

$22.99

Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad

Chicken Saltimboca

$22.99

Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Papa’s Combo Chicken

Papa’s Combo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Eggplant Manicotti

$18.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce

Mamma’s Combo

Mamma’s Combo

$21.99

Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Veal Marsala

$22.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Papa’s Combo Veal

Papa’s Combo Veal

$22.99

Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Saltimboca

$23.99

Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$26.99

Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$16.99

Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins Your Choice of Pasta

Sausage Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

$20.99

Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce

Pesci Italia

$24.99

Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable

Seafood Florentine

$24.99

Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar Your Choice of Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$24.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce Your Choice of Pasta

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Shrimp Broccoli Penne

$23.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.99

Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable

PASTA DISHES

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce

Pasta w/ Sauce

Pasta w/ Sauce

$15.50

Your choice of ziti, angel hair, linguine or spaghetti Add sausages or meatballs

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

Mammas Chop Suey

Mammas Chop Suey

$17.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Pasta W/ Mball

$16.99

Pasta w/ Sausage

$16.99

Tortellini

$17.99

Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Cream Sauce | Parmesan

Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$16.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.99

Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce

LUNCH SPECIALS

in House Catering

$35.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

BLACKENED SALMON

$24.99

CHICKEN POMODORO

$23.99

SHRIMP RISOTTO

$22.99

JALAPENO POPPERS

$10.99

CHICKEN BITES

$10.99

SEASONAL SPECIALS

TORTELLINI, ROASTED CHICKEN, CREAM SAUCE, TOMATO, CAPERS, GARLIC, AND BLACK OLIVES
Chicken Anna

Chicken Anna

$21.99
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.99
Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$14.99
Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$15.99
Pumpkin Flatbread

Pumpkin Flatbread

$15.99

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

SANDWICHES

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$14.99

Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Veal Parm Sub

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Steak Tip Sub

$15.99

Provolone | Sautéed Peppers

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

STEAK AND CHEESE SUPREME

$15.99
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

FOUNTAIN SODAS

Pepsi

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mamma Mias Rootbeer

$3.50

Mammas Diet Rootbeer

$5.50

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bottle Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mamma Mias Rasp Lime Rickey

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$3.00

Mamma Mias Orange Soda

$3.50

2 Lt Diet Pepsi

$6.25

can soda

$1.50

2 Lt Pepsi

$6.25

MILK / JUICE

Milk

$3.00

O.J

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

COFFEE / TEA

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

KIDS BEVERAGE

Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Ice Tea

Kids Bowl

$4.50

Dr Pepper

Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kid Pasta w/ Meatball or Sausage

$7.95

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$5.95

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Hoodsie Cup

$2.25

Kids Chicken Finger and Fries

$7.95

Raviolis with Red Sauce

$7.95

Tortellini with Red Sauce

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks and French Fries

$7.95

Kids Pizza Slice Cheese

$2.95

Kids Pizza Slice Pepperoni

$2.95

Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99
SM GF House Salad

SM GF House Salad

$7.25
LG GF House Salad

LG GF House Salad

$10.25
SM GF Greek Salad

SM GF Greek Salad

$11.25
LG GF Greek Salad

LG GF Greek Salad

$15.25
GF Caprese Salad

GF Caprese Salad

$15.25
SM GF Caesar Salad

SM GF Caesar Salad

$8.25
LG GF Caesar Salad

LG GF Caesar Salad

$12.25
GF Antipasto Salad

GF Antipasto Salad

$17.25
GF Chicken Ranch Salad

GF Chicken Ranch Salad

$15.25
GF Artichoke Salad

GF Artichoke Salad

$15.25

Gluten Sensitive Entrees

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Change up your sauce! See choices below

GF Chicken Cacciotore with Pasta

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

$20.99

Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo

GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

$22.99

Shrimp | Broccoli | Alfredo

GF Shrimp Scampi

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta

GF Pasta Primavera

GF Pasta Primavera

$16.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta

GF Pasta Bolognese

GF Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00
Brownies

Brownies

$4.00

Silver Lake Cookies

$2.75

Oreo Cream Pie

$7.00
Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00
Cannoli w/ Chips

Cannoli w/ Chips

$5.50

Silver Lake Brownies

$4.00
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

APPLE CRISP

$7.50Out of stock
Maria Italian Cookies

Maria Italian Cookies

$8.99

DESSERT SPECIAL

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

93 Careswell Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

