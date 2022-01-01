Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North
Plymouth, MA 02360
Popular Items
Soups
Salads
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
LG Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing
LG House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
Antipasto Salad
Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone | Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian dressing
Artichoke Salad
Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Caprese Salad
Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Ranch Salad
Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
SM Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing
SM House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
Chopped Salad
Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze
Beet Salad
Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette
Appetizers
Eggplant Tower
Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze
Side of Eggplant Parmigiana
Bar Fries
Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice | Served with Ranch Dressing
Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper
Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins
Seafood Quahog
Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing
Bruschetta
Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Fried Calamari
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Mamma’s Classic Calamari
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Papa’s Mussels
Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Shrimp Crostini
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread
Sausage, Pepper and Potato
Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers | Roasted Potatoes | Garlic
Stuffed Mushrooms
Homemade Seafood Stuffing
Chicken Wings 6
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Chicken Wings 12
Sides
Side Sauces
Small Pizzas
Small Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo
Small Cheese
Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce
Small Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple
Small House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Small Margherita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Small Regular BYO
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham
Small Specialty BYO
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Small Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce
Large Regular BYO
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham
Large Specialty BYO
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Large House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Large Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple
Large Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Large Margherita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Large Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo
Large Scallop & Bacon
Large Shrimp Scampi
Large Meatlovers
Lg Chix Bacon Ranch
SANDWICHES
Italian Sub
Italian Meats | Provolone
Meatball Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Sausage Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Veal Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Angus Cheeseburger
Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella
Steak Tip Sub
Provolone | Sautéed Peppers
Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Steak and Cheese Supreme
Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms
PANINI'S & WRAPS
Parmigiana Panini
Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Chicken Cutlet | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce Served with Bleu Cheese on the Side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
Italiano Panini
Italian Meats | Provolone
Caprese Panini
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Basil | Vine Ripe Tomato | Balsamic Glaze
Veggie Panini
Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella
PASTA DISHES
Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano | Your Choice of Pasta
Pasta w/ Tradional Red Sauce
Your choice of ziti, angel hair, linguine or spaghetti. Add sausages or meatballs.
Sausage Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Tortellini Carbonara
Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce
Sausage Ricotta Al Forno
Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream Sauce | Parmesan
Tortellini
Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Homemade Gnocchi
Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce
SPECIALTIES
Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Chicken Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic | Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil Sub Shrimp 3.00
Papa’s Combo Chicken
Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Cheese Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Mamma’s Combo
Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta
Fish and Chips
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Pesci Italia
Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Shrimp Broccoli Penne
Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices | Your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Florentine
Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar | Your Choice of Pasta
Papa’s Combo Veal
Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Veal Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Saltimbocca
Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Cutlet w Arugula Salad
Steak Tips
Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes
Eggplant Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Eggplant Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Stuffed Red Pepper
Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Braciolettini
Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs | Served with a House Salad
Baked Ziti with Sliced Eggplant
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano
Pan Seared Salmon
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
Balsamic Salmon
FOUNTAIN SODAS
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
MILK / JUICE
COFFEE / TEA
Gluten Sensitive Appetizers
Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza
Gluten Sensitive Entrees
GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Change up your sauce! See choices below
GF Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
GF Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
GF Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Gluten Free Pasta
GF Roasted Chicken
Served with roasted potato
GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo
Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
GF Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Served over Gluten Free Pasta
GF Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Served over Gluten Free Pasta
Gluten Sensitive Sides
DINNER SPECIALS
SEASONAL SPECIALS
DESSERTS
TIRAMISU
CANNOLI
CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS
BROWNIE SUNDAE
BLUEBERRY WHITE CHOC. CHEESECAKE
STRAWBERRY DREAMIN' CAKE
OREO PIE
VANILLA ICE CREAM
PLAIN CHEESECAKE
CHEESECAKE W STRAWBERRIES
MARIES COOKIES
Chocolate Lava Divine
PLAIN BROWNIE
Hoodsie
MINI CANNOLI (1)
MINI CANNOLI (2)
MINI CANNOLI W CHOC CHIPS(1)
MINI CANNOLI W CHOC CHIPS(2)
KIDS MENU
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
KID PASTA W SAUCE
KID PASTA W BUTTER
KID SLICE OF CHEESE
KID SLICE OF PEPPERONI
KID MOZZ STICKS & FF
KID GRILLED CHEESE
KID CHICKEN PARM
KID HOODSIE
KID PASTA W MEATBALL
KID TORTELLINI & SAUCE
KID RAVIOLI & SAUCE
KID GRILLED CHIX & VEG
KID JUICE
KIDS MILK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3 Village Green North, Plymouth, MA 02360