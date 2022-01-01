Main picView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

review star

No reviews yet

3 Village Green North

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Large Regular BYO

Soups

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99
Bowl Tortellini Soup

Bowl Tortellini Soup

$7.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99
Cup Tortellini Soup

Cup Tortellini Soup

$5.99
Quart of Tortellini Soup

Quart of Tortellini Soup

$10.99

Quart Soup of the Day

$9.99

Bowl of Minestrone

$5.99

Cup of Minestrone

$4.99

Salads

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

LG Greek Salad

LG Greek Salad

$13.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.99

Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone | Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian dressing

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Ranch Salad

Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$9.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing

SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.99

Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze

Beet Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette

Appetizers

Eggplant Tower

Eggplant Tower

$15.99

Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze

Side of Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99
Bar Fries

Bar Fries

$10.99

Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice | Served with Ranch Dressing

Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

$13.99

Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins

Seafood Quahog

Seafood Quahog

$6.99

Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.99

Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Mamma’s Classic Calamari

Mamma’s Classic Calamari

$14.99

Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Papa’s Mussels

Papa’s Mussels

$14.99

Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread

Sausage, Pepper and Potato

$14.99

Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers | Roasted Potatoes | Garlic

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Homemade Seafood Stuffing

Chicken Wings 6

$10.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Chicken Wings 12

$15.99

Sides

2 Sausages

2 Sausages

$5.99
3 Meatballs

3 Meatballs

$5.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$2.99

Side of Mashed Potato

$2.99

Side of Risotto

$4.99Out of stock
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99
Seasonal Vegetable

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.99
Side of Pasta Salad

Side of Pasta Salad

$2.99

1 Meatball

$1.50

1 Sausage

$1.50

Side Sauces

Cup of Sauce

$3.00

1/2 Quart of Sauce

$6.00

Quart of Red Sauce

$12.99

Cup of Alfredo

$5.00

Quart of Alfredo

$15.00

Quart of House Dressing

$8.99

Ramekin Dressing

$0.50

Ramekin Red Sauce

$0.50

Small Pizzas

Small Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo

Small Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$14.00

Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham | Pineapple

Small House Special

Small House Special

$17.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$17.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Small Regular BYO

Small Regular BYO

$13.74

Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham

Small Specialty BYO

Small Specialty BYO

$14.74

Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$15.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.00

Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce

Large Regular BYO

Large Regular BYO

$14.49

Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham

Large Specialty BYO

Large Specialty BYO

$15.49

Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach

Large House Special

Large House Special

$19.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham | Pineapple

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$16.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$19.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Large Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo

Large Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Large Scallop & Bacon

$21.00

Large Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Large Meatlovers

$20.00

Lg Chix Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Slice Pizza

Slice of Cheese

Slice of Cheese

$2.00
Slice of Pepperoni

Slice of Pepperoni

$2.50

Pizza Kit

$12.99

FLATBREAD

Primavera Flatbread

Primavera Flatbread

$14.99

Eggplant | Roasted Pepper | Artichoke | Feta | Balsamic Glaze

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.99

Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing

SANDWICHES

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Angus Cheeseburger

Angus Cheeseburger

$14.99

Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella

Steak Tip Sub

$15.99

Provolone | Sautéed Peppers

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$10.99

Steak and Cheese Supreme

$15.99

Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms

PANINI'S & WRAPS

Parmigiana Panini

Parmigiana Panini

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce Served with Bleu Cheese on the Side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

Italiano Panini

$11.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Basil | Vine Ripe Tomato | Balsamic Glaze

Veggie Panini

$9.99

Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella

PASTA DISHES

Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey

Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey

$17.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano | Your Choice of Pasta

Pasta w/ Tradional Red Sauce

Pasta w/ Tradional Red Sauce

$15.50

Your choice of ziti, angel hair, linguine or spaghetti. Add sausages or meatballs.

Sausage Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.99

Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

$20.99

Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Cream Sauce | Parmesan

Tortellini

$17.99

Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$17.99

Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce

SPECIALTIES

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.99

Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Broccoli Penne

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic | Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil Sub Shrimp 3.00

Papa’s Combo Chicken

Papa’s Combo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$16.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Mamma’s Combo

Mamma’s Combo

$21.99

Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Pesci Italia

$24.99

Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$24.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Shrimp Broccoli Penne

$23.99

Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices | Your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Florentine

$24.99

Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar | Your Choice of Pasta

Papa’s Combo Veal

Papa’s Combo Veal

$22.99

Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Veal Marsala

$22.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Piccata

$22.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$23.99

Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Cutlet w Arugula Salad

$22.99
Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$26.99

Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Eggplant Manicotti

$18.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Stuffed Red Pepper

Stuffed Red Pepper

$16.99

Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Braciolettini

Chicken Braciolettini

$22.99

Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs | Served with a House Salad

Baked Ziti with Sliced Eggplant

$18.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.99

Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable

Balsamic Salmon

Balsamic Salmon

$23.99Out of stock

FOUNTAIN SODAS

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

GATORADE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.25

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.25

PEPSI

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

TONIC WATER

$3.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Bottle Mountain Dew

$3.00

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Sierra Mist

$3.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mamma Mia's Rootbeer

$3.00

Sm Pellegrino Bottle

$4.50

Lg Pellegrino Bottle

$7.50

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Aquafina Btl Water

$3.00

MILK / JUICE

Milk

$3.50

O.J.

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

COFFEE / TEA

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$6.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Gluten Sensitive Appetizers

Papa’s Mussels

Papa’s Mussels

$14.99

Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style

Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza

SM GF House Salad

SM GF House Salad

$5.99
LG GF House Salad

LG GF House Salad

$8.99
SM GF Greek Salad

SM GF Greek Salad

$9.99
LG GF Greek Salad

LG GF Greek Salad

$13.99
SM GF Caesar Salad

SM GF Caesar Salad

$6.99
LG GF Caesar Salad

LG GF Caesar Salad

$10.99
GF Caprese Salad

GF Caprese Salad

$13.99
10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99
GF Antipasto Salad

GF Antipasto Salad

$15.99
GF Chicken Ranch Salad

GF Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99
GF Artichoke Salad

GF Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Gluten Sensitive Entrees

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Change up your sauce! See choices below

GF Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

GF Pasta Bolognese

GF Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

GF Pasta Primavera

GF Pasta Primavera

$16.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Gluten Free Pasta

GF Roasted Chicken

$15.99

Served with roasted potato

GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

$22.99

Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

GF Shrimp Scampi

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Served over Gluten Free Pasta

GF Seafood Fra Diavolo

GF Seafood Fra Diavolo

$23.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Served over Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Sensitive Sides

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$2.99
Seasonal Vegetable

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

2 Slice Chz & Drink Special

$4.95

2 Slice Roni & Drink Special

$5.45

DINNER SPECIALS

Teriyaki Pineapple Meatballs

$7.99

Fall Pasta

$24.99

Baked Rolled Chicken

$26.99

Sicilian Penne

$23.99

SEASONAL SPECIALS

PENNE, HOMEMADE SAUSAGE, HOMEMADE RED SAUCE, ROASTED PEPPERS AND RED PEPPER FLAKES
BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.99
PEAR SALAD

PEAR SALAD

$14.99
CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$15.99
PUMPKIN FLATBREAD

PUMPKIN FLATBREAD

$15.99

CHICKEN ANNA

$22.99

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00
CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$4.99
CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS

CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS

$5.99
BROWNIE SUNDAE

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$10.00
BLUEBERRY WHITE CHOC. CHEESECAKE

BLUEBERRY WHITE CHOC. CHEESECAKE

$7.00
STRAWBERRY DREAMIN' CAKE

STRAWBERRY DREAMIN' CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

OREO PIE

$8.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.99
PLAIN CHEESECAKE

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$7.00
CHEESECAKE W STRAWBERRIES

CHEESECAKE W STRAWBERRIES

$7.00
MARIES COOKIES

MARIES COOKIES

$8.99
Chocolate Lava Divine

Chocolate Lava Divine

$8.00
PLAIN BROWNIE

PLAIN BROWNIE

$4.99

Hoodsie

$1.00

MINI CANNOLI (1)

$3.00

MINI CANNOLI (2)

$5.50

MINI CANNOLI W CHOC CHIPS(1)

$4.00

MINI CANNOLI W CHOC CHIPS(2)

$6.50

KIDS MENU

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.75
KID PASTA W SAUCE

KID PASTA W SAUCE

$5.25

KID PASTA W BUTTER

$5.25
KID SLICE OF CHEESE

KID SLICE OF CHEESE

$3.00
KID SLICE OF PEPPERONI

KID SLICE OF PEPPERONI

$3.00

KID MOZZ STICKS & FF

$6.25

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.75

KID CHICKEN PARM

$7.99

KID HOODSIE

$1.00

KID PASTA W MEATBALL

$6.25

KID TORTELLINI & SAUCE

$6.25

KID RAVIOLI & SAUCE

$6.25

KID GRILLED CHIX & VEG

$6.50

KID JUICE

$1.00

KIDS MILK

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 Village Green North, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

