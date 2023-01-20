- Home
- /
- Darlington
- /
- Mamma Mia
Mamma Mia
No reviews yet
114 Ward Street
Darlington, SC 29532
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
French Fries
Seasoning fries
5pc Mozzarella sticks
side marinara sauce
10 Mozzarella sticks
side marinara sauce
Philly cheese steak eggroll
side ranch
Onions rings
Garlic knots
marinara sauce
Fried mushrooms
ranch
Garlic Bread
Rice ball beef
marinara sauce
Veggie eggroll
Fried pickles
side ranch
Fried okra
ranch
Popcorn shrimp
side cocktail sauce
Chicken tenders 5 pc
side honey mustard
Chicken tenders 10 pc
side honey mustard
Pizza Dip
side tortilla chips
Fried zucchini
Garlic pizza bread
Mussels marinara
side garlic bread
Pizza
10" Specialty Pizza
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, sauce, mozzarella cheese
10" Works
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese
10" Philly Lovers
Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, cheese
10" Mamma Mia
Tomato, spinach, garlic, Alfredo sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella
10" Veggie Lovers
Sauté Broccoli, spinach, onions, tomato, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, mozzarella
10" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
10" Margherita
Garlic, olive oil base, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese. No pizza sauce
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, sauce, mozzarella
12" Specialty Pizza
12" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, sauce, mozzarella cheese
12" WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese
12" PHILLY DELUXE
Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, cheese
12" MAMMA MIA
Tomato, spinach, garlic, Alfredo sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella
12" VEGGIE LOVERS
Sauté Broccoli, spinach, onions, tomato, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, mozzarella
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
12" MARGHERITA
Garlic, olive oil base, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese. No pizza sauce
12" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple, ham, sauce, mozzarella
16" Specialty Pizza
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, sauce, mozzarella cheese
16" Works
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese
16" Philly Lovers
Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, cheese
16" Mamma Mia
Tomato, spinach, garlic, Alfredo sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella
16" Veggie Lovers
Sauté Broccoli, spinach, onions, tomato, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
16" Margherita
Garlic, olive oil base, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese. No pizza sauce
16" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, sauce, mozzarella
Calzone
BYO Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara sauce
Italian Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Meat lover Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Supreme Calzone
PepperonI, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Philly Steak Calzone
Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Stromboli
BYO Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, side marinara sauce
Italian Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese, side marinara sauce
Meat lover Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Supreme stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Philly Steak Stromboli
Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Veggie Lovers Stromboli
Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, mozzarella cheese, side marinara
Entreés
Spaghetti
Marinara sauce
Arrabiata
penne pasta with our home made spicy cream sauce
Baked Ziti
marinara sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Cheese Tortellini
filled with cheese
Meat Lasagna
beef, ricotta, sauce &. mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Veal Parmgiana
Lightly breaded veal cutlet, over pasta of your choice & mozzarella cheese
Stuff Shell
pasta shell filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, sauce
Pasta Pocket
filled with 6 cheese, your choice of sauce
Chicken Portofino
sautéed mushrooms, ham, sundried tomato, in creamy sauce
Fettucine Alfredo
alfredo sauce, parmigian cheese
Shrimp Mamma Mia
grilled shrimp, sundried tomato, spinach, tossed in our sherry wine sauce
Seafood Carnevale
clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, in marinara sauce over pasta
Hamburger Steak
freshly seasoning beef, grilled mushrooms, onion
Subs / Panini
Italian Sub
ham, salami, pepperoni, turkey, provolone cheese
American Sub
American cheese, ham, turkey
Turkey Sub
turkey, cheese
Philly cheesesteak Sub
mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese
Pizza steak Sub
mushrooms, peppers, onions, pepperoni, sauce, cheese
Meatball parmigiana Sub
sauce, cheese
Chicken cheese steak Sub
Mushrooms, onions
Buffalo chicken Sub
Buffalo sauce, cheese
Chicken parmigiana Sub
sauce, cheese
Sausage parmigiana Sub
sauce, cheese
Sausage pepp, onions Sub
hint of marinara sauce
Veal parmigiana Sub
sauce, cheese
Eggplant parmigiana Sub
marinara sauce, cheese
Florentine panini
grilled chicken, spinach, peppers, provolone cheese
Cuban panini
ham, turkey, pickle, mustard, american cheese
Burger
BYO Burger
lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle
Double burger
lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle
Southern burger
grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon
Mamma Mia burger
grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon,
Pizza burger
pepperoni, sauce, mozzarella cheese
Farmhouse burger
bacon, fried egg, american cheese
Cheese Burger Sub
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, American cheese
Wraps
Salad
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers
Mamma Mia Salad
Grilled chicken & shrimp marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, mozzarella cheese
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, ham, salami, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Buffalo chicken Salad
Buffalo sauce, tomato, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive, feta cheese, mozzarella Cheese
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, croutons, parmigiana cheese, caesar dressing
Grill Chicken Salad
Grill marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese
Wings
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Sicilian & Specialty Pizza
12" H1 Works H2 Meat lovers
H1 Works (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella cheese H2 Meat lovers (pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, sauce, mozzarella cheese
16" H 1 Works H2 Meat lovers
H1 Works (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella cheese H2 Meat lovers (pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, sauce, mozzarella cheese
Sicilian cheese pizza
Sauce, mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, sauce, mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Works
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sorry for the inconvenience. we are only serving take out and online orders at this time. We are renovating the dining room.
114 Ward Street, Darlington, SC 29532