Mamma Mia

review star

No reviews yet

114 Ward Street

Darlington, SC 29532

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice ball beef
16" Meat Lovers
Mini cannoli

Appetizer

French Fries

$3.75

Seasoning fries

5pc Mozzarella sticks

$5.50

side marinara sauce

10 Mozzarella sticks

$10.50

side marinara sauce

Philly cheese steak eggroll

$6.00

side ranch

Onions rings

$5.00

Garlic knots

$6.00

marinara sauce

Fried mushrooms

$6.00

ranch

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Rice ball beef

$5.50

marinara sauce

Veggie eggroll

$6.00

Fried pickles

$6.00

side ranch

Fried okra

$6.00

ranch

Popcorn shrimp

$6.00

side cocktail sauce

Chicken tenders 5 pc

Chicken tenders 5 pc

$6.00

side honey mustard

Chicken tenders 10 pc

$11.50

side honey mustard

Pizza Dip

$6.50

side tortilla chips

Fried zucchini

$6.00

Garlic pizza bread

$6.50

Mussels marinara

$12.00

side garlic bread

Pizza

Sauce, mozzarella cheese

10" cheese Pizza

$8.00

sauce, mozzarella cheese

12" cheese Pizza

$10.00

sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" cheese Pizza

$13.00

sauce, mozzarella cheese

10" Specialty Pizza

Sauce, mozzarella cheese

10" Meat Lovers

$11.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, sauce, mozzarella cheese

10" Works

$11.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese

10" Philly Lovers

$11.50

Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, cheese

10" Mamma Mia

$11.50

Tomato, spinach, garlic, Alfredo sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella

10" Veggie Lovers

$11.50

Sauté Broccoli, spinach, onions, tomato, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, mozzarella

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

10" Margherita

$11.50

Garlic, olive oil base, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese. No pizza sauce

10" Hawaiian

$11.50

Pineapple, ham, sauce, mozzarella

12" Specialty Pizza

Sauce, mozzarella cheese

12" MEAT LOVERS

$13.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, sauce, mozzarella cheese

12" WORKS

$13.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese

12" PHILLY DELUXE

$13.50

Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, cheese

12" MAMMA MIA

$13.50

Tomato, spinach, garlic, Alfredo sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella

12" VEGGIE LOVERS

$13.50

Sauté Broccoli, spinach, onions, tomato, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, mozzarella

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.50

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

12" MARGHERITA

$13.50

Garlic, olive oil base, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese. No pizza sauce

12" HAWAIIAN

$13.50

Pineapple, ham, sauce, mozzarella

16" Specialty Pizza

Sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" Meat Lovers

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" Works

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese

16" Philly Lovers

$19.50

Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, cheese

16" Mamma Mia

$19.50

Tomato, spinach, garlic, Alfredo sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella

16" Veggie Lovers

$19.50

Sauté Broccoli, spinach, onions, tomato, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

16" Margherita

$19.50

Garlic, olive oil base, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese. No pizza sauce

16" Hawaiian

$19.50

Pineapple, ham, sauce, mozzarella

Calzone

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, side sauce

BYO Calzone

$9.00

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara sauce

Italian Calzone

$11.00

Pepperoni, ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Meat lover Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Supreme Calzone

$12.00

PepperonI, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Philly Steak Calzone

$12.00

Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Stromboli

Mozzarella cheese, side sauce

BYO Stromboli

$9.00

Mozzarella cheese, side marinara sauce

Italian Stromboli

$11.00

Pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese, side marinara sauce

Meat lover Stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Supreme stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Philly Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Veggie Lovers Stromboli

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, mozzarella cheese, side marinara

Entreés

serve with side salad, bread

Spaghetti

$10.00

Marinara sauce

Arrabiata

$12.00

penne pasta with our home made spicy cream sauce

Baked Ziti

$12.00

marinara sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Cheese Tortellini

$12.00

filled with cheese

Meat Lasagna

$12.00

beef, ricotta, sauce &. mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmgiana

$12.00

Lightly breaded veal cutlet, over pasta of your choice & mozzarella cheese

Stuff Shell

$12.00

pasta shell filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, sauce

Pasta Pocket

$12.00

filled with 6 cheese, your choice of sauce

Chicken Portofino

$12.00

sautéed mushrooms, ham, sundried tomato, in creamy sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00

alfredo sauce, parmigian cheese

Shrimp Mamma Mia

$12.00

grilled shrimp, sundried tomato, spinach, tossed in our sherry wine sauce

Seafood Carnevale

$13.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, in marinara sauce over pasta

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

freshly seasoning beef, grilled mushrooms, onion

Subs / Panini

Italian Sub

$7.50

ham, salami, pepperoni, turkey, provolone cheese

American Sub

$7.50

American cheese, ham, turkey

Turkey Sub

$7.50

turkey, cheese

Philly cheesesteak Sub

$7.50

mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese

Pizza steak Sub

$7.50

mushrooms, peppers, onions, pepperoni, sauce, cheese

Meatball parmigiana Sub

$7.50

sauce, cheese

Chicken cheese steak Sub

$7.50

Mushrooms, onions

Buffalo chicken Sub

$7.50

Buffalo sauce, cheese

Chicken parmigiana Sub

$7.50

sauce, cheese

Sausage parmigiana Sub

$7.50

sauce, cheese

Sausage pepp, onions Sub

$7.50

hint of marinara sauce

Veal parmigiana Sub

$7.50

sauce, cheese

Eggplant parmigiana Sub

$7.50

marinara sauce, cheese

Florentine panini

$7.50

grilled chicken, spinach, peppers, provolone cheese

Cuban panini

$7.50

ham, turkey, pickle, mustard, american cheese

Burger

BYO Burger

$5.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle

Double burger

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle

Southern burger

$6.00

grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon

Mamma Mia burger

$7.00

grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon,

Pizza burger

$6.00

pepperoni, sauce, mozzarella cheese

Farmhouse burger

$7.00

bacon, fried egg, american cheese

Cheese Burger Sub

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, American cheese

Wraps

Philly cheese steak wrap

$6.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.00

mushrooms, cheese

Buffalo chicken wrap

$6.00

grilled onions, buffalo sauce, cheese

Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers

Mamma Mia Salad

$9.00

Grilled chicken & shrimp marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, mozzarella cheese

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, ham, salami, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Buffalo chicken Salad

$9.00

Buffalo sauce, tomato, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese

Greek Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive, feta cheese, mozzarella Cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romain lettuce, croutons, parmigiana cheese, caesar dressing

Grill Chicken Salad

$9.00

Grill marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese

Wings

Chicken wings 6 pc

Chicken wings 6 pc

$7.95

6pc wings

Chicken wings 12 pc

$14.95

12pc wings

Chicken wings 24 pc

$26.95

24pc wings

Chicken wings 50 pc

$53.95

50pc wings

Slice Pizza

Slice cheese pizza

$2.73

Two slice cheese & drink

$7.50

One slice side salad & drink

$7.75

Sides

Sides Meatballs

$7.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Side Marinara sauce

$0.75+

Side Vodka sauce

$1.50+

Side Alfredo sauce

$1.50+

Side Parmigian Cheese

$0.75

Side Crushed Red Pepper

$0.75

Side Extra Mayo

$0.50

Side Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Side Jalapeño

$0.75

Side Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side Sausage

$7.00

Kids

Kid Spaghetti meatball

$5.50

meatball, sauce

Kid Chicken tender

$5.50

2pc with fries

Kid Cheese Sticks

$5.50

3pc with fries

Kid Hot dog

$3.00

with fries

Kids fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Alfredo sauce

Desserts

Mini cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate cheese cake

$5.00

Limoncello cheese cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

New York cheese cake

$5.00

Sea salt caramel cheese cake

$5.00

Mango Guava Cheesecake

$5.00

Sicilian & Specialty Pizza

12" H1 Works H2 Meat lovers

$14.50

H1 Works (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella cheese H2 Meat lovers (pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" H 1 Works H2 Meat lovers

$20.50

H1 Works (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella cheese H2 Meat lovers (pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sicilian cheese pizza

$16.50

Sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$24.50

pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Works

$24.50

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella cheese

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta orange

$2.00

HI-C fruit punch

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Pibb

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.00

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet

$2.00

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Unsweet

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sorry for the inconvenience. we are only serving take out and online orders at this time. We are renovating the dining room.

Website

Location

114 Ward Street, Darlington, SC 29532

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

