Mammoth Burger Company
8715 271st St NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
- Chicken Nuggets$12.00
10 Nuggets served with house made Mammoth Sauce.
- 1lb of Tater Tots Basket$8.00
Served with Mammoth dipping sauce.
- 1lb of Fresh Cut Fries Basket$7.00
Fresh cut daily and soaked before twice frying to ensure the best hand cut fries around! Served with Mammoth dipping sauce.
- Crispy Cauliflower$10.00
Hand cut fresh cauliflower, soaked in buttermilk, then dredged in seasoned flour. Deep fried until golden and delicious.
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
Served with Mammoth dipping sauce.
- Onion Rings Basket$12.00
Beer battered and served with house made ranch.
- Korean Fries$8.50
Our signature hand cut fries tossed in a gochujang sea salt and topped with house pickled jalapenos and cilantro. Drizzled with house made spicy ketchup.
- Mushroom Bites$10.00
Button mushrooms soaked in buttermilk and dredged in seasoned flour. Served with house made ranch.
Handcrafted Milkshakes
Burgers
- Spicy Honey Bacon$21.00
Spicy honey caramelized bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, raw onion, lettuce, spicy honey, and mayo.
- The Standard$16.00
A burger without cheese is like a hug without the squeeze! Tillamook vintage white cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onion, tomato, and Mammoth sauce.
- Sweet Home Avocado$17.00
House made Mammoth sauce, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
- Don't go Bacon my Heart$17.00
Thick cut bacon, bacon mayo, Mammoth sauce, Tillamook vintage white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
- The Black & Blue$16.00
This burger will bruise your taste buds black & blue! Dusted with hot Cajun seasoning, big chunks of melty blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and Mammoth sauce.
- Smokin' Cowboy$18.00
Thick cut apple wood smoked bacon, smokey BBQ sauce, tomato, smoked mozzarella, and lettuce. Topped with 2 beer battered onion rings.
- The Drunken Shroom$17.00
Fresh mushrooms sauteed in bourbon, vintage cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and Mammoth sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Fire braised chicken breast hand breaded with a spicy buffalo breading. Fried and served on an artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.
- Mission Impossible$18.00
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to devour this vegan Impossible Burger and believe it's not beef! This menu will self-destruct in five seconds. Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and Mammoth sauce.
- Merica Classic Double$17.00
2 x 1/4lb beef patties with Tillamook vintage white cheddar and yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato caramelized onions, and Mammoth sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Avocado$18.00
1/4lb fire braised chicken breast, thick cut apple wood smoked bacon, Tillamook yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, and mayo.
- THE MAMMOTH BURGER$55.00
Harness your Paleolithic ancestry to take down this Mammoth! 1.5lbs of hand pressed, pasture raised, local beef. A massive 1/4lb of smoked mozzarella, 6 pieces of thick cut bacon, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, and Mammoth sauce on a gigantic local made Artisan bun. Served with 1lb of hand cut fries!
Baskets
- Chicken Strips$13.00
2 pieces of the best chicken strips we have ever tried, crispy and delicious to the last bite. Served with house made Mammoth sauce and hand cut fries.
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
Locally caught cod coated in our fresh house made beer batter and fried until golden. Served with house made tartar sauce, coleslaw, and hand cut fries.
Salads
- House Salad$6.50
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, olives, and cheddar jack cheese.
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Salad$16.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, topped with black olives, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and ranch dressing.
- Burger Chop Salad$17.00
Crispy fresh romaine, chopped and topped with an all-natural beef patty, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, crispy fried onion strings, and choice of dressing.
Lunch Special
Dessert
Kid's Menu
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
Homestyle Grilled cheese, an american classic!
- Picky Eater$7.00
2 Meat patties and pickle chips.
- Mini Mammoth Cheeseburger$8.50
Simple! Just bun, meat, and cheese.
- Chicken Nuggets (Kid's)$7.50
5 Nuggets deep fried until golden.
- Fish n' Chips (Kid's)$8.50
1 piece of hand breaded, locally caught cod fried until golden. Served with house made tartar sauce.
Specials
Beer
Drafts
- 1. Beach beer$3.50+
- 2. Ghostfish$5.00+
- 3. Seapine Mosaic Pale Ale$4.00+
- 4. Pike Pale Ale$4.25+
- 5. Hazealicious$4.25+
- 6. Sector 7$4.00+
- 7. Ninkasi$4.00+
- 8. Hef$5.00+
- 9. Icicle IPA$4.00+
- 10 Founders IPA$4.25+
- 11. Juneshine$5.00+
- 12. Double IPA$4.50+
- 13. White Whit$4.25+
- 14. lager$4.25+
- 15. marion berry$5.00+
- 16. lemon basil$5.00+
- 17.pineapple$5.00+
- 18. Stillwater Stout$4.50+
- 19. San Juan Porter$4.25+
- 20. Scuttlebutt Amber$4.00+
Seltzers
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
- Coca-Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Coffee$1.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Kid's Juice Box$2.00
- Kid's Rootbeer Float$5.25
- Kid's Soda$2.00
- Lotus$5.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Lotus$5.50
Plant based energy drink with flavor choices of Blue Raspberry, Mango, Peach, Strawberry
N/A Beer
Merchandise
- 34oz Mug$15.00
- Black HoodieOut of stock
- Black Zip-Up Hoodie$40.00Out of stock
- Flexfit (Black)$28.00
- Flexfit (Grey)$28.00Out of stock
- Green Hoodie$44.00
- Growler$9.00
- Grunt$5.00
- Lid Only$1.00
- Mason Jar$2.50
- Mini Keg Growler$75.00
- T-Shirt (Black)$20.00Out of stock
- T-Shirt (Green)$20.00Out of stock
- T-Shirt (V-Neck) Women's$20.00Out of stock
- Trucker Hat (Green)$28.00Out of stock
- Trucker Hat (Grey)$28.00Out of stock
- Wine Glass$6.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
We pride ourselves in using premium All Natural products, making food from scratch, and providing the best selection of beers around. The kitchen operations on a "Full Use" principle by composting and minimizing waste. Our burgers are hand-pressed from All Natural pasture raised beef. Always antibiotic and hormone free from a local family farm. This makes for a Better Burger that you can taste!
8715 271st St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292