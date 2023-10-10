Lunch

Mezze

Hummus

$12.00

Baba Ganoush

$10.00

Muhammara

$13.00

Basal Labneh

$12.00

Pita Basket

$6.00

Sourdough Pita

$7.00

Fattoush

$15.00

Arnabeit Makli

$16.00

Halloumi

$13.00

Sides + Extras

Shorabat Adas

$9.00

Harra Frites

$10.00

SIDE Falafel

$7.00

Olives

$8.00

Za'atar GF Crackers

$8.00

SIDE Harra Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Chicken Shawarma

$6.00

Man'oushe

Shawarma

$23.00

Falafel Man'oushe

$21.00

Za'atar Man'oushe

$18.00

Jibneh wi Za'atar

$19.00

Lahm bi Ajine

$22.00

Fleifleh bi Jibneh

$19.00

Seasonal Man'oushe

$22.00

Dessert

Baklawa

$4.00

Shortbread

$6.00

Mama's Cookies

$6.00

ALLERGY

VEGAN

VEGETARIAN

NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY

ALLIUM ALLERGY

GARLIC ALLERGY

DAIRY ALLERGY

BUTTER OKAY

SESAME ALLERGY

EGG ALLERGY

GLUTEN ALLERGY

MUSHROOM ALLERGY

PEANUT ALLERGY

TREE NUT ALLERGY

PINE NUT ALLERGY

PISTACHIO ALLERGY

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

SOY ALLERGY

PESCETARIAN

CC OK

CC NOT OKAY

Lunch Bev

Lunch Wines BTG

huchet 'la bretesche' brut nature

$15.00

santola vinho verde

$8.00

barinas tinto

$8.00

ixsir altitudes 'mamnoon reserve'

$14.00

dealer's choice

$8.00

Lunch Cocktails

muratoriali

$17.00

assili

$18.00

mama's martini

$15.00

saha

$16.00

hooloo roya

$17.00

Illimani highball

$11.00

HIbiscus Kiss

$11.00

Sannine Sour

$11.00

Tamally Maak

$15.00

Beer & Cider

Draft IPA

$9.00

Draft Pils

$9.00

Almaza Pils

$8.00

Yonder Cider

$11.00

Schilling London Dry

$8.00

Athletic N/A IPA

$7.00

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA

$8.00

RTD's

Try it Out Spritzer

$9.00

Ramona Blood Orange

$7.00

Las Juras Can Red

$17.00

Coffee & Tea

Turkish Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Hot tea

$4.00

French Press

$6.00+

N/A's

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Tarragon Limeade

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pellegrinno

$8.00

GL Vinada N/A Rose

$11.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Dinner

Mezze

halloumi salad

$14.00Out of stock

hummus

$14.00

baba ganoush

$13.00

muhammara

$14.00

basal labneh

$13.00

moushakal

$37.00

in-house bread service

$18.00

sourdough pita

$9.00

basket of pita

$6.00

salatet fattoush

$16.00

arnabeit makli

$16.00

heirloom tomato salad

$18.00

dolmeh

$12.00Out of stock

1 pc dolmeh

$3.00Out of stock

spinach fatayer

$18.00Out of stock

lamb fatayer

$18.00

both fatayer

$32.00

persian cucumbers

$6.00

za'atar wi zeit

$5.00

