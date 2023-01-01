A map showing the location of Mana Cafe 1076 North Coast Highway Suite 101View gallery

Mana Cafe 1076 North Coast Highway Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

1076 North Coast Highway Suite 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Bottled Water

Water

Mineragua

$4.00

Pellegrino Large

$7.00

Aqua Panna Large

$7.00

Coffee + Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Can Steady State

$6.00

Teas

Chai

$4.00

Rooibos

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Mint

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Water

Tonics + Juices

Tonics

Terracotta

$9.00

Ivory

$9.00Out of stock

Emerald

$9.00

Juice Box

Fresh Squeezed Mandarin

$5.00

Manna Spritz

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$7.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Wellness Shot

$5.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$7.00

Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

Morning Bun

$7.00

Eggs, Grains + Yogurt

Eggs

Cilbir Turkish Eggs

$17.00

Asparagus + Prosciutto

$15.00

Blue Corn Chilaquiles

$19.00

Grains + Yogurt

Overnight Ancient Grains

$15.00

Yogurt + Granola

$11.00

Beets + Berries

$16.00

Breads + Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Truffled Burrata Sandwich

$17.00

Breakfast Bagel

$14.00

Bread Plates

Torrija

$16.00

Toast/Bagel Side

Bagel + Manna Herbed Cheese

$6.00

Bread + Jam

$7.00

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$6.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Salads + Bowls

Salads

Beets + Berries

$16.00

Bowls

Manna Bowl

$16.00

Retail

Merch

Manna Bag

$25.00

Chick n' Hawk Hoodie

$40.00

Chick n' Hawk Hat

$20.00

Chick n' Hawk Tee

$30.00

Steady State

Anserma

$24.00

Gore Kone

$20.00

Retail Foods

Tinned Fish

$10.00Out of stock

Deux Cranes Chocooate Bar

$14.00

Candles

Marmont

$28.00

Topanga

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1076 North Coast Highway Suite 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

