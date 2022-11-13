Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manantial Market

262 Reviews

$$

6778 W Flagler St

Miami, FL 33144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Comida hecha con amor!

Website

Location

6778 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144

Directions

Gallery
Manantial Market image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Karla Cuban Bakery - 70th/4th
orange star4.3 • 96
7004 SW 4th St. Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
Super Machi Restaurant - 7931 NW 2nd Street Miami 33126
orange starNo Reviews
7931 NW 2nd St Miami, FL 33126
View restaurantnext
Karla Cuban Bakery- 64/WestFlagler St.
orange star4.3 • 96
6474 W. Flagler St. Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
La Mesa Doral - 7575 NW 12TH STREET
orange starNo Reviews
7575 NW 12TH STREET MIAMI, FL 33126
View restaurantnext
Karla Cuban Bakery - 8353 West Flagler St.
orange star4.3 • 96
8353 W Flagler Street Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte Coral Way
orange starNo Reviews
7360 SW 24 ST MIAMI, FL 33155
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Karla Cuban Bakery - 70th/4th
orange star4.3 • 96
7004 SW 4th St. Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
Karla Cuban Bakery- 64/WestFlagler St.
orange star4.3 • 96
6474 W. Flagler St. Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Shorecrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Brickell
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston