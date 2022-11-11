Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
American

Manchester's Table

201 W 7th St

Richmond, VA 23224

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan All the Way
Grilled Italian Flag
Falafel Wrap (V)

Daily Specials

Collection of our special offerings.

Fennel and white bean soup (V, GF)

$4.50+

Fresh fennel and white kidney beans in a rich tomato broth (V, GF)

Chicken Fajita Quiche

$12.00

Salads and Entrees

Salads are served with some of our housemade focaccia. All dressings are served on the side. All dressings are GF, a V means the dressing is vegan. Lemon dressing (V), balsamic vinaigrette (V), parmesan peppercorn, mustard vinaigrette (V), Greek yogurt ranch, dill aioli. Make your salad a meal by adding chicken, salmon, tofu or chicken salad.

Simple Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, plus choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

$12.00Out of stock

Crisp romaine tossed with our garlicky dressing, shaved parmesan and herbed croutons. Served with our housemade focaccia. Dressing contains anchovies Served tossed or with dressing on the side

Loaded Caesar Salad (V)

$10.00

Crisp romaine tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, kale ribbons, Choice of dressing

Autumn Salad

$9.00

The tastes of fall with roasted sweet potatoes, apples, cucumbers, mixed greens, white cheddar with cranberries, your choice of dressing (our favorite dressing with this is MUSTARD)

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes on a bed of mixed greensdrizzled with balsamic reduction. Balsamic vinaigrette recommended.

Bounty of the Sea Cakes Entree

$16.00

Shrimp, crab and scallops combined in a cast-iron griddled cakes, bed of mixed greens, cucumbers and tomatoes. Lemon dressing and dill aioli on the side. 2 cakes per order.

Polenta Bowl with Lemon Basil Grilled Chicken

Polenta Bowl with Lemon Basil Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Lemon-basil grilled chicken, roasted garlic polenta,, spicy tomato sauce with olives, capers, shaved parmesan. Served with focaccia

Polenta Bowl with Field Roast Italian Sausage (V)

$14.00

Roasted garlic polenta, Field Roast Italian Sausage,, spicy tomato sauce with olives, capers. Served with housemade focaccia

The Sandwich Collection

Sandwiches come with our fresh, thick-cut potato chips. French fries, balsamic potato salad, or small green salad may be substituted for $1. (All sides are Vegan and GF, without dressing)
Grilled Italian Flag

Grilled Italian Flag

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato pesto, prosciutto all pressed in our housemade focaccia.

Turkey/Bacon/Provolone Wrap

Turkey/Bacon/Provolone Wrap

$9.00

Thick sliced roasted turkey breast, bacon and provolone in a tortilla wrapped with tomato, mayonnaise and mixed greens.

Hummus Wrap (V)

$9.00

Lotsa humus, crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, avocado, in a flour tortilla

Shwarma Wrap

$9.00

Lightly curried chicken, tahini sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, yogurt sauce wrapped in pocketless pita

Falafel Wrap (V)

Falafel Wrap (V)

$10.00

Fried chickpea patties, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, greens, tahini sauce wrapped in a tortilla with mixed greens. (V)

Grilled WHAT

$9.00

Our take on Braaibroodjie, South African grilled cheese- beechwood smoked Grandamer cheese, apricot chutney, caramelized onion, tomato

Burgers and Dogs

1/3 pound burger seared on cast iron and cooked to temperature on a housemade toasted bun. Choice of cheese. Turkey burgers and Beyond Burgers available also. GF buns available. All buns are vegan Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions.
Burger

Burger

$10.00

1/3 pound ground beef, choice of cheese (cheddar, Swiss, provolone, pepper jack, Havarti, Chao (vegan cheese) house-made bun, house-made dill pickle, LTM $10 Add house-made bacon $1 Add mushrooms $0.50

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$12.00

1/3 pound burger, topped with our pimento cheese, bacon and fried egg. Sereved on a toasted housemade bun.

Something's Fishy

$12.00

Shrimp, crab and scallops combined in a tasty cake that’s cast- iron griddled, topped with slaw, dressed with dill aioli on a toasted bun

Vegan All the Way

$11.00

Beyond burger, Daiya cheddar cheeze, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on our toasted housemade bun

Dogtown Dog

$6.00

Angus beef hot dog in a toasted bun. Add chili or cheese on request.

Two Hot Dawgz

$9.00

Twice the fun! All Angus beef dogs in toasted buns. Add chili or cheese on request

A La Carte

Bounty of the Sea Cakes

$14.00

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$8.00

Lemon-Basil Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Housemade French Fries

$3.00+

Desserts

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Flourless chocolate torte (GF)

$5.00

Limoncello cake

$5.00

Brownies

$2.50
Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Strawberry Cupcakes with Strawberry Icing (V)

$3.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Torte

$6.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Jam Bars (V)

$2.50

Pumpkin spice cupcake with cinnamon icing, each

$3.00

Apple Brown Betty (V, GF)

$5.00

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake, Slice

$6.00

Beer/Cider

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$14.50
Abita Strawberry Lager

Abita Strawberry Lager

$12.50

6 x 12 oz. cans The juice of red, ripe Louisiana strawberries, harvested at the peak of the season, gives this crisp lager its strawberry flavor, aroma and haze. Made with pilsner and wheat malts and Vanguard hops, all our Harvest Series brews are made with the finest Louisiana-grown ingredients

Bingo Free Space Hazy IPA (RVA)

$12.00
Bingo Lager (RVA)

Bingo Lager (RVA)

$14.00

6 x 12 oz. cans LOCAL RVA German-Helles style lager with a modern twist. Crisp and perfectly balanced with slight floral and citrus in the finish.

Bold Rock Apple Cider (Virginia) (GF)

$13.00
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$12.50

6 x 12 oz. cans Jai Alai IPA is a bold, citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale that involves six different hop varietals used generously in a 7.5% ABV beer. Look for notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel

Crabbie's Raspberry Ginger Beer (GF)

$10.50

ABV 4.8% Made with real Scottish raspberries this refreshing take on the Original Ginger Beer has luscious sweet tones of red fruit cut through the fiery bite of ginger.

Devils Backbone Gold Leaf Lager (Va)

$13.00

Elysian Altered Contact Tart IPA

$14.00
Hardywood Great Return IPA (RVA)

Hardywood Great Return IPA (RVA)

$13.00

4 x 16 oz. cans LOCAL RVA American IPA, ABV 7.4%, IBU 70. Bold, resinous & bursting with a bright grapefruit aroma, this IPA is a tribute to the decades of hard work by conservationists to restore the James River. Hardywood will contribute $10 per barrel to The James River Association.

Hardywood Richmond Lager (RVA)

Hardywood Richmond Lager (RVA)

$13.00

American Craft Lager, ABV 5% - Real unfiltered lager crafted from the finest hops and barley malt. Here in Richmond, we’re not afraid of doing things the hard way.. We respect time-honored tradition, craftsmanship, and quality over quantity. For a hard day’s work, and whatever follows, we give you Richmond Lager.

Isley Choosy Mother Peanut Butter Porter (RVA)

$18.00

Joia Cosmpolitan (GF)

$14.00

Joia Gimlet (GF)

$14.00

Joia Margarita (GF)

$14.00

KomBrewCha Wild Berry

$14.00

Lost City Tangerine Wheat Beer

$14.00

Midnight New Beginning Kolsch Style Ale

$12.00

Narragansett Lager

$8.50

Parkway Get Bent IPA (Va)

$12.50

Peak Happy Hour Pils

$13.50

Port City Optimal Wit (Va)

$14.00

Potter's Petite Cider (GF) (Va)

$14.50

Rebe Bourbon Caramel Hard Latte

$12.00

Rebel Cold Brew Hard Coffee

$12.00

Rebel Mocha Hard Latte

$12.00

Spaten Lager

$15.00
Starr Hill Ramble IPA (Va)

Starr Hill Ramble IPA (Va)

$11.50

Lush tropical fruit aromas of juicy grapefruit, pineapple, and citrus. Soft and silky mouthfeel with low bitterness. ABV: 7.0% HOPS: Citra, Mosaic, Bru-1, El Dorado MALTS: Pale Malt, Torrefied Wheat, Munich, Carafoam Yeast: London Ale III

Sycamore Rainbow Dust(NC)

$15.00

Two Chicks Strawberry Lemonade Vodka (GF)

$16.00

Two Chicks Tequila Citrus Margarita (GF)

$16.00Out of stock

Two Chicks Vodka, Pear, Elderflower (GF)

$16.00

Two Chicks Whiskey Spicy Ginger and Orange (GF)

$16.00

Two Roads Passionfruit Gose Sour

$14.00

Vasen Arbi Raspberry Farmhouse Ale 500 ml (RVA)

$12.00
Vasen Norse Double IPA (RVA)

Vasen Norse Double IPA (RVA)

$19.00

Vasen Richmond Lager

$15.00

Vasen Velvet Walrus Milk Stout with Cinnamon and Vanilla (RVA)

$19.00Out of stock

Von Trapp Helles Lager

$14.00

duClaw Mad Bishop

$14.00

Coffee

Coffee, 12 oz. drip

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Juice

Apple & Eve Apple

$2.50

Soda/Tea

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.50

Boylan Cane Cola

$2.50

Boylan Crème Cola

$2.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.50

Boylan Root Beer

$2.50

Deer Park Seltzer Black Cherry

$1.50

Deer Park Seltzer Lemon-Lime

$1.50

Deer Park Seltzer Raspberry-Lime

$1.50

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.50

Iced Tea, Sweetened

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.00

Soda Cans, Diet Coke

$1.50

Soda Cans, Ginger Ale

$1.50

Soda Cans, Regular Coke

$1.50

Soda Cans, Sprite

$1.50

Soda, Cans, Dr.Pepper

$1.50

Wave Sodas Blackberry (lightly Caffeinated)

$2.50

Wave Sodas, Blueberry ( lightly Caffeinated)

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Pomegranate (Caffeine and Yerba Mate)

$3.00

Boylan Lemon Seltzer

$2.50

Red Bull, 8.4 oz.

$3.00

Water

Deer Park Water, 700 ml

$1.75

San Pellegrino, sparkling 500 ml

$2.50

San Pellegrino, 1 liter, Sparkling

$3.50

Essentia, alkaline, 1 liter

$3.00

Perrier 250 ml

$2.00

Fiji Spring Water, 1 liter

$3.50

Dinner Packages

Turkey dinner package

$25.00

Roasted turkey with sage and thyme (carved white and dark meat. Drumsticks and wings may be substituted - use special request) Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole

Bounty of the Sea package

$28.00

Our signature seafood cakes of crab, shrimp and scallops, easy to re-heat, with dill aioli packaged separately. Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole Sorry, but we cannot accommodate requests for Gluten Free Bounty cakes

Ham dinner package

$23.00

Baked ham with maple-Dijon glaze Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole

Pork loin dinner package

$25.00

Marinated, roasted pork loin, fried apples, caramelized onions Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole

Roasted Rockfish package

$28.00

Local rockfish fillet with our housemade arugula pesto Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole

Vegan Acorn Squash package

$25.00

Acorn squash stuffed with Field Roast Apple Sage Sausage, brown and wild rice, apples, butternut squash and herbs Cranberry orange relish Vegan stuffing with caramelized onions and mushrooms Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green Beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole This package is GF EXCEPT for the sage stuffing. Please use the Special Request button to substitute an extra portion of sweet or mashed potatoes to replaec the stuffing for a GF dinner

Gardein turk*y roast package (V)

$25.00

Plant-based turk*y roast stuffed with rice, cranberries and kale. Cranberry orange relish Vegan stuffing with caramelized onions and mushrooms Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green Beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole This package is not available as GF. We suggest you order the Acorn Squash package and use the Special Request button to ask for an extra helping of sweet or mashed potatoes.

Salads, Soups, Sides and Appetizers

Mini sweet potato biscuits, dozen

$18.00

Mini sweet potato biscuits filled with spiced apple butter and ham

Gougere with Alouette cheese, dozen

$24.00

Claasic choux puffs enhanced with Gruyere and parmesan cheeses, filled with herbed soft cheese. Easily crisped in the oven before serving, these two-bite poppers are packed with comforting fall flavor.

Bounty Bites, one dozen

$24.00

Our signature Bounty of the sea cakes in miniature form. The Bounty mixture is formed into 1 1/2" balls, then lightly fried. These are easily reheated and are always the hit of the party. Dill aioli packed separately.

Curried butternut squash soup (V), quart

$10.00

Creamy, pureed soup of butternut squash, ginger, onions, carrots, spices and coconut milk. (V, GF)

Harvest Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens with cinnamon roasted sweet potatoes and beets, cucumbers, cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, mustard vinaigrette . Components packaged separately. (V, GF)

Virginia Waldorf salad

$12.00+

Two stars of Virginia agriculture - apples and peanuts -come together in this homegrown Waldorf. Apples, celery dried cranberries in a creamy peanut-brownsugar dressing. Served with local Vibrant Greens. Naturally vegan and gluten free

Classic Caesar salad

$14.00+

Components for our popular Caesar salad packaged separately - our garlicky Caesar dressing, housemade focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan. Servings are a generous appetizer sized - not the entree size we typically serve in the restaurant.

Baked pimento macaroni and cheese

$10.00+

A rich mixture of our signature pimento cheese and cheesy cheddar-parmesan cream sauce tossed with cavatappi (corkscrew pasta) One pound of mac 'n' cheese per 3 servings.

Vegan macaroni and cheese

$10.00+

Cavatappi in a creamy sauce made from oats, nutritional yeast, and butternut squash (no nuts, no soy)

Classic sage stuffing

$10.00+

Roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash

$12.00+

Roasted with sea salt and olive oil, Brussels sprouts halves and chunks of butternut squash, garnished with pomegranate pips

Sweet potato casserole

$10.00+

My mother's take on the classic Williamsburg Sweet Potato casserole. Sweet potatoes, oranges, pineapple, baking spices, lemon, and a wee bit of brown sugar. Naturally vegan and GF

Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

$10.00+

Green beans, caramelized onions

$10.00+

Lightly blanched green beans, dressed with olive oil and sea salt, caramelized onions Naturally vegan and GF

V Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

$10.00+

Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

$10.00+

Cranberry-orange relish, pint

$8.00

V Stuffing with Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms

$9.00+

Foccacia, 1.5 pounds

$10.00

Our housemade focaccia - made with unbleached, unbromated flour, Sicilian sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. 1.5 pounds should serve 12 people comfortably.

Desserts

Classic Pecan Pie

$16.00

9" Pumpkin pie, serves 6

$10.00

V 9" Pecan Pie

$16.00

V 9" Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Flourless chocolate torte, 14 slices

$45.00

Pumpkin Cupcakes, 6 per order

$18.00

Spiced pumpkin cupcakes with cinnamon cream cheese icing, 6 per order

Apple pie bars, 6 per order

$15.00

Buttery shortbread crust topped with spiced apples and streusel topping. 6 per order

Pumpkin praline cheesecake, 14 slices

$45.00

Hosting a large party and need a crowd-pleasing dessert? This cheesecake fits the bill with its delicate pumpkin flavor and gooey pecan praline topping. Pre-sliced to make serving easy.

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday 11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

American Restaurant · Wine and beer shop

Website

Location

201 W 7th St, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

