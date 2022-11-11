- Home
Manchester's Table
201 W 7th St
Richmond, VA 23224
Daily Specials
Salads and Entrees
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, plus choice of dressing
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed with our garlicky dressing, shaved parmesan and herbed croutons. Served with our housemade focaccia. Dressing contains anchovies Served tossed or with dressing on the side
Loaded Caesar Salad (V)
Crisp romaine tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, kale ribbons, Choice of dressing
Autumn Salad
The tastes of fall with roasted sweet potatoes, apples, cucumbers, mixed greens, white cheddar with cranberries, your choice of dressing (our favorite dressing with this is MUSTARD)
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes on a bed of mixed greensdrizzled with balsamic reduction. Balsamic vinaigrette recommended.
Bounty of the Sea Cakes Entree
Shrimp, crab and scallops combined in a cast-iron griddled cakes, bed of mixed greens, cucumbers and tomatoes. Lemon dressing and dill aioli on the side. 2 cakes per order.
Polenta Bowl with Lemon Basil Grilled Chicken
Lemon-basil grilled chicken, roasted garlic polenta,, spicy tomato sauce with olives, capers, shaved parmesan. Served with focaccia
Polenta Bowl with Field Roast Italian Sausage (V)
Roasted garlic polenta, Field Roast Italian Sausage,, spicy tomato sauce with olives, capers. Served with housemade focaccia
The Sandwich Collection
Grilled Italian Flag
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato pesto, prosciutto all pressed in our housemade focaccia.
Turkey/Bacon/Provolone Wrap
Thick sliced roasted turkey breast, bacon and provolone in a tortilla wrapped with tomato, mayonnaise and mixed greens.
Hummus Wrap (V)
Lotsa humus, crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, avocado, in a flour tortilla
Shwarma Wrap
Lightly curried chicken, tahini sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, yogurt sauce wrapped in pocketless pita
Falafel Wrap (V)
Fried chickpea patties, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, greens, tahini sauce wrapped in a tortilla with mixed greens. (V)
Grilled WHAT
Our take on Braaibroodjie, South African grilled cheese- beechwood smoked Grandamer cheese, apricot chutney, caramelized onion, tomato
Burgers and Dogs
Burger
1/3 pound ground beef, choice of cheese (cheddar, Swiss, provolone, pepper jack, Havarti, Chao (vegan cheese) house-made bun, house-made dill pickle, LTM $10 Add house-made bacon $1 Add mushrooms $0.50
OMG Burger
1/3 pound burger, topped with our pimento cheese, bacon and fried egg. Sereved on a toasted housemade bun.
Something's Fishy
Shrimp, crab and scallops combined in a tasty cake that’s cast- iron griddled, topped with slaw, dressed with dill aioli on a toasted bun
Vegan All the Way
Beyond burger, Daiya cheddar cheeze, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on our toasted housemade bun
Dogtown Dog
Angus beef hot dog in a toasted bun. Add chili or cheese on request.
Two Hot Dawgz
Twice the fun! All Angus beef dogs in toasted buns. Add chili or cheese on request
A La Carte
Desserts
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
Flourless chocolate torte (GF)
Limoncello cake
Brownies
Cookie
Strawberry Cupcakes with Strawberry Icing (V)
Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Torte
Oatmeal Jam Bars (V)
Pumpkin spice cupcake with cinnamon icing, each
Apple Brown Betty (V, GF)
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake, Slice
Beer/Cider
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
Abita Strawberry Lager
6 x 12 oz. cans The juice of red, ripe Louisiana strawberries, harvested at the peak of the season, gives this crisp lager its strawberry flavor, aroma and haze. Made with pilsner and wheat malts and Vanguard hops, all our Harvest Series brews are made with the finest Louisiana-grown ingredients
Bingo Free Space Hazy IPA (RVA)
Bingo Lager (RVA)
6 x 12 oz. cans LOCAL RVA German-Helles style lager with a modern twist. Crisp and perfectly balanced with slight floral and citrus in the finish.
Bold Rock Apple Cider (Virginia) (GF)
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
6 x 12 oz. cans Jai Alai IPA is a bold, citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale that involves six different hop varietals used generously in a 7.5% ABV beer. Look for notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel
Crabbie's Raspberry Ginger Beer (GF)
ABV 4.8% Made with real Scottish raspberries this refreshing take on the Original Ginger Beer has luscious sweet tones of red fruit cut through the fiery bite of ginger.
Devils Backbone Gold Leaf Lager (Va)
Elysian Altered Contact Tart IPA
Hardywood Great Return IPA (RVA)
4 x 16 oz. cans LOCAL RVA American IPA, ABV 7.4%, IBU 70. Bold, resinous & bursting with a bright grapefruit aroma, this IPA is a tribute to the decades of hard work by conservationists to restore the James River. Hardywood will contribute $10 per barrel to The James River Association.
Hardywood Richmond Lager (RVA)
American Craft Lager, ABV 5% - Real unfiltered lager crafted from the finest hops and barley malt. Here in Richmond, we’re not afraid of doing things the hard way.. We respect time-honored tradition, craftsmanship, and quality over quantity. For a hard day’s work, and whatever follows, we give you Richmond Lager.
Isley Choosy Mother Peanut Butter Porter (RVA)
Joia Cosmpolitan (GF)
Joia Gimlet (GF)
Joia Margarita (GF)
KomBrewCha Wild Berry
Lost City Tangerine Wheat Beer
Midnight New Beginning Kolsch Style Ale
Narragansett Lager
Parkway Get Bent IPA (Va)
Peak Happy Hour Pils
Port City Optimal Wit (Va)
Potter's Petite Cider (GF) (Va)
Rebe Bourbon Caramel Hard Latte
Rebel Cold Brew Hard Coffee
Rebel Mocha Hard Latte
Spaten Lager
Starr Hill Ramble IPA (Va)
Lush tropical fruit aromas of juicy grapefruit, pineapple, and citrus. Soft and silky mouthfeel with low bitterness. ABV: 7.0% HOPS: Citra, Mosaic, Bru-1, El Dorado MALTS: Pale Malt, Torrefied Wheat, Munich, Carafoam Yeast: London Ale III
Sycamore Rainbow Dust(NC)
Two Chicks Strawberry Lemonade Vodka (GF)
Two Chicks Tequila Citrus Margarita (GF)
Two Chicks Vodka, Pear, Elderflower (GF)
Two Chicks Whiskey Spicy Ginger and Orange (GF)
Two Roads Passionfruit Gose Sour
Vasen Arbi Raspberry Farmhouse Ale 500 ml (RVA)
Vasen Norse Double IPA (RVA)
Vasen Richmond Lager
Vasen Velvet Walrus Milk Stout with Cinnamon and Vanilla (RVA)
Von Trapp Helles Lager
duClaw Mad Bishop
Soda/Tea
Boylan Black Cherry
Boylan Cane Cola
Boylan Crème Cola
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Root Beer
Deer Park Seltzer Black Cherry
Deer Park Seltzer Lemon-Lime
Deer Park Seltzer Raspberry-Lime
Iced Tea Unsweetened
Iced Tea, Sweetened
Mexican Coke
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Aranciata
Soda Cans, Diet Coke
Soda Cans, Ginger Ale
Soda Cans, Regular Coke
Soda Cans, Sprite
Soda, Cans, Dr.Pepper
Wave Sodas Blackberry (lightly Caffeinated)
Wave Sodas, Blueberry ( lightly Caffeinated)
Perrier Sparkling Pomegranate (Caffeine and Yerba Mate)
Boylan Lemon Seltzer
Red Bull, 8.4 oz.
Water
Dinner Packages
Turkey dinner package
Roasted turkey with sage and thyme (carved white and dark meat. Drumsticks and wings may be substituted - use special request) Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole
Bounty of the Sea package
Our signature seafood cakes of crab, shrimp and scallops, easy to re-heat, with dill aioli packaged separately. Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole Sorry, but we cannot accommodate requests for Gluten Free Bounty cakes
Ham dinner package
Baked ham with maple-Dijon glaze Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole
Pork loin dinner package
Marinated, roasted pork loin, fried apples, caramelized onions Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole
Roasted Rockfish package
Local rockfish fillet with our housemade arugula pesto Cranberry orange relish Classic Sage stuffing Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole
Vegan Acorn Squash package
Acorn squash stuffed with Field Roast Apple Sage Sausage, brown and wild rice, apples, butternut squash and herbs Cranberry orange relish Vegan stuffing with caramelized onions and mushrooms Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green Beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole This package is GF EXCEPT for the sage stuffing. Please use the Special Request button to substitute an extra portion of sweet or mashed potatoes to replaec the stuffing for a GF dinner
Gardein turk*y roast package (V)
Plant-based turk*y roast stuffed with rice, cranberries and kale. Cranberry orange relish Vegan stuffing with caramelized onions and mushrooms Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green Beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole This package is not available as GF. We suggest you order the Acorn Squash package and use the Special Request button to ask for an extra helping of sweet or mashed potatoes.
Salads, Soups, Sides and Appetizers
Mini sweet potato biscuits, dozen
Mini sweet potato biscuits filled with spiced apple butter and ham
Gougere with Alouette cheese, dozen
Claasic choux puffs enhanced with Gruyere and parmesan cheeses, filled with herbed soft cheese. Easily crisped in the oven before serving, these two-bite poppers are packed with comforting fall flavor.
Bounty Bites, one dozen
Our signature Bounty of the sea cakes in miniature form. The Bounty mixture is formed into 1 1/2" balls, then lightly fried. These are easily reheated and are always the hit of the party. Dill aioli packed separately.
Curried butternut squash soup (V), quart
Creamy, pureed soup of butternut squash, ginger, onions, carrots, spices and coconut milk. (V, GF)
Harvest Salad
Mixed greens with cinnamon roasted sweet potatoes and beets, cucumbers, cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, mustard vinaigrette . Components packaged separately. (V, GF)
Virginia Waldorf salad
Two stars of Virginia agriculture - apples and peanuts -come together in this homegrown Waldorf. Apples, celery dried cranberries in a creamy peanut-brownsugar dressing. Served with local Vibrant Greens. Naturally vegan and gluten free
Classic Caesar salad
Components for our popular Caesar salad packaged separately - our garlicky Caesar dressing, housemade focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan. Servings are a generous appetizer sized - not the entree size we typically serve in the restaurant.
Baked pimento macaroni and cheese
A rich mixture of our signature pimento cheese and cheesy cheddar-parmesan cream sauce tossed with cavatappi (corkscrew pasta) One pound of mac 'n' cheese per 3 servings.
Vegan macaroni and cheese
Cavatappi in a creamy sauce made from oats, nutritional yeast, and butternut squash (no nuts, no soy)
Classic sage stuffing
Roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash
Roasted with sea salt and olive oil, Brussels sprouts halves and chunks of butternut squash, garnished with pomegranate pips
Sweet potato casserole
My mother's take on the classic Williamsburg Sweet Potato casserole. Sweet potatoes, oranges, pineapple, baking spices, lemon, and a wee bit of brown sugar. Naturally vegan and GF
Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Green beans, caramelized onions
Lightly blanched green beans, dressed with olive oil and sea salt, caramelized onions Naturally vegan and GF
V Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Cranberry-orange relish, pint
V Stuffing with Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms
Foccacia, 1.5 pounds
Our housemade focaccia - made with unbleached, unbromated flour, Sicilian sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. 1.5 pounds should serve 12 people comfortably.
Desserts
Classic Pecan Pie
9" Pumpkin pie, serves 6
V 9" Pecan Pie
V 9" Pumpkin Pie
Flourless chocolate torte, 14 slices
Pumpkin Cupcakes, 6 per order
Spiced pumpkin cupcakes with cinnamon cream cheese icing, 6 per order
Apple pie bars, 6 per order
Buttery shortbread crust topped with spiced apples and streusel topping. 6 per order
Pumpkin praline cheesecake, 14 slices
Hosting a large party and need a crowd-pleasing dessert? This cheesecake fits the bill with its delicate pumpkin flavor and gooey pecan praline topping. Pre-sliced to make serving easy.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
American Restaurant · Wine and beer shop
201 W 7th St, Richmond, VA 23224