Manchester's Table

Gardein turk*y roast package (V)

$25.00

Plant-based turk*y roast stuffed with rice, cranberries and kale. Cranberry orange relish Vegan stuffing with caramelized onions and mushrooms Roasted garlic mashed potatoes Green Beans, caramelized onions Lois Bennett’s sweet potato, pineapple, orange and brown sugar casserole This package is not available as GF. We suggest you order the Acorn Squash package and use the Special Request button to ask for an extra helping of sweet or mashed potatoes.