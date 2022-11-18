Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive

2852 Miller Drive

Plymouth, IN 46563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA
WHITE PIZZA
MANCINO`S PRIDE

1/4 GRINDERS

A 1/4 Grinder is 4 inches. EXTRA Cheese & Meats will incur an additional charge.

1/4 BBQ PORK

$6.00

BBQ Pork, & Cheese

1/4 BLT

$6.00

Bacon pieces, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.00

Chicken, Onions, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, & Cheese

1/4 CAJUN TURKEY

$6.00

Turkey, Cajun Seasoning, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato

1/4 CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

Local farm raised ground beef, Mayo, Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

1/4 CHICAGO STEAK

$6.00

Steak, Garlic Spread, Onions, Mushrooms, & Cheese

1/4 CHICKEN

$6.00

Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Cheese

1/4 CHICKEN BACON

$6.00

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese

1/4 CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$6.00

Chicken, Ham, Alfredo Sauce, & Cheese

1/4 CHICKEN PARMESAN

$6.00

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, & Mozzarella Cheese

1/4 CHICKEN SALAD

$6.00

Shredded Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato,and Cheese

1/4 COWBOY STEAK

$6.00

Steak, Bacon, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomato, Chipolte Ranch, & Cheese

1/4 FRENCH DIP

$6.00

Roast Beef, Cheese, & a side of Au Jus

1/4 HAM & CHEESE

$6.00

Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 HAM & TURKEY

$6.00

Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 HAM, CH & SALAMI

$6.00

Ham, Salami, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

$6.00

Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

1/4 ITALIAN GRINDER

$6.00

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 MANCINO`S CLUB

$6.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 MEATBALL

$6.00

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Onions, Green Peppers, & Cheese

1/4 PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$6.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Ranch, & Cheese

1/4 PIZZA

$6.00

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Cheese

1/4 ROAST BEEF

$6.00

Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 STEAK

$6.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 STEAK N` BACON BBQ

$6.00

Steak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

1/4 STROMBOLI

$6.00

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Marinara Sauce, & Cheese

1/4 SWEET`N SPICY CHICKEN

$6.00

Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Sweet Habanero Sauce, & Cheese

1/4 TRIO COMBO

$6.00

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 TUNA

$6.00

Tuna, Onions, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 TURKEY

$6.00

Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/4 TURKEY BACON

$6.00

Turkey, Bacon, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese

1/4 VEGGIE

$6.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Cheese

1/2 GRINDERS

A 1/2 Grinder is 8 inches. EXTRA Cheese & Meats will incur an additional charge.

1/2 BBQ PORK

$10.25

BBQ Pork, & Cheese

1/2 BLT

$10.25

Bacon pieces, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.25

Chicken, Onions, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, & Cheese

1/2 CAJUN TURKEY

$10.25

Turkey, Cajun Seasoning, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato

1/2 CHEESEBURGER

$10.25

Local farm raised ground beef, Mayo, Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

1/2 CHICAGO STEAK

$10.25

Steak, Garlic Spread, Onions, Mushrooms, & Cheese

1/2 CHICKEN

$10.25

Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Cheese

1/2 CHICKEN BACON

$10.25

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese

1/2 CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$10.25

Chicken, Ham, Alfredo Sauce, & Cheese

1/2 CHICKEN PARMESAN

$10.25

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, & Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 CHICKEN SALAD

$10.25

Shredded Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato,and Cheese

1/2 COWBOY STEAK

$10.25

Steak, Bacon, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomato, Chipolte Ranch, & Cheese

1/2 FRENCH DIP

$10.25

Roast Beef, Cheese, & a side of Au Jus

1/2 HAM & CHEESE

$10.25

Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 HAM & TURKEY

$10.25

Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 HAM, CH & SALAMI

$10.25

Ham, Salami, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

$10.25

Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

1/2 ITALIAN GRINDER

$10.25

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 MANCINO`S CLUB

$10.25

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 MEATBALL

$10.25

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Onions, Green Peppers, & Cheese

1/2 PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.25

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Ranch, & Cheese

1/2 PIZZA

$10.25

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Cheese

1/2 ROAST BEEF

$10.25

Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 STEAK

$10.25

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 STEAK N` BACON BBQ

$10.25

Steak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

1/2 STROMBOLI

$10.25

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Marinara Sauce, & Cheese

1/2 SWEET`N SPICY CHICKEN

$10.25

Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Sweet Habanero Sauce, & Cheese

1/2 TRIO COMBO

$10.25

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 TUNA

$10.25

Tuna, Onions, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 TURKEY

$10.25

Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

1/2 TURKEY BACON

$10.25

Turkey, Bacon, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese

1/2 VEGGIE

$10.25

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Cheese

1/2 Taco

$10.25

1/2 MEAT GRINDER - Alexis Masterpiece

$10.25

Pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheese

WHOLE GRINDERS

A Whole (W) Grinder is 16 inches. EXTRA Cheese & Meats will incur an additional charge.

W BBQ PORK

$19.00

BBQ Pork, & Cheese

W BLT

$19.00

Bacon pieces, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken, Onions, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, & Cheese

W CAJUN TURKEY

$19.00

Turkey, Cajun Seasoning, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato

W CHEESEBURGER

$19.00

Local farm raised ground beef, Mayo, Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

W CHICAGO STEAK

$19.00

Steak, Garlic Spread, Onions, Mushrooms, & Cheese

W CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Cheese

W CHICKEN BACON

$19.00

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese

W CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$19.00

Chicken, Ham, Alfredo Sauce, & Cheese

W CHICKEN PARMESAN

$19.00

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, & Mozzarella Cheese

W CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

Shredded Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato,and Cheese

W COWBOY STEAK

$19.00

Steak, Bacon, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomato, Chipolte Ranch, & Cheese

W FRENCH DIP

$19.00

Roast Beef, Cheese, & a side of Au Jus

W HAM & CHEESE

$19.00

Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W HAM & TURKEY

$19.00

Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W HAM, CH & SALAMI

$19.00

Ham, Salami, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

W ITALIAN GRINDER

$19.00

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W MANCINO`S CLUB

$19.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W MEATBALL

$19.00

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Onions, Green Peppers, & Cheese

W PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$19.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Ranch, & Cheese

W PIZZA

$19.00

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Cheese

W ROAST BEEF

$19.00

Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W STEAK

$19.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W STEAK N` BACON BBQ

$19.00

Steak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

W STROMBOLI

$19.00

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Marinara Sauce, & Cheese

W SWEET`N SPICY CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Sweet Habanero Sauce, & Cheese

W TRIO COMBO

$19.00

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W TUNA

$19.00

Tuna, Onions, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W TURKEY

$19.00

Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

W TURKEY BACON

$19.00

Turkey, Bacon, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese

W VEGGIE

$19.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Cheese

W TACO

$19.00

W MEAT GRINDER - Alexis Masterpiece

$19.00

PIZZAS

PRICING: Cheese or White Pizza 10"-$8.50, 12"-$13.00, 16"-$18.00....Specialty Pizzas 10"-$14.00, 12"-$20.00, 16"-$26.00

CHEESE PIZZA

Additional Toppings 10"-$1.50 each, 12"-$1.75 each, 16"-$2.25 each

WHITE PIZZA

Garlic Butter Spread, & Cheese served with a side of Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings 10"-$1.50 each, 12"-$1.75 each, 16"-$2.25 each

MANCINO`S PRIDE

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pizza Sauce & Cheese

CHICKEN ALFREDO

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Alfredo Sauce, & Cheese

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Pizza Sauce, & Cheese

VEGETARIAN

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Pizza Sauce, & Cheese

MEAT PIZZA

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Pizza Sauce, & Cheese

MEGA-RONI

EXTRA Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Cheese

TACO PIZZA

Taco Meat, Onions, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Nacho Cheese Chips, Taco Sauce, & Cheese

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Ranch Sauce, & Cheese

HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, & Cheese

CHICKEN BACON

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce, & Cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN

Chicken, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese and Drizzled with Ranch Sauce

SPINACH PIZZA

Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Pizza Sauce, Feta Cheese, & Mozzarella Cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

Alfredo sauce base, ground beef(local farm raised), bacon, tomatoes,pickles, cheese, topped with lettuce, ketchup and mayo

PASTAS

We use Cavatappi Noodles for all Pastas (except Lasagna) & includes a slice of Garlic Toast

LASAGNA

$10.75

PASTA MARINARA

$9.25

PASTA & MEATBALLS

$10.75

PASTA SUPREME

$10.00

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Marinara Sauce

PASTA ALFREDO

$9.75

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$11.25

Chicken, & Alfredo Sauce

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$11.25

Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Cajun Seasoning, & Alfredo Sauce

BUTTER NOODLES

$4.50

Cavatappi Noodles with Garlic Butter

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$12.50

CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA

$12.50

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$8.75

Ham, Turkey, Salami, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Tomato, & Cheese

VEGGIE CHEF

$7.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Tomato, & Cheese

DINNER SALAD

$5.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, & Cheese

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00

Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, & Cheese

TACO SALAD

$9.00

Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Onions, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

GREEK SALAD

$8.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Pepperoncini, Tomato, & Feta Cheese

ANTIPASTO

$8.25

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

COLD PASTA SALAD

$7.00

Cavatappi Noodles, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato, Italian Dressing, & Parmesan Cheese

CHICKEN SALAD SALAD

$8.00

SOUP

POTATO

$4.50+

Creamy soup with potatoes,cheddar cheese,bacon,chives, and sour cream

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR

$4.50+Out of stock

Creamy Cheddar Cheese Soup with Broccoli

CACTUS CHILI

CACTUS CHILI

$4.50+Out of stock

Savory cactus, ground beef, diced tomatoes, onions, corn, Northern beans, and spinach are combined in a spicy, rich broth to create this Southwestern offering

Chicken & Dumpling Soup

$4.50+

Chicken and dumplings with carrots, celery and chicken broth

OTHER FAVORITES

GARLIC STIX

$5.50+

Our made from scratch dough,cut into strips,baked and brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$9.25+

Whole is 4-8" Slices 1/2 is 2-8" Slices 1/4 is 1-8" Slice

GARLIC TOAST

$1.75+

NACHO SUPREME

$8.25

Taco Meat, Onions, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Nacho Chips, Mozzarella Cheese, & served with a side of Salsa & Sour Cream

NACHOS & CHEESE

$3.75

PEPPERONI BITES

$7.00

Fresh pizza dough topped with pepperoni,rolled then sliced into six rolls. Baked and topped with garlic butter

BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

Choice of Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Sweet Habanero, Spicy BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Teriyaki, Cajun Dry Rub, or Naked.

CALZONE

$9.50

Includes Cheese with a choice of Pizza or Alfredo Sauce & up to 3 toppings. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.50

POTATO WEDGES & CHEESE

$3.50

CHIPS

$1.50

SIDE OF

$0.75

BREAD LOAF

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.75+

Oven Baked crinkle cut french fries

YETTI FRY

YETTI FRY

$7.25

Oven baked crinkle cut fries topped with ranch, shredded 3 cheese blend and bacon.

BAKED GREEN BEAN FRIES

BAKED GREEN BEAN FRIES

$4.25+

Oven baked petite green bean coated with lightly seasoned breading. Served with a side of ranch

KID'S MENU

For kids 12 & under

8" CHEESE PIZZA w/ DRINK

$7.25

additional toppings $0.75 each

1/4 GRINDER w/ CHIPS & DRINK

$7.25

KIDS PASTA w/ TOAST & DRINK

$7.25

Choice of Marinara or Alfredo Sauce

DESSERTS

BIG COOKIES

BIG COOKIES

$2.25

Fresh Baked 4oz Cookie

CINNAMON STIX

$4.00+
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$5.50

Elegant dessert made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, hand decorated with billows of pumpkin mousse and garnished with crunchy praline, baked on all-butter shortbread

Giant 8” Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant 8” Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.50

8” pizza cookie. Chocolate chip. Served warm.

Giant 8” Chocolate Brownie

Giant 8” Chocolate Brownie

$6.50

Giant 8” Chocolate Brownie. Served warm

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

MD DRINK

$2.50

LG DRINK

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

2 LITERS

Available for Carry-Out & Delivery ONLY.

PEPSI 2lt

$3.25

DIET PEPSI 2lt

$3.25

MT DEW 2lt

$3.25

SIERRA MIST 2lt

$3.25

DR PEPPER 2lt

$3.25

CHERRY Pepsi 2lt

$3.25

ROOTBEER 2 lt

$3.25

ORANGE CRUSH 2 lt

$3.25

DOLE LEMONADE 2 lt

$3.25

DOLE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 2 lt

$3.25

BOTTLES pop/milk/water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Mt Dew bottle

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Diet A&W Rootbeer

$1.50

Mt Dew bottle

$2.50

Pepsi bottle

$2.50

DrPepper

$2.50

MUG Rootbeer

$2.50

Pure Leaf UNSWEETENED Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf SWEET Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Dole Lemonade

Dole Lemonade

$2.50

DOLE Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

PARTY GRINDERS

Your choice of any 4 Whole Grinders. Serves up to 16 people.

GRINDER BOX

$65.00

PARTY PASTAS

PLEASE ALLOW 1 HOUR PREPARATION TIME. Serves up to 12 people.

PARTY PASTA & MARINARA SAUCE

$40.00

PARTY PASTA & MEATBALLS

$45.00

PARTY PASTA SUPREME

$45.00

PARTY PASTA ALFREDO

$40.00

PARTY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$48.00

PARTY CAJUN CHICKEN

$48.00

PARTY SALADS

Includes 8 packets of Dressing. Serves up to 10 people.

PARTY DINNER SALAD

$25.00

PARTY CHEF SALAD

$32.00

PARTY CHICKEN SALAD

$32.00

PARTY VEGGIE CHEF SALAD

$28.00

PARTY ANTIPASTO SALAD

$32.00

PARTY GREEK SALAD

$32.00

PARTY COLD PASTA SALAD

$29.00

PARTY COOKIES

12 CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES

$12.00

PARTY ROOM EXTRAS

TABLE SETTING w/ CUP

$0.50

Price is PER PERSON & includes a Plate, Fork, Knife, Napkin, & Cup.

TABLE SETTING NO CUP

$0.25

Price is PER PERSON & includes a Plate, Fork, Knife, & Napkin.

CUP

$0.25

EXTRA SERVING SPOON

$0.25

PLATE

$0.10

Pack of 5 Plates

2 - 16" PIZZAS FOR $42

TWO 16" PIZZAS FOR $42 - ONLINE ONLY

$42.00

2 - 12" PIZZAS FOR $32

TWO 12" PIZZAS FOR $32 - ONLINE ONLY

$32.00

PLYMOUTH INDIANA SUPERWASH TOKENS

SUPER WASH TOKEN

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza serves up Plymouth's BEST Grinders & Pizza. Mancino's Grinders & Pizza is proud of its long tradition of serving the Plymouth community.Locally Owned & Operated

Website

Location

2852 Miller Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563

Directions

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza image
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza image
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza image

