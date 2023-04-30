Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza Eau Claire

review star

No reviews yet

2295 BRACKETT AVE

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Grinders

Third

1/3 BBQ PORK

$6.95

Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

1/3 BIG MAN

$7.50

Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes

1/3 BLT

$6.50

Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 CAJUN CRAB

$7.25

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun

1/3 CCHM

$7.50

The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning

1/3 CHICAGO

$7.75

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter

1/3 CHICK

$7.25

Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 CHICK BAC RANCH

$7.50

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo

1/3 CORDON

$7.50

Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning

1/3 CHICK PARM

$7.25

Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese

1/3 CLUB

$6.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 COWBOY STEAK

$8.25

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch

1/3 CRAB

$6.50

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 FLAVOR

$7.50

Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 FRENCH

$7.25

Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping

1/3 GOBBLER

$7.25

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo

1/3 GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

1/3 H & T

$6.50

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 H&C

$5.50

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 HC&S

$5.75

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 IT

$6.50

Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 JB BURGER

$7.50

Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

1/3 LUMBER

$6.50

Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 MAUI TUNA

$7.25

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1/3 MB

$6.95

Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1/3 PIZZA

$5.50

Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese

1/3 RB

$7.25

Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 REUBEN

$7.50

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese

1/3 EOM

$7.75

Employee of the month creation

1/3 SPICY GOBBLER

$7.25

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1/3 STEAK

$7.75

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 STEAK RANCH

$7.75

1/3 STROM

$6.95

Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1/3 SW CHICK

$7.50

1/3 TACO

$6.95

Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes

1/3 TUNA

$6.50

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 TURK

$6.50

Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 VEGGIE

$5.50

Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/3 VEGGOR

$7.25

Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

1/3 ZESTY

$6.95

Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce

Half

1/2 BBQ PORK

$8.25

Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

1/2 BIG MAN

$8.95

Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes

1/2 BLT

$7.75

Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 CAJUN CRAB

$8.75

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun

1/2 CCHM

$8.95

The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning

1/2 CHICAGO

$9.25

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter

1/2 CHICK

$8.65

Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 CHICK BAC RANCH

$8.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo

1/2 CORDON

$8.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning

1/2 CHICK PARM

$8.75

Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese

1/2 CLUB

$7.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 COWBOY STEAK

$9.50

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch

1/2 CRAB

$7.95

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 FLAVOR

$8.95

Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 FRENCH

$8.75

Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping

1/2 GOBBLER

$8.75

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo

1/2 GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

1/2 H & T

$7.75

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 H&C

$6.95

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 HC&S

$7.25

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 IT

$7.95

Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 JB BURGER

$8.95

Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

1/2 LUMBER

$7.95

Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 MAUI TUNA

$8.75

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1/2 MB

$8.25

Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1/2 PIZZA

$6.95

Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese

1/2 RB

$8.75

Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 REUBEN

$8.95

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese

1/2 EOM

$9.25

Employee of the month creation

1/2 SPICY GOBBLER

$8.75

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1/2 STEAK

$9.25

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 STEAK RANCH

$9.25

1/2 STROM

$8.25

Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1/2 SW CHICK

$8.95

1/2 TACO

$8.25

Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes

1/2 TUNA

$7.95

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 TURK

$7.75

Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 VEGGIE

$6.95

Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2 VEGGOR

$8.75

Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

1/2 ZESTY

$8.25

Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce

Whole

1 BBQ PORK

$14.95

Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

1 BIG MAN

$16.50

Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes

1 BLT

$13.95

Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 CAJUN CRAB

$15.95

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun

1 CCHM

$16.50

The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning

1 CHICAGO

$16.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter

1 CHICK

$15.95

Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 CHICK BAC RANCH

$16.50

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo

1 CORDON

$16.50

Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning

1 CHICK PARM

$15.59

Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese

1 CLUB

$14.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 COWBOY STEAK

$17.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch

1 CRAB

$14.50

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 FLAVOR

$16.50

Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 FRENCH

$15.95

Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping

1 GOBBLER

$15.95

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo

1 GRILLED CHEESE

$12.50

1 H & T

$13.95

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 H&C

$12.50

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 HC&S

$12.95

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 IT

$14.50

Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 JB BURGER

$16.50

Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

1 LUMBER

$13.49

Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 MAUI TUNA

$14.99

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1 MB

$13.99

Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1 PIZZA

$12.50

Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese

1 RB

$15.95

Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 REUBEN

$16.50

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese

1 EOM

$16.95

Employee of the month creation

1 SPICY GOBBLER

$15.95

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1 STEAK

$16.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 STEAK RANCH

$16.95

1 STROM

$14.95

Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1 SW CHICK

$16.50

1 TACO

$14.95

Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes

1 TUNA

$14.50

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 TURK

$13.95

Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 VEGGIE

$12.50

Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 VEGGOR

$15.95

Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

1 ZESTY

$14.95

Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce

GF Half

1/2+GF BBQ PORK

$8.29

Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

1/2+GF BIG MAN

$8.29

Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes

1/2+GF BLT

$7.29

Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF CAJUN CRAB

$7.99

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun

1/2+GF CCHM

$7.99

The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning

1/2+GF CHICAGO

$8.89

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter

1/2+GF CHICK

$7.99

Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF CHICK BAC RANCH

$8.49

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo

1/2+GF CORDON

$7.99

Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning

1/2+GF CHICK PARM

$8.49

Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese

1/2+GF CLUB

$7.29

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF COWBOY STEAK

$8.89

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch

1/2+GF CRAB

$7.29

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF EOM

$9.25

Employee of the month creation

1/2+GF FLAVOR

$8.29

Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF FRENCH

$7.99

Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping

1/2+GF GOBBLER

$7.99

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo

1/2+GF GRILLED CHEESE

$6.49

1/2+GF H & T

$7.29

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF H&C

$6.49

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF HC&S

$7.29

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF IT

$7.29

Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF JB BURGER

$8.29

Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

1/2+GF LUMBER

$7.29

Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF MAUI TUNA

$7.99

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1/2+GF MB

$7.49

Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1/2+GF PIZZA

$6.49

Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese

1/2+GF RB

$7.99

Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF REUBEN

$8.29

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese

1/2+GF SPICY GOBBLER

$8.75

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1/2+GF STEAK

$9.25

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF STEAK RANCH

$9.25

1/2+GF STROM

$8.25

Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1/2+ GF SW CHICK

$8.95

1/2+GF TACO

$8.25

Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes

1/2+GF TUNA

$7.95

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF TURK

$7.75

Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF VEGGIE

$6.95

Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1/2+GF VEGGOR

$8.75

Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

1/2+GF ZESTY

$8.25

Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce

GF Whole

1 GF BBQ PORK

$14.95

Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

1 GF BIG MAN

$16.50

Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes

1 GF BLT

$13.95

Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF CAJUN CRAB

$15.95

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun

1 GF CCHM

$16.50

The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning

1 GF CHICAGO

$16.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter

1 GF CHICK

$15.95

Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF CHICK BAC RANCH

$16.50

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo

1 GF CHICK PARM

$15.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese

1 GF CLUB

$14.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF CORDON

$16.50

Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning

1 GF COWBOY STEAK

$17.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch

1 GF CRAB

$14.50

Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF EOM

$16.95

Employee of the month creation

1 GF FLAVOR

$16.50

Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF FRENCH

$15.95

Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping

1 GF GOBBLER

$16.50

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo

1 GF GRILLED CHEESE

$12.50

1 GF H & T

$14.50

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF H&C

$12.50

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF HC&S

$12.95

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF ITALIAN

$14.50

Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF JB BURGER

$16.50

Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

1 GF LUMBER

$14.50

Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF MAUI TUNA

$15.95

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1 GF MEATBALL

$14.95

Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1 GF PIZZA

$12.50

Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese

1 GF RB

$15.95

Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF REUBEN

$16.50

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese

1 GF SPICY GOBBLER

$16.50

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun

1 GF STEAK

$16.95

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF STEAK RANCH

$16.95

1 GF STROM

$14.95

Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers

1 GF SW CHICK

$16.50

1 GF TACO

$14.95

Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes

1 GF TUNA

$14.50

Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF TURK

$14.50

Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF VEGGIE

$12.50

Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

1 GF VEGGOR

$15.95

Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

1 GF ZESTY

$14.95

Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce

Pizza

Personal

P+ BBQ Chick

$8.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

P+ BDC

$8.95

Ground beef, bacon, onions, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

P+ Cheese

$5.95

P+ Chick Florentine

$8.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, alfredo sauce, spinach, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & our special seasoning

P+ Cordon

$8.95

P+ Hawaiian Pizza

$7.95

P+ Meat

$8.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon & cheese

P+Pride

$8.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese

P+ Ranch Pizza

$8.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, ranch, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with fresh tomatoes

P+ Roma

$6.95

Mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

P+ Taco Pizza

$8.95

Taco meat, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, black olives, topped with tomatoes & lettuce served with sides of sour cream & salsa

P+ Veggie Pizza

$7.95

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese

P+VegGor Pizza

$8.95

Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

Medium

M+ BBQ Chick

$17.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

M+ BDC

$17.95

Ground beef, bacon, onions, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

M+ Cheese

$12.95

M+ Chick Florentine

$17.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, alfredo sauce, spinach, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & our special seasoning

M+ Cordon

$17.95

M+ Hawaiian

$14.95

M+ Meat

$17.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon & cheese

M+ Pride

$17.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese

M+ Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, ranch, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with fresh tomatoes

M+ Roma

$13.75

Mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

M+ Taco Pizza

$17.95

Taco meat, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, black olives, topped with tomatoes & lettuce served with sides of sour cream & salsa

M+ Veggie Pizza

$14.75

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese

M+ VegGor Pizza

$17.95

Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

Large

L+ BBQ Chick

$23.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

L+ BDC

$23.95

Ground beef, bacon, onions, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

L+ Cheese

$15.95

L+ Chick Florentine

$23.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, alfredo sauce, spinach, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & our special seasoning

L+ Cordon

$23.95

L+ Hawaiian

$18.45

L+ Meat

$23.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon & cheese

L+ Pride

$23.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese

L+ Ranch Pizza

$23.95

Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, ranch, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with fresh tomatoes

L+ Roma

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

L+ Taco Pizza

$23.95

Taco meat, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, black olives, topped with tomatoes & lettuce served with sides of sour cream & salsa

L+ Veggie Pizza

$18.95

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese

L+ VegGor Pizza

$23.95

Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning

Gluten Free

Gluten Free 10"

$10.95

Pasta

Regular

Fettuccine

$10.45

Spaghetti

$9.45

PARTY PASTAS ( SERVES 6-8)

Extra Garlic Bread ( Double)

$5.00

Party Fett + Chick

$51.95

Party Fett + Crab

$51.95

Party Fett + Plain

$47.95

Party Spag + MB

$47.95

Party Spag + Plain

$43.95

Party Spag + Saus

$47.95

Salads

Regular Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.65

Romaine & Spring lettuce, chicken breast fajita strips, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Crab Salad

$7.65

Romaine & Spring lettuce, crab, onions, cucumber & tomatoes

Tuna Salad

$7.65

Romaine & Spring lettuce, tuna, onions, cucumber & tomatoes

Chef Salad

$7.65

Romaine & Spring lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, onions, green peppers, cucumber & cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$8.65

Romaine & Spring lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber & feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$8.65

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese. Served w/ salsa & sour cream on the side

Veggie Salad

$6.95

Romaine & Spring lettuce, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, carrots, purple cabbage, & cheddar cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Party Salads ( Serves 12-15)

Veggie Party Salad

$31.95

Chicken Party Salad

$37.95

Chef Party Salad

$37.95

Greek Party Salad

$37.95

Sides

Chips and Cookies

Assorted Chips

$1.65

Bag Original Lays

$1.65

Bag Baked Lays

$1.65

Bag BBQ Chips

$1.65

Bag Doritos - Nacho

$1.65

Bag Sour Cream and Onion Lays

$1.65

Bag Sun Chip

$1.65

Bag Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño

$1.65

Bag Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt

$1.65

Bag Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.65

Cookie

$1.45

Fries

Fries

$2.85

Loaded Fries

$5.45

Chili Fries

$5.45

Side Salad

Veggie Salad - Side

$4.95

Stix, GCB & Pretzel Bites

Breadstix

$6.45

6 Fresh Hand-rolled Breadsticks

1 GCB

$5.45

1/2 GCB

$3.25

Pretzel Bites

$6.45

Wings

Traditional Wings (8-9 wings)

$8.45

Soups

Soup of Day

$3.85+

Chili

$4.15+

Dipping Sauces & Dressings

1000 Island (D)

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Seasoning

Frank's Hot Sauce

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey Dijon

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

NO SAUCE/DRESSING

Oil

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Parmesan Peppercorn

Pepper

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Salt

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spaghetti Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bread Loaf

Bread Loaf

$5.00

Utensils

Paper Plates

Plastic Forks

Plastic Knives

Napkins

Pickle Spear

Pickle on Side

Kids Meals

Kids Grinder

K+ H&C

$5.75

K+ Turk

$5.75

K+ Pizza Grinder

$5.75

K+ Grilled Chz

$5.75

Kids Pasta

Kids Spaghetti

$5.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

K+ CHZ Pizza

$5.75

K+ PEP Pizza

$7.00

K+ SAUS Pizza

$7.00

Drinks

Can/Bottle Bevs

Bottle - Barq's

$2.50

Bottle - Cherry Coke

$2.50

Bottle - Coke

$2.50

Bottle - Coke Zero

$2.50

Bottle - Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle - Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle - PEACH Tea

$2.75

Bottle - Pibb

$2.00

Bottle - Powerade

$2.50

Bottle - Sprite

$2.50

Bottle - Tea Unsweetened

$2.75

Bottle - Water

$1.50

Can - AHA

$1.60

Can - Cherry Coke

$1.60

Can - Coke

$1.60

Can - Coke Zero

$1.60

Can - Diet Coke

$1.60

Can - Diet Mt. Dew

$1.60

Can - Diet Pepsi

$1.60

Can - Dr. Pepper

$1.60

Can - Mt. Dew

$1.60

Can - Pepsi

$1.60

Can - Sprite

$1.60

Milk/Juices

Milk - WHITE

$2.15

Milk - CHOCOLATE

$2.15

Apple Juice

$1.60
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mancino's is a quick service and family-friendly atmosphere for small and large groups. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2295 BRACKETT AVE, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Olympic Flame
orange starNo Reviews
2920 London Road Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Olsons Ice Cream - Eau Claire - 80 S. Barstow St.
orange starNo Reviews
80 S. Barstow St. Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Fast Fuel - Plant Based Grab & Go Fast Food
orange starNo Reviews
930 Galloway Street Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext
The Plus - 208 S Barstow St
orange starNo Reviews
208 S Barstow St Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Pablo Center at the Confluence
orange starNo Reviews
128 Graham Ave Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Pizza Del Re - NEW - 911 N Hasting Way
orange starNo Reviews
911 N Hasting Way Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eau Claire

Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 143
2426 London rd Eau claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eau Claire
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston