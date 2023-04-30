- Home
- Eau Claire
- Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza Eau Claire
No reviews yet
2295 BRACKETT AVE
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Grinders
Third
1/3 BBQ PORK
Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese
1/3 BIG MAN
Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes
1/3 BLT
Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 CAJUN CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun
1/3 CCHM
The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning
1/3 CHICAGO
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter
1/3 CHICK
Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 CHICK BAC RANCH
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo
1/3 CORDON
Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning
1/3 CHICK PARM
Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese
1/3 CLUB
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 COWBOY STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch
1/3 CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 FLAVOR
Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 FRENCH
Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping
1/3 GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
1/3 GRILLED CHEESE
1/3 H & T
Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 H&C
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 HC&S
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 IT
Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 JB BURGER
Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
1/3 LUMBER
Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 MAUI TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1/3 MB
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1/3 PIZZA
Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese
1/3 RB
Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 REUBEN
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese
1/3 EOM
Employee of the month creation
1/3 SPICY GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1/3 STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 STEAK RANCH
1/3 STROM
Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1/3 SW CHICK
1/3 TACO
Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes
1/3 TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 TURK
Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 VEGGIE
Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/3 VEGGOR
Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
1/3 ZESTY
Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce
Half
1/2 BBQ PORK
Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese
1/2 BIG MAN
Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes
1/2 BLT
Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 CAJUN CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun
1/2 CCHM
The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning
1/2 CHICAGO
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter
1/2 CHICK
Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 CHICK BAC RANCH
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo
1/2 CORDON
Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning
1/2 CHICK PARM
Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese
1/2 CLUB
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 COWBOY STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch
1/2 CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 FLAVOR
Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 FRENCH
Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping
1/2 GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
1/2 GRILLED CHEESE
1/2 H & T
Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 H&C
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 HC&S
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 IT
Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 JB BURGER
Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
1/2 LUMBER
Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 MAUI TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1/2 MB
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1/2 PIZZA
Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese
1/2 RB
Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 REUBEN
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese
1/2 EOM
Employee of the month creation
1/2 SPICY GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1/2 STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 STEAK RANCH
1/2 STROM
Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1/2 SW CHICK
1/2 TACO
Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes
1/2 TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 TURK
Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 VEGGIE
Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2 VEGGOR
Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
1/2 ZESTY
Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce
Whole
1 BBQ PORK
Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese
1 BIG MAN
Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes
1 BLT
Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 CAJUN CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun
1 CCHM
The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning
1 CHICAGO
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter
1 CHICK
Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 CHICK BAC RANCH
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo
1 CORDON
Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning
1 CHICK PARM
Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese
1 CLUB
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 COWBOY STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch
1 CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 FLAVOR
Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 FRENCH
Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping
1 GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
1 GRILLED CHEESE
1 H & T
Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 H&C
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 HC&S
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 IT
Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 JB BURGER
Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
1 LUMBER
Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 MAUI TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1 MB
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1 PIZZA
Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese
1 RB
Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 REUBEN
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese
1 EOM
Employee of the month creation
1 SPICY GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1 STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 STEAK RANCH
1 STROM
Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1 SW CHICK
1 TACO
Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes
1 TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 TURK
Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 VEGGIE
Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 VEGGOR
Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
1 ZESTY
Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce
GF Half
1/2+GF BBQ PORK
Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese
1/2+GF BIG MAN
Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes
1/2+GF BLT
Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF CAJUN CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun
1/2+GF CCHM
The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning
1/2+GF CHICAGO
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter
1/2+GF CHICK
Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF CHICK BAC RANCH
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo
1/2+GF CORDON
Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning
1/2+GF CHICK PARM
Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese
1/2+GF CLUB
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF COWBOY STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch
1/2+GF CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF EOM
Employee of the month creation
1/2+GF FLAVOR
Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF FRENCH
Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping
1/2+GF GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
1/2+GF GRILLED CHEESE
1/2+GF H & T
Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF H&C
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF HC&S
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF IT
Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF JB BURGER
Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
1/2+GF LUMBER
Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF MAUI TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1/2+GF MB
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1/2+GF PIZZA
Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese
1/2+GF RB
Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF REUBEN
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese
1/2+GF SPICY GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1/2+GF STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF STEAK RANCH
1/2+GF STROM
Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1/2+ GF SW CHICK
1/2+GF TACO
Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes
1/2+GF TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF TURK
Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF VEGGIE
Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1/2+GF VEGGOR
Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
1/2+GF ZESTY
Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce
GF Whole
1 GF BBQ PORK
Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese
1 GF BIG MAN
Meatballs, tangy sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, & tomatoes
1 GF BLT
Crispy bacon strips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF CAJUN CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic butter & cajun
1 GF CCHM
The Club plus onions, ranch, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning
1 GF CHICAGO
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese & garlic butter
1 GF CHICK
Chicken breast fajita strips topped with onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF CHICK BAC RANCH
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mayo
1 GF CHICK PARM
Chicken breast fajita strips, marinara sauce, mozzarella & lots of parmesan cheese
1 GF CLUB
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF CORDON
Chicken breast fajita strips, ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, alfredo sauce & seasoning
1 GF COWBOY STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, bacon bits, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle ranch
1 GF CRAB
Tender crab, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF EOM
Employee of the month creation
1 GF FLAVOR
Roast beef, horseydijon sauce, pickles, cajun seasoning, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF FRENCH
Tender roast beef, cheese & au jus for dipping
1 GF GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
1 GF GRILLED CHEESE
1 GF H & T
Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF H&C
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF HC&S
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF ITALIAN
Ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF JB BURGER
Meatballs, bacon, garlic butter, mushrooms, green olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
1 GF LUMBER
Tender Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF MAUI TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1 GF MEATBALL
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1 GF PIZZA
Pepperoni, Mancino’s original pizza sauce & cheese
1 GF RB
Tender Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF REUBEN
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, tangy sauce & cheese
1 GF SPICY GOBBLER
Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cajun
1 GF STEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF STEAK RANCH
1 GF STROM
Italian sausage, marinara sauce, cheese, onions, green peppers & banana peppers
1 GF SW CHICK
1 GF TACO
Taco meat, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheese, salsa, black olives, lettuce & tomatoes
1 GF TUNA
Chunky Tuna Salad with, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF TURK
Turkey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF VEGGIE
Loaded with mushrooms, fresh sliced green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
1 GF VEGGOR
Feta cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
1 GF ZESTY
Ham, pepperoni, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce
Pizza
Personal
P+ BBQ Chick
Chicken breast fajita strips, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
P+ BDC
Ground beef, bacon, onions, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
P+ Cheese
P+ Chick Florentine
Chicken breast fajita strips, alfredo sauce, spinach, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & our special seasoning
P+ Cordon
P+ Hawaiian Pizza
P+ Meat
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon & cheese
P+Pride
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese
P+ Ranch Pizza
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, ranch, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with fresh tomatoes
P+ Roma
Mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
P+ Taco Pizza
Taco meat, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, black olives, topped with tomatoes & lettuce served with sides of sour cream & salsa
P+ Veggie Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese
P+VegGor Pizza
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
Medium
M+ BBQ Chick
Chicken breast fajita strips, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
M+ BDC
Ground beef, bacon, onions, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
M+ Cheese
M+ Chick Florentine
Chicken breast fajita strips, alfredo sauce, spinach, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & our special seasoning
M+ Cordon
M+ Hawaiian
M+ Meat
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon & cheese
M+ Pride
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese
M+ Ranch Pizza
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, ranch, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with fresh tomatoes
M+ Roma
Mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
M+ Taco Pizza
Taco meat, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, black olives, topped with tomatoes & lettuce served with sides of sour cream & salsa
M+ Veggie Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese
M+ VegGor Pizza
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
Large
L+ BBQ Chick
Chicken breast fajita strips, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
L+ BDC
Ground beef, bacon, onions, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
L+ Cheese
L+ Chick Florentine
Chicken breast fajita strips, alfredo sauce, spinach, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & our special seasoning
L+ Cordon
L+ Hawaiian
L+ Meat
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon & cheese
L+ Pride
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese
L+ Ranch Pizza
Chicken breast fajita strips, bacon, ranch, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with fresh tomatoes
L+ Roma
Mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
L+ Taco Pizza
Taco meat, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, black olives, topped with tomatoes & lettuce served with sides of sour cream & salsa
L+ Veggie Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & cheese
L+ VegGor Pizza
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes & our special seasoning
Gluten Free
Salads
Regular Salads
Chicken Salad
Romaine & Spring lettuce, chicken breast fajita strips, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Crab Salad
Romaine & Spring lettuce, crab, onions, cucumber & tomatoes
Tuna Salad
Romaine & Spring lettuce, tuna, onions, cucumber & tomatoes
Chef Salad
Romaine & Spring lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, onions, green peppers, cucumber & cheddar cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine & Spring lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber & feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese. Served w/ salsa & sour cream on the side
Veggie Salad
Romaine & Spring lettuce, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, carrots, purple cabbage, & cheddar cheese
Side Salad
Party Salads ( Serves 12-15)
Sides
Chips and Cookies
Side Salad
Stix, GCB & Pretzel Bites
Dipping Sauces & Dressings
1000 Island (D)
Alfredo
Au Jus
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Chipotle Ranch
Chipotle Ranch
Chipotle Seasoning
Frank's Hot Sauce
French Dressing
Honey Mustard
Horsey Dijon
Italian Dressing
Ketchup
Mayo
Nacho Cheese
NO SAUCE/DRESSING
Oil
Oil & Vinegar
Parmesan Peppercorn
Pepper
Pizza Sauce
Ranch Sauce
Salsa
Salt
Sour Cream
Spaghetti Sauce
Spicy Mustard
Yellow Mustard
Honey Mustard
Bread Loaf
Pickle Spear
Kids Meals
Kids Pasta
Kids Cheese Pizza
Drinks
Can/Bottle Bevs
Bottle - Barq's
Bottle - Cherry Coke
Bottle - Coke
Bottle - Coke Zero
Bottle - Diet Coke
Bottle - Lemonade
Bottle - PEACH Tea
Bottle - Pibb
Bottle - Powerade
Bottle - Sprite
Bottle - Tea Unsweetened
Bottle - Water
Can - AHA
Can - Cherry Coke
Can - Coke
Can - Coke Zero
Can - Diet Coke
Can - Diet Mt. Dew
Can - Diet Pepsi
Can - Dr. Pepper
Can - Mt. Dew
Can - Pepsi
Can - Sprite
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mancino's is a quick service and family-friendly atmosphere for small and large groups. Come in and enjoy!
