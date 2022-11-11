  • Home
Mancino's Pizza and Grinders of Fenton

4019 Owen Road

Fenton, MI 48430

Popular Items

MANCINO'S CLUB
ITALIAN SPECIAL
Garlic Cheese Bread

Grinders

ITALIAN SPECIAL

$15.50+

House Specialty Ham, salami, mushroom, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

ROAST BEEF

$15.50+

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

FRENCH DIP

$16.50+

Roast beef and cheese. Served with a cup of hot Mancino's au jus.

3 MEAT TRIO

$15.50+

Ham, turkey, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

CHICKEN BREAST

$16.50+

Marinated chicken Breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICKEN BACON CLUB

$16.50+

Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch

STEAK

$16.50+

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICAGO STEAK

$16.50+

Steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter

COWBOY STEAK

$16.50+

Steak, bacon pieces, onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch

MANCINO'S CLUB

$15.50+

Ham, turkey, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

HAM & CHEESE

$14.50+

Ham and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

HAM & SALAMI

$15.50+

Ham, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

TURKEY

$15.50+

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

B.L.T.

$15.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese &mayo

VEGGIE

$14.50+

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & mayo

SEAFOOD & CRAB

$16.50+

Crab and seafood, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion &mayo

TUNA

$15.50+

Tuna, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

BBQ PORK

$15.50+

Pulled Pork Brisket, Cheese

MEATBALL

$15.50+

Meatballs, pasta sauce, onions, green peppers and cheese.

PIZZA

$14.50+

pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese (you can make any combo- each additional item is 30 cent on half, 60 cent on whole)

RUEBEN

$16.50+

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and cheese

Build Your Own Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Personal (4 Slices)

$6.50

Medium (8 Slices)

$11.02

X-Large (12 Slices)

$14.50

Specialty Pizzas

Med Mancino's Pride

$16.50

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

Med Mancino's Super

$16.50

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

Med Meat Lover's

$16.50

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon and Ground Beef.

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with dried cilantro.

Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.50

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

Med B.L.T.

$15.50

Med Vegetarian

$14.50

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

XL Mancinos Pride

$21.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

XL Mancinos Super

$21.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

XL Meat Lovers

$21.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef

XL BBQ Chicken

$21.95

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.21

Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella ,taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes

XL Hawaiian

$20.95

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

XL B.L.T.

$20.95

XL Vegetarian

$19.95

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

Slices

Slice

$2.50

Personal Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Build Your Own

$8.50

Personal Mancino's Pride

$12.50

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

Personal Mancino's Super

$10.85

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

Personal Meat Lovers

$11.25

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef

Personal Vegetarian

$9.70

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.90

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$10.65

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

Personal B.L.T.

$10.50

Salads

Antipasto

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, peppercinis

Cherry Chicken Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries

Chef Salad

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing

Taco Salad

$9.00

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, nacho chips and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Salad

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Dinner Salad

$3.60

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Sticks and Sides

Whole Breadstick

$4.47

Half Breadstick

$2.68

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

Baked Chicken Wings

$6.75+

Chicken Bites

$6.75+

French Fry

$3.15

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Chips

$1.32

Uncle Ray's Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Cookies

$1.00

Brownies

$3.50

Baked Pasta

Penne pasta with our own marinara sauce covered with cheese.

Classic Baked Pasta

$7.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$8.50

Penne pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, mushrooms, grilled chicken pieces and broccoli, topped with our special cheese blend. Served with garlic toast.

Beverages

16 OZ. FOUTAIN

$1.99

20 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.09

32 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.20

20 oz SOFT DRINK

$2.50

BOTTLED TEA

$3.00

ROCK STAR

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.20

2 Liter

$3.52

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Can

$1.50

Sauces & Dressings

Pizza Sauce

$0.80

Ranch

$0.80

Italian Dressing

$0.80

Thousand island

$0.80

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Greek

$0.80

French

$0.80

Raspberry vinegrette

$0.80

FF Italian

$0.80

FF ranch

$0.80

Bleu cheese

$0.80

Garlic Butter

$0.80

A1

$0.80

BBQ

$0.80

Hot Sauce

$0.80

Party-in-a-Box

Large Party-in-a-Box (8 whole grinders)

$110.25

Small Party-in-a-Box (4 whole grinders)

$57.25

Garlic Cheese Bread

Party GCB

$12.95

Small Calzone (7 in)

S Pizza Calzone

$8.50

S Chicken Calzone

$9.00

S Steak Calzone

$9.00

S Southwestern Calzone

$8.50

S Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.50

Regular Calzone (12 in)

Pizza Calzone R

$11.50

Chicken Calzone R

$15.95

Steak Calzone R

$15.95

Southwestern Calzone R

$15.95

Ham & Cheese Calzone R

$11.75
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
At Mancino's of Fenton we work hard to exceed your expectations by making sure that each time you dine with us, you are getting more than just a quick bite to eat. Our team is passionate in providing products that are high in quality, generous in portion, and superior in freshness. You will taste our commitment to quality ingredients with our homemade bread for our grinders, and pizza dough made in house daily. Your taste buds will agree that Mancino's is simply better.

4019 Owen Road, Fenton, MI 48430

