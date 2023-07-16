Restaurant info

At Mancino's of Fenton we work hard to exceed your expectations by making sure that each time you dine with us, you are getting more than just a quick bite to eat. Our team is passionate in providing products that are high in quality, generous in portion, and superior in freshness. You will taste our commitment to quality ingredients with our homemade bread for our grinders, and pizza dough made in house daily. Your taste buds will agree that Mancino's is simply better.