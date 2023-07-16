Mancino's Pizza and Grinders of Fenton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Mancino's of Fenton we work hard to exceed your expectations by making sure that each time you dine with us, you are getting more than just a quick bite to eat. Our team is passionate in providing products that are high in quality, generous in portion, and superior in freshness. You will taste our commitment to quality ingredients with our homemade bread for our grinders, and pizza dough made in house daily. Your taste buds will agree that Mancino's is simply better.
Location
4019 Owen Road, Fenton, MI 48430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Corner Bar & Grill - 4015 Owen Rd. Fenton, MI 48430
No Reviews
4015 Owen Road Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurant
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - FENTON - - FENTON
No Reviews
15010 Silver Parkway Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurant