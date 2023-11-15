Mandala Living Foods Kapa'a
1420 Kanepoonui Rd
Kapaa, HI 96746
TONICS
- Coffee Fix$6.00
Our alternative to a rustic coffee brew with dandelion, burdock, and chicory root. Supports adrenal health, energy production, and immunity.
- Golden Yogi$7.77
Mandala's "golden milk" with turmeric, ginger, cardamom, and herbs.
- Krishiva Tonic$7.77
Manaka tea base with chlorophyll and an assortment of herbs and superfoods.
- Latte Fix$7.00
The ultimate latte alternative w/ coffee fix base, herbs, coconut, and pea protein.
- Spring Cleaning Tonic$7.77
Ultimate cleanse of shungite mineral water super C, chili, maple syrup, charcoal, and nano silver
- Shaman's Detox$7.77
A rootstock tonic w/ Chaga tea base, coffee fix, shilajit, imminityherbs, vanilla, and honey
TINCTURES
TINCTSHOTS
- Vanillajit Temple$6.00
Shilajit, vanilla, stevia, H202
- Green Goddess$6.00
Moringa, spiralina, chlorophyll, H202
- Super C$6.00
Cold pressed lemon, camu camu berry,
- Immunity Matrix$6.00
Reishi, Chaga, immunity fungus mix, H202
- Reishakti Cacao$6.00
Reishi, cacao, chili pepper, H202
- Earth & Sea$6.00
Nascent iodine, shungite H20, white clary sage extract
- Rose Pearl$6.00
Pure rose, Pearl essence, Cloud kefir, shatavari, H202, vanilla, monk fruit
THE CLOUD CREAMERY
SMOOTHIES
- Vanilla Cloud$9.00
The Cloud-vanilla shot, coconut milk, protein, banana, vanilla, date, sea salt
- Garden of Eden$9.00
Papaya, coconut H20, coco meat, apple, sprouted almonds, chlorophyll, moringa, date, sea salt
- Sleeping Giant$9.00
Papaya, coconut meat, banana, matcha, spirulina, chlorella, lemon, msm, camu camu berry, massaged kale, mint, dates, moringa, Mac nuts
- Mandala Effect$9.00
Papaya, coconut cream(milk), cloud shot, fresh OJ, vanilla, three treasures, Mac nuts, and dates
- Lava Flow$9.00
Papaya, coconut milk, apple or banana, the cloud shot, activated charcoal, volcanic clay, lemon, MCT, shilajit, Mac nuts, and dates
ON DRAFT - KOMBUCHA
HEALFAST
- The Cloud Bowl$13.95
The Cloud yogurt bowl with grawnola, two fruits and toppings of choice
- Yogi Rising Bowl$11.95
Fab Five Yogi sprouted grain cerea, fruit, topping of choice, Cloud yogurt, maple syrup / honey, milk of choice
- Living Sweet Toast$12.95
Mandala Live French Toast, fruit, whipped cream or cloud yogurt
- Green Goddess Soup$11.11
Our signature medicinal green soup -sprouted mung bean base, multiple greens, lemon, ginger, garlic, herbs, veggies
- Mandala Healfast Parfait$9.99
Raw coco cream or cloud layers with granola, fresh fruit, raw nut butter, cacao nibs, and seasonal toppings
- Mandala Healfast Burrito$13.33
Coconut scramble, coconut bakin', or rawsage, avo, tomatoes, Taro/breadfruit hash (seasonal), Mandala fire sauce(optional)
- Cinnamon Bun$9.99
Our signature live pastry dough spiraled with spices, raw honey, coconut frosting and walnuts
PUPUS
- Garden Island Toast$9.99
A slice of our Living Toast lined with a collard or hibiscus leaf covered in our live hummus or cloud chèvre, marinated veggies, sauerkraut, and fresh herbs. Add nut meats and Parmesan crumble for $2.22
- Live Sushi Roll$12.22
Our coconut-cauliflower Live sushi rice wrapped around marinated local mushrooms, cucumber, carrots, kelp noodles, sweet & sour crumble, and herbs.
- Island Quick Slice$11.11
Living pizza crust, lined with a collard green leaf, covered in marawnara, marinated veggies, herbs and our Live coconut cheese melt.
- Pasta Italiano$13.33
Our live pasta & kelp noodles marinated with your choice of Live sauces
- Mandala Summer Rolls$13.33
Sprouted wild rice or Live sushi rice, coconut meat, kelp noodles, carrots, red cabbage, sprouts, Thai basil, mint, marinated mushrooms, avo, and sauce wrapped in rice noodle paper
- Mandala side$7.77
Local mixed greens, veggies, Garden goddess dressing
MEALS
- Rawkin' Hardshell Tacos$17.00
Two flaxseed hardshell tacos lined with collard leaf, rawfried beans, walnut carne, shredded lettuce and cabbage, pico, and our raw nacho cheese. With a small side salad.
- LiVE Lasagne$17.77
Layers of zucchini noodles and collard greens with our marawnara, Italian rawsage, rawcotta cheese, fresh basil, balsamic mushrooms, bell peppers, and topped with our parmrawsan cheese, and fresh herbs.
- Nachos Mandala$16.66
Corn/flaxseed nacho chips, covered in rawfried beans, walnut carne, live coco nacho cheese, pico de gallo, and topped with cilantro.
- Tostada Mandala$15.55
Corn/flaxseed tostada lined with collard leaf covered in rawfried beans, walnut carne, live coco nacho cheese, pico de gallo, and topped with cilantro.
- LiVE Burrito$16.66
A fresh collard green or hibiscus leaf wrap filled with rawfried beans, walnut carne, live coco nacho cheese, pico de gallo, avo, and topped with guacamole, coco sour cream, and cilantro.
- Garden Island Burger$17.77
Mandala living burger patty on a live bun, garnished with live catchup, live coco-mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Serves with a side salad. Add Avo for $2
- Mandala Pad Thai$15.55
Sesame zucchini / kelp noodles, mung bean sprouts, carrots, red cabbage, cilantro, Pad Thai sauce, topped with rice noodle paper and Mac nuts.
- Mandala Sushi plate$22.22
Live sushi roll, Live miso soup, and Asian salad.
- LiVE Pasta Italiano Meal$15.55
Our live pasta & kelp noodles marinated with your choice of Live sauces
DESSERTS
- Live Apple Pie$9.99
Our Live crust filled with apple pie filling-apples, caramel date filling, and topped with Cloud whipped cream and cinnamon.
- Grasshopper Pie$9.99
Live coconut cream fused with chlorella, spirulina, chlorophyll, mint, vanilla, cacao, carob, & sea salt in our Live crust.
- Cosmic Blue$9.99
Live coconut cream fused with cosmic blue algae, vanilla, & mugwort in a Live crust.
- Superfood Live Ice Cream$8.88
Our Live coconut cream fused with essences and superfoods topped with your
- Mandala Brownie Live$8.88
Raw walnuts, coconut, cacao, carob, cacao butter, coconut oil, Kauai honey, dates, & sea salt. Topped with cacao or fruit drizzle, and fresh fruit.
- NY Style Cheesecake du Jour$9.99
The Cloud Coco cream, stevia, vanilla, sea salt, coconut oil, coconut butter in our Live crust.
- Flourless Cacao Lava Cake$9.99
Coconut, almond, cacao powder, coconut oil, cacao butter, honey, vanilla, & sea salt. Topped with a sea salted chocolate drizzle and fruit.
- Strawberry Short Cake$9.99
Cloud coconut whipped cream on top of our Live vanilla pound cake, and topped with fresh strawberries and mint. Served with strawberry sauce.
PROSPERITY MENU
BULK ORDERS
- Sprouted Rice - 32 oz$12.00
- Sprouted Rice - 64 oz$22.00
- Fab5 Yogi Grain Mix - 32 oz$14.00
- Fab5 Yogi Grain Mix - 64 oz$26.00
- Grawnola - Mango Magic - 32 oz$16.00
- Grawnola - Mango Magic - 64 oz$30.00
- Grawnola - Berry Bliss - 32 oz$16.00
- Grawnola - Berry Bliss - 64 oz$30.00
- Grawnola - Galactic Goldenberry - 32 oz$16.00
- Grawnola - Galactic Goldenberry - 64 oz$30.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Aloha, and welcome to Mandala Living Foods. We are a raw organic plant based nutrition company that's goal is to provide high quality healing food to humanity.
