Mandarin House 8008 Olive Boulevard

Appetizer

Pork Egg Roll

$4.95

Vegetarian Egg Roll

$4.95

Pot Stickers

$4.95

Crab Rangoon

$4.95

Spicy Beef Tendon

$8.95

Roast Duck ( Half )

$19.95

Roast Duck ( Whole)

$39.95

Gui-Fei Chicken ( Half )

$14.95

Gui-Fei Chicken ( Whole )

$27.95

Fried Rice w/ Veggie

$12.95

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.75

Egg Drop Soup

$3.75

Sizzling Rice Soup

$9.95

Beef Soup West Lake Style

$12.95

Seafood Tofu Soup

$13.95

Fowl

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.95

Chicken w/ Vegetable

$15.95

Orange Flavored Chicken

$15.95

Hot Braised Chicken Fillet

$15.95

Hot Braised Chicken Wing

$15.95

Kuo Pao Chicken

$15.95

Szechuan Chicken

$15.95

Beijing Duck

$41.95

Beijing Duck & Duck Bone Soup

$49.95

Pork

Salt & Pepper Pork Chops

$16.95

Szechuan Twice Cooked Pork

$16.95

Beijing Pork Chops

$16.95

Moo Shu Pork

$16.95

Haka Home Style Mix

$17.95

Braised Pork Hunan Style

$17.95

Beef

Beef w/ Broccoli

$16.95

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Mandarin Beef

$18.95

Beef w/ King Mushroom

$18.95

Szechuan Style Beef

$18.95

Beef Stir-fry w/ Jalapeno

$18.95

Seafood

Snow Peas Shrimp

$18.95

Salt & Pepper Shrimp w/ Head

$18.95

Walnut Shrimp

$18.95

Szechuan Style Fish Fillet

$18.95

Fong Sa Flounder

$18.95

Fish w/ Black Bean Sauce

$18.95

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$18.95

Steam Flounder

$32.95

Hot Pot

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Eggplant & Beef Hot Pot

$18.95

Three Cup Chicken

$16.95

Eight Treasure Hot Pot

$18.95

Seafood Tofu Hot Pot

$18.95

Eggplant w/ Salted Fish & Chicken

$18.95

Tofu w/ Salted Fish & Chicken

$18.95

Tofu

Crispy Breaded Tofu

$13.95

Ma Po Tofu

$13.95

Braised Tofu

$13.95

Vegetable

House Veggie Deluxe

$13.95

Firecracher Green Bean

$14.95

Shredded Potato w/ Vinegar

$13.95

Braised Eggplant

$13.95

Veggie Stir-fry in Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Veggie in Special Broth

$15.95

Noodles

Lo Mein

$12.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.95

Singapore Rice Noodle

$13.95

Taiwan Style Rice Noodle

$13.95

Beef Chow Fun

$15.95

Seafood Chow Fun

$16.95

Pan-fry Noodle w/ Chicken,Pork,Seafood

$16.95

Rice & Rice Plate

Egg Fried Rice

$10.95

Fried Rice w/ Veggie

$12.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$13.95

Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Pork Chop Rice Plate

$11.95

Roast Duck Rice Plate

$12.95

Chicken Leg Rice Plate

$11.95

Taiwan Style Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Fried Rice w/ Beef

$12.95

Fried Rice w/ Chicken

$12.95

Dim Sum

Pork & Shrimp Sui Mai

$5.25

Pork Bean Curd Roll

$5.25

Fish Fin Dumpling

$5.25

Bar B Q Pork Bun

$5.25

Custard Cream Bun

$5.25

Leeks Dumpling

$5.85

Tofu Shrimp

$5.85

Shrimp Dumpling

$5.85

Fried Chinese Dough

$5.25

Sesame Ball

$5.25

Fried Meat Dumpling

$5.25

Pork Rib Black Bean Sauce

$5.85

Steamed Chicken Feet

$5.85

Steamed Shrimp Ball

$6.55

House Beef Triple

$6.55

Steamed Beef Short Ribs

$6.55

Sticky Rice / Chicken

$6.55

Shanghai Little Soup Bun

$8.95

Taro Dumpling

$5.85

Fried Prawn Ball

$8.95

Shrimp Crepe

$6.55

Beef Crepe

$6.55

Bar B Q Pork Crepe

$6.55

Twisted Cruller Crepe

$6.55

Turnip Cake

$5.25

Leak & Shrimp Cake

$5.85

Shrimp Beancurd Roll

$5.85

Green Onion Pancake

$5.25

Fried Eggplant w/ Shrimp

$5.85

Fried Jalapeno w/ Shrimp

$5.85

Baked Bar B Q Pork Bun

$5.25

Baked Custard Bun

$5.25

Egg Custard Tart

$5.25

Mango Pudding

$3.45

Almond Jelly

$3.45

Soy Milk

$3.45

Preserved Egg & Pork Congee

$3.45

Beverage

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Mellon Yellow

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Ice Tea

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Name Brand Tea

$3.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$5.00

Chopin

$5.00

Ciroc

$5.00

Firefly

Grey Goose

$5.00

Grey Goose Citron

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Well Vodka DBL

$7.00

Absolut DBL

$7.00

Belvedere DBL

$7.00

Chopin DBL

$7.00

Ciroc DBL

$7.00

Firefly DBL

Grey Goose DBL

$7.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$7.00

Ketel One DBL

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Gordons

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.00

Beefeater DBL

$7.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$7.00

Gordons DBL

$7.00

Hendricks DBL

$7.00

Tanqueray DBL

$7.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Admiral Nelson

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Gosling'S

$4.00

Meyers

$4.00

Meyers Silver

$4.00

Mount Gay

$4.00

Well Rum DBL

$6.00

Admiral Nelson DBL

$6.00

Bacardi DBL

$6.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$6.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$6.00

Gosling'S DBL

$6.00

Meyers DBL

$6.00

Meyers Silver DBL

$6.00

Mount Gay DBL

$6.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$4.00

Casa Noble

$4.00

Corazon Reposado

$4.00

Cuervo Silver

$4.00

Don Julio Anejo

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$5.00

Patron Café

$5.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$5.00

Patron Reposado

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Well Tequila DBL

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$6.00

Casa Noble DBL

$6.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$6.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$7.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$7.00

Patron Café DBL

$7.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$7.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$7.00

Patron Silver DBL

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$5.00

Bulliet Rye

$5.00

Diabolique

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.00

Angels Envy DBL

$7.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$7.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$7.00

Diabolique DBL

$7.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$7.00

Jim Beam DBL

$7.00

Makers Mark DBL

$7.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$7.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Well Scotch DBL

$8.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$8.00

Dewars DBL

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

$9.00

J & B DBL

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Drambuie

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$6.00

Cointreau DBL

$6.00

Drambuie DBL

$6.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$7.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Beer

Tsing Tao

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Weiser

$5.00

Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet GLS

$6.00

Canyon Road Merlot GLS

$6.00

Joe Gott Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Canyon Road Cabernet BTL

$18.00

Canyon Road Merlot BTL

$18.00

Joe Gott Cabernet BTL

$32.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.00+

Canyon Roast Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Canyon Road Moscato

$6.00+

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Melon Yellow

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8008 Olive Boulevard, University City, MO 63130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

