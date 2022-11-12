Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Vietnamese

Mandarin Yang

review star

No reviews yet

3412 County Rd 101 S

Wayzata, MN 55391

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
Pork Egg Rolls (2)
Sesame Chicken

Appetizers

Egg Roll (1)

$3.50

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

$6.50

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)

$6.50

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)

$6.50

Chicken, Carrots, Onions & Glass Noodles. Served with Signature Fish Sauce on the side.

Cream Cheese Puffs (6)

$7.50

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)

$8.50

Lightly Breaded & Served with Dipping Sauce on Side.

Pork Dumplings/Potstickers (6)

$8.50

Choice of Steamed or Pan Fried.

Fantail Shrimp (6)

$8.50

Panko Breaded Butterflied Shrimp.

Sauteed String Beans

$8.50

Sauteed with Onions & Carrots in Signature Garlic Soy Sauce.

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.50

Chicken, Tofu, Mushrooms, Bamboo Strips & Eggs in a Spicy Broth.

Chicken Wonton Soup

$5.50

In Clear Homemade Chicken Broth.

Egg Drop Soup

$5.50

Vegetable Soup

$6.50

Mixed Vegetables in a Clear Homemade Chicken Broth (Can be made Vegetarian Upon Request)

Tofu Veggie Soup

$7.50

Chicken Veggie Soup

$7.50

Pork Veggie Soup

$7.50

Shrimp Veggie Soup

$8.50

Beef Veggie Soup

$8.50

House Specialties

Lemon Chicken

$14.95

Batter-fried White Meat served with Lemon Sauce on the side.

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Batter-fried White Meat Caramelized in a Sweet, Spicy Sauce & Topped with Sesame Seeds. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.

General Chicken

$14.95

Batter-fried White Meat Chicken with Broccoli, Babycorn & Mushrooms in a Sweet-Spicy Sauce.

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Batter-fried White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Celery, Onions & Carrots in a Spicy-Tangy Orange Sauce.

Tiger Pork

$15.95

Crispy-fried Thin Sliced Pork in Spicy Hoisin Sauce. Served on a bed of Peapods.

Orange Beef

$16.95

Lightly Batter-fried Sliced Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Onions & Carrots in a Spicy-Tangy Orange Sauce.

Sesame Beef

$16.95

Crispy Batter-fried Sliced Beef Caramelized in a Sweet Spicy Sauce seasoned with Garlic & Spices. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.

Crispy Shrimp

$16.95

Lightly Batter-fried Shrimp Garnished with Broccoli. Tangy & Sweet sauce served on the side.

Sesame Shrimp

$16.95

Batter-fried Shrimp Caramelized in a Sweet, Spicy Sauced & Topped with Sesame Seeds. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.

Triple Delight

$16.95

Shrimp, Chicken & Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce. A little bit of Everything!

Kung Pao Triple

$16.95

Shrimp, Chicken & Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Hot Szechuan Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.

Mandarin Triple

$16.95

Shrimp, Chicken & Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.

Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.95

Batter-fried White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Pineapples. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

A Classic! Sliced White Meat Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Light White Sauce.

Chicken with Vegetables

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Chicken with Broccoli

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with Broccoli in a Light White Sauce.

Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Onions & Carrots in a Special Savory Black Bean Sauce.

Cashew Chicken

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with Cashews, Carrots, Zucchini & Peapods in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Moo Shu Chicken

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Sautéed with Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each.

Mandarin Chicken

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Hot Szechuan Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.

Thai Red Curry Chicken

$13.95

Sliced White Meat Chicken with String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce.

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.95

Batter-fried Pork with Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Pineapples. Topped with Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Pork with Vegetables

$13.95

Sliced Pork with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Moo Shu Pork

$13.95

Sliced Pork Sautéed with Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each.

Mongolian Pork

$13.95

Sliced Pork Toss-fried with Broccoli, Bamboo Shoots & Onions in a Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce. Garnished with Crispy Rice Noodles.

Mandarin Pork

$13.95

Sliced Pork with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.

Pork in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Sliced Pork with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.

Shrimp

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$15.95

Batter-fried Shrimp with Green Peppers, onions, Carrots & Pineapples. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side.

Shrimp with Brocooli

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Broccoli in a Light White Sauce.

Shrimp with Vegetables

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce.

Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

Shrimp Sautéed with Green Peppers, Onions & Carrots in Special Black Bean Sauce.

Cashew Shrimp

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Cashews, Carrots, Zucchini & Peapods in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Mandarin Shrimp

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushroom & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.

Kung Pao Shrimp

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Green peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Hot Szechuan Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.

Moo Shu Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp Sautéed with Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each.

Thai Red Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp Sautéed with String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce.

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

$15.95

Sliced Tender Beef with Broccoli in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Beef with Vegetables

$15.95

Sliced Tender Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Beef in Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

Sliced Tender Beef with Green Peppers, Onions & Carrots in a Savory Black Bean Sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$15.95

Sliced Tender Beef Toss-fried with Broccoli, Bamboo Shoots & Onions in a Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce. Garnished with Crispy Rice Noodles.

Beef in Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Sliced Tender Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.

Mandarin Beef

$15.95

Sliced Tender Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.

Kung Pao Beef

$15.95

Sliced Tender Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Szechuan Hot Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.

Vegetarian

Vegetable Delight

$13.95

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce. Option to Add Tofu or Mock Duck.

Sweet & Sour

$13.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Pineapples topped with Sweet & Sour Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.

Kung Pao

$13.95

Green Peppers, Zucchini, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions & Szechuan Hot Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.

Stir Fried Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed Broccoli in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, or to Add Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.

Szechuan

$13.95

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Brown Sauce. Option to Add Tofu or Mock Duck.

Sesame

$14.95

Caramelized Sweet Spicy Sauced Topped with Sesame Seeds & Garnished with Crispy Rice Noodles. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.

Mandarin

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.

Moo Shu

$13.95

Wok Seared Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each. Options of Mixed Vegetables, Tofu or Mock Duck.

Thai Red Curry

$13.95

String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$12.95

3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Diced Chicken & Homemade Gravy.

BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young

$12.95

3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Diced BBQ Pork & Homemade Gravy.

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$12.95

3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Mixed Vegetables & Homemade Gravy.

Beef Egg Foo Young

$13.95

3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Sliced Beef & Homemade Gravy.

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$13.95

3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Shrimp & Homemade Gravy.

Mixed Meat Egg Foo Young

$13.95

3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Diced Chicken, BBW Pork, Shrimp & Homemade Gravy.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein w/ Chicken

$12.95

Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Chicken, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.

Lo Mein w/ Pork

$12.95

Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Pork, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.

Lo Mein w/ Vegetable

$12.95

Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Mixed Vegetables, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.

Lo Mein w/ Tofu

$12.95

Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Fried Tofu, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.

Lo Mein w/ Beef

$14.95

Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Beef, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.

Lo Mein w/ Shrimp

$14.95

Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Shrimp, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.

Lo Mein w/ Mixed Meat

$14.95

Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Chicken

$14.95

Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Chicken & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Pork

$14.95

Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Sliced Pork & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Vegetable

$14.95

Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Tofu

$14.95

Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Fried Tofu & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Beef

$16.95

Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Sliced Beef & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Shrimp

$16.95

Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Mixed Meat

$16.95

Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Chicken, Beef, Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai w/ Chicken

$14.95

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.

Pad Thai w/ Pork

$14.95

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Pork, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.

Pad Thai w/ Vegetable

$14.95

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Mixed Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.

Pad Thai w/ Tofu

$14.95

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Fried Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.

Pad Thai w/ Beef

$16.95

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Beef, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.

Pad Thai w/ Shrimp

$16.95

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.

Pad Thai w/ Mixed Meat

$16.95

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.

House Chow Mein

FULL House Chow Mein w/ Chicken

$12.95

Sliced Chicken, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

FULL House Chow Mein w/ Pork

$12.95

Sliced Pork, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

FULL House Chow Mein w/ Vegetable

$12.95

Mixed Vegetables, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

FULL House Chow Mein w/ Beef

$14.95

Sliced Beef, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

FULL House Chow Mein w/ Shrimp

$14.95

Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

FULL House Chow Mein w/ Mixed Meat

$14.95

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

HALF House Chow Mein w/ Chicken

$7.95

Chicken, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

HALF Chow Mein w/ Pork

$7.95

Sliced Pork, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

HALF House Chow Mein w/ Vegetable

$7.95

Mixed Vegetables, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

HALF House Chow Mein w/ Beef

$8.95

Sliced Beef, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

HALF House Chow Mein w/ Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

HALF House Chow Mein w/ Mixed Meat

$8.95

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.

Traditional Chow Mein

Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.

FULL Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken

$12.95

Chicken & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.

FULL Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Mushroom

$13.95

Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.

FULL Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Subgum

$14.95

Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles & Cashews on the side.

HALF Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken

$7.95

Chicken & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.

HALF Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Mushroom (

$8.50

Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.

HALF Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Subgum

$8.95

Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles & Cashews on the side.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice w/ Chicken

$7.95+

Diced Chicken with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Fried Rice w/ Pork

$7.95+

Diced BBQ Pork with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Fried Rice w/ Tofu

$7.95+

Fried Tofu with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots

Fried Rice w/ Vegetable

$7.95+

Mixed Vegetables with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Fried Rice w/ Pineapple & Chicken

$8.50+

Diced Chicken & Pineapple with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Fried Rice w/ Beef

$8.95+

Sliced Beef with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

$8.95+

Shrimp with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Fried Rice w/ Mixed Meat

$8.95+

Diced Chicken, Diced BBQ Pork & Shrimp with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Fried Rice Plain

$7.75+

Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.

Extras

Extra Pint White Rice

$2.50

Extra Pint Brown Rice

$3.50

Extra Small Bag Chow Mein Noodles

$1.50

Extra Large Bag Chow Mein Noodles

$3.00

Extra Half Pint Sweet & Sour Sauce

$3.95

Extra Half Pint Egg Foo Young Sauce

$3.95

Extra Half Pint Sauce - Reg Entrees

$3.95

Extra Half Pint Sauce - House Specialties

$4.95

Beverage

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange or Root Beer. Indicate in Special Requests.

Bottled Bev

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Asian Cuisine

Website

Location

3412 County Rd 101 S, Wayzata, MN 55391

Directions

Gallery
Mandarin Yang image
Mandarin Yang image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen - Hopkins
orange star4.0 • 3
712 Main St Hopkins, MN 55343
View restaurantnext
Lu's Sandwiches - Nicollet
orange star4.6 • 829
2624 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Viva Taco
orange starNo Reviews
520 N 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE
orange star4.6 • 678
10 6th St NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Pho Mai Dinkytown
orange starNo Reviews
319 14th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
V Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,744
7429 E River Rd Fridley, MN 55432
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wayzata

Josefina
orange star4.5 • 1,706
739 Lake St E. Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext
Penny's Coffee - Wayzata
orange star4.0 • 13
750 Lake St. E. Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wayzata
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston