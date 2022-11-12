Mandarin Yang
No reviews yet
3412 County Rd 101 S
Wayzata, MN 55391
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Egg Roll (1)
Pork Egg Rolls (2)
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)
Chicken, Carrots, Onions & Glass Noodles. Served with Signature Fish Sauce on the side.
Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)
Lightly Breaded & Served with Dipping Sauce on Side.
Pork Dumplings/Potstickers (6)
Choice of Steamed or Pan Fried.
Fantail Shrimp (6)
Panko Breaded Butterflied Shrimp.
Sauteed String Beans
Sauteed with Onions & Carrots in Signature Garlic Soy Sauce.
Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
Chicken, Tofu, Mushrooms, Bamboo Strips & Eggs in a Spicy Broth.
Chicken Wonton Soup
In Clear Homemade Chicken Broth.
Egg Drop Soup
Vegetable Soup
Mixed Vegetables in a Clear Homemade Chicken Broth (Can be made Vegetarian Upon Request)
Tofu Veggie Soup
Chicken Veggie Soup
Pork Veggie Soup
Shrimp Veggie Soup
Beef Veggie Soup
House Specialties
Lemon Chicken
Batter-fried White Meat served with Lemon Sauce on the side.
Sesame Chicken
Batter-fried White Meat Caramelized in a Sweet, Spicy Sauce & Topped with Sesame Seeds. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.
General Chicken
Batter-fried White Meat Chicken with Broccoli, Babycorn & Mushrooms in a Sweet-Spicy Sauce.
Orange Chicken
Batter-fried White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Celery, Onions & Carrots in a Spicy-Tangy Orange Sauce.
Tiger Pork
Crispy-fried Thin Sliced Pork in Spicy Hoisin Sauce. Served on a bed of Peapods.
Orange Beef
Lightly Batter-fried Sliced Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Onions & Carrots in a Spicy-Tangy Orange Sauce.
Sesame Beef
Crispy Batter-fried Sliced Beef Caramelized in a Sweet Spicy Sauce seasoned with Garlic & Spices. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.
Crispy Shrimp
Lightly Batter-fried Shrimp Garnished with Broccoli. Tangy & Sweet sauce served on the side.
Sesame Shrimp
Batter-fried Shrimp Caramelized in a Sweet, Spicy Sauced & Topped with Sesame Seeds. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.
Triple Delight
Shrimp, Chicken & Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce. A little bit of Everything!
Kung Pao Triple
Shrimp, Chicken & Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Hot Szechuan Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.
Mandarin Triple
Shrimp, Chicken & Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.
Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Batter-fried White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Pineapples. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
A Classic! Sliced White Meat Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Light White Sauce.
Chicken with Vegetables
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Broccoli in a Light White Sauce.
Chicken in Black Bean Sauce
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Onions & Carrots in a Special Savory Black Bean Sauce.
Cashew Chicken
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Cashews, Carrots, Zucchini & Peapods in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Moo Shu Chicken
Sliced White Meat Sautéed with Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each.
Mandarin Chicken
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.
Chicken in Garlic Sauce
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.
Kung Pao Chicken
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Hot Szechuan Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.
Thai Red Curry Chicken
Sliced White Meat Chicken with String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce.
Pork
Sweet & Sour Pork
Batter-fried Pork with Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Pineapples. Topped with Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Pork with Vegetables
Sliced Pork with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Moo Shu Pork
Sliced Pork Sautéed with Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each.
Mongolian Pork
Sliced Pork Toss-fried with Broccoli, Bamboo Shoots & Onions in a Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce. Garnished with Crispy Rice Noodles.
Mandarin Pork
Sliced Pork with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.
Pork in Garlic Sauce
Sliced Pork with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.
Shrimp
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Batter-fried Shrimp with Green Peppers, onions, Carrots & Pineapples. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side.
Shrimp with Brocooli
Sautéed Shrimp with Broccoli in a Light White Sauce.
Shrimp with Vegetables
Sautéed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce.
Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce
Shrimp Sautéed with Green Peppers, Onions & Carrots in Special Black Bean Sauce.
Cashew Shrimp
Sautéed Shrimp with Cashews, Carrots, Zucchini & Peapods in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Mandarin Shrimp
Sautéed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed Shrimp with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushroom & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.
Kung Pao Shrimp
Sautéed Shrimp with Green peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Hot Szechuan Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.
Moo Shu Shrimp
Shrimp Sautéed with Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each.
Thai Red Curry Shrimp
Shrimp Sautéed with String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce.
Beef
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced Tender Beef with Broccoli in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Beef with Vegetables
Sliced Tender Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Beef in Black Bean Sauce
Sliced Tender Beef with Green Peppers, Onions & Carrots in a Savory Black Bean Sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Sliced Tender Beef Toss-fried with Broccoli, Bamboo Shoots & Onions in a Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce. Garnished with Crispy Rice Noodles.
Beef in Garlic Sauce
Sliced Tender Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Zucchini, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce.
Mandarin Beef
Sliced Tender Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce.
Kung Pao Beef
Sliced Tender Beef with Green Peppers, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions, Zucchini & Szechuan Hot Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce.
Vegetarian
Vegetable Delight
Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce. Option to Add Tofu or Mock Duck.
Sweet & Sour
Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Pineapples topped with Sweet & Sour Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.
Kung Pao
Green Peppers, Zucchini, Celery, Peanuts, Scallions & Szechuan Hot Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.
Stir Fried Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed Broccoli in a Sweet Spicy Garlic Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, or to Add Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.
Szechuan
Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Brown Sauce. Option to Add Tofu or Mock Duck.
Sesame
Caramelized Sweet Spicy Sauced Topped with Sesame Seeds & Garnished with Crispy Rice Noodles. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.
Mandarin
Mixed Vegetables in a Spicy Mandarin Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.
Moo Shu
Wok Seared Cabbage, Eggs, Green Onions & Bamboo Shoots. Served with 2 Pancakes & Hoisin Sauce on the side. Additional Pancakes at 75 cents each. Options of Mixed Vegetables, Tofu or Mock Duck.
Thai Red Curry
String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.
Egg Foo Young
Chicken Egg Foo Young
3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Diced Chicken & Homemade Gravy.
BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young
3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Diced BBQ Pork & Homemade Gravy.
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Mixed Vegetables & Homemade Gravy.
Beef Egg Foo Young
3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Sliced Beef & Homemade Gravy.
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Shrimp & Homemade Gravy.
Mixed Meat Egg Foo Young
3 Patties made with Cabbage, Eggs & Flour Topped with Diced Chicken, BBW Pork, Shrimp & Homemade Gravy.
Lo Mein
Lo Mein w/ Chicken
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Chicken, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Lo Mein w/ Pork
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Pork, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Lo Mein w/ Vegetable
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Mixed Vegetables, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Lo Mein w/ Tofu
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Fried Tofu, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Lo Mein w/ Beef
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Beef, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Lo Mein w/ Shrimp
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Shrimp, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Lo Mein w/ Mixed Meat
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Chicken
Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Chicken & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Pork
Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Sliced Pork & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Vegetable
Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Tofu
Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Fried Tofu & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Beef
Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Sliced Beef & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Shrimp
Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Cantonese Pan Fried Noodles w/ Mixed Meat
Pan Fried Crispy Egg Noodles Topped with Chicken, Beef, Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Pad Thai
Pad Thai w/ Chicken
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.
Pad Thai w/ Pork
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Pork, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.
Pad Thai w/ Vegetable
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Mixed Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.
Pad Thai w/ Tofu
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Fried Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.
Pad Thai w/ Beef
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Beef, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.
Pad Thai w/ Shrimp
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.
Pad Thai w/ Mixed Meat
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Onions & Eggs in a Tangy Spicy Sauce. Topped with Cilantro, Lime Wedge & Crushed Peanuts.
House Chow Mein
FULL House Chow Mein w/ Chicken
Sliced Chicken, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
FULL House Chow Mein w/ Pork
Sliced Pork, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
FULL House Chow Mein w/ Vegetable
Mixed Vegetables, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
FULL House Chow Mein w/ Beef
Sliced Beef, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
FULL House Chow Mein w/ Shrimp
Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
FULL House Chow Mein w/ Mixed Meat
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
HALF House Chow Mein w/ Chicken
Chicken, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
HALF Chow Mein w/ Pork
Sliced Pork, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
HALF House Chow Mein w/ Vegetable
Mixed Vegetables, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
HALF House Chow Mein w/ Beef
Sliced Beef, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
HALF House Chow Mein w/ Shrimp
Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
HALF House Chow Mein w/ Mixed Meat
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Celery, Onions & Napa Cabbage in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Noodles on the side.
Traditional Chow Mein
FULL Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken
Chicken & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.
FULL Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Mushroom
Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.
FULL Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Subgum
Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles & Cashews on the side.
HALF Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken
Chicken & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.
HALF Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Mushroom (
Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles on the side.
HALF Traditional Chow Mein w/ Chicken Subgum
Chicken, Mushrooms & Cubed Celery in a Rich Brown Sauce. Served with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles & Cashews on the side.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice w/ Chicken
Diced Chicken with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Fried Rice w/ Pork
Diced BBQ Pork with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Fried Rice w/ Tofu
Fried Tofu with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots
Fried Rice w/ Vegetable
Mixed Vegetables with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Fried Rice w/ Pineapple & Chicken
Diced Chicken & Pineapple with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Fried Rice w/ Beef
Sliced Beef with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Fried Rice w/ Shrimp
Shrimp with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Fried Rice w/ Mixed Meat
Diced Chicken, Diced BBQ Pork & Shrimp with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Fried Rice Plain
Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Extras
Beverage
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fresh Asian Cuisine
3412 County Rd 101 S, Wayzata, MN 55391