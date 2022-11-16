Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mande's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

340 N Causeway Blvd

Mandeville, LA 70448

Order Again

Popular Items

Roast Beef poboy
Seafood po-boy
Traditional Breakfast

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Ham slices atop tomato and english muffin, topped with poached eggs and Hollandaise. Served with grits or home fries.

Cajun Benedict

$15.99

House made Crawfish sausage patties atop english muffin, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with grits or home fries.

Eggs Sardou

$14.99

Creamed spinach and artichoke hearts atop sliced tomato and english muffin, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with grits or home fries.

Traditional Breakfast

$10.50

Two eggs cooked as desired. With bacon, sausage patty, ham steak, or hot sausage.

3's Company

$10.99

Two pancakes, two eggs, and choice of bacon or sausage.

Pancakes

$8.99

Served with butter and syrup. Add your choice of toppings.

Belgian waffle

$8.99

Served with butter and syrup. Add your choice of toppings.

French toast

$9.99

Made with thick sliced bread, topped with powdered and cinnamon sugar. Add your choice of toppings.

Bread Pudding French Toast

$12.99

Sweet treat! Bread pudding sliced and dipped in french toast batter. Topped with praline sauce.

Western Omelette

$13.99

Sauteed ham, peppers and onions, with cheddar cheese.

California omelette

$14.99

Sauteed spinach and garlic herb cream cheese blend. Topped with sliced avocado.

Crab omelette

$16.99

Crabmeat sauteed with bechamel sauce and green onions.

Etouffee omelette

$15.99

Filled with our crawfish etouffee.

Greek Omelette

$14.99

Spinach, tomato, feta, and kalamata olives.

Acadian Omelette

$16.99

Gulf shrimp, smoked sausage, onions, peppers, pepperjack cheese, topped with hollandaise.

Veggie Omelette

$13.99

filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Biscuits And Gravy

$9.99

Two biscuits, buttered and grilled. Topped with homemade sausage gravy.

Fruit and granola parfait

$10.99

House made granola clusters layered with fresh fruits and yogurt. Drizzled with local honey.

Appetizers

Spinach artichoke dip

$13.99

Topped with melted swiss, served with flour tortilla chips.

Fried mushrooms

$11.99

Served with ranch.

Eggplant App

$11.99

Eggplant spears fried in breadcrumbs, served with marinara sauce.

Lunch

Mande burger

$11.99

Half-pound angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, onions, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Crawfish burger

$13.99

House made crawfish sausage patty, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, onions, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Mande club

$12.99

Triple decker club, layered with fresh roasted turkey, chisesi ham, bacon, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.

Italian Club

$12.99

Triple decker club, layered with fresh roasted turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, and olive salad.

Seafood po-boy

$14.99

French bread loaf buttered and grilled, filled with your choice of fried shrimp or oysters. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.

Hot sausage po-boy

$13.99

French bread loaf buttered and grilled, with char-grilled Chisesi hot sausage. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach with chopped eggs, bacon, swiss cheese, grilled chicken, and toasted croutons. Tossed with a house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, parmesan, and toasted croutons.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine with kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, feta, and grilled chicken. Tossed with greek dressing.

Oysters Mande

$16.99

Creamed spinach and artichoke casserole topped with fried oysters and melted swiss cheese. Served with grilled vegetables.

Acadian Pasta

$17.99

Gulf shrimp, smoked sausage, onions, peppers, and our Acadian sauce. Tossed with penne pasta.

Seafood plate

$19.99

with your choice of fried shrimp, fish, or oysters. Served with hushpuppies and french fries.

Crawfish etouffee

$16.99

Mande's Crawfish etouffee over rice.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Four chicken tenders, fried golden brown.

BLTA

$12.99

BLT with avocado, served on multigrain toast

Roast Beef poboy

$14.99

French bread loaf buttered and grilled, with garlic roast beef. With gravy. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.

Red beans w sausage

$13.99

Traditional New Orleans style red beans with rice.

Shrimp And Grits

$16.99

Grilled shrimp tossed with andouille cream sauce served over grits. Served with a biscuit.

Breakfast sides

Egg

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Biscuit Grilled

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Brkfst sandwich

$6.50

With egg, cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage.

Home fries

$4.99

Grits

$1.99

Cheese grits

$2.99

Etouffee grits

$4.99

Bowl of grits topped with our crawfish etouffee.

Oatmeal

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage patties

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Crawfish sausage single

$3.50

Mande's famous crawfish sausage patty

Hot sausage

$5.99

Chisesi's New Orleans original "chorizo" hot sausage

Grilled pork chop

$4.99

Char-grilled thick cut pork chop

Hamburger steak

$4.99

Char-grilled half pound patty

Fruit cup

$6.99

Fruit Bowl

$9.99

Side Sm Holly

$2.00

Side Sardou

$4.99

Creamed spinach and artichoke

Sausage gravy

$3.99

Lunch sides

French fries

$4.99

Sweet potato fries

$4.99

Veggies

$4.99

veggie of the day, sauteed with herbs and butter.

Gumbo

$5.99

Mande's turkey and sausage gumbo

Soup of the day

$4.99

Side salad

$4.99

Side Sardou

$4.99

Creamed spinach and artichoke

Side red beans

$4.99

Banana's famous red beans and rice with smoked sausage.

Mac and cheese

$4.99

Our famous baked mac with cheese sauce

Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Cold Brew

$4.99

Fresh squeezed OJ 12oz

$6.99

Milk 12oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Iced tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mande's is located at the foot of the Causeway, serving Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch to the Northshore since 1979!

Website

Location

340 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70448

Directions

