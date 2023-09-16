Popular Items

Bar

Package

405 North Cotton Candy DipNMeltz CAN

$8.00

Bears On a Rampage CAN

$8.00

Crabbie's Ginger BOTTLE

$6.75

Delirium Tremens CAN

$8.75

Founders All Day IPA CAN

$7.25

Ology Optical Illusions IPA CAN

$8.00

Paulaner Pils CAN

$6.75

Pontoon Quad Stack Belgian CAN

$9.00

Robinsons Trooper CAN

$7.00Out of stock

Rogue Honey Kolsch CAN

$6.75

Schofferhofer Grapefruit CAN

$7.00

Tripping Animals Speedy Ferguson CAN

$8.00

Weihenstephan Kristall BOTTLE

$7.75

White Claw Raspberry CAN

$6.00

Wine Bottle

Carmenet Cab BOTTLE

$28.00

Carmenet Chard BOTTLE

$28.00

Castle Rock Cab BOTTLE

$28.00

Champagne BOTTLE

$25.00

Chloe Rose BOTTLE

$38.00Out of stock

Chloe Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$36.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Cupcake Red Blend BOTTLE

$28.00

Frontera Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$35.00Out of stock

J Lohr Riesling BOTTLE

$28.00

JJ Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$36.00

Shooting Star Chard BOTTLE

$38.00

Food

Grazing Morsels

Bowl o Chips

$1.75

Chicken Strips

$10.25

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.30

Fries

$6.10

Onion Rings

$7.20

Pork Rinds

$6.60

Pretzel

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.20

Wings

$14.00

Tomato Soup CUP

$3.90

Tomato Soup BOWL

$6.25

Beer Chili CUP

$4.50

Beer Chili BOWL

$7.25

Pub Nachos

$14.50

Quesadilla

$14.50

Burgers

Burger

$14.75

Patty Melt

$15.00

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Popper Burger

$15.25

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Caprese

$13.75

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Brie, and Pesto

$12.00

Grilled Salmon Club

$15.75

Rosemary Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Popper Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Fish Sandwich

$13.75

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.90

Reuben Sandwich

$14.50

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Turkey Reuben

$14.50

Sausage & Dogs

Footlong Hot Dog

$11.50Out of stock

Coney Island Dog

$13.25

Pork Bratwurst

$14.00

Reuben Brat

$14.50

German Board

$16.25

Salad

Chopped Baby Kale

$13.10

House Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad SMALL

$3.50

Caeser Salad SMALL

$3.50

Kale Salad SMALL

$3.50

Slaw SMALL BOWL

$3.00

Potato Salad SMALL BOWL

$3.00

Slaw 4 OZ

$2.50

Potato Salad 4 OZ

$2.50

Kids

Kid Chix

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid Burger

$7.50

Kid Hot Dog

$7.50

Sweets

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Dessert pretzel

$12.00

Donut Bites

$8.00

Orange Octo Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$4.25

Orange Octo Ice Cream 3 Scoop

$7.75

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Sliders

Beef Sliders

$8.30

Black Bean Sliders

$8.30

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.30

Chicken Sliders

$8.30

Salmon Sliders

$8.30

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Acqua Panna

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Coffee - REFILL

Adult Size Juice

$3.25

Kid Sprite

$1.75

Kid Coke

$1.75

Kid Lemonade

$1.75

Kid Diet Coke

$1.75

Kid Apple Juice

$1.75

Specials

Food

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00Out of stock