Mandito's Tex-Mex Bellaire
5101 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 165
Bellaire, TX 77401
Food
Appetizers
Small Chili Con Queso
Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato
Large Chile Con Queso
Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato
Queso Flameado
Homemade flour tortillas with mozzarella cheese and your choice of sautéed vegetables or chorizo
Small Guacamole
Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice
Large Guacamole
Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice
Ceviche
Nachos
Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Soup & Salad
Burrito Bowl
Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, white rice, black beans and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips
Tex-Mex Kale Caesar
Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and cilantro
Mandito's Wedge
Crisp iceberg, drizzled in spicy ranch, crumbled chorizo, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese and crispy tortillas
Tortilla Soup - Small
Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and cilantro
Tortilla Soup - Large
Tex-Mex Classics
Súper Grande Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, twice refried beans and cheese, topped with chili con queso and pico de gallo
Crispy Tacos
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Beyond Crispy Tacos
Three crispy corn tortillas filled w/ beyond meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and cotija cheese
Kale & Mushroom Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled w/ kale and mushroom mix, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese
Tostada
Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with twice refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheeses, and your choice of meat, filled with guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Flautas
Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and filled with shredded lettuce, green salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
El Palacio
One ground beef chalupa, one crispy ground beef taco and one chicken enchilada topped with salsa ranchera, served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Lulu's
One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and two soft flour chicken tacos with chili con queso and pico de gallo
Tacos Al Carbon
Two homemade flour tortillas with your choice of meat, served with chili con queso, guacamole, mixed onions and cilantro
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili gravy sauce and cheddar cheese
Beef Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with ground beef and topped with chili con queso
Chicken Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of verde or ranchero sauce
Enchilada Suizas
Two corn tortillas rolled with chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese, salsa verde and sour cream
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese and creamy leek sauce
Tres Hombres Enchiladas
One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy, one chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde and one ground beef enchilada topped with chili con queso
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and mole sauce
Fajitas
Carne
Carne Asada
Grilled steak with ranchero sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp
Bad Hombre Platter
Freshly grilled angus tenderloin and shrimp on a sizzling bed of bell pepper and onions with choice of fresh tortillas. sides of beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico
Carne Guisada
Hearty stewed steak, carrots, potatoes served with white rice
Seafood
Baja Tacos
Two corn tortillas with breaded and lightly fried fish, topped with baja slaw and lime crema. served with a side of gallo pinto and baja slaw
Blackened Tilapia
8oz blackened tilapia fillet served over white rice and black beans, with guacamole and pico
Grilled Salmon
8oz grilled salmon, grilled lemon, baja slaw, marinated black beans and mexican rice
Sides
Desserts
Churros
Cajeta stuffed churros in cinnamon sugar with house made chocolate sauce
Tres Leches
Delicate sponge cake soaked with mandito’s signature tres leches
World Famous Banana Split
Classic banana split with a tex-mex twist
Sopapillas
Crunchy and flaky sopapillas tossed in spicy cinnamon sugar served with honey
Flan
Soft and smooth flan with whipped cream
Birthday Sundae
Kids
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with mexican rice
Kids Create Your Own Taco
Build-your-own taco plate with all the fixings for the taco you want
Kids Nacho
Stacked chips covered in melted cheese and toppings in a kid’s portion
Kids Tex-Mex Pizza
Flour tortilla with sauce, melted cheese and toppings...or not
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders and french fries you can’t hate served with baja slaw and ranch
Kids Sundae
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Tex-Mex Refrescas
Non-Alcoholic
Jarritos de Fresca
Jarritos de Limon
Jarritos de Pina
Mexican Coke
Mexican Fanta
Sidral Mundet Apple
Sangria Senorial
Coke - 20 Oz
Coke Zero - 20 Oz
Dr. Pepper - 20 Oz
Diet Coke - 20 Oz
Minute Maid Lemonade - 20 Oz
Sprite - 20 Oz
Fanta Orange - 20 Oz
Topo Chico - 15.5 Oz
Smart Water - 20 Oz
Gold Peak Tea - 20 Oz
Beer & Wine
Beer
White Wine
Cocktails & Frozen Margaritas
Margaritas and Cocktails
Frozen Margaritas
Catering: Fiesta Boxes To-Go
Fiesta Boxes for 8-10
Beverages To-Go
Coke - 20 Oz
Coke - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Coke Zero - 20 Oz
Coke Zero - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Diet Coke - 20 Oz
Diet Coke - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Minute Maid Lemonade - 20 Oz
Minute Maid Lemonade - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Sprite - 20 Oz
Sprite - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Fanta Orange - 20 Oz
Fanta Orange - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Topo Chico - 15.5 Oz
Topo Chico - 6 Pack/15.5 Oz
Smart Water - 20 Oz
Smart Water - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Gold Peak Tea - 20 Oz
Gold Peak Tea - 6 Pack/20 Oz
Catering Sides
Guacamole - Pint
Guacamole - Quart
Chili Con Queso - Pint
Chili Con Queso - Quart
Refried Beans - Pint
Refried Beans - Quart
Mexican Rice - Pint
Mexican Rice - Quart
Red Salsa - Pint
Red Salsa - Quart
Green Salsa - Pint
Green Salsa - Quart
Pico De Gallo - Pint
Pico De Gallo - Quart
Sour Cream - Pint
Sour Cream - Quart
Flour Tortillas - Dozen
Corn Tortillas - Dozen
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tex-Mex the way you want it! Quality ingredients, fresh cocktails, and genuine hospitality.
5101 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 165, Bellaire, TX 77401