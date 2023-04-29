Mandito's Tex-Mex Bellaire

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

$15.00

Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

$16.00

Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side

Steak Fajitas

$32.00

Food

Appetizers

Small Chili Con Queso

$9.00

Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato

Large Chile Con Queso

$12.00

Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato

Queso Flameado

$13.00

Homemade flour tortillas with mozzarella cheese and your choice of sautéed vegetables or chorizo

Small Guacamole

$10.00

Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice

Large Guacamole

$14.00

Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice

Ceviche

$18.00
Nachos

$16.00

Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side

Quesadilla

$15.00

Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Soup & Salad

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, white rice, black beans and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips

Tex-Mex Kale Caesar

$16.00

Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and cilantro

Mandito's Wedge

$15.00Out of stock

Crisp iceberg, drizzled in spicy ranch, crumbled chorizo, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese and crispy tortillas

Tortilla Soup - Small

$14.00

Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and cilantro

Tortilla Soup - Large

$17.00

Tex-Mex Classics

Súper Grande Burrito

$17.00

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, twice refried beans and cheese, topped with chili con queso and pico de gallo

Crispy Tacos

$16.00

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Beyond Crispy Tacos

$18.00

Three crispy corn tortillas filled w/ beyond meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and cotija cheese

Kale & Mushroom Tacos

$17.00

Three corn tortillas filled w/ kale and mushroom mix, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese

Tostada

$15.00

Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with twice refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheeses, and your choice of meat, filled with guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Flautas

$17.00

Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and filled with shredded lettuce, green salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

El Palacio

$17.00

One ground beef chalupa, one crispy ground beef taco and one chicken enchilada topped with salsa ranchera, served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Lulu's

$17.00

One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and two soft flour chicken tacos with chili con queso and pico de gallo

Tacos Al Carbon

$16.00

Two homemade flour tortillas with your choice of meat, served with chili con queso, guacamole, mixed onions and cilantro

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$16.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili gravy sauce and cheddar cheese

Beef Enchiladas

$16.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with ground beef and topped with chili con queso

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of verde or ranchero sauce

Enchilada Suizas

$17.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese, salsa verde and sour cream

Spinach Enchiladas

$18.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese and creamy leek sauce

Tres Hombres Enchiladas

$17.00

One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy, one chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde and one ground beef enchilada topped with chili con queso

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$19.00

Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and mole sauce

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Steak Fajitas

$32.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$28.00

Portobello Fajitas

$28.00

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$27.00

Mixta (Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp)

$32.00

Carne

Carne Asada

$34.00

Grilled steak with ranchero sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp

Bad Hombre Platter

$49.00

Freshly grilled angus tenderloin and shrimp on a sizzling bed of bell pepper and onions with choice of fresh tortillas. sides of beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico

Carne Guisada

$24.00

Hearty stewed steak, carrots, potatoes served with white rice

Seafood

Baja Tacos

$17.00

Two corn tortillas with breaded and lightly fried fish, topped with baja slaw and lime crema. served with a side of gallo pinto and baja slaw

Blackened Tilapia

$19.00

8oz blackened tilapia fillet served over white rice and black beans, with guacamole and pico

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

8oz grilled salmon, grilled lemon, baja slaw, marinated black beans and mexican rice

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$1.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of tortillas

$3.00

Single Enchilada

$7.00

Single Taco

$7.00

Chile Torreado

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

$12.00

Cajeta stuffed churros in cinnamon sugar with house made chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

$15.00

Delicate sponge cake soaked with mandito’s signature tres leches

World Famous Banana Split

$16.00

Classic banana split with a tex-mex twist

Sopapillas

$11.00

Crunchy and flaky sopapillas tossed in spicy cinnamon sugar served with honey

Flan

$15.00

Soft and smooth flan with whipped cream

Birthday Sundae

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with mexican rice

Kids Create Your Own Taco

$12.00

Build-your-own taco plate with all the fixings for the taco you want

Kids Nacho

$12.00

Stacked chips covered in melted cheese and toppings in a kid’s portion

Kids Tex-Mex Pizza

$12.00

Flour tortilla with sauce, melted cheese and toppings...or not

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken tenders and french fries you can’t hate served with baja slaw and ranch

Kids Sundae

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Tex-Mex Refrescas

Tropical Mango

$8.00

Strawberry Cooler

$8.00

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Jarritos de Fresca

$7.00

Jarritos de Limon

$7.00

Jarritos de Pina

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Mexican Fanta

$7.00

Sidral Mundet Apple

$7.00

Sangria Senorial

$7.00

Coke - 20 Oz

$3.00

Coke Zero - 20 Oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper - 20 Oz

$3.00

Diet Coke - 20 Oz

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade - 20 Oz

$3.00

Sprite - 20 Oz

$3.00

Fanta Orange - 20 Oz

$3.00

Topo Chico - 15.5 Oz

$3.00

Smart Water - 20 Oz

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea - 20 Oz

$3.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Bohemia

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Dos XX lager

$7.00

Heinken Zero

$7.00

Lone Pint Yellow Rose Smash IPA - local

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Red Wine

Golden Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bieler Family Daisy Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Altocedro Malbec

$12.00

White Wine

Scarpetta Pinto Grigio - Italy

$12.00

Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$12.00

Parducci Chardonnay - California

$12.00

Rosé & Sparkling

Casa Madera Rosado - Mexico

$12.00

Torre Oria Cava - Penedes, Spain

$12.00

Cocktails & Frozen Margaritas

Margaritas and Cocktails

Mandito's House Margarita

$15.00

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Cucumber Mint Margarita

$16.00

Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita

$16.00

Yukatan (Guava + Coconut) Margarita

$16.00

Chile Queen Margarita

$18.00

Paloma

$16.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$16.00

The Ofrenda

$16.00

Mexican Old Fashioned

$16.00

Mexico City Gin Tonic

$16.00

Frozen Margaritas

Mandito's House Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Season Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Catering: Fiesta Boxes To-Go

Fiesta Boxes for 8-10

Appetizer Fiesta Box

$130.00

Enchilada Fiesta Box

$160.00

Taco Fiesta Box

$160.00

Fajita Fiesta Box

$200.00

Super Grande Burrito Fiesta Box

$200.00

World-Famous Burrito Bowl Fiesta Box

$200.00

Beverages To-Go

Coke - 20 Oz

$3.00

Coke - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Coke Zero - 20 Oz

$3.00

Coke Zero - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Diet Coke - 20 Oz

$3.00

Diet Coke - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Minute Maid Lemonade - 20 Oz

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Sprite - 20 Oz

$3.00

Sprite - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Fanta Orange - 20 Oz

$3.00

Fanta Orange - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Topo Chico - 15.5 Oz

$3.00

Topo Chico - 6 Pack/15.5 Oz

$15.00

Smart Water - 20 Oz

$3.00

Smart Water - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Gold Peak Tea - 20 Oz

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea - 6 Pack/20 Oz

$15.00

Catering Sides

Guacamole - Pint

$18.00

Guacamole - Quart

$30.00

Chili Con Queso - Pint

$15.00

Chili Con Queso - Quart

$24.00

Refried Beans - Pint

$15.00

Refried Beans - Quart

$25.00

Mexican Rice - Pint

$8.00

Mexican Rice - Quart

$13.00

Red Salsa - Pint

$10.00

Red Salsa - Quart

$18.00

Green Salsa - Pint

$10.00

Green Salsa - Quart

$18.00

Pico De Gallo - Pint

$12.00

Pico De Gallo - Quart

$20.00

Sour Cream - Pint

$6.00

Sour Cream - Quart

$10.00

Flour Tortillas - Dozen

$12.00

Corn Tortillas - Dozen

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tex-Mex the way you want it! Quality ingredients, fresh cocktails, and genuine hospitality.

Website

Location

5101 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 165, Bellaire, TX 77401

Directions

