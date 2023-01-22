Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mandolin

No reviews yet

2519 Fairview Rd

Raleigh, NC 27603

1st Course

Cornbread Skillet with Sorghum Butter

$7.00

A portion of the proceeds of each cornbread goes to "Now Serving," a local non-profit that provides restaurant-prepared meals to our neighbors who are in need.

Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

Assirted Meats, Croutes, Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard

Local NC Oysters

$3.50

Cocktail Sauce, Mignonette, Hot Sauce

Shrimp Toast

$17.00

Union Special Country Sourdough, Andouille, Cider Onions, Apple Butter, Chili Flakes

Honeycrisp Apple Salad

$15.00

Peanut Dressing, Ricotta, Mixed Greens, Preserved Orange, Green Peppercorn

Panzanella Salad

$13.00

Country Croutons, Smoked Farmer's Cheese, Beets, Caperberries, Tomatoes, Pickles, Herbs

Parsnip Soup

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR OYSTERS

$1.75

2nd Course

Chicken and Waffles

$26.00

Fried Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Buckwheat Waffle, Collards, Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon Mushroom Emulsion, Truffle Honey

Duck Leg

$35.00

Red Wine Braise, Duck Croquette, Lardons, Turnips, Crispy Leek

Rosemary Spaetzle

$24.00

Melted Leeks, Kale, Gruyere, Sourdough Crumb, Creme Fraiche

Catch of the Day

$38.00

Oyster Risotto, Wilted Greens, Celery Leaf-Salsa Verde

Seared Duck Breast

$39.00Out of stock

Broccolini, Redskin Potato, Espagnole, Swiss Chard, Herbs

Bone-in Heritage Aberdeen Ribeye

$98.00+

Hickory Grilled Grass Fed Ribeye with Aligot and Mandolin Farm Vegetables

Braised Pork Cheek

$32.00

Dessert

Videri Chocolate Soufflé

$10.00

Chocolate Sauce, Chantilly Cream

Horchata Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Gingerbread Cookie, Chantilly Cream

Sweet Potato Mille-Feuille

$9.00

Diplomat Cream, Benne Seed Streusel, Fig Leaf-Honey Ice Cream

Trio of Sorbet

$8.00

Seasonal of Flavors

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Local and Regional Cheese, Crackers, Assorted Condiments

Hazelnut Cake

$9.00

Bar Menu

Pickle Plate

$6.00

Assorted House Pickles, Crackers

Pork Rinds

$5.00

BBQ Spice

Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

Assirted Meats, Croutes, Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Local and Regional Cheese, Crackers, Assorted Condiments

Tempura Chicken Drummies

$12.00

Chili-Miso BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onions

BURGER MONDAY!

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Union Special Brioche, Mandolin Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Ramp Mayo, Chow Chow, Union Special Brioche, Mandolin Fries

Fairview Burger

$16.00

Worcestershire Mayo, Cheddar, Red Onion, Pickles, Union Special Brioche, Mandolin Fries

Sides

Side of Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar, Gruyere, Parm

Mandolin Fries

$6.00

Duck Fat Powder, Ketchup

Side of Cole Slaw

$6.00

Side of Collard Greens

$6.00

Cider braised, Bacon

Half Panzanella

$7.00

Smoked Farmer's Cheese, Croutons, Beets, Caperberries, Tomatoes, Pickles

Bar Plate

Bar Plate

$17.00

Red Wine

Catena Malbec BTL

$64.00

Montinore BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Pozzan PN BTL

$56.00

Fabliest Cab BTL

$64.00

Kaiken Malbec BTL

$56.00

Chianti Classico BTL

$60.00

Tempranillo BTL

$60.00

Matias Cab BTL

$76.00

B4000 Antoine Sunier

$68.00

B4002 Benevolent Neglect

$50.00

B4005 Division Lutte

$53.00

B4006 D J. Voillot Volnay

$150.00

B4007 Teutonic

$72.00Out of stock

B4008 DM Julienas

$54.00

B5002 Cristom PN

$72.00

B5003 La Cigare

$52.00

B5005 Day Zin

$72.00

B5006 Vajra Barolo Albe

$83.00

B5007 Chev PN

$200.00

B5008 Keplinger Verm

$59.00

B5010 Magnien

$140.00

B5011 Cristia CNDP

$105.00

B5012 San Andreas

$119.00Out of stock

B5013 Turley Old Vine

$87.00

B6000 Faust Cab

$131.00

B6001 Blackbird

$99.00

B6004 Stuhlmuller Cab

$88.00

B6007 St Cosme CDR

$60.00Out of stock

B6009 Siro Brunello

$120.00

B6010 Segla Margaux

$186.00

B6011 Gran Reserva

$79.00

B6012 Matthiason Cab

$89.00

B6013 Pian Del Bosco

$98.00

B6014 Giachini Barolo

$165.00

B6015 Frank Family Cab

$132.00

B6016 Chappellet Cab

$199.00Out of stock

B6017 Silver Oak

$204.00

B6018 Pahlmeyer Cab

$141.00

RW Turriga IGT

$180.00

RW Octagon

$150.00

RW Atamisque Malbec

$60.00

RW Betz Clos De Betz

$130.00

RW Fortuna Malbec

$250.00

RW Mas D'en Gil Rioja

$170.00

RW Denner Cab

$150.00

RW Tamber Bey Cab

$90.00

RW Beguiling Grenache

$150.00

RW Bussia Barolo

$100.00

RW Mending Walls

$110.00

RW Time Place

$30.00

RW Zahringer PN

$85.00

RW Beaux Freres PN

$185.00

RW Rotie Southern

$90.00

RW Pommard PN

$180.00

RW Batailley Pauillac

$190.00

RW Lagrange Bordeaux

$190.00

RW Black Aces Cab

$230.00

RW Terlan Porphyr

$100.00

RW Jamsheed Syrah

$95.00

RW Ochota Grenache

$115.00

RW Steindorfer St Laurant

$45.00

RW St Joselph Syrah

$60.00

RW Fixin PN

$90.00

RW Bodegas Ponce

$30.00

RW Nuances PN

$130.00

RW Skin N Bones

$100.00

RW Terlan PN

$115.00

RW Terre Nere Santo

$90.00

RW Ayunta Rosso

$45.00

RW Barbaresco

$90.00

RW Smith Deveroux Cab

$90.00

RW Les Lunes Red Blend

$70.00

RW Ragni Valpolicella

$110.00

RW Avennia Gravura

$75.00

RW Caberlot

$375.00

RW Occhipinti

$110.00

RW San Roman Toro

$95.00

White Wine

Annas Way BTL

$48.00

Saulinier Vouvray BTL

$56.00

Ayunta Bianco BTL

$52.00

Valravn Chard BTL

$56.00

B2000 Huia Sauv Blanc

$48.00

B2001 Forge Riesling

$51.00

B2002 Aumonier Touraine Sauv Blanc

$48.00

B2003 Roeno Repanda

$56.00

B2004 Lioco Chardonnay

$56.00

B2006 Schiopetto Pinot Grigio

$66.00

B2007 Vincent Chardonnay

$69.00

B2008 Gruner Veltliner

$54.00

B2010 Kuranui Sauv Blanc

$52.00

B2011 Le Roi Des Pierres

$108.00

B2012 Scribe Chardonnay

$84.00

B3000 Kaefferkopf Grand Cru

$75.00

B3002 Kistler Chardonnay

$143.00

B3004 Martha Stouman White

$60.00

B3005 Capensis Chardonnay

$150.00

B3006 Seguinot Chablis 1er Cru

$96.00

B3007 Monchhof Riesling

$52.00

B3008 Schiopetto Fruiliano

$66.00

B3009 Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$47.00

B3010 Reynolds Nappa Chardonnay

$90.00

WW La Pelle Chard

$125.00

WW Hirtzberger Austria

$120.00

WW Maurice Schoech Riesling

$55.00

WW FX Pichler Smaragd

$200.00

WW Weingut Knoll

$110.00

WW Loberger Riesling

$95.00

WW Weszeli Riesling

$95.00

WW Leroux Chard

$70.00

WW Bize Savigny Chardonnay

$125.00

WW Chassagne Montrachet

$171.00

WW Poco Chardonnay

$42.00

WW Miner Chardonnay

$75.00

WW Reuling Chardonnay

$145.00

WW Zahringer

$45.00

WW Skerk Ograde

$80.00

WW Peza Do Rei Godello

$45.00

WW Edi Simcic

$80.00

WW Gonc Muscato

$40.00

WW Palazzo Cuvee Blanc

$100.00

Rosé

Foucher Cremant Rosé BTL

$60.00

Muga Rosé BTL

$52.00

Sparkling

B1000 Delamotte Blanc De Blanc

$75.00

B1001 Lacourte

$125.00

B1002 Charles Orban Rosé Brut

$99.00

B1004 Jacquart

$89.00

B1005 Raventos

$54.00

84' Prosecco BTL

$44.00

SW Les Cordeliers

$60.00

SW Gerbaise

$90.00

N/A

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Brunch Coffee

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Large French Press

$8.00

Small French Press

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Still Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Cellar

2019 La Pelle BLOCK I

$150.00

2009 Hirtzberger Hochrain

$115.00

2011 Domaine Maurice

$60.00

2011 FX Pichler

$225.00

2015 Weingut Emmerich

$110.00

2015 Domaine Loberger

$90.00

2015 Weszeli Terrafactum

$100.00

2017 Benjamin Laroux

$75.00

2018 Domaine Simone

$135.00

2018 Domaine Borgeot

$150.00

2018 Poco a Poco

$45.00

2017 Miner Family

$75.00

2013 Reuling Vineyards

$150.00

2020 Wingut Zahringer

$45.00Out of stock

2016 Skerk Ograde

$85.00

2018 Adega Cachin

$45.00

2007 Edi Simcic Rebula

$75.00

2017 Conc Remuni Muskat

$45.00Out of stock

2013 Palazzo Cuvee

$110.00

2014 Cantine Argiolas

$150.00

2018 Long Shadows Feather

$150.00

2017 Barboursville Octogon

$150.00

2018 Bodega Atamisque

$65.00

2015 Betz Family Wine

$135.00

2018 Cantena Zapata

$260.00Out of stock

2015 Mas d'en Gil Clos Fortuna

$170.00

2018 Denner Vineyard

$150.00

2018 Tamber Bey

$95.00Out of stock

2016 Law Estate Beguiling

$150.00

2016 Podere Ruggeri Corsini

$100.00

2017 Mending Wall

$150.00

2018 Time Place Wine Co

$45.00Out of stock

2019 Beaux Freres The Wild Thing

$190.00

2015 Rotie Cellars Red Blend

$90.00

2017 Alan Corcia Collection

$180.00

2015 Chateau Batailley

$180.00

2018 Chateau Lagrange

$260.00

2018 Black Aces

$290.00

2013 Cantina Terlano

$150.00Out of stock

2011 Jamsheed Pyren

$110.00

2015 Ochota Barrels

$130.00

2015 Weignut Steindorfer

$60.00

2017 Domaine Eric & Joel

$65.00

2017 Domaine Du Vieux College

$90.00

2012 Skin n Bones

$110.00

2013 Cantina Terlano Tradition

$120.00

2017 Tenuta Santa Spirito

$120.00

2016 Castello Di Verdune

$90.00Out of stock

2019 Bodegas Ponce

$35.00

2015 Smith Devereux

$90.00

2014 Les Lunes Wine

$75.00

2013 Avennia Gravura

$75.00

2014 Podere Caberlot

$350.00

2015 Bodegas San Roman

$150.00

2017 Arianna Occhipinti II

$110.00

2017 Weingut Zahringer 52

$70.00

2013 Giuseppe Quintavelli

$275.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Elevated modern American cuisine with a Southern slant, served in a refined bistro space.

Location

2519 Fairview Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603

