Pizza
Mandolino's Artisan Pizza
1,318 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Artisan style brick oven pizza with unique and exciting flavors
Location
208 South Main Street, Davidson, NC 28036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza
No Reviews
1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurant
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
No Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant