Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Bars & Lounges

Mandu - K St

review star

No reviews yet

453 K Street, NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mandu
Chap Chae
Korean Fried Chicken

Appetizers

Mandu

Mandu

$11.00

Steamed or fried 6 dumplings with choice of protein.

Pa Jeon

Pa Jeon

$14.00

Mixed seafood and scallion pancake.

Grilled Cauliflower Muchim

Grilled Cauliflower Muchim

$11.00Out of stock
Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

$11.00

Twice-fried chicken in a sweet and spicy soy glaze. Mix of drums and flats (5pcs). Sauce will come on the side.

Muk Muchim

Muk Muchim

$11.00

Korean acorn and mung bean jelly, cucumber, carrot, scallion oil, soy sesame dressing.

Dakkochi

Dakkochi

$13.00

Two marinated grilled chicken breast skewers served with ssam and pickled garlic aioli.

Juk

Juk

$13.00

Korean rice porridge with shredded chicken, and a poached egg.

Mu Jorim

Mu Jorim

$9.00

Braised and grilled Korean radish, spiced combo broth, watercress and onion muchim

Banchan

All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, pickled cucumbers, house pickles, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte
Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00

House-fermented napa cabbage kimchi *contains shellfish **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte

Pickled Spicy Cucumbers

Pickled Spicy Cucumbers

$5.00

Soy and gochugaru pickled cucumber slices **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte

Seasoned Bean Sprouts

Seasoned Bean Sprouts

$5.00

Seasoned with sesame oil and roasted sesame seeds **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte

Dongchimi

Dongchimi

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional water radish kimchi *contains fish sauce **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte

Soy-Pickled Radish

Soy-Pickled Radish

$5.00

Soy-pickled Korean radish and roasted shishito peppers **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte

White Kimchi

White Kimchi

$5.00

Traditional baek-kimchi *contains fish sauce **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte

Seaweed Muchim

Seaweed Muchim

$5.00

Korean seaweed (miyeok) seasoned with garlic and sesame **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte

Entrees

Gamjatang

Gamjatang

$25.00

Pork spare ribs braised in dashi & gamjatang than stewed with collard greens, onions, scallions, potatoes, perilla seeds, and sweet potato miso. Garnished with sliced scallions and perilla leaves. Served with a side of rice.

Duru Jjigee

Duru Jjigee

$26.00

Gochujang-marinated pork belly seared with kimchi and rice cakes, with steamed tofu

Dak Jjim

Dak Jjim

$24.00

Chili-braised chicken thighs, potatoes, and onion

Gaji Bokum

Gaji Bokum

$24.00

Sautéed eggplant, roasted pork belly, rice cakes, sweet soy.

Dduk Bok Gi

Dduk Bok Gi

$23.00

Thick rice cakes simmered in gochujang with beef, mushrooms, onions, and scallions.

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$34.00

Thinly sliced rib-eye marinated overnight in a traditional Korean marinade and accompanied by assorted grilled vegetables

Galbi

Galbi

$34.00

Korean BBQ beef short ribs.

Kimchi Jjigae

Kimchi Jjigae

$22.00

Kimchi stew with pork shoulder and tofu.

Soon Doobu

Soon Doobu

$26.00

Spicy seafood stew with soft tofu and egg. ***This item can not be made vegetarian

Dduk Mandu Guk

Dduk Mandu Guk

$22.00

Beef broth, rice cakes, beef and pork mandu, mushrooms, pulled brisket, scallions, and egg strips.

Yukgaejang

Yukgaejang

$26.00

Spicy beef stew with brisket, noodles, mung bean sprouts, shiitake, egg, scallion

Pork Belly Jajang Myun

Pork Belly Jajang Myun

$24.00

Housemade noodles with pork belly in a black bean sauce garnished with julienned napa cabbage, cucumber, and scallion. *This dish can not be made vegetarian

Chap Chae

Chap Chae

$19.00

Stir-fried sweet potato noodles with pulled brisket and assorted veggies

Bibim Bap

Bibim Bap

$19.00

Rice bowl with assorted veggies, beef and sunny-side up egg. Served with gochujang, a spicy chili, and bean paste.

Gluten Free Bibim Bap

Gluten Free Bibim Bap

$19.00

Rice bowl with assorted veggies, beef and sunny-side up egg. Served with gochujang, a spicy chili, and bean paste.

Galbi Jjim

Galbi Jjim

$33.00

Extras

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of KFC Wing Sauce

$4.00

Sweet and spicy soy glaze

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Banana cremeux over tapioca pearls topped with crushed banana chips, walnuts, sable, and a date syrup.

Kkwabaegi

Kkwabaegi

$8.00Out of stock

Twisted donut dusted with cinnamon sugar, with seasonal compote.

Black Sesame Panna Cotta.

Black Sesame Panna Cotta.

$8.00

Black sesame panna cotta with homemade sesame candy and whipped cream.

MANDU PANTRY

Beef & Pork Mandu Pack (Frozen)

Beef & Pork Mandu Pack (Frozen)

$15.00

12 piece set of frozen homemade dumplings *Only available in single protein options *Available for in-store pick up only

Shrimp Mandu Pack (Frozen)

Shrimp Mandu Pack (Frozen)

$15.00

12 piece set of frozen homemade dumplings *Only available in single protein options *Available for in-store pick up only

Vegetable Mandu Pack (Frozen)

Vegetable Mandu Pack (Frozen)

$15.00

12 piece set of frozen homemade dumplings *Only available in single protein options *Available for in-store pick up only

Mandu Sauce (16 oz)

Mandu Sauce (16 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional Korean sweet soy with sesame and scallion *This item contains mushroom *This item is vegetarian *This item is not gluten free

Mandu Gochujang (16 oz)

Mandu Gochujang (16 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional Korean fermented chili sauce *This item contains mushroom *This item is vegetarian *This item is not gluten free

Kimchi Quart

Kimchi Quart

$18.00

*This item contains shellfish and can not be made vegetarian

Sojutinis (Alcohol)

16 oz sojutini serves two. 32 oz sojutini serves four.
Aloe Sojutini (16oz)

Aloe Sojutini (16oz)

$15.00

16 oz sojutini serves two.

Grape Sojutini (16oz)

Grape Sojutini (16oz)

$15.00

16 oz sojutini serves two.

Mango Sojutini (16oz)

Mango Sojutini (16oz)

$15.00Out of stock

16 oz sojutini serves two.

Orange Sojutini (16oz)

Orange Sojutini (16oz)

$15.00

16 oz sojutini serves two.

Peach Sojutini (16oz)

Peach Sojutini (16oz)

$15.00

16 oz sojutini serves two.

Pear Sojutini (16oz)

Pear Sojutini (16oz)

$15.00

16 oz sojutini serves two.

Yogurt Sojutini (16oz)

Yogurt Sojutini (16oz)

$15.00

16 oz sojutini serves two.

Aloe Sojutini (32oz)

Aloe Sojutini (32oz)

$30.00

32 oz sojutini serves four.

Grape Sojutini (32oz)

Grape Sojutini (32oz)

$30.00

32 oz sojutini serves four.

Mango Sojutini (32oz)

Mango Sojutini (32oz)

$30.00Out of stock

32 oz sojutini serves four.

Orange Sojutini (32oz)

Orange Sojutini (32oz)

$30.00

32 oz sojutini serves four.

Peach Sojutini (32oz)

Peach Sojutini (32oz)

$30.00

32 oz sojutini serves four.

Pear Sojutini (32oz)

Pear Sojutini (32oz)

$30.00

32 oz sojutini serves four.

Yogurt Sojutini (32oz)

Yogurt Sojutini (32oz)

$30.00

32 oz sojutini serves four.

Soju by the Bottle (Alcohol)

Charm (375mL)

Charm (375mL)

$20.00

rice, hints of citrus

Chamisul Fresh (375mL)

Chamisul Fresh (375mL)

$20.00

rice, charcoal filtered

Chum-Churum (375mL)

Chum-Churum (375mL)

$20.00

potato distilled

Saan (375mL)

Saan (375mL)

$20.00

sweet potato & green tea extract

Charm Magnum (1.75L)

Charm Magnum (1.75L)

$80.00

rice, hints of citrus

Jinro Grapefruit (375mL)

Jinro Grapefruit (375mL)

$22.00

grapefruit soju

Jinro Strawberry (375mL)

Jinro Strawberry (375mL)

$22.00

strawberry soju

Bottled Beers (Alcohol)

Kirin Light

Kirin Light

$7.00

japan

Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

japan

Kloud

Kloud

$7.00

korea

Draft Beer (Alcohol)

DBB IPA

DBB IPA

$8.00
Tröegs Sunshine

Tröegs Sunshine

$8.00
Old Ox Black Ox Porter

Old Ox Black Ox Porter

$8.00
Guinness Baltimore Blonde

Guinness Baltimore Blonde

$8.00

Korean Wine by the Bottle (Alcohol)

sparkling rice wine (750mL)
Makgeolli

Makgeolli

$18.00

sparkling rice wine (750mL)

Red Wine (Alcohol)

Las Mulas Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Partridge Malbec

$45.00

Le Pinot Noir de la Chapelle

$48.00

White Wine (Alcohol)

Punzi Friuli Pinot Grigio

Punzi Friuli Pinot Grigio

$45.00

italy '19

La Marina Cotes de Gascogne

La Marina Cotes de Gascogne

$42.00

france '18

Corral A18 Chardonnay

$42.00Out of stock

Bubbly (Alcohol)

Salasar Cremant Brut

$48.00

Conde de Subirats Brut Rose

$48.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mandu! We are a family owned and operated restaurant in Washington, DC, specializing in home-style Korean cuisine.

Website

Location

453 K Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Mandu - K St image
Mandu - K St image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
465 K Street NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Bar Chinois DC
orange star4.3 • 193
455 Eye St Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Baan Siam
orange star4.9 • 355
425 Eye St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Tonari
orange star4.1 • 42
707 6th St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - DC
orange star4.2 • 4,609
934 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Tall Boy
orange starNo Reviews
1239 9th St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (440 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston