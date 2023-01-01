Main picView gallery

Mandy Bean 2361C Central Park Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2361C Central Park Ave

Yonkers, NY 10710

Hot Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cortado (4.5 oz)

$4.25

Espresso Double Shot

$3.00

Flat White

$4.75

Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$4.25

Mocha

$5.50+

Drip

$3.25+

Lavender Mania

$6.00+

Pour Over

$4.75+

Box of Coffee

$18.50+

Iced Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75+

Ripple

$5.50+

Iced Latte

$5.25+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.75+

Iced Lavender Mania

$6.25+

Hot Tea Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Turmeric Tea Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Earl Grey

$3.00+

Hibiscus

$3.00+

Sencha Green

$3.00+

Masala Chai

$3.00+

Pacific Mint

$3.00+

Black

$3.00+

Chamomile

$3.00+

Matcha Tea

$3.50+

Happy Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea Drinks

Black Iced Tea

$3.50+

Hibiscus Cooler

$4.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Iced Turmeric Latte

$6.00+

Pastries

Balthazar

Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Pan Au Chocolat

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Pain Au Raisin

$4.50

Everything Croissant

$5.75

Apple Turnover

$4.50

Blueberry Danish

$5.50

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Monkey Bread

$5.50

Butter Scone

$3.00

Oat Currant

$3.00

Cherry Danish

$5.50

Tres Leches

$3.50

Baked By Susan

VGF Brownie

$5.00

VGF Banana Chocolate Bread

$6.00

VGF Banana Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

VGF CC cookie

$5.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$17.00Out of stock

Baked After Midnight

CC cookie

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Cookies n'Cream

$6.00

Grab and Go

Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.50

Fiji

$3.00

BKE Kombucha

$5.50

Ouli Juniper Lime

$2.50

Ouli Turmeric Honey Bush

$2.50

Acqua Panna

$2.50

Liquid Death Lime

$3.50

Liquid Death Mango

$3.50

Olipop Root Beer

$3.00

Olipop Cola

$3.00

Olipop Orange

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.50

Olipop Staw Vanilla

$3.00

Natalies Orange

$6.00

Natalies Tangarine Honey

$6.00

Choc Oatly

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Alani Juicy Peach Energy

$3.25

Alani Cherry Slush Energy

$3.25

Alani Cosmic Stardust Energy

$3.25

Packaged

BS apple ginger

$4.00

BS cherry chocolate

$4.00

Lenka Omega

$4.00

Lenka PB Chocolate

$4.00

Stroopwaffle

$4.00

Granola

$14.00

Merch

Hat

$30.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Collared Shirt

$100.00

Mandy Standard Carafe

$90.00

Mandy Standard Pour-over Kettle

$90.00

Mandy Cold Chug Bottle 20oz

$45.00

Mandy 360 Traveler 16oz

$40.00

Mandy Camp Cup 12oz

$35.00

Mandy Tumbler 8oz

$30.00

Miir Digital Coffee Scale

$60.00

Miir Standard French Press

$100.00

Retail

Coffee

ARC 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Mahogony Cold Brew 12 oz Bag

$18.00

No. 5 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Midnight Decaf 12 oz Bag

$18.00

More

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Iced Chocolate

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Hibiscus Lemon Sparkler

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2361C Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

