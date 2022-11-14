- Home
Mane Course Sandwiches
179 Connor Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Smoothie
Affirmed
Strawberry & Banana
Justify
Mango, Pineapple & Non-Fat Yogurt
Secretariat
Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut & White Chocolate
American Pharoah
Kale, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple & Banana
Seattle Slew
Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana
War Admiral
Coffee, Dark Chocolate, Cappuccino & Non-Fat Yogurt
Citation
Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate & Banana
Soups and Macaroni & Cheese
Baked Potato Soup
Tender Potatoes, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Sautéed Garlic & Chopped Scallions.
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free & Non-GMO. Generous Pieces of Broccoli, Creamy Cheddar Cheese and a hint of Spice.
Chili
Meat, beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Green Peppers and a Blend of Herbs & Spices.
Mac and Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Loaded in a smooth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Made with Real Cheddar Cheese & Whole Milk.
Wraps
COBB SALAD WRAP
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Sliced Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Ranch Dressing
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Tomato & Lettuce Blend
SOUTHWEST WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Monterey Jack, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tomato, Lettuce Blend, Tri - Colored Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Ranch.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Ranch Dressing.
TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Ranch Dressing.
Salads
SIDE SALAD
Lettuce Blend, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons & Your Choice of Dressing
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Lettuce Blend & Greek Dressing.
GREEN GODDESS SALAD
Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Sliced Egg, Cheddar, Cucumber, Diced Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Green Goddess Dressing.
SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE SALAD
Fresh Avocado, Cheddar, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Diced Tomato, Tri- Colored Tortilla Strips, Lettuce Blend & Chipotle Ranch.
GRAINS & AVOCADO SALAD
Couscous, Red Quinoa, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Kids
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Gooey Blend of Cheddar and Provolone. Includes Chips, Choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk & M&M’s
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
Cassic Macaroni & Cheese featuring a special blend of cheeses, Includes Chips, Choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk & M&M’s
KIDS MEATBALL
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone & Shake, Includes chips, choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk or Fountain Drink & M&M’s
KIDS TURKEY
Roasted Turkey Breast, Includes chips, choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk or Fountain Drink & M&M’s
KIDS HAM
Virginia Ham, Includes chips, choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk or Fountain Drink & M&M’s
Sides
CHIPS
Choose From Frito Lay & Miss Vickie's
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Old Fashioned classic cookie is full of plump raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats
BROWNIE
Chocolate Brownies Overflowing with Rich Chocolate Chunks & Drizzled with Chocolate Fudge
CUP OF MEATBALLS
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone
MEDITERRANEAN NACHOS
Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Feta, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Onion. Served atop our Lettuce Blend with Tortilla Chips
CHEESY BREAD
Cheddar, Provolone & Shake, Served with marinara
GLUTEN FREE BROWNIE
Gluten-Free, Nut-Free & Dairy-Free, This Chewy Brownie Boasts a Double Hit of Chocolate Chips and Cocoa Powder
Regular Sandwiches
UNDER SADDLE REGULAR
Roasted Turkey Breast, Virginia Ham, Monterey Jack, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
CALI CLUB REGULAR
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
THE JOCKEY CLUB REGULAR
Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
PIGGIN' OUT REGULAR
Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
TURKEY REGULAR
Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing