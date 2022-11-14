Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mane Course Sandwiches

review star

No reviews yet

179 Connor Drive

Charlottesville, VA 22911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TURKEY REGULAR
CALI CLUB REGULAR
THE JOCKEY CLUB REGULAR

Smoothie

We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND
Affirmed

Affirmed

$5.59

Strawberry & Banana We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND

Justify

Justify

$5.59

Mango, Pineapple & Non-Fat Yogurt We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND

Secretariat

Secretariat

$5.59

Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut & White Chocolate We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND

American Pharoah

American Pharoah

$5.59

Kale, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple & Banana We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND

Seattle Slew

Seattle Slew

$5.59

Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND

War Admiral

War Admiral

$5.59

Coffee, Dark Chocolate, Cappuccino & Non-Fat Yogurt We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND

Citation

Citation

$5.59

Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate & Banana We are Proud to Partner with Dole. The BEST FRUIT, MADE ACCESSIBLE, with GOOD IN MIND

Soups and Macaroni & Cheese

Baked Potato Soup

Baked Potato Soup

$3.89+

Tender Potatoes, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Sautéed Garlic & Chopped Scallions.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$3.89+

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free & Non-GMO. Generous Pieces of Broccoli, Creamy Cheddar Cheese and a hint of Spice.

Chili

Chili

$3.89+

Meat, beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Green Peppers and a Blend of Herbs & Spices.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.89+

Elbow Macaroni Loaded in a smooth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Made with Real Cheddar Cheese & Whole Milk.

Wraps

COBB SALAD WRAP

COBB SALAD WRAP

$8.99

Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Sliced Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Ranch Dressing

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Tomato & Lettuce Blend

SOUTHWEST WRAP

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Monterey Jack, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tomato, Lettuce Blend, Tri - Colored Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Ranch.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN WRAP

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Ranch Dressing.

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

$8.79

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Ranch Dressing.

Salads

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Lettuce Blend, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons & Your Choice of Dressing

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$6.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Lettuce Blend & Greek Dressing.

GREEN GODDESS SALAD

$9.99

Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Sliced Egg, Cheddar, Cucumber, Diced Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Green Goddess Dressing.

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE SALAD

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE SALAD

$6.99

Fresh Avocado, Cheddar, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Diced Tomato, Tri- Colored Tortilla Strips, Lettuce Blend & Chipotle Ranch.

GRAINS & AVOCADO SALAD

$6.99

Couscous, Red Quinoa, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Kids

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

Gooey Blend of Cheddar and Provolone. Includes Chips, Choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk & M&M’s

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.49

Cassic Macaroni & Cheese featuring a special blend of cheeses, Includes Chips, Choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk & M&M’s

KIDS MEATBALL

$5.49

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone & Shake, Includes chips, choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk or Fountain Drink & M&M’s

KIDS TURKEY

$5.49

Roasted Turkey Breast, Includes chips, choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk or Fountain Drink & M&M’s

KIDS HAM

$5.49

Virginia Ham, Includes chips, choice of Apple Juice, Chocolate Milk or Fountain Drink & M&M’s

Sides

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.59

Choose From Frito Lay & Miss Vickie's

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.79

Old Fashioned classic cookie is full of plump raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$1.99

Chocolate Brownies Overflowing with Rich Chocolate Chunks & Drizzled with Chocolate Fudge

CUP OF MEATBALLS

$5.49

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone

MEDITERRANEAN NACHOS

$8.99

Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Feta, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Onion. Served atop our Lettuce Blend with Tortilla Chips

CHEESY BREAD

$4.99

Cheddar, Provolone & Shake, Served with marinara

GLUTEN FREE BROWNIE

GLUTEN FREE BROWNIE

$2.29

Gluten-Free, Nut-Free & Dairy-Free, This Chewy Brownie Boasts a Double Hit of Chocolate Chips and Cocoa Powder

Regular Sandwiches

UNDER SADDLE REGULAR

UNDER SADDLE REGULAR

$7.79

Roasted Turkey Breast, Virginia Ham, Monterey Jack, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing

CALI CLUB REGULAR

$9.79

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing

THE JOCKEY CLUB REGULAR

THE JOCKEY CLUB REGULAR

$8.79

Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing

PIGGIN' OUT REGULAR

$8.99

Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing

TURKEY REGULAR

$7.79

Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing