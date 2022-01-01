Manele Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
A contemporary taste of the Hawaiian Islands. All day breakfast, acai bowls, rice bowls, sandwiches, bomber wraps, and full coffee bar.
703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel, IN 46032
