Manele Cafe

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130

Carmel, IN 46032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Kalua Pork Rice Bowl
Large Ami Bowl
Large Manele Bowl

Today's Features

Sugar Cream Pie

$7.99

chef sarah’s signature family recipe

Box of Macarons

$10.50Out of stock

All Day Breakfast

Eggs in a Basket

Eggs in a Basket

$13.99

rustic sourdough bread, fried eggs, creamy red eye aioli, crispy bacon, smoked paprika

Three Egg Plate

$12.99

eggs your way, seasonal fruit, and a choice of apple smoked bacon or Fisher’s sausage

Hawaiian Breakfast Skillet

Hawaiian Breakfast Skillet

$13.99

spam fried rice, scrambled eggs, kimchi, bacon, green onion

Breakfast Wrap

$12.99

Warm flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, aged cheddar cheese, maple bacon sweet potatoes, Fisher’s sausage, hot sauce, side seasonal fruit

Macadamia Nut Pancakes

Macadamia Nut Pancakes

$13.99

Three house-made buttermilk pancakes, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream, lilikoi syrup, side of seasonal fruit

Haupia French Toast

Haupia French Toast

$12.99

creme anglaise battered French toast, fresh berries, house haupia syrup

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

$13.99

Three farm fresh eggs, apple smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, and spinach. topped with diced tomatoes and scallions. choice of seasonal fruit or maple bacon sweet potatoes

Denver Omelet

$13.99

three eggs, roasted peppers, onions, ham, aged cheddar cheese. Choice of seasonal fruit or maple sweet potatoes

Avocado Omelet

Avocado Omelet

$13.99

Three farm fresh eggs, fresh sliced avocado, tomato salsa, basil, and sautéed peppers. choice of seasonal fruit or maple bacon sweet potatoes

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$13.99

steamed jasmine rice, all beef seared burger patty, garlic sauteed spinach, fried eggs, mushroom gravy, smoked paprika

Miso Butter Smoked Salmon Toast

Miso Butter Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.99

sourdough toast, miso butter, smoked salmon, blistered asparagus

Portuguese Sausage Scramble

$15.99

scrambled eggs, Portuguese sausage, Maui onion, spinach, seasonal fruit, jasmine rice

Malasada Waffle

$12.99

haupia sauce, strawberries, whipped cream

Acai Bowls

Small Manele Bowl

$8.00

choice of traditional acai or dragon fruit frozen base topped with blueberry, strawberry, banana, toasted coconut, house made granola

Small Ami Bowl

$8.00

choice of traditional acai or dragon fruit frozen base topped with banana, strawberry, kiwi, toasted almond, toasted coconut, house made granola

Small Blue Hawaiian Bowl

$10.00

frozen acai blended with greek yogurt and topped with banana, kiwi, strawberry, house made granola, toasted almond, coconut, strawberry syrup

Small Tropical Bowl

$9.00

Choice of traditional acai, tropical kale, or dragon fruit frozen base. Topped with mango, strawberry, banana, house made granola, toasted almonds

Large Manele Bowl

Large Manele Bowl

$12.00

Choice of traditional acai or dragon fruit frozen base. Topped with blueberry, strawberry, banana, toasted coconut, house made granola

Large Ami Bowl

Large Ami Bowl

$12.00

choice of traditional acai or dragon fruit frozen base. Topped with banana, strawberry, kiwi, toasted almond, toasted coconut, house made granola

Large Blue Hawaiian Bowl

Large Blue Hawaiian Bowl

$14.00

frozen acai blended with greek yogurt and topped with banana, kiwi, strawberry, house made granola, toasted almond, coconut, strawberry syrup

Large Tropical Bowl

Large Tropical Bowl

$13.00

Choice of traditional acai or dragon fruit frozen base. Topped with mango, strawberry, banana, house made granola, toasted almonds

Appetizers

Blistered Edamame

Blistered Edamame

$8.99Out of stock

lime, sea salt, togarashi

Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$10.99

five steamed dumplings, creamy miso, island cucumber salad

Pele Nachos

Pele Nachos

$10.99Out of stock

fried wontons, Pele* poke, pickled cucumber, kimchi, chili glaze *spicy

Kalua Pork Nachos

Kalua Pork Nachos

$9.99

fried wontons, pulled pork, shredded white cheddar, pineapple salsa, yum yum sauce, cilantro

Malasada Donut Bites

$9.99

chocolate coconut & strawberry guava cream, powdered sugar

Soups & Salads

Tomato & RRP Bisque

$7.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$7.00

House Balsamic Salad

$11.49

Miso Caesar Salad

$12.49

Vegan Green Goddess Salad

$13.49

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.49

Rice Bowls

Island Poke Rice Bowl

Island Poke Rice Bowl

$16.99

jasmine or cauliflower rice, local kimchi, watermelon radish, wasabi-edamame purée, scallion. Choice of traditional or Pele* Ahi poke *spicy

Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl

Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.99

jasmine or cauliflower rice, sesame carrot ginger purée, pickled cucumber, pineapple, scallion, local kimchi, Polynesian slaw

Kalua Pork Rice Bowl

$14.99

jasmine or cauliflower rice, pickled cucumber, roasted sweet potato, pickled vegetables, yum yum sauce

Huli Huli Chicken Rice Bowl

Huli Huli Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.99

jasmine or cauliflower rice, edamame, pineapple salsa, watermelon radish, snow peas, scallion, island poke sauce

Vegan Rice Bowl

$13.99

jasmine or cauliflower rice, sesame carrot ginger purée, garlic kale, pickled red onions, roasted sweet potato, cremini mushroom, sprouts, island poke sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$12.99

tomato, mixed greens, croissant

Lemongrass Chicken Panini

$13.99

Tender marinated chicken, avocado, baby lettuce, red bell pepper, red onion, provolone, basil aioli, grilled sourdough

Island Smash Burger

$13.99

Two 4 oz. smash patties, caramelized onion, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, King’s Hawaiian bun

Luau Pork Panini

$13.99

Slow braised pork, polynesian slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled red onion, provolone, cilantro, huli huli sauce, grilled sourdough

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

corned beef, provolone, sauerkraut, house 1000 island sauce, toasted Russian rye

Classic Triple Decker Club

$15.99

turkey, bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, provolone, basil aioli, toasted sourdough

Combo Plates

Combo Plate

Menehune Menu (kids)

Kids Egg Scramble

$7.00

two scrambled eggs, bacon, side seasonal fruit. Choice of Kids drink

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Two buttermilk pancakes, whipped cream, lilikoi syrup and a side of fresh fruit. Choice of beverage.

Kids Acai Bowl

$7.00

traditional acai base, blueberry, strawberry, banana, toasted coconut, house made granola. Choice of kids drink

Kids Smash Burger

$7.00

4 oz. smash patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, King’s Hawiian bun, side of seasonal fruit and kettle chips. Choice of kids drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

griiled white bread with american cheese, side of seasonal fruit. Choice of kids drink

Kids Chicken Bowl

$7.00

jasmine rice, seared chicken, pineapple salsa, side of Huli Huli sauce. Choice of a kids drink

Sides

Side Apple Smoked Bacon

$4.50

Side Fishers Sausage

$3.00

Side Spam Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Maple Bacon Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Side Sweet Hawaiian Toast

$2.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Blistered Asparagus

$3.00

Side Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$2.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00

Side Portuguese Sausage

$4.00

Dole Whip Soft Serve

Pineapple Dole Whip

$6.00

pineapple soft serve, fresh pineapple chunks, toasted coconut

Drip Coffee

Armando's Blend (12oz)

$2.25

Medium Roast, Smooth, Slightly Sweet, Nutty Undertones

Decaf Armando's Blend (12oz)

$2.25

Medium Roast, Smooth, Slightly sweet, nutty undertones

Armondo's Blend (16oz)

$2.75

Medium Roast, Smooth, Slightly Sweet, Nutty Undertones

Decaf Armondo's Blend (16oz)

$2.75

Medium Roast, Smooth, Slightly Sweet, Nutty Undertones

Armando's Blend (20oz)

$3.25

Medium Roast, Smooth, Slightly Sweet, Nutty Undertones

Decaf Armando's Blend (20oz)

$3.25

Medium Roast, Smooth, Slightly Sweet, Nutty Undertones

Hot Tea (16oz)

Essam Breakfast

$3.00

Smooth, Malty, Mild Fruitiness

Crimson Berry

$3.00

Rich, Tart, Fruity

Dream Maker

$3.00

Soothing, Sweet, Flavorful

Lavender Earl Grey

$3.00

Floral, Citrus, Sharp Taste

English Breakfast

$3.00

Full bodied, Robust, Rich

Mao Jian Green Tea

$3.00

Mild acidity, Light, Vegetal

Peppermint

$3.00

Cool, Refreshing

Sensory Safari (16oz)

$3.00

Sweet Citrus, Caffeine Free, Mild Spice

Iced Coffee Drinks

Iced Americano (16oz)

$3.75

Espresso, Water

Iced Chai Tea Latte (16oz)

$6.50

2% Milk, Chai Tea

Iced Cold Brew Coffee (16oz)

$3.25

Smooth, Slightly Sweet, Nutty Undertones

Iced Latte (16oz)

$6.50

2% Milk, Espresso (flavors optional)

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.75

2% Milk, Espresso, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Iced White Mocha (16oz)

$5.75

2% Milk, Espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte (16oz)

$5.75

2% Milk, Matcha Powder

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.25

Iced Americano (24oz)

$4.50

Espresso, Water

Iced Cold Brew Coffee (24oz)

$4.00

Smooth, Slightly Sweet, Nutty Undertones

Iced Chai Tea Latte (24oz)

$8.00

2% Milk, Chai Tea

Iced Latte (24oz)

$7.00

2% Milk, Cold Brew (flavors optional)

Iced Mocha (24oz)

$6.75

2% Milk, Cold Brew, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Iced White Mocha (24oz)

$6.75

2% Milk, Cold Brew, White Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte (24oz)

$5.50

2% Milk, Matcha Powder

Iced Coffee (24oz)

$4.00

Iced Signature Coffee Drinks

Iced Coco-Mocha Latte (16oz)

$6.00

2% Milk, Cold Brew, Chocolate Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Iced Manele Mocha Latte (16oz)

$6.00

2% Milk, Cold Brew, White Chocolate Sauce, Hawaiian Salted Carmel Syrup, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Iced Hawaiian Vanilla Latte (16oz)

$5.00

2% Milk, Cold Brew, Macadamia Nut Syrup, Coconut Syrup, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Iced Coco-Mocha Latte (24oz)

$7.50

2% Milk, Cold Brew, Chocolate Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Iced Manele Mocha latte (24oz)

$7.50

2% Milk, Cold Brew, White Chocolate Sauce, Hawaiian Salted Carmel Syrup, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Iced Hawaiian Vanilla Latte (24oz)

$6.50

2% Milk, Cold Brew, Macadamia Nut Syrup, Coconut Syrup, Whipped Cream, Carmel Drizzle

Soda & Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.75

Coke (16oz)

$2.75

Lemonade, Honey syrup, Spicy Ginger Syrup

Diet Coke (16oz)

$2.75

Jones Cola (16oz)

$2.75Out of stock

7UP (16oz)

$2.75

DR Pepper (16oz)

$2.75

Root Beer (16oz)

$2.75

Ginger Ale (16oz)

$2.75

Lemonade (16oz)

$2.75

Jones Sugar Free Cola (16oz)

$2.75Out of stock

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

$2.75

Mexican Coke Bottle (16oz)

$3.50

Black Iced Tea (24oz)

$3.25

Honey Ginger Lemonade (24oz)

$7.50

Lemonade, Honey syrup, Spicy Ginger Syrup

Coke (24oz)

$3.25

Diet Coke (24oz)

$3.25

DR Pepper (24oz)

$3.25

Ginger Ale (24oz)

$3.25

7UP (24oz)

$3.25

Jones Lemon Lime (24oz)

$3.25

Lemonade (24oz)

$3.25

Root Beer (24oz)

$3.25

Arnold Palmer (24oz)

$3.25

Milk & Juice

Orange Juice (16oz)

$3.75

Tropical Juice (16oz)

$3.75

Pineapple Juice (16oz)

$3.75

2% Milk (16oz)

$3.00

Skim Milk (16oz)

$3.00

Soy Milk (16oz)

$3.75

Almond Milk (16oz)

$3.75

Coconut Milk (16oz)

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A contemporary taste of the Hawaiian Islands. All day breakfast, acai bowls, rice bowls, sandwiches, bomber wraps, and full coffee bar.

Location

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

Gallery
Manele Cafe image
Manele Cafe image
Manele Cafe image

