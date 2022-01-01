Mangia 779 State Fair Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

TRADITIONAL FRIED HADDOCK
14" PIZZA
CHICKEN RIGGIES

COLD APPETIZERS

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$25.00Out of stock

An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.

OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL

$6.00

Served with homemade crostini

BRUSCHETTA

$8.00

A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini

MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSHETTA

$9.00

Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini

HOT APPETIZERS

MANGIA BENE ITALIAN GREENS

$12.00

Sauteed escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, & garlic topped with bread crumb and grated Romano

FRIED ITALIAN MEATBALLS

$11.00

A trio of meatballs served with a side of marinara and topped with Shaved Locatelli Cheese

ITALIAN LONG HOTS

$10.00

Sauteed in olive oil with seasonings served with Italian bread

SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPERS & SHRIMP APPETIZER

$14.00

Shrimp Sautéed shrimp with fresh garlic, chopped hot cherry peppers, fresh basil, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with crostini.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00Out of stock

Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce

FRESH GARDEN SALAD

ANTIPASTO

$16.00

On a bed of mixed greens, Genoa salami, Capicola, provolone, black olives, cherry tomatoes, tuna, hardboiled egg, artichoke hearts, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with Italian Dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$9.00

Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Crisp romaine, grated Romano, croutons, kalamata olives, and lemon wedge. Served with Caesar Dressing

TOSSED CHEF SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, roasted peppers, chcikpeas and croutons. Choice of dressing

THE GREEK SALAD

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon, chickpeas, roasted peppers. Choice of dressing

THE COSTAL SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, fresh berries, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with a poppy seed dressing

MARINATED BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

ADD ON PROTIEN

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

DOUBLE GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

ADD GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.00

DOUBLE GRILLED SHRIMP

$16.00

DAILY SOUPS

16 OZ ESCAROLE AND BEANS

$8.00Out of stock

16 OZ-PASTA FAGIOLI

$8.00Out of stock

32 OZ ESCAROLE AND BEANS

$12.00Out of stock

32 OZ- PASTA FAGIOLI

$12.00Out of stock

16 OZ - Soup of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

32 OZ - Soup of the Day

$12.00Out of stock

16 OZ - Italian Wedding

$8.00Out of stock

32 OZ - Italian Wedding

$12.00Out of stock

PIZZAS

14" PIZZA

$14.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$20.00

Garlic sauce with our blend of diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil, topped with shredded mozzarella and Buffalo mozzarella

CHICKEN RIGGIES PIZZA

$20.00

Spicy chicken riggies sauce, peppers, onions, fresh basil, shredded chicken, rigatoni pasta, and mozzarella

NANA STYLE SPINACH PIZZA

$20.00

Thin layer of garlic sauce, and seasoned ricotta, loaded with spinach and topped with mozzarella and roasted garlic cloves

UTICA GREENS PIZZA WITH HOT CAPICOLA HAM

$20.00

Garlic sauce, sauteed escarole, homemade hot capicola, mozzarella, and Romano cheese

MANGIA MEATS PIZZA

$20.00

From our meat department- all homemade sausage, meatballs, soppressata, hot capicola, and mozarella

KETO PIZZA BOWL

$16.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms- A supreme pizza minus the dough!

Spicy Bruschetta Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

BONELESS WINGS AND DRUMMYS

MANGIA DRUMMYS

$11.00Out of stock

BONELESS WINGS

$10.00

ADD BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

$2.00

STUFFED BREAD

STUFFED BREAD

$9.00

Folded pizza dough filled with mozzarella, marinara, and one traditional topping

SPECIALTY HOT SANDWICHES

ITALIAN ROASTED PORK

$10.00

Slow roasted half pound of sliced pork on a caraway salted hoagie with melted cheese blend. Served with horseradish and au jus for dipping

"THE MILANESE" SANDWICH

$10.00

A thinly, light breaded chicken cutlet topped with Italian tomatoes, mixed greens, and a balsamic reduction,on a brioche roll

NYS FAIRS BIGGEST SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$10.00Out of stock

Swet Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and oinions, on a hoagie roll

THE ULTIMATE CHEESE STEAK

$10.00

Shaved steak, peppers and onions, our American cheese sauce, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll

FRIED MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$10.00

Topped with marinara, melted mozzarella, & parmesan on a hoagie roll.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$10.00

Topped with marinara, melted mozzarella, & parmesan on a toasted broche roll

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche roll

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$10.00

Topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan on a hoagie roll.

FRESH GROUND BURGERS

BACKYARD CLASSIC

$10.00

Ground beef or sausage patties on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Choice of cheese

BACON ME CRAZY

$10.00

Two patties of grounded bacon and topped with more bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with a bacon cream sauce

THE SPICY FIRE

$10.00

Topped with pureed mixed hot peppers, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of hot tomato oil.

THE MEATBALL BURGER

$10.00Out of stock

Our fresh meatball mix formed into two patties. Choice of cheese and toppings

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$3.00

BREAD

$1.00

ONE MEATBALL

$2.00

ONE SAUSAGE

$2.00Out of stock

Side salad w/ 2 rolls

$3.50

Macaroni and cheese

$6.00Out of stock

SYRACUSE'S FAVIORTE HADDOCK

AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS ONLY

TRADITIONAL FRIED HADDOCK

$15.00

Served with Tartar Sauce, French Fries, and choice of Cold side. Available on Fridays and Saturdays only.

FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH

$13.00

Served with Tartar Sauce and choice of cold side. Available on Fridays and Saturdays only.

UTICA'S FAMOUS CHICKEN RIGGIES "SYRACUSE STYLE"

CHICKEN RIGGIES

$14.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

SHRIMP RIGGIES

$20.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

SAUSAGE RIGGIES

$14.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

ENTREES

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$20.00

Sautéed in our homemade spicy marinara, fresh basil and Italian hot peppers Served over linguine.

SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPER SHRIMP

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp, marinated roasted red peppers, garlic, basil, and chopped cherry peppers. Served over linguine

LINGUINE & CLAM SAUCE

$20.00

Little neck clams sautéed with garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, butter, and parsley. Served over linguine

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served over linguine

CHICKEN MILANESE

$15.00

Thinly, lightly breaded cutlet, pan-fried and topped with Italian tomatoes, and mixed greens. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction & parmesan. Served over rice

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$15.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a madeira marinara sauce. Served over penne

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.00

Sautéed silver dollar mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over linguine

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$15.00

Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over linguine

TORTELLINI CARBONARA

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellini with sautéed prosciutto in a alfredo sauce

TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$15.00

Cheese filled tortellini tossed in alfredo sauce

STUFFED RIGGIES IN VODKA SAUCE

$15.00

Cheese filled rigatoni tossed in vodka sauce

CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI

$15.00

Cavatelli pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and Romano

RAGU ALA BOLOGNESE

$15.00

Traditional marinara with a Twist.... Penne pasta served with a combination of pork ragu and beef

LASAGNA

$15.00

Homemade meat sauce, baked with ricotta-mozzarella and seasoned ground beef

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.00

Sliced eggplant, baked with mozzarella and marinara

PASTA DINNER

$12.00

Choice of pasta, sauce, and meatball or sausage

VODKA RIGGIES

$13.00

Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce

BEVERAGES

SODA 20oz

$3.00

BTL WATER

$2.00

ROCK STAR ENERGY

$3.50

BUBLY

$3.50

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

CATERING APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10

$25.00

A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini

BRUSCHETTA- FOR 20

$50.00

A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini

CAPRESE SALAD - FOR 10

$45.00

Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

CAPRESE SALAD- FOR 20

$80.00

Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 10

$100.00

*1hour Prep time* An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.

CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 20

$200.00

An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.

MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10

$30.00

Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini

MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSHETTA- FOR 20

$55.00

Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini

OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 10

$25.00

Served with homemade crostini

OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 20

$50.00

Served with homemade crostini

1/2 PAN MANGIA BENE ITALIAN GREENS

$45.00

Sauteed escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, & garlic topped with bread crumb and grated Romano

FULL PAN MANGIA BENE ITALIAN GREENS

$85.00

Sauteed escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, & garlic topped with bread crumb and grated Romano

1/2 PAN HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONIONS

$55.00

Quartered sausage pieces sauteed with peppers and onions

FULL HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONIONS

$110.00

Quartered sausage pieces sauteed with peppers and onions

1/2 PAN FRIED ITALIAN MEATBALLS

$45.00

Served with a side of marinara and topped with Shaved Locatelli Cheese

FULL PAN FRIED ITALIAN MEATBALLS

$85.00

Served with a side of marinara and topped with Shaved Locatelli Cheese

1/2 PAN- SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPERS & SHRIMP APPETIZER-

$60.00

Shrimp Sautéed shrimp with fresh garlic, chopped hot cherry peppers, fresh basil, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with crostini.

1/2 PAN- HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$45.00

Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce

FULL PAN- HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$85.00

Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce

CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 10

$100.00

*1hour Prep time* An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.

OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 10

$25.00

Served with homemade crostini

BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10

$25.00

A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini

MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10

$30.00

Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini

CAPRESE SALAD - FOR 10

$45.00

Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 20

$200.00

An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.

OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 20

$50.00

Served with homemade crostini

BRUSCHETTA- FOR 20

$50.00

A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini

MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSHETTA- FOR 20

$55.00

Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini

CAPRESE SALAD- FOR 20

$80.00

Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

CATERING SALADS

1/2 PAN ANTIPASTO

$45.00

On a bed of mixed greens, Genoa salami, Capicola, provolone, black olives, cherry tomatoes, tuna, hardboiled egg, artichoke hearts, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with Italian Dressing

FULL PAN ANTIPASTO

$85.00

On a bed of mixed greens, Genoa salami, Capicola, provolone, black olives, cherry tomatoes, tuna, hardboiled egg, artichoke hearts, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with Italian Dressing

1/2 PAN- MARINATED CHICKEN BRUSHETTA SALAD

$60.00

Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

FULL PAN MARINATED CHICKEN BRUSHETTA SALAD- FULL PAN

$110.00

Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

CAPRESE SALAD - FOR 10

$45.00

Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

CAPRESE SALAD- FOR 20

$80.00

Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

1/2 PAN TOSSED CHEF SALAD

$35.00

Mixed Greens with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, roasted peppers, chcikpeas and croutons. Choice of dressing

FULL PAN TOSSED CHEF SALAD

$65.00

Mixed Greens with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, roasted peppers, chcikpeas and croutons. Choice of dressing

1/2 PAN- THE COSTAL SALAD

$55.00

Mixed greens, fresh berries, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with a poppy seed dressing

FULL PAN- THE COSTAL SALAD

$95.00

Mixed greens, fresh berries, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with a poppy seed dressing

1/2 PAN- THE GREEK SALAD

$35.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and choice of dressing

FULL PAN- THE GREEK SALAD

$65.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and choice of dressing

CATERING ENTREES

CHICKEN RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN

$55.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

CHICKEN RIGGIES- FULL PAN

$110.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

SHRIMP RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN

$85.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

SHRIMP RIGGIES- FULL PAN

$165.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

SAUSAGE RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN

$55.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

SAUSAGE RIGGIES- FULL PAN

$110.00

Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO- 1/2 PAN

$85.00

Sautéed in our homemade spicy marinara, fresh basil and Italian hot peppers Served over linguine.

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO- FULL PAN

$165.00

Sautéed in our homemade spicy marinara, fresh basil and Italian hot peppers Served over linguine.

SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPER SHRIMP- 1/2 PAN

$85.00

Sauteed shrimp, marinated roasted red peppers, garlic, basil, and chopped cherry peppers. Served over linguine

SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPER SHRIMP- FULL PAN

$165.00

Sauteed shrimp, marinated roasted red peppers, garlic, basil, and chopped cherry peppers. Served over linguine

LINGUINE & CLAM SAUCE- 1/2 PAN

$85.00

Little neck clams sauteed with garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, butter, and parsley. Served over linguine

LINGUINE & CLAM SAUCE- FULL PAN

$165.00

Little neck clams sauteed with garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, butter, and parsley. Served over linguine

CHICKEN PARMESAN- 1/2 PAN

$70.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan

CHICKEN PARMESAN- FULL PAN

$130.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan

CHICKEN MILANESE- 1/2 PAN

$70.00

Thinly, lightly breaded cutley, pan-fried and topped with italian tomatoes, and mixed greens. Drizzeled with a balsamic reduction & parmesan. Served over linguine

CHICKEN MILANESE- FULL PAN

$130.00

Thinly, lightly breaded cutley, pan-fried and topped with italian tomatoes, and mixed greens. Drizzeled with a balsamic reduction & parmesan. Served over linguine

CHICKEN CACCIATORE- 1/2 PAN

$70.00

Sauteed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a msderia marinara sauce. Served over linguine

CHICKEN CACCIATORE- FULL PAN

$130.00

Sauteed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a msderia marinara sauce. Served over linguine

CHICKEN MARSALA- 1/2 PAN

$70.00

Sauteed silver dollar mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Servered over linguine

CHICKEN MARSALA- FULL PAN

$130.00

Sauteed silver dollar mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Servered over linguine

CHICKEN FRANCAISE- 1/2 PAN

$70.00

Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in awhite wine lemon butter sauce

CHICKEN FRANCAISE- FULL PAN

$130.00

Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in awhite wine lemon butter sauce

OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN -FULL PAN

$110.00

OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN- HALF PAN

$60.00

TORTELLINI CARBONARA- 1/2 PAN

$55.00

Cheese filled tortellini with sauteed proscuitto and cherry tomatoes in a alfredo sauce

TORTELLINI CARBONARA- FULL PAN

$100.00

Cheese filled tortellini with sauteed proscuitto and cherry tomatoes in a alfredo sauce

TORTELLINI ALFREDO- 1/2 PAN

$55.00

Cheese filled tortellini tossed in alfredo sauce

TORTELLINI ALFREDO- FULL PAN

$100.00

Cheese filled tortellini tossed in alfredo sauce

STUFFED RIGGIES IN VODKA SAUCE- 1/2 PAN

$50.00

Cheese filled rigatoni tossed in vodka sauce

STUFFED RIGGIES IN VODKA SAUCE- FULL PAN

$95.00

Cheese filled rigatoni tossed in vodka sauce

CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI- 1/2 PAN

$50.00

Cavatelli pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and Romano

CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI- FULL PAN

$95.00

Cavatelli pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and Romano

RAGU ALA BOLOGNESE- 1/2 PAN

$50.00

Traditional marinara with a Twist.... Penne pasta served with a combination of pork ragu and beef

RAGU ALA BOLOGNESE- FULL PAN

$95.00

Traditional marinara with a Twist.... Penne pasta served with a combination of pork ragu and beef

LASAGNA- 1/2 PAN

$60.00

Homemade meat sauce, baked with ricotta-mozzarella and seasoned ground beef

LASAGNA- FULL PAN

$110.00

Homemade meat sauce, baked with ricotta-mozzarella and seasoned ground beef

EGGPLANT PARMIGANA- 1/2 PAN

$50.00

Sliced eggplant, baked with mozzarella and marinara

EGGPLANT PARMIGANA- FULL PAN

$95.00

Sliced eggplant, baked with mozzarella and marinara

VODKA RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN

$45.00

Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce

VODKA RIGGIES- FULL PAN

$85.00

Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209

Directions

Gallery
Mangia image
Banner pic
BG pic
Mangia image

