Sardos Mangia Bene Italian Kitchen & Catering
7252 State Fair Boulevard
Syracuse, NY 13209
MAIN MENU
HOT APPETIZERS
MANGIA BENE ITALIAN GREENS
Sauteed escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, & garlic topped with bread crumb and grated Romano
FRIED HOMEMADE ITALIAN MEATBALLS
A trio of meatballs served with a side of marinara and topped with Shaved Locatelli Cheese
SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPERS & SHRIMP APPETIZER
Shrimp Sautéed shrimp with fresh garlic, chopped hot cherry peppers, fresh basil, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with crostini.
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce
FRIED MOZZARELLA
ONION RINGS
FRENCH FRIES
FRESH GARDEN SALAD
ANTIPASTO
On a bed of mixed greens, Genoa salami, Capicola, provolone, black olives, cherry tomatoes, tuna, hardboiled egg, artichoke hearts, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with Italian Dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine, grated Romano, croutons and lemon wedge. Served with Caesar Dressing
TOSSED CHEF SALAD
Mixed Greens with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, roasted peppers, chcikpeas and croutons. Choice of dressing
THE COSTAL SALAD
Mixed greens, fresh berries goat cheese and candied pecans. Served with a poppy seed dressing
MARINATED BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied pecans. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
CAPRESE SALAD
Layered sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil , and drizzled with balsamic reduction
ADD CHICKEN
Tomato Cucumber 8oz
Tomato Cucumber 32oz
Mac Salad 8oz
Mac Salad 32oz
DAILY SOUPS
PIZZAS
14" PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Garlic sauce with our blend of diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil, topped with shredded mozzarella and Buffalo mozzarella
CHICKEN RIGGIES PIZZA
Spicy chicken riggies sauce, peppers, onions, fresh basil, shredded chicken, rigatoni pasta, and mozzarella
NANA STYLE SPINACH PIZZA
Thin layer of garlic sauce, and seasoned ricotta, loaded with spinach and topped with mozzarella and roasted garlic cloves
UTICA GREENS PIZZA WITH HOT CAPICOLA HAM
Garlic sauce, sauteed escarole, homemade hot capicola, mozzarella, and Romano cheese
MANGIA MEATS PIZZA
From our meat department- all homemade sausage, meatballs, soppressata, hot capicola, and mozarella
KETO PIZZA BOWL
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms- A supreme pizza minus the dough!
New York Style 18”
Party Tray 24 slices
Supreme
Load it up, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers, mozzarella
Chicken Wing
A layer of chicken wing sauce shredded chicken topped with mozzarella and crumbly blue
Chicken Bacon Ranch
A layer of our famous butter garlic sauce, shredded chicken, bacon, mozzarella topped with ranch dressing
Super Pepperoni
Our traditional rustic pepperoni topped with mozzarella and oregano
WINGS AND BONELESS WINGS
STUFFED BREAD AND CALZONES
SPECIALTY HOT SANDWICHES
ITALIAN ROASTED PORK
Slow roasted half pound of sliced pork on a caraway salted hoagie with melted cheese blend. Served with horseradish and au jus for dipping
"THE MILANESE" SANDWICH
A thinly, light breaded chicken cutlets topped with Italian tomatoes, mixed greens, and a balsamic reduction, on a hoagie roll
NYS FAIRS BIGGEST SAUSAGE SANDWICH
Homemade Sweet Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, on a hoagie roll
THE ULTIMATE CHEESE STEAK
In House Shaved steak, peppers and onions, our American cheese sauce, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll
FRIED MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SANDWICH
Topped with marinara, melted mozzarella, & parmesan on a hoagie roll.
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Chicken Cutlets Topped with Mangia marinara, melted mozzarella, & parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hoagie roll
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan on a hoagie roll.
SIDES
SYRACUSE'S FAVIORTE HADDOCK
UTICA'S FAMOUS CHICKEN RIGGIES "SYRACUSE STYLE"
CHICKEN RIGGIES
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
SAUSAGE RIGGIES
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
SHRIMP RIGGIES
ENTREES
SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
Sautéed in our homemade spicy marinara, fresh basil and Italian hot peppers Served over linguine.
SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPER SHRIMP
Sautéed shrimp, marinated roasted red peppers, garlic, basil, and chopped cherry peppers. Served over linguine
TOMMY'S FAVORITE LINGUINE & CLAM SAUCE
Little neck clams sautéed with garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, butter, and parsley. Served over linguine
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served over linguine
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
Sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a madeira marinara sauce. Served over penne
CHICKEN MARSALA
Sautéed silver dollar mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over linguine
CHICKEN FRANCAISE
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over linguine
TORTELLINI CARBONARA
Cheese filled tortellini with sautéed prosciutto in a alfredo sauce
TORTELLINI ALFREDO
Cheese filled tortellini tossed in alfredo sauce
STUFFED RIGGIES IN VODKA SAUCE
Cheese filled rigatoni tossed in vodka sauce
CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI
Cavatelli pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and Romano
RAGU ALA BOLOGNESE
Traditional marinara with a Twist.... Penne pasta served with a combination of pork ragu and beef
LASAGNA
Homemade meat sauce, baked with ricotta-mozzarella and seasoned ground beef
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Sliced eggplant, baked with mozzarella and marinara
PASTA DINNER
Choice of pasta, sauce, and meatball or sausage
VODKA RIGGIES
Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
BIG MAMA CHEESECAKE
Employee drinks
CATERING MENU
CATERING APPETIZERS
BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10
A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini
BRUSCHETTA- FOR 20
A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini
CAPRESE SALAD - FOR 10
Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
CAPRESE SALAD- FOR 20
Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 10
*1hour Prep time* An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.
CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 20
An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.
MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10
Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini
MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSHETTA- FOR 20
Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini
OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 10
Served with homemade crostini
OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 20
Served with homemade crostini
1/2 PAN MANGIA BENE ITALIAN GREENS
Sauteed escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, & garlic topped with bread crumb and grated Romano
FULL PAN MANGIA BENE ITALIAN GREENS
Sauteed escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, & garlic topped with bread crumb and grated Romano
1/2 PAN HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONIONS
Quartered sausage pieces sauteed with peppers and onions
FULL HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONIONS
Quartered sausage pieces sauteed with peppers and onions
1/2 PAN FRIED ITALIAN MEATBALLS
Served with a side of marinara and topped with Shaved Locatelli Cheese
FULL PAN FRIED ITALIAN MEATBALLS
Served with a side of marinara and topped with Shaved Locatelli Cheese
1/2 PAN- SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPERS & SHRIMP APPETIZER-
Shrimp Sautéed shrimp with fresh garlic, chopped hot cherry peppers, fresh basil, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with crostini.
1/2 PAN- HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce
FULL PAN- HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce
CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 10
*1hour Prep time* An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.
OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 10
Served with homemade crostini
BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10
A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini
MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSCHETTA- FOR 10
Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini
CAPRESE SALAD - FOR 10
Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
CHARCUTERIE BOARD- FOR 20
An array of imported and domestic cheeses and cured meats. imported olives, marinated roasted peppers, crisps, fresh fruits and mixed nuts.
OUR SPICY TOMATO OIL- FOR 20
Served with homemade crostini
BRUSCHETTA- FOR 20
A mixture of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, with shredded parmesan cheese. Served with homemade crostini
MIXED PEPPERS SPICY BRUSHETTA- FOR 20
Variety of mixed hot peppers pureed, with a drizzle of hot Tomato oil and freshly shredded parmesan. Served with homemade crostini
CAPRESE SALAD- FOR 20
Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
CATERING SALADS
1/2 PAN ANTIPASTO
On a bed of mixed greens, Genoa salami, Capicola, provolone, black olives, cherry tomatoes, tuna, hardboiled egg, artichoke hearts, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with Italian Dressing
FULL PAN ANTIPASTO
On a bed of mixed greens, Genoa salami, Capicola, provolone, black olives, cherry tomatoes, tuna, hardboiled egg, artichoke hearts, and marinated roasted peppers. Served with Italian Dressing
1/2 PAN- MARINATED CHICKEN BRUSHETTA SALAD
Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
FULL PAN MARINATED CHICKEN BRUSHETTA SALAD- FULL PAN
Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
CAPRESE SALAD - FOR 10
Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
CAPRESE SALAD- FOR 20
Layered sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella fresh basil, olive oil, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
1/2 PAN TOSSED CHEF SALAD
Mixed Greens with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, roasted peppers, chcikpeas and croutons. Choice of dressing
FULL PAN TOSSED CHEF SALAD
Mixed Greens with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, roasted peppers, chcikpeas and croutons. Choice of dressing
1/2 PAN- THE COSTAL SALAD
Mixed greens, fresh berries, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with a poppy seed dressing
FULL PAN- THE COSTAL SALAD
Mixed greens, fresh berries, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with a poppy seed dressing
1/2 PAN- THE GREEK SALAD
Romaine, tomato, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and choice of dressing
FULL PAN- THE GREEK SALAD
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and choice of dressing
CATERING ENTREES
CHICKEN RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
CHICKEN RIGGIES- FULL PAN
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
SHRIMP RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
SHRIMP RIGGIES- FULL PAN
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
SAUSAGE RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
SAUSAGE RIGGIES- FULL PAN
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO- 1/2 PAN
Sautéed in our homemade spicy marinara, fresh basil and Italian hot peppers Served over linguine.
SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO- FULL PAN
Sautéed in our homemade spicy marinara, fresh basil and Italian hot peppers Served over linguine.
SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPER SHRIMP- 1/2 PAN
Sauteed shrimp, marinated roasted red peppers, garlic, basil, and chopped cherry peppers. Served over linguine
SPICY ROASTED RED PEPPER SHRIMP- FULL PAN
Sauteed shrimp, marinated roasted red peppers, garlic, basil, and chopped cherry peppers. Served over linguine
LINGUINE & CLAM SAUCE- 1/2 PAN
Little neck clams sauteed with garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, butter, and parsley. Served over linguine
LINGUINE & CLAM SAUCE- FULL PAN
Little neck clams sauteed with garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, butter, and parsley. Served over linguine
CHICKEN PARMESAN- 1/2 PAN
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan
CHICKEN PARMESAN- FULL PAN
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan
CHICKEN MILANESE- 1/2 PAN
Thinly, lightly breaded cutley, pan-fried and topped with italian tomatoes, and mixed greens. Drizzeled with a balsamic reduction & parmesan. Served over linguine
CHICKEN MILANESE- FULL PAN
Thinly, lightly breaded cutley, pan-fried and topped with italian tomatoes, and mixed greens. Drizzeled with a balsamic reduction & parmesan. Served over linguine
CHICKEN CACCIATORE- 1/2 PAN
Sauteed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a msderia marinara sauce. Served over linguine
CHICKEN CACCIATORE- FULL PAN
Sauteed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a msderia marinara sauce. Served over linguine
CHICKEN MARSALA- 1/2 PAN
Sauteed silver dollar mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Servered over linguine
CHICKEN MARSALA- FULL PAN
Sauteed silver dollar mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Servered over linguine
CHICKEN FRANCAISE- 1/2 PAN
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in awhite wine lemon butter sauce
CHICKEN FRANCAISE- FULL PAN
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in awhite wine lemon butter sauce
OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN -FULL PAN
OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN- HALF PAN
TORTELLINI CARBONARA- 1/2 PAN
Cheese filled tortellini with sauteed proscuitto and cherry tomatoes in a alfredo sauce
TORTELLINI CARBONARA- FULL PAN
Cheese filled tortellini with sauteed proscuitto and cherry tomatoes in a alfredo sauce
TORTELLINI ALFREDO- 1/2 PAN
Cheese filled tortellini tossed in alfredo sauce
TORTELLINI ALFREDO- FULL PAN
Cheese filled tortellini tossed in alfredo sauce
STUFFED RIGGIES IN VODKA SAUCE- 1/2 PAN
Cheese filled rigatoni tossed in vodka sauce
STUFFED RIGGIES IN VODKA SAUCE- FULL PAN
Cheese filled rigatoni tossed in vodka sauce
CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI- 1/2 PAN
Cavatelli pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and Romano
CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI- FULL PAN
Cavatelli pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and Romano
RAGU ALA BOLOGNESE- 1/2 PAN
Traditional marinara with a Twist.... Penne pasta served with a combination of pork ragu and beef
RAGU ALA BOLOGNESE- FULL PAN
Traditional marinara with a Twist.... Penne pasta served with a combination of pork ragu and beef
LASAGNA- 1/2 PAN
Homemade meat sauce, baked with ricotta-mozzarella and seasoned ground beef
LASAGNA- FULL PAN
Homemade meat sauce, baked with ricotta-mozzarella and seasoned ground beef
EGGPLANT PARMIGANA- 1/2 PAN
Sliced eggplant, baked with mozzarella and marinara
EGGPLANT PARMIGANA- FULL PAN
Sliced eggplant, baked with mozzarella and marinara
VODKA RIGGIES- 1/2 PAN
Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce
VODKA RIGGIES- FULL PAN
Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce
BIG MAMA CHEESECAKE
Cheesecake
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7252 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209