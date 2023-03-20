Mangia Mangia Italian Grill
2981 Elizabethtown Rd
Hershey, PA 17033
Main Menu
Starters & Sides
Antipasto (2)
Assortment of cheese, salami, prosciutto, olives and peppers, served with crostini
Antipasto (4)
Assortment of cheese, salami, prosciutto, olives and peppers, served with crostini
Antipasto (6)
Assortment of cheese, salami, prosciutto, olives and peppers, served with crostini
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari served with our spicy aioli, marinara sauce and lemon wedge
Crab Dip
Wild mushrooms and lump crabmeat in creamy 4 cheese blend
Lettuce Cups
Wedge lettuce filled with diced eggplant and your choice of hot or mild chopped chicken breast, ranch dressing, sprinkled with green onions
Bruschetta Mista
Traditional house-made tomato and Sicilian style eggplant caponata over grilled crostini
Wings (10)
Choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ or Garlic, served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery
Wings (20)
Wings (40)
French Fries
Onion Rings
Served with house-made tomato sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with house-made tomato sauce
Side Pasta
Choice of pasta and sauce (specialty sauce extra)
Sautéed Vegetable of the Day
Half Side Salad
Garden vegetables including cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and onions
Side Protein
Side mtballs
12 Garlic Knots
Garlic Bread
Bag Chips
Sub Roll
Soups
Cup Mangia Mangia Lentil Soup
Lentils in a Vegetable Broth, Broccoli
Bowl Mangia Mangia Lentil Soup
Lentils in a Vegetable Broth, Broccoli
Cup Zuppa di Pollo
Creamy Chicken, Corn, and Potato Chowder
Bowl Zuppa di Pollo
Creamy Chicken, Corn, and Potato Chowder
Cup Tomato Bisque
Creamy Tomato Soup
Bowl Tomato Bisque
Creamy Tomato Soup
Quart Lentil Soup
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved pecorino cheese, with Caesar dressing
Mangia Mangia Salad
Iceberg wedge, cherry tomatoes, radicchio, crispy bacon strips, Gorgonzola crumbles, with bleu cheese dressing
Beet Salad
Field greens, roasted beets, shaved fennel, sherry wine vinaigrette, served with goat cheese crostini
Spinach Salad
Roasted mushrooms, asparagus, radish, shaved Grana Padana, with sherry wine vinaigrette
Poached Pear Frisse
Field greens, poached pears, crispy bacon crumbles, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, with port wine dressing
Sicilian Salad
Iceberg lettuce, garden vegetables, olives, radishes, fennel, shaved Grana Padana, with house Italian dressing
House Salad
Side Salad w/ Dinner
Pasta
Spaghetti Garlic and Oil
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley, finished with grated pecorino
Spaghetti Pomodoro & Basilico
Chunky plum tomato and fresh basil, finished with grated pecorino
Rigatoni Orlando
Seasonal vegetables with a creamy white sauce and melted mozzarella, finished with grated pecorino
Penne Arrabiata
Spicy tomato sauce finished with grated pecorino
Gnocchi
House-made with tomato sauce, served with sautéed vegetables and finished with grated pecorino
Raviolone
House-made ravioli with pesto and toasted walnuts, served with sautéed vegetables and finished with grated pecorino
Spaghetti & Meatballs
House-made meatballs with tomato sauce, finished with grated pecorino
Rigatoni Bolognese
Creamy meat sauce finished with grated pecorino
Spaghetti Carbonara
Creamy bacon sauce finished with grated pecorino
Fettuccine Alfredo
Alfredo cream sauce finished with grated pecorino
Linguini alla Vongole
Littleneck clams with white wine or marinara sauce
Linguini Frutti di Mare
Mussels, clams and shrimp with marinara sauce
Tortellini Bolognese
Baked Pasta
Baked Rigatoni
Rigatoni with ricotta and tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella and finished with grated pecorino
Eggplant Rollatini
Creamy ricotta cheese blend wrapped in thinly sliced breaded eggplant and topped with marinara and béchamel sauce, served with angel hair pasta and finished with grated pecorino
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant fried to perfection and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta and finished with grated pecorin
Lasagna Bolognese
Layered pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with tomato and béchamel sauce and finished with grated pecorino
Chicken
Pollo Milanese
Breaded chicken cutlet served with arugula salad, sherry vinaigrette, shaved pecorino and lemon wedge
Pollo Marsala
Chicken scallopina sautéed with mushrooms and savory Marsala wine sauce, served with angel hair pasta
Pollo Florentina
Pan-seared chicken scallopina with white wine, lemon-butter sauce, topped with sautéed spinach and served with angel hair pasta
Pollo Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta
Veal
Veal Saltimbocca alla Romano
Tender veal scallopina wrapped in prosciutto, sautéed with mushrooms and savory Marsala wine sauce, served with angel hair pasta
Veal Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet served with arugula salad, sherry vinaigrette, shaved pecorino and lemon wedge
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta
Fish
Dinners Weekly Specials
Subs
Buffalo Chicken Sub
California Cheeseburger Sub
1/4 lb hamburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and American cheese
California Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese
California Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese
California Grilled Chicken Sub
Cheese Sub
Salami, ham, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar
Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese
Deluxe Cheesesteak Sub
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese
Chicken Milanese Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
House-made meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Sub
Italian Sub
Turkey and Cheese Sub
Sliced turkey breast and provolone with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar
Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone with lettuce, tomato, and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar
Capriccioso Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil (may contain pesto)
Ortolano Panini
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, onion and provolone cheese
Pizza - Small
Vegetable Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, spinach and garlic
Margherita Pizza Sm
Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil
Bianca Pizza Sm
Ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic
Mangia Mangia Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham and mushroom
Alfredo Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, steak, peppers, mushrooms and white sauce
Sotto Sopra Pizza Sm
Upside down pizza made with mozzarella
Rustica Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, caramelized onion and broccoli
Create Your Own Pizza Sm
Traditional with mozzarella and house-made tomato sauce
Plain Pizza Sm
Pizza - Large
Large Vegetable Pizza
Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, spinach and garlic
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil
Large Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic
Large Mangia Mangia Pizza
Mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham and mushroom
Large Alfredo Pizza
Mozzarella, steak, peppers, mushrooms and white sauce
Large Sotto Sopra Pizza
Upside down pizza made with mozzarella
Large Rustica Pizza
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, caramelized onion and broccoli
Large Create Your Own Pizza
Traditional with mozzarella and house-made tomato sauce
Focaccia
Calzones
Stromboli
Mini-Boli
Ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
Sm Regular Boli
Lg Regular Boli
Sm Ham & Cheese Boli
Lg Ham & Cheese Boli
Sm American Boli
Lg American Boli
Sm Cheesesteak Boli
Lg Cheesesteak Boli
Sm Chicken & Broccoli Boli
Lg Chicken & Broccoli Boli
Sm Mangia Mangia Special Boli
Lg Mangia Mangia Special Boli
Sm Vegetarian Boli
Lg Vegetarian Boli
Sm Buffalo Chicken Boli
Lg Buffalo Chicken Boli
Kid's Menu
Kids Dessert
Desserts
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Strawberry Chiffon
Lemon Cheese Cake
Cookie Dough
Zucchini Pistachio
Snickerdoodle
Choccolate Mousse
Banana Caramel
Carrot Cake
Red Velvet
Affogato Gelato
Caramel Pumpkin
Dark Choccolate Mousse
Coconut Sour Cream
Limoncello Cake
Mini Cannoli One
Sea Salt Caramel Gelato
Choccolate Gelato
Vanilla Gelato
Coffee Gelato
Mini Cannoli (3)
Coppa al Caffe
Coppa alla Spagnola
Bomba Traditional
Dream Bomba
Tartufo
Spumoni
Pistachio Cake
Coppa Pistacchio
Mini Dessert
Limoncello
Key Lime Pie
Lunch Menu
Lunch Combo
Pizza
Bianca Pizza Sm
Ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic
Margherita Pizza Sm
Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil
Sotto Sopra Pizza Sm
Upside down pizza made with mozzarella
Vegetable Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, spinach and garlic
Alfredo Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, steak, peppers, mushrooms and white sauce
Cajun Shrimp Pizza
Mangia Mangia Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham and mushroom
Rustica Pizza Sm
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, caramelized onion and broccoli
Create Your Own Pizza Sm
Traditional with mozzarella and house-made tomato sauce
Create Your Own Pasta
Wraps and Panini
Cold Subs
Cheese Sub
Salami, ham, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar
Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone with lettuce, tomato, and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar
Turkey and Cheese Sub
Sliced turkey breast and provolone with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar
Italian
Hot Subs
Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese
California Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese
California Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese
Angus Cheeseburger Sub
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Single Pizza Slice
Single 1/2 Cold Sub
Drinks
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Cherry Coke
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Green Tea
Raspberry Tea
Milk
Choccolate Milk
Apple Juice
Can Soda
20oz. Soda Bottle
2 Liter Soda
Hot Tea
Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Bottle Water
Acqua Panna
Mini San Pellegrino
Pellegrino Water
Cork Fee
Market
Hat
GranTurchese mini
Granturchese large
Kinder Colazione
Integrale Fette Biscottate
Kinder Delice
Sapore Aceto Balsamico
Sicilian Marmalade
Baby Artichoke
Olio di Oliva
Calabrese Chili Sauce
Calamata Olives
Tuna Callipo
Pandorino /Panettonino
Beans Soup
Sicilian Seasoning
Key Chain Mangia
Cup Sauce
Pint Sauce
Quart Sauce
Cup Dressing
Pint Dressing
Quart Dressing
Easter Egg
Colomba
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cozy, Family Style, BYOB!
2981 Elizabethtown Rd, Hershey, PA 17033