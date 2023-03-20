Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangia Mangia Italian Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2981 Elizabethtown Rd

Hershey, PA 17033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Starters & Sides

Antipasto (2)

$11.99

Assortment of cheese, salami, prosciutto, olives and peppers, served with crostini

Antipasto (4)

$22.99

Assortment of cheese, salami, prosciutto, olives and peppers, served with crostini

Antipasto (6)

$35.99

Assortment of cheese, salami, prosciutto, olives and peppers, served with crostini

Calamari Fritti

$10.99

Fried calamari served with our spicy aioli, marinara sauce and lemon wedge

Crab Dip

$12.99

Wild mushrooms and lump crabmeat in creamy 4 cheese blend

Lettuce Cups

$10.99

Wedge lettuce filled with diced eggplant and your choice of hot or mild chopped chicken breast, ranch dressing, sprinkled with green onions

Bruschetta Mista

$7.59

Traditional house-made tomato and Sicilian style eggplant caponata over grilled crostini

Wings (10)

$13.59

Choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ or Garlic, served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery

Wings (20)

$24.99

Wings (40)

$53.99

French Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$6.25

Served with house-made tomato sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Served with house-made tomato sauce

Side Pasta

$5.99

Choice of pasta and sauce (specialty sauce extra)

Sautéed Vegetable of the Day

$6.59

Half Side Salad

$4.99

Garden vegetables including cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and onions

Side Protein

$5.99

Side mtballs

$6.50

12 Garlic Knots

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Bag Chips

$0.50

Sub Roll

$1.00

Soups

Cup Mangia Mangia Lentil Soup

$4.99

Lentils in a Vegetable Broth, Broccoli

Bowl Mangia Mangia Lentil Soup

$6.99

Lentils in a Vegetable Broth, Broccoli

Cup Zuppa di Pollo

$4.99

Creamy Chicken, Corn, and Potato Chowder

Bowl Zuppa di Pollo

$6.99

Creamy Chicken, Corn, and Potato Chowder

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.99

Creamy Tomato Soup

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$6.99

Creamy Tomato Soup

Quart Lentil Soup

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved pecorino cheese, with Caesar dressing

Mangia Mangia Salad

$6.25

Iceberg wedge, cherry tomatoes, radicchio, crispy bacon strips, Gorgonzola crumbles, with bleu cheese dressing

Beet Salad

$7.25

Field greens, roasted beets, shaved fennel, sherry wine vinaigrette, served with goat cheese crostini

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Roasted mushrooms, asparagus, radish, shaved Grana Padana, with sherry wine vinaigrette

Poached Pear Frisse

$8.25

Field greens, poached pears, crispy bacon crumbles, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, with port wine dressing

Sicilian Salad

$6.25

Iceberg lettuce, garden vegetables, olives, radishes, fennel, shaved Grana Padana, with house Italian dressing

House Salad

$6.25

Side Salad w/ Dinner

$2.99

Pasta

Spaghetti Garlic and Oil

$11.25

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley, finished with grated pecorino

Spaghetti Pomodoro & Basilico

$11.59

Chunky plum tomato and fresh basil, finished with grated pecorino

Rigatoni Orlando

$14.99

Seasonal vegetables with a creamy white sauce and melted mozzarella, finished with grated pecorino

Penne Arrabiata

$11.99

Spicy tomato sauce finished with grated pecorino

Gnocchi

$13.99

House-made with tomato sauce, served with sautéed vegetables and finished with grated pecorino

Raviolone

$16.99

House-made ravioli with pesto and toasted walnuts, served with sautéed vegetables and finished with grated pecorino

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

House-made meatballs with tomato sauce, finished with grated pecorino

Rigatoni Bolognese

$15.99

Creamy meat sauce finished with grated pecorino

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.99

Creamy bacon sauce finished with grated pecorino

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo cream sauce finished with grated pecorino

Linguini alla Vongole

$16.99

Littleneck clams with white wine or marinara sauce

Linguini Frutti di Mare

$18.99

Mussels, clams and shrimp with marinara sauce

Tortellini Bolognese

$22.00

Baked Pasta

Baked Rigatoni

$12.99

Rigatoni with ricotta and tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella and finished with grated pecorino

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.99

Creamy ricotta cheese blend wrapped in thinly sliced breaded eggplant and topped with marinara and béchamel sauce, served with angel hair pasta and finished with grated pecorino

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Breaded eggplant fried to perfection and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta and finished with grated pecorin

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.99

Layered pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with tomato and béchamel sauce and finished with grated pecorino

Chicken

Pollo Milanese

$17.99

Breaded chicken cutlet served with arugula salad, sherry vinaigrette, shaved pecorino and lemon wedge

Pollo Marsala

$18.99

Chicken scallopina sautéed with mushrooms and savory Marsala wine sauce, served with angel hair pasta

Pollo Florentina

$18.99

Pan-seared chicken scallopina with white wine, lemon-butter sauce, topped with sautéed spinach and served with angel hair pasta

Pollo Parmigiana

$17.99

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta

Veal

Veal Saltimbocca alla Romano

$22.99

Tender veal scallopina wrapped in prosciutto, sautéed with mushrooms and savory Marsala wine sauce, served with angel hair pasta

Veal Milanese

$21.99

Breaded veal cutlet served with arugula salad, sherry vinaigrette, shaved pecorino and lemon wedge

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta

Fish

Salmone

$22.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon served over lentils and topped with sautéed spinach

Chioppino

$24.99

Seafood and fish stew in light broth served over starch

Dinners Weekly Specials

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.99

Fried Ravioli w/ Dip

$17.99

Mussels Any Style

$16.99

Pork Rib Eye

$28.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$26.99

Seafood Hot Pot

$29.99

Subs

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

California Cheeseburger Sub

$10.59

1/4 lb hamburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and American cheese

California Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese

California Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese

California Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Cheese Sub

$7.99

Salami, ham, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese

Deluxe Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese

Chicken Milanese Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.59

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

House-made meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.59

Italian Sub

$8.50

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$8.25

Sliced turkey breast and provolone with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham and provolone with lettuce, tomato, and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar

Capriccioso Panini

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil (may contain pesto)

Ortolano Panini

$8.99

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, onion and provolone cheese

Pizza - Small

Vegetable Pizza Sm

$11.59

Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, spinach and garlic

Margherita Pizza Sm

$8.99

Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil

Bianca Pizza Sm

$8.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic

Mangia Mangia Pizza Sm

$11.59

Mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham and mushroom

Alfredo Pizza Sm

$11.59

Mozzarella, steak, peppers, mushrooms and white sauce

Sotto Sopra Pizza Sm

$8.99

Upside down pizza made with mozzarella

Rustica Pizza Sm

$10.99

Mozzarella, fennel sausage, caramelized onion and broccoli

Create Your Own Pizza Sm

$8.25

Traditional with mozzarella and house-made tomato sauce

Plain Pizza Sm

$8.25

Pizza - Large

Large Vegetable Pizza

$17.59

Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, spinach and garlic

Large Margherita Pizza

$16.59

Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil

Large Bianca Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic

Large Mangia Mangia Pizza

$19.59

Mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham and mushroom

Large Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, steak, peppers, mushrooms and white sauce

Large Sotto Sopra Pizza

$15.99

Upside down pizza made with mozzarella

Large Rustica Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, fennel sausage, caramelized onion and broccoli

Large Create Your Own Pizza

$13.25

Traditional with mozzarella and house-made tomato sauce

Focaccia

Original Focaccia

$13.50

LARGE SHEET, SERVES 14–16 PEOPLE

Cheese Focaccia

$14.99

Veggie Focaccia

$15.99

LARGE SHEET, SERVES 14–16 PEOPLE

Meat Focaccia

$17.99

LARGE SHEET, SERVES 14–16 PEOPLE

Calzones

Calzone Classico

$8.55

Ham, Mozzarella & ricotta

Mangia Mangia Calzone

$9.50

Ham, Mozzarella & ricotta

Spinach Calzone

$8.55

Spinach, Mozzarella & ricotta

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.50

Chicken, hot sauce, Mozzarella, ricotta & ranch on the side

Stromboli

Mini-Boli

$8.99

Ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Sm Regular Boli

$11.99

Lg Regular Boli

$16.59

Sm Ham & Cheese Boli

$10.99

Lg Ham & Cheese Boli

$15.99

Sm American Boli

$11.99

Lg American Boli

$16.99

Sm Cheesesteak Boli

$12.99

Lg Cheesesteak Boli

$17.99

Sm Chicken & Broccoli Boli

$12.59

Lg Chicken & Broccoli Boli

$17.59

Sm Mangia Mangia Special Boli

$12.59

Lg Mangia Mangia Special Boli

$17.59

Sm Vegetarian Boli

$11.99

Lg Vegetarian Boli

$15.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Boli

$11.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken Boli

$15.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Finger & French Fries

$7.59

Crazy Pizza

$9.99

(cheese, ham, hot dog & french fries)

Create Your Own Pizza

$8.25

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$7.59

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti W/ Butter

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$7.59

Kids Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$8.59

Kids Bindi Gelato

$5.59

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.99

Strawberry Chiffon

$8.99

Lemon Cheese Cake

$8.99

Cookie Dough

$8.99

Zucchini Pistachio

$8.99

Snickerdoodle

$8.99

Choccolate Mousse

$8.99

Banana Caramel

$8.99

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Red Velvet

$8.99

Affogato Gelato

$8.99

Caramel Pumpkin

$8.99

Dark Choccolate Mousse

$8.99

Coconut Sour Cream

$8.99

Limoncello Cake

$8.99

Mini Cannoli One

$2.50

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

$6.00

Choccolate Gelato

$6.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Coffee Gelato

$6.00

Mini Cannoli (3)

$7.99

Coppa al Caffe

$10.99

Coppa alla Spagnola

$10.99

Bomba Traditional

$8.50

Dream Bomba

$8.50

Tartufo

$8.50

Spumoni

$8.50

Pistachio Cake

$8.50

Coppa Pistacchio

$10.99

Mini Dessert

$10.99

Limoncello

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Combo

1 Slice of Pizza

$8.50

6” Cold Sub

$8.50

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Meatball Slider Duo

$8.50

Cup of Soup

$8.50

Pizza

Bianca Pizza Sm

$8.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic

Margherita Pizza Sm

$8.99

Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil

Sotto Sopra Pizza Sm

$8.99

Upside down pizza made with mozzarella

Vegetable Pizza Sm

$11.59

Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, spinach and garlic

Alfredo Pizza Sm

$11.59

Mozzarella, steak, peppers, mushrooms and white sauce

Cajun Shrimp Pizza

$12.99

Mangia Mangia Pizza Sm

$11.59

Mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham and mushroom

Rustica Pizza Sm

$10.99

Mozzarella, fennel sausage, caramelized onion and broccoli

Create Your Own Pizza Sm

$8.25

Traditional with mozzarella and house-made tomato sauce

Create Your Own Pasta

Lunch Angel Hair

$7.99

Lunch Spaghetti

$7.99

Lunch Rigatoni

$7.99

Lunch Penne

$7.99

Wraps and Panini

Chicken Julius Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Zinger Wrap

$8.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.99

Caprese Panini

$8.99

Ortolano Panini

$8.99

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, onion and provolone cheese

Cold Subs

Cheese Sub

$7.99

Salami, ham, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham and provolone with lettuce, tomato, and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$8.25

Sliced turkey breast and provolone with lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of mayonnaise, oil and/or vinegar

Italian

$8.99

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions, tomato sauce and American cheese

California Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese

California Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chopped steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mayonnaise and American cheese

Angus Cheeseburger Sub

$10.59

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.59

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$8.99

Gelato One scoop

$5.99

Single Pizza Slice

Slice

$3.00

Single 1/2 Cold Sub

1/2 Ham & Cheese Sub

1/2 Italian Sub

1/2 Turkey Sub

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Choccolate Milk

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.75

Can Soda

$2.50

20oz. Soda Bottle

$2.75

2 Liter Soda

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.99

Espresso

$4.99

Cappuccino

$6.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Mini San Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Water

$6.59

Cork Fee

$5.00

Market

Hat

$5.00

GranTurchese mini

$3.00

Granturchese large

$14.00

Kinder Colazione

$15.00

Integrale Fette Biscottate

$9.00

Kinder Delice

$15.00

Sapore Aceto Balsamico

$15.00

Sicilian Marmalade

$6.00

Baby Artichoke

$6.00

Olio di Oliva

$15.00

Calabrese Chili Sauce

$8.00

Calamata Olives

$9.00

Tuna Callipo

$12.00

Pandorino /Panettonino

$5.00

Beans Soup

$2.00

Sicilian Seasoning

$3.00

Key Chain Mangia

$4.00

Cup Sauce

$4.00

Pint Sauce

$8.00

Quart Sauce

$12.00

Cup Dressing

$6.00

Pint Dressing

$12.00

Quart Dressing

$18.00

Easter Egg

$29.00

Colomba

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy, Family Style, BYOB!

Location

2981 Elizabethtown Rd, Hershey, PA 17033

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
orange star3.4 • 453
1150 Cocoa Ave Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Sweet T & Greens - 121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12
orange starNo Reviews
121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12 Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
The Rising Sun
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Horseshoe Pike Campbelltown, PA 17010
View restaurantnext
Mount Gretna Craft Brewery
orange star4.1 • 155
2701 Horseshoe Pike Palmyra, PA 17078
View restaurantnext
Your Place Restaurant Hershey
orange star3.7 • 734
1077 W Governor Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Parkside Hotel
orange star4.5 • 505
3 E Derry Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hershey

Parkside Hotel
orange star4.5 • 505
3 E Derry Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hershey
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston