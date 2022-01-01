Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen

1,876 Reviews

$$

430 BOSTON RD

Billerica, MA 01821

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Large Cheese
Chicken, Broccoli, & Penne

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.49

Grilled Italian bread brushed with olive oil, then topped with vine ripe tomatoes, red onions, basil and asiago cheese.

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, fried to a golden brown and served Buffalo style with bleu cheese.

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Meaty wings tossed in a spicy cayenne pepper sauce. Served with cool bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, fried to a golden brown and served with honey mustard sauce

Chx Wings

$12.99

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Freshly baked Italian bread perfectly seasoned with garlic.

Garlic Bread Parmigiana

Garlic Bread Parmigiana

$6.99

Freshly baked Italian bread, seasoned with garlic, then topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Lg. Calamari

$14.99

Lightly breaded fresh calamari gently fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

Lg. Sicilian

Lg. Sicilian

$16.49

Lightly breaded fresh calamari gently fried to a golden brown. Tossed with cherry peppers and garlic butterServed with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49Out of stock

Crispy on the outside, warm and cheesy on the inside. Served with marinara sauce.

Mussels Bianco

$12.49

Mussels Marinara

$11.99

Fresh native mussels simmered in a medley of white wine, garlic and marinara sauce.

Pumpkin Ravioli

$9.99

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Lightly breaded cheese filled pasta pillows. Served with marinara sauce.

Sm. Sicilian

Sm. Sicilian

$13.49

Lightly breaded fresh calamari gently fried to a golden brown. Tossed with cherry peppers and garlic butter with marinara sauce.

Calzone

Chix Broc Calzone

$15.99

Chix Parm Calzone

$14.49

Chx Marsala Calzone

$15.99

Italian Calzone

$14.49

Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella and provolone cheeses.

Sausage, Pepper, Onion, & Cheese Calzone

$14.49

Spinach Calzone

$13.99

Veggie Calzone

$13.99

Peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$5.49
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.49

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$5.49Out of stock
Raspberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.49
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.99Out of stock

BB Cobbler

$5.49Out of stock

Grilled Panini

The Italiano

The Italiano

$11.99

Loaded with salami, pepperoni, mortadella, hot ham and provolone cheese.

The Milano

$10.99

Stuffed with grilled eggplant, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.

The Campagnola

$11.99

A feast of grilled chicken, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Italian Traditions

Bkd Lasagna

Bkd Lasagna

$18.99

Homemade lasagna layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

A breaded chicken cutlet blanketed with our own marinara sauce and topped with a blend of Italian cheeses. Served with linguini.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Sicilian eggplant baked with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with penne.

Italian Platter

$21.49

Lasagna, chicken and eggplant parmigiana, a meatball and sausage.

Linguini & Meat Sauce

$13.99

Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.

Penne Meat Sauce

$13.99

Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.

Ravioli Parmigiana

$18.99

Cheese ravioli topped with sauce and cheese. Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.

Veal & Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.99

A parmigiana celebration! Served with linguini.

Veal Parmigiana

$20.99

A tender veal cutlet topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over penne.

Kids

Kids Chx Parm

$6.50

Kids Fingers

$6.50

Kids Lasagna

$6.50

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Kids Pizza

$6.50

Kids Ravioli

$6.50

Small Specialty Pizzas

SM Buff Chicken

$13.99

Spicy chicken, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.

SM Chix Gamberi

$13.99

Chicken tenders sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.

SM Gamberi

$15.49

Tender Gulf shrimp sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.

SM Hawaiian

$13.99

Ham and pineapple

Sm Linguista

$13.99

Sweet Italian sausages and ricotta cheese

SM Margherita

$12.99

Slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes and basil. Topped with fresh romano cheese.

SM Meat Lover's

$15.49

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SM Veggie

$13.49

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, broccoli and tomatoes

SM White Pie

$11.49

Garlic and oil crust

SM Sausage Fradiavlo

$14.49Out of stock

SM Chick Gorgonzola

$14.49Out of stock

Large Specialty Pizzas

LG Buffalo Chicken

$19.49

Spicy chicken, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.

LG Chix Gamberi

$18.49

Chicken tenders sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.

LG Gamberi

$20.99

Tender Gulf shrimp sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.

LG Hawaiian

$16.49

Ham and pineapple

LG Linguista

$18.99

Sweet Italian sausages and ricotta cheese

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$17.49

Slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes and basil. Topped with fresh romano cheese.

LG Meat Lover's

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

LG Veggie

$18.99

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, broccoli and tomatoes

LG White Pie

$13.49

Garlic and oil crust

LG Sausage Fradiavlo

$18.99Out of stock

LG Chic Gorgonzola

$19.99Out of stock

BYO Pizzas

Small Cheese

$10.99

Large Cheese

$12.99

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.49

An array of Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, black olives and grilled Sicilian eggplant served over a bed of crisp mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.49

Crispy chicken tenders tossed with a zippy cayenne pepper sauce, atop a bed of mixed salad greens. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.99

A simple and delicious salad. Slices of tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Chicken Gorg Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.49

Beef stake Tomato loaded with cranberry walnut chicken salad, served over a bed of mescaline greens and a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Dinner Caesar

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast served over a bed of crisp romaine tossed with homebaked croutons, romano cheese and Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar

$11.49

Large Salad

$10.49

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar

$16.49

Tender Gulf shrimp served over a bed of crisp romaine tossed with homebaked croutons, romano cheese and Caesar dressing.

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.99

Served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Super Salad w/shrimp

$14.99Out of stock

Saute Sensations

Chicken Augustino

$17.99

Chicken tenders sautéed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and broccoli. Topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Strips of chicken tenderloin sautéed with prosciutto and mushrooms in a Marsala wine reduction. Served over linguini.

Chicken Tortelloni

$16.49

Chicken tenderloins, mushrooms and prosciutto in a marsala wine reduction tossed with wild mushroom tortelloni

Chicken Verdicchio

$17.99

Chicken tenders sautéed with artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce.

Chicken, Broccoli, & Penne

Chicken, Broccoli, & Penne

$16.99

Chicken tenders sautéed with broccoli and mushrooms, then tossed with penne in a garlic butter sauce.

Chx Agnolotti

$16.99Out of stock

Frutti de Mare

$21.99

Succulent shrimp, scallops, calamari and diced ripe tomatoes tossed with a choice of creamy alfredo, marinara or scampi sauce over fettuccine.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Sautéed Gulf shrimp sautéed in a garlic and white wine sauce season with a blend of spices tossed with tomatoes and linguini.

Shrimp Verdicchio

$20.99

Shrimp sautéed with artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce. Tossed with penne.

Veal Marsala

$21.99

Tender veal medallions sautéed with fresh mushrooms and prosciutto in a marsala wine sauce.

Veal Piccata

$21.99

Fresh veal scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served over linguini.

Veal Saltimboca

$21.99

Veal sautéed with mushrooms, prosciutto and sage in veal stock reduction. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add Mussels

$1.99

SD Anchovy

$1.50

SD Broccoli

$2.50

SD Fries

$2.99

SD Meatball

$1.99

SD Pasta

$4.99

SD Sausage

$2.25

SD Spinach

$2.99

Side Pasta Salad

$3.25

Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.49

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.49

Italian Sub

$10.49
Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.99

Sausage Sub

$9.99

Veal Parm Sub

$10.49

Bottled Soda

BTL Pepsi

$2.75

BTL Diet Pepsi

$2.75

BTL Sierra Mist

$2.75Out of stock

BTL Aquafina

$2.75

BTL Iced Tea

$2.75

BTL Root Beer

$2.75

BTL Smart Water

$2.75Out of stock

BTL Lemonade

$2.75

BTL Saratoga

$4.49

Specials

Broccoli Penne

$14.99

CBZ Alfredo

$17.99

Ch/Broc/Fet Alfredo

$16.99

Chix Fradiavlo

$16.99

Chix Piccata

$16.49

Chix Raviolo

$16.99

Chix Saltimbocca

$16.99

Chix Scampi

$16.49

Chicken Tortelloni

$16.49

Chicken tenderloins, mushrooms and prosciutto in a marsala wine reduction tossed with wild mushroom tortelloni

Chix/Egg Parm

$17.99

Chix/Lasagna

$17.49

Chicken Gorg Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Mussell Marinara

$14.99

Eggplant & Lasagna

$15.49

Fett Alfredo

$14.99

Finger Plate

$12.49

Served with fries and honey mustard

Ricotta Gnocchi

$13.99

Seafood Fradiavlo

$23.49

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Fradiavlo

$17.99

Shrimp Marinara

$17.99

Shrimp Verdicchio

$20.99

Shrimp/Broc Penne

$18.99

Veal & Ravioli

$17.99

Veal Augastino

$21.99

Veal Parm & Lasagna

$17.49

Veal Verdicchio

$21.99

White Clam

$15.99

Sausage Calabrese

$14.99Out of stock

Sausage Caccitore

$15.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen image
Banner pic
Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen image

