Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen

Appetizers
Bruschetta
Grilled Italian bread brushed with olive oil, then topped with vine ripe tomatoes, red onions, basil and asiago cheese.
Buffalo Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fried to a golden brown and served Buffalo style with bleu cheese.
Buffalo Wings
Meaty wings tossed in a spicy cayenne pepper sauce. Served with cool bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Fingers
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fried to a golden brown and served with honey mustard sauce
Chx Wings
Garlic Bread
Freshly baked Italian bread perfectly seasoned with garlic.
Garlic Bread Parmigiana
Freshly baked Italian bread, seasoned with garlic, then topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.
Lg. Calamari
Lightly breaded fresh calamari gently fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
Lg. Sicilian
Lightly breaded fresh calamari gently fried to a golden brown. Tossed with cherry peppers and garlic butterServed with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy on the outside, warm and cheesy on the inside. Served with marinara sauce.
Mussels Bianco
Mussels Marinara
Fresh native mussels simmered in a medley of white wine, garlic and marinara sauce.
Pumpkin Ravioli
Toasted Ravioli
Lightly breaded cheese filled pasta pillows. Served with marinara sauce.
Sm. Sicilian
Lightly breaded fresh calamari gently fried to a golden brown. Tossed with cherry peppers and garlic butter with marinara sauce.
Calzone
Chix Broc Calzone
Chix Parm Calzone
Chx Marsala Calzone
Italian Calzone
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella and provolone cheeses.
Sausage, Pepper, Onion, & Cheese Calzone
Spinach Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Traditions
Bkd Lasagna
Homemade lasagna layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.
Chicken Parmigiana
A breaded chicken cutlet blanketed with our own marinara sauce and topped with a blend of Italian cheeses. Served with linguini.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Sicilian eggplant baked with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with penne.
Italian Platter
Lasagna, chicken and eggplant parmigiana, a meatball and sausage.
Linguini & Meat Sauce
Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.
Penne Meat Sauce
Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.
Ravioli Parmigiana
Cheese ravioli topped with sauce and cheese. Served with your choice of meatballs or sausages.
Veal & Eggplant Parmigiana
A parmigiana celebration! Served with linguini.
Veal Parmigiana
A tender veal cutlet topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over penne.
Small Specialty Pizzas
SM Buff Chicken
Spicy chicken, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
SM Chix Gamberi
Chicken tenders sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.
SM Gamberi
Tender Gulf shrimp sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.
SM Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
Sm Linguista
Sweet Italian sausages and ricotta cheese
SM Margherita
Slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes and basil. Topped with fresh romano cheese.
SM Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SM Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, broccoli and tomatoes
SM White Pie
Garlic and oil crust
SM Sausage Fradiavlo
SM Chick Gorgonzola
Large Specialty Pizzas
LG Buffalo Chicken
Spicy chicken, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
LG Chix Gamberi
Chicken tenders sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.
LG Gamberi
Tender Gulf shrimp sautéed in a scampi sauce, diced ripe tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.
LG Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
LG Linguista
Sweet Italian sausages and ricotta cheese
LG Margherita
Slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes and basil. Topped with fresh romano cheese.
LG Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
LG Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, broccoli and tomatoes
LG White Pie
Garlic and oil crust
LG Sausage Fradiavlo
LG Chic Gorgonzola
BYO Pizzas
Salads
Antipasto
An array of Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, black olives and grilled Sicilian eggplant served over a bed of crisp mixed greens.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with a zippy cayenne pepper sauce, atop a bed of mixed salad greens. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Caprese Salad
A simple and delicious salad. Slices of tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil.
Chicken Gorg Salad
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Beef stake Tomato loaded with cranberry walnut chicken salad, served over a bed of mescaline greens and a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Dinner Caesar
Dinner Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast served over a bed of crisp romaine tossed with homebaked croutons, romano cheese and Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar
Large Salad
Salmon Caesar Salad
Shrimp Caesar
Tender Gulf shrimp served over a bed of crisp romaine tossed with homebaked croutons, romano cheese and Caesar dressing.
Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad
Served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Super Salad w/shrimp
Saute Sensations
Chicken Augustino
Chicken tenders sautéed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and broccoli. Topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Marsala
Strips of chicken tenderloin sautéed with prosciutto and mushrooms in a Marsala wine reduction. Served over linguini.
Chicken Tortelloni
Chicken tenderloins, mushrooms and prosciutto in a marsala wine reduction tossed with wild mushroom tortelloni
Chicken Verdicchio
Chicken tenders sautéed with artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Penne
Chicken tenders sautéed with broccoli and mushrooms, then tossed with penne in a garlic butter sauce.
Chx Agnolotti
Frutti de Mare
Succulent shrimp, scallops, calamari and diced ripe tomatoes tossed with a choice of creamy alfredo, marinara or scampi sauce over fettuccine.
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Gulf shrimp sautéed in a garlic and white wine sauce season with a blend of spices tossed with tomatoes and linguini.
Shrimp Verdicchio
Shrimp sautéed with artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce. Tossed with penne.
Veal Marsala
Tender veal medallions sautéed with fresh mushrooms and prosciutto in a marsala wine sauce.
Veal Piccata
Fresh veal scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served over linguini.
Veal Saltimboca
Veal sautéed with mushrooms, prosciutto and sage in veal stock reduction. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Broccoli Penne
CBZ Alfredo
Ch/Broc/Fet Alfredo
Chix Fradiavlo
Chix Piccata
Chix Raviolo
Chix Saltimbocca
Chix Scampi
Chix/Egg Parm
Chix/Lasagna
Chicken Gorg Salad
Mussell Marinara
Eggplant & Lasagna
Fett Alfredo
Finger Plate
Served with fries and honey mustard
Ricotta Gnocchi
Seafood Fradiavlo
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Fradiavlo
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Verdicchio
Shrimp/Broc Penne
Veal & Ravioli
Veal Augastino
Veal Parm & Lasagna
Veal Verdicchio
White Clam
Sausage Calabrese
Sausage Caccitore
