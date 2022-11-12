- Home
Mangia Mangia Pizza 371 Candlewood Lake Rd
371 Candlewood Lake Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BROCCOLI RABE SAUSAGE
Sautéed broccoli rabe with sweet Italian sausage, garlic and olive oil over a bed of white beans
BRUSCHETTA
CALAMARI TUSCANA
Fried calamari sautéed with hot cherry peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, white beans and garlic in a white wine sauce
CHICKEN WINGS
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Garlic, Teriyaki, Jalamango or Garlic Parm
CLAMS CASINO
Stuffed with roasted red peppers and bacon, lemon white wine sauce
FRIED CALAMARI
Golden fried calamari rings, side marinara sauce
FRIED MOZZARELLA
Marinara dipping sauce
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Tomato dipping sauce
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD PARMESAN
Side marinara sauce
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, basil, olive oil.
MUSSELS GORGONZOLA
Mussels tossed in our chef's gorgonzola cream sauce, served with garlic bread
MUSSELS PETTATY
Hot cherry peppers, homemade marinara sauce.
SHRIMP AL FORNO
Garlic white wine sauce, served with garlic bread
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Cocktail sauce.
STEAMED CLAMS
Butter sauce.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Crabmeat stuffed mushrooms topped with a lemon white wine sauce
DAVES SPECIAL
BAKED ENTREES
BAKED CHEESE RAVIOLI
Tomato sauce, melted mozzarella.
BAKED MANICOTTI
Ricotta, tomato sauce, melted mozzzarella.
BAKED ZITI
BAKED ZITI SICILIANO
CANNELLONI ROLL
Ricotta cheese, spinach, sausage, pink sauce, melted mozzarella
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Layers of eggplant, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella