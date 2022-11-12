Main picView gallery

Mangia Mangia Pizza 371 Candlewood Lake Rd

371 Candlewood Lake Rd

Brookfield, CT 06804

Popular Items

PASTA E FAGIOLI

APPETIZERS

BROCCOLI RABE SAUSAGE

$15.00

Sautéed broccoli rabe with sweet Italian sausage, garlic and olive oil over a bed of white beans

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

CALAMARI TUSCANA

$16.00

Fried calamari sautéed with hot cherry peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, white beans and garlic in a white wine sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Garlic, Teriyaki, Jalamango or Garlic Parm

CLAMS CASINO

$12.00

Stuffed with roasted red peppers and bacon, lemon white wine sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

Golden fried calamari rings, side marinara sauce

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$9.00

Marinara dipping sauce

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$10.00

Tomato dipping sauce

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

GARLIC BREAD PARMESAN

$7.00

Side marinara sauce

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, basil, olive oil.

MUSSELS GORGONZOLA

$17.00

Mussels tossed in our chef's gorgonzola cream sauce, served with garlic bread

MUSSELS PETTATY

$14.00

Hot cherry peppers, homemade marinara sauce.

SHRIMP AL FORNO

$15.00

Garlic white wine sauce, served with garlic bread

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

Cocktail sauce.

STEAMED CLAMS

$14.00

Butter sauce.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

Crabmeat stuffed mushrooms topped with a lemon white wine sauce

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.75

BAKED ENTREES

BAKED CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.00

Tomato sauce, melted mozzarella.

BAKED MANICOTTI

$15.00

Ricotta, tomato sauce, melted mozzzarella.

BAKED ZITI

$13.00

BAKED ZITI SICILIANO

$15.00

CANNELLONI ROLL

$16.00

Ricotta cheese, spinach, sausage, pink sauce, melted mozzarella

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

Layers of eggplant, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella