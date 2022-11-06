A map showing the location of Mangia Mangia Italian Restaurant 16079-81 Goldenwest StreetView gallery

Mangia Mangia Italian Restaurant 16079-81 Goldenwest Street

review star

No reviews yet

16079-81 Goldenwest Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

ANTIPASTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$15.95

Deep fried calamari.

MOZZARELLA MARINARA

$11.95

Fried breaded mozzarella with marinara sauce.

CARCIOFO ALLA GRIGLIA

$13.95

Grilled artichoke with creamy basil dip.

PORTOBELLO CON POLENTA

$14.95

Sautéed Portobello mushroom sauce, over grilled polenta.

VONGOLE IN GUAZZETTO

$17.95

Fresh clams, sautéed with white wine, fresh herbs and diced tomatoes.

VITELLO TONNATO

$15.95

Thinly sliced veal with creamy, mayonnaise, tuna sauce with capers.

BRUSCHETTA

$12.95

Italian bread toasted, topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, olive oil & garlic.

MOZZARELLA CAPRI

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, vinaigrette &balsamic glaze.

EGGPLANT SICILIANA

$13.95

Thinly sliced eggplant marinated with fresh herbs.

CARPACCIO

$17.95

Thinly sliced beef filet with olive oil, capers, arugula & shaved parmesan cheese.

PROSCIUTTO

$20.95

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$18.95

TOMATO SALAD

$16.95

CAPRI W/BURRATA

$17.95

OLIVES

$9.95

SALMON CARPACCIO

$23.95

MOTHER EGGPLANT

$24.95

CALAMARI LUCIANA

$19.95

HOLD

PICK UP

PROSCIUTTO BURRATA

$19.95

PORTOBELLO CARPACIO

$22.95

EGGPLANT SPECIAL

$15.95

SOUPS & SALADS

MINESTRONE

$4.50

Vegetable soup.

STRACCIATELLA

$4.50

Spinach,egg drop, potato, parmesan cheese & chicken broth.

HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

Served with house made creamy italian or vinaigrette dressing.

INSALATA MISTA

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives.

PASTA & RISOTTO

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$15.95

Pasta with tomato sauce.

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$16.95

Pasta with meat sauce

ANGEL HAIR ALLA CHECCA

$16.95

Sautéed with chopped tomatoes, garlic and olive oil.

FETUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.95

Creamy parmesan cheese sauce.

FETUCCINE GABRIELLA

$18.95

Pasta with prosciutto & mixed mushrooms in a cream sauce.

PENNE ARRIMINATI

$17.95

Pasta in light tomato sauce with broccoli, pine nuts, anchovies & raisins.

PENNE GIULIANA

$18.95

Pasta with chicken breast, fresh spinach, garlic & tomato sauce.

PENNE MANGIA TUTTO

$17.95

Pasta in a creamy pink sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms & artichoke hearts.

LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE VERACI

$21.95

Pasta with fresh clams in a red or white sauce.

LINGUINI “FRUTTI DE MARE”

$24.95

Linguini pasta with New Zealand mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp & fresh fish in light marinara sauce.

RIGATONI ALL’ARRABIATTA

$16.95

Rigatoni pasta with spicy tomato sauce.

RIGATONI ALLA PUTTANESCA

$17.95

Rigatoni pasta with black olives, capes, anchovies, fresh tomatoes & garlic.

RIGATONI ALLA SICILIANA

$17.95

Pasta with eggplant, dried ricotta cheese, tomatoes & basil.

LASAGNA

$17.95

Pasta sheets layered & baked with meat sauce, béchamel & mozzarella cheese.

MANICOTTI

$18.95

Pasta rolled with ricotta cheese & spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese & tomato puree.

RAVIOLI BOLOGNESE

$18.95

Meat or cheese ravioli with meat sauce.

RAVIOLI CAVALIERI

$19.95

Meat or cheese ravioli in a cream sauce with zucchini & mushrooms.

TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE

$18.95

Meat tortellini with meat sauce.

TORTELLINI BOSCAIOLA

$18.95

Meat tortellini in a creamy mushroom sauce.

GNOCCHI NAPOLETANA

$18.95

Homemade potato dumplings with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & basil.

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA E ASPARAGI

$18.95

Homemade potato dumplings in a gorgonzola cheese sauce & asparagus.

RISOTTO SALSICCIA

$19.95

Italian rice with sausage & mushrooms.

RISOTTO ASIAGO

$19.95

Italian rice with spinach, mushrooms & asiago cheese.

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$22.95

SPAGHETTI W/SAUSAGE

$21.95

BUCATINI ALL'AMATRICIANA

$22.95

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$21.95

PENNE PRIMAVERA

$19.95

ANGEL HAIR CONTADINA

$18.95

PENNE MONALISA

$23.95

FARFALLE HOUSE

$18.95

BAKED PASTA

$19.95

SPAGHETTI AGLIO OLIO

$17.95

GNOCCHI PESTO

$19.95

BLACK LINGUINI SCALLOPS

$27.95

PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI

$24.95

LINGUINI SHRIMP ZUCCINI

$26.95

RIGATONI SPINACH

$17.95

ENTREES

CHICKEN PAPPAGALLO

$21.95

Sautéed chicken breast with artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, mushrooms, marsala wine and a touch of cream.

CHICKEN CALABRESE

$21.95

Sautéed chunky chicken breast with sausage, red green bell peppers, black olives, onions in tomato sauce with fresh basil.

CHICKEN MANGIA MANGIA

$21.95

Sautéed chicken breast with white wine, roasted bell peppers, asparagus, ginger & shallots.

EGGPLANT SORRENTINA

$21.95

Rolled eggplant filled with ricotta cheese and spinach. Baked with mozzarella cheese & topped with marinara sauce.

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$21.95

Sautéed Italian sausage with onions green & red bell peppers, garlic & tomatoes.

SCAMPI “ CEFALU”

$23.95

Sautéed shrimp with a white wine sauce with butter, garlic, fresh herbs & a touch of cream.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$23.95

Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

VEAL PIZZAIOLA

$24.95

Veal scaloppini sautéed with a white wine sauce, tomatoes, olives & capers.

BISTECCA ALLA PALERMITANA

$24.95

Grilled veal served with chopped tomatoes, olive oil, basil & garlic.

VEAL PICCATA

$24.95

VEAL MARSALA

$24.95

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$25.95

CHICKEN MARSALA

$23.95

POLLO RUGHETTA

$22.95

CALAMARI STEAK

$27.95

POLLO DIAVOLA

$24.95

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$24.95

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$22.95

POLLO MILANESE

$22.95

VEAL MILANESE

$24.95

POLLO PIZZAIOLA

$23.95

SPECIAL

PORK CHOP

$24.95

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$26.95

TAGLIATELLE SCAMPI

$25.95

BRANZINO

$33.95

Mediterranean seabags, grilled with lemon herb sauce. Whole fish with bones.

INVOLTINI DI PESCESPADA

$29.95Out of stock

Thinly sliced swordfish rolled with eggplant, grilled and topped in a citrus sauce.

SEABASS PORTOFINO

$27.95

Sautéed with chopped tomatoes, olives & capers.

SALMONE AL BASILICO

$25.95

Poached and topped with creamy pesto sauce.

RISOTTO CAPESANTE

$26.95

Italian rice with scallops, asparagus, topped with truffle oil.

VEAL FIORENTINA

$27.95

Breaded and topped with mushrooms, spinach, creamy sauce & mozzarella cheese.

FETUCCINI SALMON

$25.95

RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA

$24.95

Butternut squash filled ravioli sautéed in a butter sage sauce.

PENNE MONALISA

$23.00

CIOPPINO

$34.95

POLLO PORTOBELLO

$24.95

CHICKEN PICCATA

$23.95

SALMON PORTOFINO

$25.95

SPINACH RAVIOLI

$24.95

FETTUCCINE AL GRANCHIO

$25.95

AHI TUNA MEATBALLS

$25.95

FETUCCINE BAROCCO

$25.95

Pasta in a light tomato sauce, Italian sausage, spinach and topped with burrata cheese.

VEAL CHOP

$49.95Out of stock

AHI TUNA Salmoriglio

$28.95Out of stock

BRACIOLA

$27.95Out of stock

LOBSTER SPECIAL

$45.95Out of stock

CHICKEN INVOLTINI

$22.95Out of stock

Chicken breast rolled with prosciutto, mozzarella and topped with mushroom cream sauce.

LAMB SPECIAL

$27.95Out of stock

LOBSTER LINGUINI

$29.95Out of stock

OSSO BUCO

$44.95Out of stock

Veal shank simmered in a vegetable ragu over fettuccini pasta.

PAPPARDELLE VEAL RAGU

$25.95Out of stock

Polipo

$24.95Out of stock

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$9.95

Lady fingers soaked in marsala wine & espresso, topped with mascarpone cheese.

CANNOLO SICILIANO

$8.95

Sicilian pastry.

SEMIFREDO

$9.95

B-DAY

FIGS SPECIAL

$10.95Out of stock

SOUFFLÉ

$12.95Out of stock

Ricotta Cheese Cake

$10.95Out of stock

SIDES ORDERS

Side SAUSAGE

$6.00

Side MEATBALLS

$7.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$6.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$7.95

BROCCOLI

$7.95

SPINACH

$7.95

ASPARAGUS

$7.95

SMALL MARINARA SAUCE

$4.00

SMALL ALFREDO SAUCE

$5.00

PINTS MEAT SAUCE

$10.95

REGULAR BREAD

$2.50

PINT MARINARA

$9.95

PINT DRESSING

$10.95

SMALL MEAT SAUCE

$5.00

Side House Pasta

$9.95

Small Pesto

$4.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$2.50

CHILDREN

1/2 SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$9.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI MEAT SAUCE

$9.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI BUTTER

$9.95

SPAGHETTI BUTTER FULL

$12.95

1/2 Fetuccini Alfredo

$11.95

1/2 ANGEL HAIR CHECCA

$12.95

1/2 FETUCCINI PORCINI

$21.95

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$2.95

ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.95

LATTE

$4.50

1/2 L MINERAL WATER PELLEGRINO

$4.95

1/2 L PANNA

$4.95

PELLEGRINO FLAVORS

$3.50

SODAS

$2.95

ICE TEA

$2.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Glass of Milk

$2.50

CORKAGE

Corkage

$20.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic Italian food

Location

16079-81 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

