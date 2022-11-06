- Home
Mangia Mangia Italian Restaurant 16079-81 Goldenwest Street
16079-81 Goldenwest Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
ANTIPASTI
CALAMARI FRITTI
Deep fried calamari.
MOZZARELLA MARINARA
Fried breaded mozzarella with marinara sauce.
CARCIOFO ALLA GRIGLIA
Grilled artichoke with creamy basil dip.
PORTOBELLO CON POLENTA
Sautéed Portobello mushroom sauce, over grilled polenta.
VONGOLE IN GUAZZETTO
Fresh clams, sautéed with white wine, fresh herbs and diced tomatoes.
VITELLO TONNATO
Thinly sliced veal with creamy, mayonnaise, tuna sauce with capers.
BRUSCHETTA
Italian bread toasted, topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, olive oil & garlic.
MOZZARELLA CAPRI
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, vinaigrette &balsamic glaze.
EGGPLANT SICILIANA
Thinly sliced eggplant marinated with fresh herbs.
CARPACCIO
Thinly sliced beef filet with olive oil, capers, arugula & shaved parmesan cheese.
PROSCIUTTO
ANTIPASTO SALAD
TOMATO SALAD
CAPRI W/BURRATA
OLIVES
SALMON CARPACCIO
MOTHER EGGPLANT
CALAMARI LUCIANA
HOLD
PICK UP
PROSCIUTTO BURRATA
PORTOBELLO CARPACIO
EGGPLANT SPECIAL
SOUPS & SALADS
MINESTRONE
Vegetable soup.
STRACCIATELLA
Spinach,egg drop, potato, parmesan cheese & chicken broth.
HOUSE SALAD
Served with house made creamy italian or vinaigrette dressing.
INSALATA MISTA
Romaine lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives.
PASTA & RISOTTO
SPAGHETTI MARINARA
Pasta with tomato sauce.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
Pasta with meat sauce
ANGEL HAIR ALLA CHECCA
Sautéed with chopped tomatoes, garlic and olive oil.
FETUCCINE ALFREDO
Creamy parmesan cheese sauce.
FETUCCINE GABRIELLA
Pasta with prosciutto & mixed mushrooms in a cream sauce.
PENNE ARRIMINATI
Pasta in light tomato sauce with broccoli, pine nuts, anchovies & raisins.
PENNE GIULIANA
Pasta with chicken breast, fresh spinach, garlic & tomato sauce.
PENNE MANGIA TUTTO
Pasta in a creamy pink sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms & artichoke hearts.
LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE VERACI
Pasta with fresh clams in a red or white sauce.
LINGUINI “FRUTTI DE MARE”
Linguini pasta with New Zealand mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp & fresh fish in light marinara sauce.
RIGATONI ALL’ARRABIATTA
Rigatoni pasta with spicy tomato sauce.
RIGATONI ALLA PUTTANESCA
Rigatoni pasta with black olives, capes, anchovies, fresh tomatoes & garlic.
RIGATONI ALLA SICILIANA
Pasta with eggplant, dried ricotta cheese, tomatoes & basil.
LASAGNA
Pasta sheets layered & baked with meat sauce, béchamel & mozzarella cheese.
MANICOTTI
Pasta rolled with ricotta cheese & spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese & tomato puree.
RAVIOLI BOLOGNESE
Meat or cheese ravioli with meat sauce.
RAVIOLI CAVALIERI
Meat or cheese ravioli in a cream sauce with zucchini & mushrooms.
TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE
Meat tortellini with meat sauce.
TORTELLINI BOSCAIOLA
Meat tortellini in a creamy mushroom sauce.
GNOCCHI NAPOLETANA
Homemade potato dumplings with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & basil.
GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA E ASPARAGI
Homemade potato dumplings in a gorgonzola cheese sauce & asparagus.
RISOTTO SALSICCIA
Italian rice with sausage & mushrooms.
RISOTTO ASIAGO
Italian rice with spinach, mushrooms & asiago cheese.
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI W/SAUSAGE
BUCATINI ALL'AMATRICIANA
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
PENNE PRIMAVERA
ANGEL HAIR CONTADINA
PENNE MONALISA
FARFALLE HOUSE
BAKED PASTA
SPAGHETTI AGLIO OLIO
GNOCCHI PESTO
BLACK LINGUINI SCALLOPS
PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI
LINGUINI SHRIMP ZUCCINI
RIGATONI SPINACH
ENTREES
CHICKEN PAPPAGALLO
Sautéed chicken breast with artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, mushrooms, marsala wine and a touch of cream.
CHICKEN CALABRESE
Sautéed chunky chicken breast with sausage, red green bell peppers, black olives, onions in tomato sauce with fresh basil.
CHICKEN MANGIA MANGIA
Sautéed chicken breast with white wine, roasted bell peppers, asparagus, ginger & shallots.
EGGPLANT SORRENTINA
Rolled eggplant filled with ricotta cheese and spinach. Baked with mozzarella cheese & topped with marinara sauce.
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Sautéed Italian sausage with onions green & red bell peppers, garlic & tomatoes.
SCAMPI “ CEFALU”
Sautéed shrimp with a white wine sauce with butter, garlic, fresh herbs & a touch of cream.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
VEAL PIZZAIOLA
Veal scaloppini sautéed with a white wine sauce, tomatoes, olives & capers.
BISTECCA ALLA PALERMITANA
Grilled veal served with chopped tomatoes, olive oil, basil & garlic.
VEAL PICCATA
VEAL MARSALA
VEAL SALTIMBOCCA
CHICKEN MARSALA
POLLO RUGHETTA
CALAMARI STEAK
POLLO DIAVOLA
VEAL PARMIGIANA
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
POLLO MILANESE
VEAL MILANESE
POLLO PIZZAIOLA
SPECIAL
PORK CHOP
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
TAGLIATELLE SCAMPI
BRANZINO
Mediterranean seabags, grilled with lemon herb sauce. Whole fish with bones.
INVOLTINI DI PESCESPADA
Thinly sliced swordfish rolled with eggplant, grilled and topped in a citrus sauce.
SEABASS PORTOFINO
Sautéed with chopped tomatoes, olives & capers.
SALMONE AL BASILICO
Poached and topped with creamy pesto sauce.
RISOTTO CAPESANTE
Italian rice with scallops, asparagus, topped with truffle oil.
VEAL FIORENTINA
Breaded and topped with mushrooms, spinach, creamy sauce & mozzarella cheese.
FETUCCINI SALMON
RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA
Butternut squash filled ravioli sautéed in a butter sage sauce.
PENNE MONALISA
CIOPPINO
POLLO PORTOBELLO
CHICKEN PICCATA
SALMON PORTOFINO
SPINACH RAVIOLI
FETTUCCINE AL GRANCHIO
AHI TUNA MEATBALLS
FETUCCINE BAROCCO
Pasta in a light tomato sauce, Italian sausage, spinach and topped with burrata cheese.
VEAL CHOP
AHI TUNA Salmoriglio
BRACIOLA
LOBSTER SPECIAL
CHICKEN INVOLTINI
Chicken breast rolled with prosciutto, mozzarella and topped with mushroom cream sauce.
LAMB SPECIAL
LOBSTER LINGUINI
OSSO BUCO
Veal shank simmered in a vegetable ragu over fettuccini pasta.
PAPPARDELLE VEAL RAGU
Polipo
DESSERTS
SIDES ORDERS
Side SAUSAGE
Side MEATBALLS
SIDE OF CHICKEN
SAUTEED VEGGIES
BROCCOLI
SPINACH
ASPARAGUS
SMALL MARINARA SAUCE
SMALL ALFREDO SAUCE
PINTS MEAT SAUCE
REGULAR BREAD
PINT MARINARA
PINT DRESSING
SMALL MEAT SAUCE
Side House Pasta
Small Pesto
Extra Garlic Bread
CHILDREN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
