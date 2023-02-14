Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangia Mi

review star

No reviews yet

406 Hartz Avenue

Danville, CA 94526

Food

Antipasti

Italian Stuffed Portabello Mushroom

$12.00

Portablello Mushroom, Mascarpone, Italian Pork Sausage, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Parsley, Pecorino Romano

Burrata & Prosciutto

$20.00

DiStefano Burrata, Pesto, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 16-Month Prosciutto di San Daniele, Grilled Crostini

Steamed Clams

$20.00

Littleneck Clams, White Wine, Garlic, Lemon, Butter, Roasted Tomato Puree, Grilled Bread (please allow additional time)

Bruschetta

$15.00

Oven-Roasted Red Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pecorino Romano, Basil, Grilled Bread

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Insalate

Italian Chopped Salad

$9.00+

Baby Iceberg, Romaine Hearts, Ciliegine Cheese (Fresh Mozzarella), Garbanzo Beans, Salami, Basil, Grape Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan

Beet Salad

$9.00+

Diced Gold and Red Beets, Arugula, Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Honey Orange Dressing, Balsamic Reduction

Baby Spinach & Butternut Squash Salad

$10.00+

Baby Spinach, Wild Arugula, Roasted Butternut Squash, Brown Sugar-Glazed Bacon, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.00+

Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons

Romaine and Bacon Salad

$9.00+

Full Heart of Romaine, Chopped Red Apples, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Champagne Vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Caprese

$12.00+

Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata, Ciliegine Cheese (Fresh Mozzarella) Chive Pesto, Herb Oil, Balsamic Reduction

Charred Corn Salad

$10.00+

Grilled Corn, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Avocado, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette

Insalata della Casa

$9.00+

Baby Iceberg, Gorgonzola Dolce, Shaved Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-Made Gorgonzola Dressing

Insalata Mista

$9.00+

Organic Field Greens, Candied Walnuts, Pears, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Primi Piatti / Pasta

Maccheroni con Formaggio (Mac n’ Cheese)

$21.00

Parmesan, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Toasted Bread Crumbs, Pecorino Romano

Lasagne di Carne

$26.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets, Bolognese Sauce, Béchamel, Mozzarella, Parmesan (please allow additional time)

Short Rib Ravioli al Forno

$27.00

Braised Short Rib Ravioli, Bolognese Cream Sauce, Golden Mozzarella

Three Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, and Fontina Ravioli, Vodka Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino Romano

Vegetarian Lasagna

$26.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets, Seasonal Vegetables, Marinara, Bechamel, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$23.00

Sixteen House-Made Potato Dumplings, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Spaghetti Marinara & Meatballs

$26.00

House-Made San Marzano Marinara, Meatballs, Shaved Parmesan

Pasta con Vongole

$29.00

Spaghetti, Littleneck Clams, White Wine, Lemon, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Pecorino Romano (please allow additional time)

Spring Fettucine

$26.00

Zucchini, Squash, Chive Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Brentwood Corn, Caramelized Onions, Herb Oil, Goat Cheese

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Lobster, Lemon Garlic Wine Sauce, Pesto, Calabrian Chili Oil, Pecorino Romano

Gamberoni Scampi

$29.00

Spaghetti, Black Tiger Prawns, Lemon, Garlic, White Wine, Cherry Tomatoes, Parsley

Rigatoni alla Carbonara

$26.00

Parmesan Cream Sauce, Pancetta, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, English Peas, Pecorino Romano

Fettucinni Alfredo /chicken

$25.00

Spegetti

$20.00

Artisan Pizzas

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, 16-Month Prosciutto di San Daniele, Wild Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Funghi Pizza

$19.00

Maitake, Oyster and Crimini Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Oil

Pear & Gorgonzola Pizza

$19.00

Pear, Gorgonzola Dolce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Caramelized Onions

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Carni Suprema Pizza

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Calabrese Sausage, Pepperoni, Shaved Red Onions

Spicy Pesto and Bacon Pizza

$19.00

Spicy Pesto, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Basil, Pecorino Romano

Chorizo Burrata Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Di Stefano Burrata, Local Chorizo, San Marzano Marinara, Pecorino Romano

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Secondi Piatti

Stuffed Pepper

$22.00

Bell Pepper Stuffed with Ground Angus Beef, Rice, San Marzano Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded Eggplant, San Marzano Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Penne Pesto

Corn & Asparagus Risotto

$23.00

Asparagus, Charred Corn, Carnaroli Rice, Truffle Oil, Percorino Romano

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Herbed Chicken, Maitake and Oyster Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Balsamic Reduction, Mashed Potatoes

Spring Risotto

$23.00

Crimini and Bella Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, Carnaroli Rice, Truffle Oi, Pecorino Romano

Braised Short Rib

$31.00

Balsamic and Brown Sugar Braised Short Rib, Mashed Potatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Pecorino Romano

Italian Jambalaya Pasta

$30.00

Prawns, Chicken, Prosciutto, Roasted Bell Peppers, Artichokes, Spaghetti, Creamy Tomato Cajun Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, San Marzano Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Spaghetti, Tomato Cream

Pesce del Giorno

$33.00

Sustainable Fresh Fish of the Day—Cooked to Perfection

Specials

Filet

$39.00

Meatloaf

$27.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Salad Special

$19.00

Salmon

$33.00

Salmon Picada

$33.00

Scallops

$39.00

Seafood Special

$35.00

Sol Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Sole

$29.00

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Contorni

Spinach

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Meatballs

$12.00

Simmered in San Marzano Marinara Sauce

Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Cauliflower, Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Herb Oil, Pecorino Romano

Broccoli

$9.00

Roasted Local Broccoli, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Garlic, Aged balsamic

Grilled Squash & Zucchini

$10.00

Italian Zucchini, Summer Squash, Garlic, Calabrian Chiles, Pecorino Romano

Bambini

Kids Spaghetti

$11.00

Kids Penne

$11.00

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Kids Maccheroni con Formaggio

$11.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Bambinii Fettucini Alfredo/chicken

$20.00

Dolci

Warm Butter Cake

$14.00

Italian butter and olive oil cake topped with vanilla bean gelato

Molten Chocolate Lave Cake

$12.00

Warm chocolate lava cake topped with artisan gelato

Tiramisu

$12.00

Layers of lady fingers dipped in espresso liqueur mascapone cream and cocoa power

Cannoli

$12.00

Fried pastry dough with a sweet creamy pistachio, and chocolate filling

Sampler Platter

$17.00

Chocolate Lava Cake or Tiramisu, gelato and a cannoli

Gelato

$7.00

Flavors change often, please check with your server for today’s selection

Sorbet

$7.00

Flavors change often, please check with your server for today’s selection

Affagato

$10.00

Vanilla gelato with espresso, add Baileys, Kaluha, Amaretto, Gran Marnier ,,,,5 dollars

Chocolate Torte

$14.00

Flourless and Gluten-free

Kids Sundae

$7.00

Vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce, cherry

New York Style Cheesecake

$13.00

Birthday Cupcake

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Scoop Vanill Gelato

$4.00

Scoop Chocolate Gelato

$4.00

NA Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Italian Sodas

$6.00

Soda

$5.00

Kids Drinks

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Americano

$5.00+

Retail

Bolganase 16oz

Marinara 16oz

Alfredo 16oz

Pesto 16oz

Scampi 16oz

Tomato Cream 16oz

Pesto Cream 16oz

Gorgonzola 16oz

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

With an emphasis on authentic Italian cuisine, fresh high-quality ingredients, and culinary styling, Mangia Mi prepares traditional Italian comfort food in a contemporary bistro environment.

Location

406 Hartz Avenue, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

