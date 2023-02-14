Mangia Mi
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
With an emphasis on authentic Italian cuisine, fresh high-quality ingredients, and culinary styling, Mangia Mi prepares traditional Italian comfort food in a contemporary bistro environment.
Location
406 Hartz Avenue, Danville, CA 94526
Gallery
