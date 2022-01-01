Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangia² Mangia !! Magia !!

No reviews yet

3690 Sprig Drive

Off Industrial Way

Benicia, CA 94510

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHARITA
PEPPERONI
CHEESE

Individual slice (same as 12" round pizza)

CHEESE

CHEESE

$12.00

'Mutti' Italian tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil

MARGHARITA

MARGHARITA

$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Pesto (pine nuts) & Tomato Sauce Drizzle.

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$14.00

Mozzarella, Sopressata (Italian Pepperoni), Dried Oregano

LASAGNA

LASAGNA

$17.00

Organic beef ragu with N’Duja,leeks, carrots. Mozzarella, ricotta, fresh spinach

Veggie

$16.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, garlic, Kalimantan olives, Sun dried tomatoes. Ricotta & fresh oregano

Garden salad

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

Mixed lettuce, House Croutons, Tomatoes, your choice of dressing

Panini

Ham & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Ham & Sharp White Cheddar Cheese Focaccia style Panini

Beverages

San Pellegeino ORANGE POMEGRANATE

San Pellegeino ORANGE POMEGRANATE

$3.00
San Pellegrino SPARKLING WATER

San Pellegrino SPARKLING WATER

$3.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino ORANGE & PRICKLY PEAR

San Pellegrino ORANGE & PRICKLY PEAR

$3.00

Take Home sheets

Pizza sheets 12"x18". Feeds 6-8. Recreate the Mangia² magic in the comfort of your own home. Follow the directions attached for dinner in less than 10 min!
Whole pizza sheets (take home)

Whole pizza sheets (take home)

$35.00

Only takes 5-8 minutes to bake after adding your favorite toppings.

Merchandise

Vinyl Stickers

Vinyl Stickers

$3.00
T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MANGIA !! MANGIA !! Artisan Roman style pizza squares. Small red wagon...big pizza taste

