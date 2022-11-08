Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangia Mangia Countryside IL

review star

No reviews yet

5555 S Brainard Ave Ste 400

Countryside, IL 60525

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana

Appetizers

Stuffed Artichoke

$12.00

Veal Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Homemade Grilled Polenta

$14.00

Frito Misto

$14.00

Fresh Roasted Peppers

$11.00

Grilled Eggplant w/Roasted Peppers

$12.00

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Pizza Bread

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Cold Antipasto

$12.00

Asparagus Deroma

$15.00

Tomato & Mozzerela Salad

$14.00

Fried Broccoli

$10.00

Fried Asparagus

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Seafood Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Grilled Calamari

$14.00

Angelo's Fried Calamari

$14.00

Steamed Clams

$14.00

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Steamed Mussels & Clams

$14.00

Shrimp Style

$13.00

Raw Clams 1/2 Dozen

$12.00

Raw Clams Dozen

$16.00

6 Baked Clams

$12.00

12 Baked Clams

$16.00

Buffalo Calamari

$14.00

Stuffed Portabella

$14.00

Escargots

$12.00

Soups

Minestrone

$6.00

Cream of Broccoli

$6.00

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

Tortellini Soup

$6.00

Baked French Onion

$6.00

Italian Wedding

$6.00

Escarole

$6.00

Escarole and Bean

$6.00

Salads

Tomato & Mozzerela Salad

$14.00

Tomato & Onion Salad

$9.00

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Italian Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad Dinner

$13.00

Special Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Calamari Salad

$16.00

Side Dishes

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$7.00

Side Of Sausage

$7.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side Veggie

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

(1) Meatball

$4.00

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$8.00

Cheesy Beef

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball Sandwich

$8.00

Beef & Sausage Combo

$10.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Char-Broiled Ribeye Sandwich

$13.00

w/ Grilled Onions and Green Peppers

Italian Breaded Steak

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$8.00

Italian Chicken Sand

$11.00

Breaded Chicken CUTLET Sand

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Sand

$9.00

Mangia Sub

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Mangia Burger

$10.00

Char-Brolied Burger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Hot Dog w/Fries

$4.50

Chicken

Chicken Vesuvio

$20.00

Half on the Bone Chicken Sautéed in a Garlic & Wine Sauce with Roasted Potatoes

1/2 Broiled Chicken

$20.00

With Choice of Roasted Potatoes, Vegetables or Mostaccioli

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.00

Half Chicken on the Bone- Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Olives in a Wine Sauce with a Touch of Tomato.

Chicken Francese

$20.00

Lightly Egg Battered, Sautéed in Lemon-Butter & Wine Sauce

Chicken Limone

$20.00

Sautéed in a Lemon-Butter & Wine Sauce

Chicken Piccante

$20.00

Sautéed in a Lemon-Butter & Wine Sauce with Capers

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Sautéed in a Marsala Wine Sauce with Fresh Mushrooms

Chicken Dorato

$20.00

Sautéed in a Wine Sauce with Mushrooms, Topped with Mozzarella

Chicken Scallopini

$20.00

With Fresh Mushrooms & Onions in a Wine & Touch of Tomato Sauce

Chicken Florentine

$20.00

Grilled, Served Over Fresh Sautéed Spinach, Topped with Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms

Build Your Pasta

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$2.00

Gluten Free Penne

$2.00

Cheese Tortellini

Baked Mostaciolli

Spaghetti Dinner

Mostaciolli Dinner

Angel Hair Dinner

Rotini Dinner

Gnocchi

$2.00

Rigatoni

Fettuccini

Spinach Fettuccini

Cheese Ravioli

Specialty & Seafood Pastas

Lasagna

$18.00

Ravioli Alforno

$16.00

Chicken Spezzatini

$20.00

Pasta Asparagus

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Spaghetti w/ Mussels

$19.00

Spaghetti w/ Clams

$19.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Shrimp Marinara

$23.00

Zuppa DiPesce

$32.00

Spaghetti Calamari

$21.00

Shrimp Diavalo

$24.00

Blackened Grouper Alfredo

$24.00

Grouper Di Angelo

$24.00

Grouper & Shrimp

$25.00

Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Zucchini Parmigiana

$19.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$24.00

Veal

Veal Piccante

$24.00

Sautéed in Lemon-Butter & Wine Sauce With Capers

Veal Limone

$24.00

Sautéed in Lemon-Butter & Wine Sauce

Veal Francese

$24.00

Lightly Egg Battered, Sautéed in Lemon-Butter Wine Sauce

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Sautéed in a Marsala Wine Saure With Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms

Veal Dorato

$24.00

Topped With Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms & Mozzarella, Then Baked in a Wine Sauce

Veal Milanese

$24.00

Breaded and Pan Tried

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Topped With Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce, Then Baked

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.00

Veal Scalippini

$24.00

Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

With Fresh Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Green Onion

Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Cod & Grouper

Fried Cod

$20.00

Fresh Grouper

$24.00

Grouper Florentine

$24.00

Grouper Francese

$24.00

Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$23.00

Shrimp DeJonghe

$23.00

Baked in Garlic-Wine Sauce topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Grilled Shrimp Florentine

$24.00

Served on Spinach, Topped with Sautéed Mushrooms

Shrimp Francese

$23.00

Lightly Egg battered Shrimp, Sautéed in a Lemon Butter & Wine Sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00

Served over Fettuccini

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00

Served Over Fettuccini

Shrimp Asparagus

$27.00

Asparagus & Sun-dried Tomatoes Sautéed in a Garlic Butter Sauce Over Rotini

Shrimp Marinara

$23.00

In a Spicy Marina over Angel Hair

Shrimp & Broccoli

$24.00

Fresh Shrimp & Broccoli sautéed in a garlic Butter & Wine Sauce (Served Over Angel Hair)

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Fresh Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic Butter & wine Sauce with a Touch of Tomato (Served over Angel Hair)

Shrimp Diavalo

$24.00

Shrimp Primavera

$27.00

Salmon

Salmon

$24.00

Salmon Florentine

$24.00

Served Over Fresh Spinach,Topped With Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms.

Salmon Alfredo

$28.00

Salmon Over Fettuccini Alfredo.

Salmon Asparagus

$26.00

Fresh Salmon Sautéed in Garlic & Oil With Fresh Asparagus,Sun-Dried. Tomatoes. Served Over Rotini

Salmon Vesuvio

$24.00

Served With Roasted Potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog w/ Fries

$4.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Cheese Sticks

$6.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pizza Bread

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese W\fries

$6.95

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00+

Homemade Apple Pie

$8.00

Italian Ice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:50 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:50 pm
The Great Italian Grill!

5555 S Brainard Ave Ste 400, Countryside, IL 60525

