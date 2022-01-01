Mangiamo Italian Cafe 207 West Main St

A map showing the location of Mangiamo Italian Cafe 207 West Main StView gallery

Appetizers

Tagliere

$18.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Cheese Garlic Flatbread

$10.00

Fresh Made Mozzarella Al Forno

Potato Rosmarion

$12.00

Meatball Nepoletano

$14.00

Shrimp Organata

$17.00

Arancini..2. 60z risotto ball baked

$15.00

Prosciutto e mozzarella on bad on red peppers

$16.00

Rapini andcparmigiano

$12.95

Olive oil dipping house

$7.00

Tagliere 2

$14.00

Taglier 4

$19.00

Tagiere 6/8

$28.00

Seafood chacuteria

$16.59

Seafood 4

$21.95

Seafood chacuterie 6

$29.95

Veggie chacuteria 2

$14.00

Veggie chacuteria 4

$19.99

Chacuteria veggie 6

$27.95

Insalate

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Ceasar Salad

$8.00+

Terra Mia Salad

$8.00+

Toscana Salad

$8.00+

Caprese Salad

$8.00+

Antipasta Salad

$14.00

Side salad

$3.95

Soup lobster

$7.99

Soup..pastace ravioli..or minestrno

$6.99

Apple salad...spnici,chiken

$16.00

Side sausage. ..or mball

$8.00

Soup lobster

$9.00

Soup pasdta e fagioli

$7.00

Butternuts Squash

$8.00

Flatbreads

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken BBQ Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken Pomodoro Flatbread

$14.00

Tuna Salad Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken Buffalo Flatbread

$14.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken Florentina Flatbread

$14.00

Bianco Flatbread

$14.00

Napoletano Mortadella Flatbread

$14.00

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

New York Flatbread

$16.00

Capricciosa Flatbread

$16.00

Diavola Flatbread

$16.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$11.00+

Ravioli

$11.00+

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00+

Spaghetti & Meatball

$11.00+

Rigatoni Alfredo

$11.00+

Rigatoni Vodka

$13.00+

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Chicken Ravioli

$19.00

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$15.00

Ravioli Pomodoro

$15.00

Ravioli Carbonara

$16.00

Ravioli Primavera

$15.00

Pasta all for no(baked rigatoni)

$11.00+

Rigatoni contadini..Sausage, mushrooms(rapini when available)

$16.00

Rigatoni scugnizzo...sausage,mushrooms olive oil sauce

$16.00

Eggplanrc parmigiano

$18.00

Eggplant rustco..stffed

$19.00

Chicken Parmigiano

$16.00

Rigatoni pesto

$14.00

Fusilli del mare

$24.00

Cannelloni alla panna

$24.00

Salmone mediterraneo

$24.00

Cannelloni rustico

$22.00

Salmone ischia

$24.00

Manicotti puttanesca ,sausage

$24.00

Ravioli my way,figs,prosciutto,walnuts

$24.00

Lasagna dinner

$15.00

Steak marsala

$24.00

Salmone all limone

$24.00

Mix grlled veggie,shrimps,cheese

$18.00

Chicken saltimbocca

$22.00

Salmone puttanesca

$24.00

Tour of italy

$59.99

Tour of Italy with wine

$98.99

Risotto

$24.00

Carnecpizzaiola

$24.00

Salad special

$18.00

Chicken marsala

$24.00

Salmon's piccata

$24.00

Panini Italiani

Panini

$10.00

Napoli Panini

$13.00

Montesina Panini

$12.00

Postiano Panini

$13.00

Roma Panini

$13.00

Calabria Panini

$12.00

Palermo Panini

$12.00

New York Panini

$12.00

76 Philadelphia Panini

$13.00

Tampa Panini

$10.00

Gastonia Panini

$12.00

Chicago Panini

$13.00

Chicken carbonara

$14.00

Piadina..crispy Italian thin brad..cheese steak

$14.00

House Specials

Gnocchi Siciliano

$24.00

Gnocchi Carbonaro

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Chicken Ravioli

$24.00

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$24.00

Ravioli Puttanesca

$24.00

Low carb chicken...grilled chicken.mix veggie

$22.00

Low carb saloon..or shrimps.or scallops..with veggies

$24.00

Specials seafood of week with pasta

$22.00

Osso Buco or steak

$28.00

Pappardelle Mare E Monti...prosciutto,shrimp

$24.00

Pappardelle genepovese..creamy sauce,onions,tenderloin thin cut

$24.00

Pappardelle scugnizzo..sausage,rapini,prosciutto,smoked cheese

$24.00

Pappardelle Mare E Monti..pink sauce shrimps prosciutto

$24.00

Cannelloni..short ribs

$24.00

Pappardelle Siciliano

$24.00

Pappardelle amatricina

$22.00

Rigatoni rustico

$22.00

Hawaiian salad salmon,prosciutto pinepple

$18.00

Chicken shrimps safferon

$22.00

Linguini scoglio mix seafoodc white clams sauce

$24.00

Stuffed shells rustico

$22.00

Salmonella marechiaro

$24.00

Lobster napoletano

$28.99

Mothers day

$39.99

Pappaedelle zafferano

$24.00

Gnocchi gorgonzola

$24.00

Rigatoni genovese

$22.00

Shrimps musselec fra diavola

$22.00

Shrimps hawaian

$22.00

Eggplant rustico

$22.00

Chicken saltimbocca

$24.00

Shrimp siciliano puttanesca sauce

$24.00

Risotto milanese

$24.00

Pappardelle NAPOLETANO

$24.00

Salmon puttanesca

$24.00

Chicken and shrimp all limone

$24.00

Chicken Caprese

$24.00

Ravioli Cacciatore

$24.00

Rigatoni New York

$24.00

Chicken & Spinach Carbonara

$24.00

Salmone any crabmeat clams

$26.00

Eggplant rustico

$22.00

Farfalle nonnq style

$24.00

Salmone mediterraneo

$24.00

Trio

$22.00

Pappardelle nonna

$24.00

Cannelloni toscana

$22.00

Salmone oreganata

$25.00

Tilapia Special

$24.00

Eggpleant Tower Pisa

$24.00

Canneloni Boscaiola

$24.00

Eggplant,romano

$22.00

Family Style

Servings for 4 People

Family Lasagna

$32.00

Family Spaghetti Meatball

$29.00

Family Rigatoni Vodka

$36.00

Family Gnocchi Pomodoro

$36.00

Family Chicken Parmigiano

$44.00

Family salad

$18.00

Family gnocchi carbonare

$48.00

Family gnocchi..pomodoro..sorrentino

$48.00

Family 4 paardelle

$52.00

Family 4 rigatoni carbonara

$48.00

Kids

Kids Macaroni & Meatball

$7.00

Kids Lasagna

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Carmel Apple Cheesecake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Cookies

$4.00

Jumbo cannoli

$18.00

Mangiamo pistachio nutella tiramisu

$8.00

Straberr short cake

$8.00

Cannoli shells box of 6

$12.00

Cannoli cream 13pd

$14.00

Cassata...cannoli cake

$7.00

Cake full...tiramisu,cassata,cheese cake

$45.00

Zeppole 2

$9.00

Gelato

$7.50

Ciocfolato rasberryv cheese cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Parfait

$6.00

Cannoli Cheesecake

$7.00

All cake..full tiramisu,full cheese cake,full limoncello,or any cake

$50.00

7 Layer Bars

$4.00

Nonna lina...apple pie small

$5.00

Bigne with panna

$7.00

Slice apple pie

$7.00

Italian cookies

Italian mulino bianco

$6.99

Italian alian torrone

$12.00

Italian organic pasta

$5.99

Italian pesto

$8.95

Italian mozzarella

$12.00

Non-Alc Beverages

Water

Water San Pellegrino

$2.90

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sun Drop

$2.50

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Espresso

$2.85

Caffe

$2.75

Alcohol Beverages

White mangiamo sangria

$8.00

House lemon..samb..heyg

$8.00

Domestic beer

$5.00

Imported

$6.00

Ipa

$7.00

Mimosa fresh orange

$7.00

Red wine

$7.00

White wine

$7.00

Falanghina

$12.00

Nero davola

$8.00

Aglianico

$12.00

Bottle red

$26.00

Bottle aglianico\falanghina

$46.00

Ripasso

$60.00

Barefoot seltzer

$5.00

Rosé

$12.00+

Prosecco

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Chardonnay

$7.00+

Falanghina

$12.00+

Peach Moscato

$7.00+

Soave Italian white

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Montepulciano

$8.00+

Cabernet

$8.00+

Rosso Nero D'Avola

$8.00+

Primativo

$11.00+

7 Moons

$7.00+

Lambrusco

$7.00+

Aglianico

$12.00+

Chianti

$8.00+

Barolo

$89.00

Ripasso

$60.00

New red

$12.00

Tour of Italy

Tour of Italy

$59.99

Tour of Italy w/ Bottle of Wine

$89.99

Tour of Italy w/ 2 Bottles of Wine

$119.99

Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting for 1

$29.99

Wine Tasting for 2

$59.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 West Main St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

