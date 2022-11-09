A map showing the location of Mangiamo Italian RestaurantView gallery

Mangiamo Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1423 Magnolia Street

Gulfport, MS 39507

Order Again

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Half & Half

$2.99

Kids coke

$1.25

kids Dr Pepper

$1.25

Kids lemonade

$1.25

Kids milk

$1.25

Kids root beer

$1.25

Kids sprite

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.25

Unsweet tea

$2.99

water

2-Liter

$2.50

Kids Drinks

coke

$1.75

dr pepper

$1.75

dt coke

$1.75

lemon aid

$1.75

root beer

$1.75

sprite

$1.75

water

sweet tea

$1.75

Shirley Temple

$1.75

Coffee

decaf

$1.99

condiments

Regular

$1.99

Bottled Water

Tuscan Water

$7.00

Appetizer

Bruschetta

$8.00

Grilled bread with marinated heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and balsamic reduction

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried fresh mozzarella with Marinara

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Fried calamari & shrimp with seasonal vegetables, served with Marinara & Lemon aioli

Arancini with Bolognese

$8.00

Fried risotto balls with house made bolognese

Mussels

$11.00

P.E.I. mussels in spicy tomato broth and grilled bread

Beef Carpaccio

$13.00

Fresh beef tenderloin, arugula, fried capers, with lemon aioli

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Arugula, marinated onions, with lemon aioli

Meatballs

$9.00

served with whipped ricotta and grilled bread

Burgers and Subs

Chicken Parm sub

$10.00

Thinly fried chicken breast on hoagie w/cheese,Marinara/fries

Eggplant Parm sub

$9.00

Thinl Fried Eggplant on hoagie w/Cheese,Marinara/Fries

Italian Sub Sandwich

$10.00

Burger cooked to temp w/cheese,Bacon,Mushroom,Onions/fries

Italian Sausage sub

$8.99Out of stock

Italian links served on hoagie w/cheese/fries

Italian Sub

$10.00Out of stock

All italian meat,cheese,bo,ban pep, on hoagie w/fries

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Homemade mballs servced on hoagie w/cheese,Marinara/fries

The Grill Burger

$8.75

Lunch Pasta

Baked Ziti (L)

$9.00

Chicken alfredo lunch

$12.00

Chx Parm (L)

$10.00

Eggplant Parm (L)

$9.00

Lasagna (L)

$15.00

Fettuccini Alfredo Lunch

$8.00

Carbonara (L)

$12.00

Shrimp Alf (L)

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi (L)

$10.00

Spaghetti and meatballs lunch

$11.00

Veal Parm (L)

$14.00

Soups and Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Lettuce bed,Grilled marinated chicken ,cucumber, tomato

Grilled Chicken Caeser

$15.00

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons,Chicken

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grill Shrimp lettuce bed, cucumber, tomato

Grilled Shrimp Caeser

$16.00

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons, Shrimp

Guap Salad

$15.00

Romainew/salami,ham,pepp,pros,cheese,AH,BO,tom

Caesar salad

$11.00

Romaine with house made Caesar dressing served with anchovies, rosemary, garlic, and croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce bed,cucumber, tomato

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce bed, cucumber, tomato

Side Caeser salad

$4.00

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons

Up Charge Caesar

$1.99

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Soup Cup

$6.00

Bisque Bowl

$8.99

Bisque Cup

$5.99

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Arugula, heirloom tomatoes marinated in burrata cheese

Arugula & Pear Salad

$13.00

Prosciutto, shaved pears, candied pecans goat cheese with white balsamic dressing

Individual 10"

Cheese Pizza Individual

$9.00

Pepperoni Pizza Individual

$11.00

Meatlover Pizza Individual

$14.00

Veggie Pizza Individual

$12.00

Supreme Pizza Individual

$14.00

Spinach Alfredo Pizza Individual

$12.00

Chicken Pizza Individual

$12.00

Half & Half Pizza Individual

$13.00

Margherita Pizza Individual

$11.00

Pizza del Golfo Individual

$14.00

Funghi Pizza Individual

$10.00

Extra Large 18"

Cheese Pizza XL

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza XL

$17.00

Meatlover Pizza XL

$22.00

Veggie Pizza XL

$21.00

Supreme Pizza XL

$22.00

Spinach Alfredo Pizza XL

$20.00

Chicken Pizza XL

$18.00

Half & Half Pizza XL

$18.00

Margherita Pizza XL

$17.00

Pizza del Golfo XL

$26.00

Funghi XL

$17.00

Cauliflower Crust 10"

Cauliflower Cheese Individual

$11.00

Cauliflower Meatlover Individual

$16.00

Cauliflower Veggie Individual

$15.00

Cauliflower Spinach Alfredo Individual

$15.00

Cauliflower Supreme Individual

$16.00

Cauliflower Crust 14"

Cauliflower Cheese Large

$14.00

Cauliflower Meatlover Large

$19.00

Cauliflower Veggie Large

$19.00

Cauliflower Spinach Alfredo Large

$18.00

Cauliflower Supreme Large

$19.00

Pizza Specials

Monday Special

$11.49

2XL / 2 Liter

$29.99

Dinner Pasta

Bucatini Carbonara

$16.00

Pancetta with onions and pecorino cheese

Lasagna

$16.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce

Chef's Seasonal Ravioli

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Linguine with white wine and cherry tomato

Spaghetti with meatballs

$16.00

Pasta Pancetta

$15.00

Bucatini pancetta with tomatoes and basil

Penne a la Vodka

$15.00

Rose vodka sauce with Proscuitto

Rigatoni Bolognese

$17.00

Beef and pork with pomodoro and parmesan

Cacio e Pepe

$14.00

Linguine with pecorino cracked black pepper

Seafood Lasagna

$22.00

Steaks

Ribeye

$38.00+

Sirloin

$19.99

Filet

$26.99+

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Pomodoro with mozzarella and parmesan over pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$22.00

Proscuitto and sage with wine Demi glaze

Veal Milanese

$19.00

Veal cutlets breaded and paneed with arugula parmesan served with Risotto

Frutti de Mare

$23.00

Fresh seafood in a spicy tomato broth and grilled bread

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Veal Parmesan

$18.00

Sea Scallops

$19.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Tuscan Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Pan Seared Catch of the Day

$20.00

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Veal Picatta

$18.00

Veal Marsala

$20.00

Childrens Menu

Kids Spag and M'balls

$7.00

Chicken tender and fries

$7.00

Grilled cheese w fries

$6.00

Linguine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Smoked N.Y. Cheesecake

$8.00

Bananas Foster Sauce

$5.00

Daily Gelato

$6.00

Extras

Add 2 oz Alfredo

$2.00

Add Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Bread Stix- 8 - 10

$2.00

Caesar Upcharge

$1.00

Extra 4oz Alfredo

$4.00

Extra Broccoli

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra dressing - 4 oz

$2.00

Extra Shrimp - 4

$4.00

Marinara 4 oz

$3.00

Olive Oil Dip

$2.00

One extra meatball

$2.00

Sausage Link

$3.00

Xtra 2oz Dressing

$1.00

Add one scallop

$3.50

Add one crab cake

$13.00

Sides

Broccolini

$7.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Mushroom Mix

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Tuscan Polenta

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Meatball

$3.00

Pasta

$4.00

Appetizers

60pc Chicken Wings

$80.00

50ct Mini Muffuletta

$125.00

16oz Marinara

$15.00

16oz Alfredo

$20.00

50 ct Mini Muffuletta

$125.00

2oz Meatballs

$55.00

Artichoke Hearts

$55.00

Breadsticks & Marinara

$20.00

Craw Fish Dip

$135.00

Fried Green Beans

$45.00

Fried Ravioli

$50.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$50.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$100.00

2oz Meatballs

$100.00

Artichoke Hearts

$75.00

Breadsticks & Marinara

$35.00

Crawfish Dip

$185.00

Fried Green Beans

$65.00

Fried Ravioli

$75.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$75.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$210.00

Pasta Trays

Baked Ziti

$120.00

Chicken Alfredo

$145.00

Chicken Carbonara

$195.00

Chicken Jubilee

$145.00

Chicken Marsala

$220.00

Chicken Parmesan

$225.00

Chicken Piccata

$220.00

Chicken Scampi

$135.00

Crawfish Jubilee

$200.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$150.00

Lasagna

$150.00

Linguine Alfredo

$145.00

Penne Carbonara

$145.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$210.00

Shrimp Carbonara

$215.00

Shrimp Scampi

$210.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$145.00

Veal Marsala

$245.00

Veal Parmesan

$245.00

Veal Piccata

$245.00

Baked Ziti

$165.00

Chicken Alfredo

$195.00

Chicken Carbonara

$245.00

Chicken Jubilee

$210.00

Chicken Marsala

$300.00

Chicken Parmesan

$285.00

Chicken Piccata

$300.00

Chicken Scampi

$225.00

Crawfish Jubilee

$300.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$210.00

Lasagna

$220.00

Linguine Alfredo

$175.00

Penne Carbonara

$210.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$280.00

Shrimp Carbonara

$295.00

Shrimp Scampi

$295.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$195.00

Veal Marsala

$325.00

Veal Parmesan

$300.00

Veal Piccata

$325.00

Salad Bowls

Caesar Salad

$45.00

Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken

$85.00

Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$95.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$75.00

Grilled Shrimp

$85.00

Guap Salad

$145.00

House Salad

$35.00

Caesar Salad

$60.00

Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken

$110.00

Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$125.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$100.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$125.00

Guap Salad

$270.00

House Salad

$55.00

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea Urn

$10.00

Unsweet Tea Urn

$10.00

Coffee Urn

$5.00

2-Liter

$2.50

Lasagna

Family Lasagna/ Salad/ Bread

$39.99

Chicken Alfredo

Family Chicken Alfredo/ Salad/ Bread

$39.99

Chicken & Broccoli

Family Chicken & Broccoli

$39.99

Crawfish Jubilee

Family Crawfish Jubilee/ Salad Bread

$49.99

Linguine Alfredo

Family Linguine Alfredo/ Salad/ Bread

$36.99

Shrimp Bella

Family Shrimp Bella/ Salad/ Bread

$59.99

Shrimp Alfredo

Family Shrimp Alfredo/ Salad/ Bread

$54.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs/ Salad/ Bread

$29.99

1-25 Guests

1-25 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$150.00

1-25 Guests Friday-Saturday

$200.00

26-50 Guests

26-50 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$200.00

26-50 Guests Friday-Saturday

$300.00

51-75 Guests

51-75 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$300.00

51-75 Guests Friday-Saturday

$400.00

76-100 Guests

76-100 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$475.00

76-100 Guests Friday-Saturday

$600.00

100+ Guests

100+ Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$525.00

100+ Guests Friday-Saturday

$700.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1423 Magnolia Street, Gulfport, MS 39507

