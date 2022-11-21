Mangiare 121 North Adams Street

Mangiare imageView gallery

121 North Adams Street

Green Bay, WI 54301

Popular Items

ARANCINI
GNOCCHI BYO
CHICKEN & PESTO GNOCCHI

ANTIPASTI

ARANCINI

ARANCINI

$13.00

Panko breaded, deep-fried risotto balls filled with Italian meats and cheeses, accompanied by alfredo and pesto

BURRATA

BURRATA

$17.00

2 gorgeous globes of burrata served with fresh pesto, and prosciutto with olive oil and balsamic

GIANT MEATBALL

GIANT MEATBALL

$16.00

A colossal house made meatball in marinara topped with melted mozzarella, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese and basil

LITTLENECK CLAMS

LITTLENECK CLAMS

$18.00

Fresh clams in white wine, cherry tomatoes, garlic, herbs, and butter served with grilled bread

MANGIARE CALAMARI

MANGIARE CALAMARI

$15.00

Calamari strips hand-breaded and fried, served with lemon aÏoli and marinara

CARNE E FORMAGGIO

SPECK

SPECK

$6.00
BRESAOLA

BRESAOLA

$8.00
SALAMI PICCANTE

SALAMI PICCANTE

$7.00
PROSCIUTTO

PROSCIUTTO

$6.00
COPPA

COPPA

$5.00Out of stock
GORGONZOLA DOLCE

GORGONZOLA DOLCE

$5.00
Rosemary Basil Gouda

Rosemary Basil Gouda

$5.00
GRANA PADANO

GRANA PADANO

$8.00Out of stock
TOP HAT

TOP HAT

$9.00

PORTATA PRINCIPALE

BRAISED LAMB

BRAISED LAMB

$36.00

Marinara braised lamb sautéed with pappardelle accented with olives, artichokes, & fennel

CHICKEN & PESTO GNOCCHI

CHICKEN & PESTO GNOCCHI

$30.00

Oven roasted airline chicken breast over pesto gnocchi with house-made alfredo

FRUTTI DI MARE

FRUTTI DI MARE

$39.00

Fresh mussels, shrimp, clams and calamari sauteed in perfectly spiced arrabbiata sauce over linguini

PORCHETTA

PORCHETTA

$34.00

Mushroom, herb, and mortadella filled roulade of pork over roasted marble potatoes with house-made citrus gravy

TENDERLOIN RARE CALL

TENDERLOIN MEDIUM RARE CALL

MANGIARE TENDERLOIN

$54.00

CONTORNI

TOASTED GNOCCHI

TOASTED GNOCCHI

$9.00

Brown butter-sage toasted gnocchi

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

Roasted cauliflower with caramelized mozzarella and parmesan cheese

ROASTED POTATOES

ROASTED POTATOES

$9.00

Oven roasted marble potatoes tossed in fresh herbs, lemon, parmesan, and garlic

BROCCOLINI

BROCCOLINI

$9.00

Sautéed with golden raisins, garlic, and Calabrian chilis

SIDE RISOTTO

$7.00

BYO

PAPPARDELLE BYO

PAPPARDELLE BYO

$8.00
LINGUINI BYO

LINGUINI BYO

$8.00Out of stock
RIGATONI BYO

RIGATONI BYO

$8.00
GNOCCHI BYO

GNOCCHI BYO

$8.00

INSALATA E ZUPPE

BEET & BURRATA

BEET & BURRATA

$13.00

Arugula tossed in orange-beet vinaigrette with burrata, oranges, pickled beets, & cherry tomato

HALF BEET & BURRATA

HALF BEET & BURRATA

$7.00

Arugula tossed in orange-beet vinaigrette with burrata, oranges, pickled beets, & cherry tomato

MANGIARE CAPRESE

MANGIARE CAPRESE

$15.00

Sliced heirloom tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction and olive oil

HALF CAPRESE

HALF CAPRESE

$9.00

Sliced heirloom tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction and olive oil

MANGIARE SALAD

MANGIARE SALAD

$19.00

Chopped mixed greens tossed in Italian dressing with fresh vegetables and Italian meats and cheeses

HALF MANGIARE SALAD

HALF MANGIARE SALAD

$11.00

Chopped mixed greens tossed in Italian dressing with fresh vegetables and Italian meats and cheeses

SAUSAGE & WHITE BEAN

$7.00

ADD SALMON

$20.00

KIDS MENU

CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00Out of stock

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$8.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00Out of stock

LINGUINI & MEATBALL

$8.00

DESSERT

SPUMONI BOMBA

SPUMONI BOMBA

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate, strawberry, and pistachio gelato encased in a chocolate shell, served with fresh whipped

LIMONCELLO FLUTE

LIMONCELLO FLUTE

$10.00

Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Sicily, swirled with limoncello sauce, served in a take home flute

CANNOLI CAKE

CANNOLI CAKE

$10.00

Orange cinnamon cake with cannoli filling, buttercream frosting, and fresh raspberries, topped with a miniature cannoli

ANGEL PIE

$9.00

LEMON BASIL CANNOLI

$10.00

BLUEBERRY CANNOLI

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CANNOLI

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We use only the freshest and most authentic ingredients for the offerings on our Mangiare menu. Featuring balsamic and oils sourced directly from Italy and breads from specialty bakeries, our chefs create intensely satisfying dishes that match the level of service which sets us apart.

Location

121 North Adams Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

Directions

Gallery
Mangiare image

