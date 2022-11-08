  • Home
A map showing the location of Mango Crazy - 32nd Street 2910 North 32nd Street Suite 170

Mango Crazy - 32nd Street 2910 North 32nd Street Suite 170

No reviews yet

2910 North 32nd Street Suite 170

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Aguas Frescas & Smoothies

Delicious blend-and-go smoothies!
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$4.00+

call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors

Red Bull Infused Agua Fresca

$6.00+

Need an extra kick? Add a Red Bull to your Agua Fresca! Call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors.

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.75
Paradise Breeze (new)

Paradise Breeze (new)

$6.99+

prickly pear & strawberry

Peachy Summer (new)

Peachy Summer (new)

$6.99+

peach & pineapple

Tropical Passion (new)

Tropical Passion (new)

$6.99+

orange, strawberry, mango

Acapulco

$6.99+

Mango and Pineapple

Hawaiian

$6.99+

Strawberry, Banana, and Pineapple

Miami

$6.99+

Peach, Lime, and Strawberry

Piña Colada

$6.99+

Very Berry

$6.99+

Strawberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry

Custom Smoothie

$6.99+

Ceviche

Our Ceviche is loaded with fresh shrimp, crab, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, cucumber, and optional avocado; all marinated in a delicious lime juice. A fresh & tasty recipe - perfect as a flavorful snack or a light, healthy meal.
16oz Cup of Ceviche

16oz Cup of Ceviche

$8.99

Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.

Ceviche Boats

Ceviche Boats

$8.49

Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Piña Del Mar

Piña Del Mar

$13.49

Ceviche mixed with diced Pineapple and Mango. Topped with Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin. Chips on the side.

Tosticeviche

Tosticeviche

$9.99

Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.

Savory

Sweet & Savory specialties that will leave you feeling satisfied!
Tostielote

Tostielote

$8.49

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin served with your choice of chips.

Corn In A Cup

Corn In A Cup

$7.49

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Sweet

Find out what our locals are lovin'!

Pina Loka

$10.99
Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.99+

In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

50/50

$7.99+

Diced Mango and Pineapple chunks with our In-House Mango and Pineapple Sorbet. Topped with Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

Bionico

Bionico

$8.99

Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.

Strawberries N' Cream

Strawberries N' Cream

$7.99+

House Cream, Strawberries, Granola, Raisins, and Coconut. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk or Banana.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.99+

Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.

Mini Crazy Puffs - Classic

$8.49

Diablito

$6.99+

Chips & Candy

Chicharron Wheels (Pinwheels)

$2.50

Churritos

$1.50

Cookie

$0.50

Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Takis

$2.00

Topito's

$2.00

Tostitos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2910 North 32nd Street Suite 170, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

