Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mango Crazy Modesto - Mobile Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

Mobile Food Truck

MODESTO, CA 95354

Find out what our locals are lovin'!

16oz 50/50

$6.99

Diced Mango and Pineapple chunks with our In-House Mango and Pineapple Sorbet. Topped with Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

24oz 50/50

$7.99

Diced Mango and Pineapple chunks with our In-House Mango and Pineapple Sorbet. Topped with Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

16oz Fruit Cup

16oz Fruit Cup

$6.05

Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.

24oz Fruit Cup

$7.15

Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.

16oz Mangonada

16oz Mangonada

$6.99

In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

24oz Mangonada

$7.99

In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

16oz Strawberries & Cream

16oz Strawberries & Cream

$6.59

House Cream, Strawberries, Granola, Raisins, and Coconut. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk or Banana.

24oz Strawberries & Cream

$7.69

House Cream, Strawberries, Granola, Raisins, and Coconut. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk or Banana.

Bionico

Bionico

$6.59

Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.

Churroslokos

Churroslokos

$6.59

Churros, Cucumber, Jicama, Pork Rinds, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo, Candy Pieces, Clamato, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin.

Fruit Tray

$9.49
Tostilokos

Tostilokos

$6.59

Choice of chips, Topitos, Takis, or Tostitos. Cucumber, Jicama, Pork Rinds, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo Candy Pieces, Clamato, Salt, Lime, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin.

Ceviche

Our Ceviche is loaded with fresh shrimp, crab, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, cucumber, and optional avocado; all marinated in a delicious lime juice. A fresh & tasty recipe - perfect as a flavorful snack or a light, healthy meal.
16oz Cup of Ceviche

16oz Cup of Ceviche

$7.69

Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.

Ceviche Boats

Ceviche Boats

$6.59

Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Piña Del Mar

Piña Del Mar

$10.99

Ceviche mixed with diced Pineapple and Mango. Topped with Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Tosticeviche

Tosticeviche

$8.24

Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.

Specialties

Sweet & Savory specialties that will leave you feeling satisfied!
Piña Loka

Piña Loka

$8.79

Pineapple, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Mango, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo candy pieces, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin. Served inside a Pineapple shell.

Tostielote

Tostielote

$6.59

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin served with your choice of chips.

Corn In A Cup

Corn In A Cup

$5.49

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Flour Chicharron

Flour Chicharron

$6.59

Flat Chicharron, Sour Cream, Pork Rinds, Cucumber, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cheese, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Smoothies & Juices

Delicious blend-and-go smoothies!

16oz Acapulco

$6.05

Mango and Pineapple

24oz Acapulco

$7.15

Mango and Pineapple

16oz Hawaiian

$6.05

Strawberry, Banana, and Pineapple

24oz Hawaiian

$7.15

Strawberry, Banana, and Pineapple

16oz Miami

$6.05

Peach, Lime, and Strawberry

24oz Miami

$7.15

Peach, Lime, and Strawberry

16oz Piña Colada

$6.05

Pineapple, Coconut, and Vanilla

24oz Piña Colada

$7.15

Pineapple, Coconut, and Vanilla

16oz Very Berry

$6.05

Strawberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry

24oz Very Berry

$7.15

Strawberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry

24oz Aguas Frescas

24oz Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Call our shop for daily flavors!

24oz Red Bull Infused Agua Fresca

$5.25

Need an extra kick? Add a Red Bull to your Agua Fresca! Call our shop for daily flavors!

32oz Aguas Fresca

$3.50

Call our shop for daily flavors!

32oz Red Bull Infused Agua Fresca

$5.75

Need an extra kick? Add a Red Bull to your Agua Fresca! Call our shop for daily flavors!

16oz Fresh Carrot Juice

$6.05

24oz Fresh Carrot Juice

$7.15

16oz Fresh Orange Juice

$6.05

24oz Fresh Orange Juice

$7.15

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.25

Ice Cream & More

16oz Diablito

16oz Diablito

$5.49

Lime Sorbet, Chamoy, & Tajin.

24oz Diablito

$6.59

Lime Sorbet, Chamoy, & Tajin.

16oz Milkshake

16oz Milkshake

$6.59

Caramel, Chocolate, Strawberry Milkshakes. Call our shop for more options!

24oz Milkshake

$7.69

Caramel, Chocolate, Strawberry Milkshakes. Call shop for more options!

Banana Split

$7.69

3 Scoops of Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Peanuts, Chocolate and Carmel Drizzle, and a Cherry on top!

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$3.10

Call our shop for Ice Cream flavors, Toppings, and Cone options!

Ice Cream (2 Scoop)

$4.39

Call our shop for Ice Cream flavors, Toppings, and Cone options!

Ice Cream (3 Scoop)

$5.49

Call our shop for Ice Cream flavors, Toppings, and Cone options!

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$3.30

Call our shop for cookie options and ice cream flavors!

Ice Cream ( 1 Liter )

$9.99

Call our shop for Ice Cream flavors, Toppings, and Cone options!

Kids Scoop

$2.59

Call our shop for Ice Cream flavors, Toppings, and Cone options!

Chips & Candy

Topito's

$2.00

Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Takis

$2.00

Churritos

$1.50

Tostitos

$2.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Chicharron Wheels

$2.50

Cookie

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Mango Crazy image

