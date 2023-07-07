  • Home
Mango Crazy - Stockton CA 222 North El Dorado Street

No reviews yet

222 North El Dorado Street

Stockton, CA 95202

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Ceviche

our ceviche is loaded with fresh shrimp, jaiva, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, cucumber, and optional avocado; all marinated in a delicious lime juice. A fresh & tasty recipe – perfect as a flavorful snack or a light, healthy meal.
Tosticeviche

Tosticeviche

$10.99

ceviche served with salsa verde tostitos chips, topped with hot sauce, lime, tajin

Piña Del Mar

Piña Del Mar

$13.99

ceviche mixed with diced pineapple and mango, freshly squeezed orange juice, mango nectar, topped with lime, hot sauce, tajin, served in a pineapple shell, with salsa verde tostitos chips

Ceviche Boats

Ceviche Boats

$9.99

hollowed out cucumber topped with ceviche, lime, hot sauce, and tajin

Bowl Of Ceviche

Bowl Of Ceviche

$9.99+

bowl of fresh ceviche

Savory

savory specialties that will leave you feeling satisfied
Tostielote

Tostielote

$8.99

warm corn, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime, hot sauce, tajin, served with choice of chips

Corn In A Cup

Corn In A Cup

$7.49

warm corn, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime, hot sauce, tajin

Tostilokos

Tostilokos

$8.99

pork rinds, cucumber, jicama, crunchy peanuts, tamarind candy, lime, chamoy, hot sauce, tajin

Sweet

sweet treats for any time of the day
Mangonada

Mangonada

$8.79+

in-house mango sorbet, diced mango, mango nectar, lime, chamoy, hot sauce, tajin, tamarind stick

50/50

50/50

$8.79+

in-house mango and pineapple sorbet, diced mango and pineapple, mango nectar, lime, chamoy, hot sauce, tajin, tamarind stick

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$7.69+

diced orange, cucumber, jicama, watermelon, pineapple, mango, topped with lime, hot sauce, and tajin

Piña Loka

Piña Loka

$13.19

pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, jicama, mango, crunchy peanuts, tamarind candy, lime, chamoy, hot sauce, tajin, served in pineapple shell

Bionico

Bionico

$10.99

apple, banana, strawberries, grapes, house cream, granola, raisins, coconut, honey

Strawberries N' Cream

Strawberries N' Cream

$9.89+

house cream, strawberries, granola, raisins, coconut, whipped cream, cookies – additional for condensed milk and banana

Diablito

Diablito

$7.69+

in-house lime sorbet, chamoy, tajin, tamarind stick

Mini Crazy Puffs

Mini Crazy Puffs

$9.89+

mini pancake puffs with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries and banana, topped with lechera, nutella, powdered sugar, and cinnamon

Milkshake

Milkshake

$8.79+

choice of ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate or caramel drizzle

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.72+

please call our shop for more ice cream flavors and toppings

Chips & Candy

Chicharron Wheels (Pinwheels)

$3.00

Churritos

$1.50

Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Takis

$2.50

Tostitos

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

222 North El Dorado Street, Stockton, CA 95202

Directions

