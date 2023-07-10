Mango Mangeaux 33 E Mellen St
33 E Mellen St
Hampton, VA 23663
Lunch
Soups & Salads
Cup of Gumbo
Seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.
Bowl of Gumbo
Seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.
Cup of Vegan Gumbo
A flavorful gluten free roux filled with okra, corn, carrots, and more...
Bowl of Vegan Gumbo
A flavorful gluten free roux filled with okra, corn, carrots, and more...
Cup of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup
Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.
Bowl of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup
Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.
Cup of Soup Du Jour
Chef's Selection
Bowl of Soup Du Jour
Chef's Selection
Creole Cobb Salad With 'Mango Mango' Balsamic Vinaigrette
Romaine wedge with Applewood bacon, bleu cheese, sliced avocado, chopped eggs, tomato and a tasty drizzle of 'Mango Mango' balsamic vinegrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, topped with our house made croutons.
Farmer's Market Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers', eggs and shredded cheddar. Served with 'Mango Mango' vinegrette. From Yorktown, to Smithfield, to Deerhaven Farm and all those in between, we know the best Farmer's ever seen!
Celebration "Appetizers"
Neo Soul Eggroll
Collards, cheddar, black eye peas and onions.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Four slices of green tomato breaded and deep-fried to golden brown perfection. Served with our house made Creole remoulade
Shrimp and Crawfish Fondeaux
Zesty gouda cheese baked custard of shrimp, crawfish and creole seasonings. Served with fried pita chips.
Andouille Poppers
Andouille sausage, seasoned onions and peppers, mixed with a creamy blend of ricotta and parmesan cheese; rolled and fried golden brown. Served with our house made remoulade dipping sauce.
Mango Ginger Shrimp
Plump shrimp served over mixed green garnish and drizzled with our famous 'Mango Mango' ginger sauce.
Creamy Collard Green Dip
The rich, creamy collard green dip is perfect to share or devour it all yourself. Served with fried pita chips.
Missy's Mussels
Pan roasted mussels, andouille sausage and sweet peppers sauteed with white wine, garlic, lemon and butter. Served with grilled French bread.
Creole Fried Oyster
These Creole fried oysters are a deliciously fun appetizer. Served with our house made remoulade and crunch and flavorful in every bite.
French Bread with 'Mango Mango' Butter
A warm baguette just removed from the oven, what can be better? 'Mango Mango' Preserves spread all over the bread and mango butter! So Mangolicious!
Sandwiches and Burgers
King Po Boy
Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Grren Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house remoulade. Served with seasoned fries
Po Boy Combo
Half of a Po Boy: Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Green Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) French fries and a cup of Seafood Gumbo.
Fontina Cheese Panini
Fontina cheese and a variety of cheeses with a cup of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup or Vegan Gumbo and a bag of our Louisiana's finest Zapp's** kettle chips. Cheesy, gooey and oh so good!!! ** cooked in peanut oil
Turkey Bistro
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and provolone with 'Mango Mango' dressing on a Texas Toast panini with a bag of Louisiana's finest Zapp's** kettle chips. ** cooked in peanut oil
Au Jus French Dip Panini
Thin sliced roast beef with melted cheeses on a toasted French roll and accompanied with a flavorful beef broth for dipping. Served with mixed greens and 'Mango Mango' balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich with French Fries
Our famous chicken fried chicken, hand dipped and double battered breast served atop a brioche bun with our house made bistro sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle
Bistro Burger with French Fries
Angus burger* with grilled onions, mushrooms, and our house made bistro sauce with lettuce, tomato and pickle served on the side.
Bistro Veggie Burger with French Fries
Veggie burger with grilled onions, mushrooms, and our house made bistro sauce with lettuce, tomato, and pickle served on the side. It's beyond good!
So Panache Salmon Sandwich
House of Panache "House Favorite"
Quiche Florentine
Eggs*, cheese, mushrooms, spices, herbs and spinach baked in a flaky crust. Served with a salad with 'Mango Mango' vinaigrette and a side of fruit with 'Mango Mango' fruit dip. Classic, French and Fresh!
Chesapeake Benedict
Two poached eggs*, two fried green tomatoes, lump crab and a Cajun hollandaise sauce. Topped on a buttery biscuit and served with a side of fruit and 'Mango Mango' fruit dip. Our city of Hampton is known for its crab and Mango Mangeaux will be known for the Chesapeake Benedict!
Pasta Mangeaux with Grilled French Bread
Linguine tossed with andouille sausage, crawfish and crimini mushrooms in a marinara cream sauce with jumbo grilled Cajun shrimp.
Vegetarian Pasta Mangeaux with Grilled French Bread
Linguine tossed with crimini mushrooms, vegerables in a creole cream sauce. Served with grilled French bread.
Choose Hampton
Crab cake sandwich with our house made remoulade served with mixed greens , 'Mango Mango' vinaigrette and Zapp's kettle chips**. We choose Hampton, you should too! **cooked in peanut oil
Magnolia Shrimp & Grits
Pan seared shrimp sauteed with Virginia ham in a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce. Served over smoked gouda grits & crispy green onions.
Sides "Put it on the Side"
Seasonal Fruit with 'Mango Mango' Fruit Dip
Our famous 'Mango Mango' mango preserves mixed with whipped cream cheese. We call it Shark Bait! If you saw how the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank devoured it, you'd understand.
French Fries
Crispy cut French fries
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Served with 'Mango Mango' vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, topped with our house made croutons.
Veggie of the Day
Chef's Selection
Zapp's ** Chips
Louisiana finest kettle style chips. **Cooked in peanut oil.
Holiday Specials
Dessert
Mango Mango' Cheesecake
A Mangolicious melt in your mouth cheesecake served in a Martini glass with a crumbled graham cracker crust.
Vera's Carrot Cake
The Carrot Cake your grandma rarely makes! Layers of moist spiced cake flecked with fresh carrots, pecans & a whipped cream cheese frosting.
Mango Mango' Basil Sorbet
Mango Mango and Basil. A delectably subtle and refreshing combination.
Mango Mango' Coconut Pecan Ice Cream
A blissful blend of Mango Mango, shredded toasted coconut flakes, vanilla ice cream and pecans.
Sweet Potato Pecan Pie
"Happy" Hummingbird Cake
Caked in Southern comfort. Banana, pecan, pineapple and spice with a cream cheese icing that's oh so nice. One bite will have you humming to Pharrell's #1 Hit.
Phoebulous Phoebus Peach Cobbler
Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugary crust creating a ‘Phoebulous’ Southern style peach cobbler.
German Chocolate
A layered chocolate cake filled & topped with coconut pecan frosting.
Arie's Chocolate High Kahlua Cake
This pecan chocolate Kahlua cake is a chocolate caffeine dream.
Mango Mango' Fruit Dip
We call is Shark Bait! If you saw how the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank devoured it, you'd understand. Take some home and dive in!!!
Beignets
Fried square French fritters (doughnuts) filled with 'Mango Mango' fruit dip and dusted with powdered sugar.
Panache Pralines
Our smooth, sweet, creamy, buttery, French confection packed with pecans
Pralines n Cream
Vanilla ice cream topped with our housemade (crumbled) pralines & drizzled with caramel sauce. So smooth...
7 Up Pound Cake
This bundt cake takes on a taste of home. A moist yet firm texture with just a hint of vanilla and citrus. It's cake by the pound!
Sock It To Me
Sugar and spice and everything right is what this Sock it to Me cake is made of...
Kid's Menu
Lunch
Dinner
Kid's drinks
Cocktails
Celebrated Cocktails
Top Shelf Long Island
Royal Flush
Brown Sugar Baby
D'usse NOLA Sangria Pitcher
Mangeaux Gold
French 75 w/ Hendricks
Humidi-Tea
Mango-Pama Margarita
House Made Ciroc Sangria
Mango Electric Lemonade
Mango Margarita
Mango Tequila Sunrise
Mango Whiskey Sour
Day Specials
Jammin' Jars
Mimosa Savers
D'usse Mimosa
PTR Simply Panache Mimosa
PTR Seasonal Mimosa
PTR Mango Mimosa
PTR Rich Girls & Po Boys Mimosa
Rich Girls & Po Boys Mimosa
Simply Panache Mimosa
Seasonal Mimosa
Manmosa
Simply Panache Sampler
Mango Mimosa
Martini Savers
Mango Martini
Classic French Martini
Mangeaux Peach Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Pomegrante Martini
Green Apple Martini
D'usse Martini
Be Mary
Daily Specials
Mango Breeze
Aperol Spritz
Mango Screwdriver
Mango Bellini
Mango Peach Woo Woo
Mango Peach Sangria
Mango Cosmo
Fuzzy Mangeaux
Crown Apple Mule
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs
Beer
NA Bev
NR SF
SF
SF Mimosa
SF Bar Drinks
Mechandise
Mango Products
16 oz Mango Preserves
16 oz of our 'Mango Mango' mango preserves accompanied with our recipe card
1oz Mango Mango Mini Jars
1oz sample of our 'Mango Mango" mango preserves
Empty Mini Jar w lids
Jammin Ginger Party Mix
Panache Party spice mix with Ginger, Paprika, Garlic, Black Pepper, Cayenne, Crushed Red Pepper and Salt.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
French, Creole Neo-Soul Style Cuisine
33 E Mellen St, Hampton, VA 23663