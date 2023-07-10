Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mango Mangeaux 33 E Mellen St

No reviews yet

33 E Mellen St

Hampton, VA 23663

Lunch

Soups & Salads

Cup of Gumbo

Cup of Gumbo

$9.00

Seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.

Bowl of Gumbo

Bowl of Gumbo

$17.00

Seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.

Cup of Vegan Gumbo

Cup of Vegan Gumbo

$6.00

A flavorful gluten free roux filled with okra, corn, carrots, and more...

Bowl of Vegan Gumbo

$11.00

A flavorful gluten free roux filled with okra, corn, carrots, and more...

Cup of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup

Cup of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup

$7.00

Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.

Bowl of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup

$12.00

Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.

Cup of Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Chef's Selection

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Chef's Selection

Creole Cobb Salad With 'Mango Mango' Balsamic Vinaigrette

$13.00

Romaine wedge with Applewood bacon, bleu cheese, sliced avocado, chopped eggs, tomato and a tasty drizzle of 'Mango Mango' balsamic vinegrette.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, topped with our house made croutons.

Farmer's Market Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers', eggs and shredded cheddar. Served with 'Mango Mango' vinegrette. From Yorktown, to Smithfield, to Deerhaven Farm and all those in between, we know the best Farmer's ever seen!

Celebration "Appetizers"

Neo Soul Eggroll

Neo Soul Eggroll

$10.00Out of stock

Collards, cheddar, black eye peas and onions.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Four slices of green tomato breaded and deep-fried to golden brown perfection. Served with our house made Creole remoulade

Shrimp and Crawfish Fondeaux

Shrimp and Crawfish Fondeaux

$16.00Out of stock

Zesty gouda cheese baked custard of shrimp, crawfish and creole seasonings. Served with fried pita chips.

Andouille Poppers

Andouille Poppers

$11.00Out of stock

Andouille sausage, seasoned onions and peppers, mixed with a creamy blend of ricotta and parmesan cheese; rolled and fried golden brown. Served with our house made remoulade dipping sauce.

Mango Ginger Shrimp

Mango Ginger Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Plump shrimp served over mixed green garnish and drizzled with our famous 'Mango Mango' ginger sauce.

Creamy Collard Green Dip

Creamy Collard Green Dip

$13.00Out of stock

The rich, creamy collard green dip is perfect to share or devour it all yourself. Served with fried pita chips.

Missy's Mussels

Missy's Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Pan roasted mussels, andouille sausage and sweet peppers sauteed with white wine, garlic, lemon and butter. Served with grilled French bread.

Creole Fried Oyster

$12.00Out of stock

These Creole fried oysters are a deliciously fun appetizer. Served with our house made remoulade and crunch and flavorful in every bite.

French Bread with 'Mango Mango' Butter

French Bread with 'Mango Mango' Butter

$13.00Out of stock

A warm baguette just removed from the oven, what can be better? 'Mango Mango' Preserves spread all over the bread and mango butter! So Mangolicious!

Sandwiches and Burgers

King Po Boy

$16.00

Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Grren Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house remoulade. Served with seasoned fries

Po Boy Combo

Po Boy Combo

$19.00

Half of a Po Boy: Choice of (Fried Oysters, Fried Green Tomato, Fried Shrimp or enjoy Fried Fish) French fries and a cup of Seafood Gumbo.

Fontina Cheese Panini

$14.00

Fontina cheese and a variety of cheeses with a cup of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup or Vegan Gumbo and a bag of our Louisiana's finest Zapp's** kettle chips. Cheesy, gooey and oh so good!!! ** cooked in peanut oil

Turkey Bistro

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and provolone with 'Mango Mango' dressing on a Texas Toast panini with a bag of Louisiana's finest Zapp's** kettle chips. ** cooked in peanut oil

Au Jus French Dip Panini

Au Jus French Dip Panini

$16.00

Thin sliced roast beef with melted cheeses on a toasted French roll and accompanied with a flavorful beef broth for dipping. Served with mixed greens and 'Mango Mango' balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich with French Fries

$16.00

Our famous chicken fried chicken, hand dipped and double battered breast served atop a brioche bun with our house made bistro sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle

Bistro Burger with French Fries

Bistro Burger with French Fries

$16.00

Angus burger* with grilled onions, mushrooms, and our house made bistro sauce with lettuce, tomato and pickle served on the side.

Bistro Veggie Burger with French Fries

$16.00

Veggie burger with grilled onions, mushrooms, and our house made bistro sauce with lettuce, tomato, and pickle served on the side. It's beyond good!

So Panache Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

House of Panache "House Favorite"

Quiche Florentine

Quiche Florentine

$14.00Out of stock

Eggs*, cheese, mushrooms, spices, herbs and spinach baked in a flaky crust. Served with a salad with 'Mango Mango' vinaigrette and a side of fruit with 'Mango Mango' fruit dip. Classic, French and Fresh!

Chesapeake Benedict

Chesapeake Benedict

$22.00Out of stock

Two poached eggs*, two fried green tomatoes, lump crab and a Cajun hollandaise sauce. Topped on a buttery biscuit and served with a side of fruit and 'Mango Mango' fruit dip. Our city of Hampton is known for its crab and Mango Mangeaux will be known for the Chesapeake Benedict!

Pasta Mangeaux with Grilled French Bread

$20.00Out of stock

Linguine tossed with andouille sausage, crawfish and crimini mushrooms in a marinara cream sauce with jumbo grilled Cajun shrimp.

Vegetarian Pasta Mangeaux with Grilled French Bread

$15.00

Linguine tossed with crimini mushrooms, vegerables in a creole cream sauce. Served with grilled French bread.

Choose Hampton

Choose Hampton

$20.00

Crab cake sandwich with our house made remoulade served with mixed greens , 'Mango Mango' vinaigrette and Zapp's kettle chips**. We choose Hampton, you should too! **cooked in peanut oil

Magnolia Shrimp & Grits

Magnolia Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Pan seared shrimp sauteed with Virginia ham in a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce. Served over smoked gouda grits & crispy green onions.

Sides "Put it on the Side"

Seasonal Fruit with 'Mango Mango' Fruit Dip

$7.00

Our famous 'Mango Mango' mango preserves mixed with whipped cream cheese. We call it Shark Bait! If you saw how the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank devoured it, you'd understand.

French Fries

$4.50

Crispy cut French fries

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Served with 'Mango Mango' vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, topped with our house made croutons.

Veggie of the Day

$3.50

Chef's Selection

Zapp's ** Chips

$2.50

Louisiana finest kettle style chips. **Cooked in peanut oil.

Holiday Specials

Texas Toast Brisket Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced, tender, smoked beef brisket, that's smoked low and slow, served on toasted Texas toast with red onion, pickle and barbecue sauce. Served with a bag of Zapps chips.

Dessert

Mango Mango' Cheesecake

$7.00

A Mangolicious melt in your mouth cheesecake served in a Martini glass with a crumbled graham cracker crust.

Vera's Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

The Carrot Cake your grandma rarely makes! Layers of moist spiced cake flecked with fresh carrots, pecans & a whipped cream cheese frosting.

Mango Mango' Basil Sorbet

$7.00

Mango Mango and Basil. A delectably subtle and refreshing combination.

Mango Mango' Coconut Pecan Ice Cream

$7.00

A blissful blend of Mango Mango, shredded toasted coconut flakes, vanilla ice cream and pecans.

Sweet Potato Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

"Happy" Hummingbird Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Caked in Southern comfort. Banana, pecan, pineapple and spice with a cream cheese icing that's oh so nice. One bite will have you humming to Pharrell's #1 Hit.

Phoebulous Phoebus Peach Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugary crust creating a ‘Phoebulous’ Southern style peach cobbler.

German Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

A layered chocolate cake filled & topped with coconut pecan frosting.

Arie's Chocolate High Kahlua Cake

$7.00Out of stock

This pecan chocolate Kahlua cake is a chocolate caffeine dream.

Mango Mango' Fruit Dip

$10.00

We call is Shark Bait! If you saw how the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank devoured it, you'd understand. Take some home and dive in!!!

Beignets

$9.00

Fried square French fritters (doughnuts) filled with 'Mango Mango' fruit dip and dusted with powdered sugar.

Panache Pralines

$8.00

Our smooth, sweet, creamy, buttery, French confection packed with pecans

Pralines n Cream

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with our housemade (crumbled) pralines & drizzled with caramel sauce. So smooth...

7 Up Pound Cake

$5.00Out of stock

This bundt cake takes on a taste of home. A moist yet firm texture with just a hint of vanilla and citrus. It's cake by the pound!

Sock It To Me

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar and spice and everything right is what this Sock it to Me cake is made of...

Kid's Menu

Breakfast

Fruit with Mango Fruit Dip

$5.00

Kid's French Toast

$6.00

Scambled Eggs with Bacon

$7.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese Panini w/ French Fries

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders/ French Fries

$8.00

Double battered fried chicken strips served with French fries

Dinner

Grilled Cheese Panini w/ French Fries

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders/ French Fries

$8.00

Double battered fried chicken strips served with French fries

Kid's drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Dorothy DaIndridge

$1.50

Sprite w/ Grenadine and Cherry

Cocktails

Celebrated Cocktails

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Brown Sugar Baby

$10.00

D'usse NOLA Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Mangeaux Gold

$9.00

French 75 w/ Hendricks

$10.00

Humidi-Tea

$9.00

Mango-Pama Margarita

$12.00

House Made Ciroc Sangria

$9.00

Mango Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mango Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mango Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Day Specials

Long Island Special

$5.00

Monday Mojito Special

$6.00

Tini Tuesday

$6.00

Whiskey Sour Wednesday

$6.00

Electric Lemonade Thursday

$6.00

French 75 Friday

$6.00

Brown Sugar Baby Friday

$6.00

Jammin' Jars

Let Me Buyou A Drink

$10.00

Mango Moonshine (Tequila)

$10.00

Mango Moonshine (Vodka)

$10.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Nola Dusse Hurricane

$12.00

D'usse Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Mimosa Savers

PTR Mango Mimosa (Copy)

$28.00

PTR Rich Girls & Po Boys Mimosa (Copy)

$28.00

PTR Simply Panache Mimosa (Copy)

$28.00

PTR Seasonal Mimosa (Copy)

$28.00

D'usse Mimosa

$12.00

PTR Simply Panache Mimosa

$28.00

PTR Seasonal Mimosa

$28.00

PTR Mango Mimosa

$28.00

PTR Rich Girls & Po Boys Mimosa

$28.00

Rich Girls & Po Boys Mimosa

$8.00

Simply Panache Mimosa

$8.00

Seasonal Mimosa

$8.00

Manmosa

$12.00

Simply Panache Sampler

$24.00

Mango Mimosa

$8.00

Martini Savers

Mango Martini (Copy)

$9.00

Pomegrante Martini (Copy)

$9.00

Green Apple Martini (Copy)

$9.00

Classic French Martini (Copy)

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini (Copy)

$9.00

D'usse Martini (Copy)

$12.00

Mango Martini

$9.00

Classic French Martini

$9.00

Mangeaux Peach Drop

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Pomegrante Martini

$9.00

Green Apple Martini

$9.00

D'usse Martini

$12.00

Be Mary

Porky Bloody Mary (Copy)

$10.00

Spicy Mango Bloody Mary (Copy)

$10.00

Crabby Bloody Mary (Copy)

$10.00

Bloody Mary Flight (Copy)

$24.00

Spicy Mango Bloody Mary

$10.00

Crabby Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary Flight

$24.00

Porky Bloody Mary

$10.00

Beer Mugs

Stella Artois (Copy)

$5.00

Corona (Copy)

$5.00

Daily Specials

Fuzzy Mangeaux (Copy)

$6.00

Crown Apple Mule (Copy)

$8.00

Mango Breeze (Copy)

$7.00

Aperol Spritz (Copy)

$8.00

Mango Screwdriver (Copy)

$6.00

Mango Bellini (Copy)

$6.00

Mango Peach Woo Woo (Copy)

$7.00

Mango Peach Sangria (Copy)

$7.00

Mango Cosmo (Copy)

$7.00

Mango Breeze

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Mango Screwdriver

$6.00

Mango Bellini

$6.00

Mango Peach Woo Woo

$7.00

Mango Peach Sangria

$7.00

Mango Cosmo

$7.00

Fuzzy Mangeaux

$6.00

Crown Apple Mule

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Mango Ciroc

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Mango Ciroc

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$18.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$20.00

DBL Don Julio

$22.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$26.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 1884

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal Regal Apple

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$4.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

D'usse

$12.00

Grind Espresso

$5.00

Ancho Reyes

$4.00

DBL Aperol

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Irish Cream

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL D'usse

$24.00

DBL Grind Espresso

$10.00

DBL Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Wine

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Chocolate Red Wine

$8.00

BTL Chocolate Red Wine

$30.00

White

Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

Bubbles

Opera Prima

$8.00

Beer

Bottled

Corona

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

NA Bev

NR SF

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Mango Mangeaux Tea Service

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Avery Panache

$4.00

Quart Avery Panache

$8.00

Quart Mango Tea

$8.00

Quart Mango Lemonade

$8.00

SF

Dorothy Daindridge

$3.00

Harry Belafonte

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water

SF Mimosa

SF Mango Mimosa

$6.00

SF Rich Girls & Po Boys

$6.00

SF Simply Panache Mimosa

$6.00

SF Seasonal Mimosa

$6.00

SF Flight Sampler

$12.00

SF Bar Drinks

SF Mango Mojito

$6.00

SF Porky Bloody Mary

$6.00

SF Spicy Mango Bloody Mary

$6.00

SF Crabby Bloody Mary

$6.00

SF Bloody Mary Flight

$12.00

Mechandise

Mango Products

16 oz Mango Preserves

$20.00

16 oz of our 'Mango Mango' mango preserves accompanied with our recipe card

1oz Mango Mango Mini Jars

$5.00

1oz sample of our 'Mango Mango" mango preserves

Empty Mini Jar w lids

$3.00

Jammin Ginger Party Mix

$10.00

Panache Party spice mix with Ginger, Paprika, Garlic, Black Pepper, Cayenne, Crushed Red Pepper and Salt.

Mango Merchandise

Mango Mugs

$12.00

Mango Martini Glass

$12.00

Jazzy Java Coffee

$12.00

Mango T-Shirt

$25.00

Mango Spread Love Tote

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

French, Creole Neo-Soul Style Cuisine

Location

33 E Mellen St, Hampton, VA 23663

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

