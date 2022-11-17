Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Food Trucks

Mango Marley's

review star

No reviews yet

3102 US-98

Mexico Beach, FL 32456

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie+ / TG
Buff Chicken/ TG
Cheese Burger/ TG

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.33

Coffee

$2.59

Float+

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.80

Kid's Beverage

$1.99

Mango Tea

$3.75

Peach Tea

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Soda

$3.19

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.19

Virgin Mango Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Water

Juice

$2.99

Virgin MB Vice

$6.50

T Shirts

Bottle Cap

$20.00

Fish

$20.00

Paradise

$20.00

Red/ White

$20.00

Sauces

$20.00

Woody

$20.00

Floribbean

$20.00

All Star

$20.00

MM Sticker

$20.00

Outpost TShirt

$20.00

2020 Hurricane Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Shirt Party Bucket

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Shipping Charge

$6.00

TyeDye

$20.00

Tank

$20.00

Kooze

Collegiate

$2.00

2021 Koozie

$2.00

Music

Don Middlebrook CD

$10.00

Merchandise

Empty Bucket

$4.00

Frisbee

$3.00

Sticker

$2.00

Hat

$25.00

Appetizers (TG)

Bowl Red Beans/ TG

$8.11

Cajun spiced red beans over white rice with andouille sausage

Buff Bites/ TG

$13.19

Hand-breaded fried chicken bites tossed in your favorite Marley sauce with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Pickles/ TG

$9.64

Just strange enough to be delicious served with homemade ranch

Tiki Shrimp/ TG

$13.18

Fried shrimp covered in your favorite Marley sauce with a side of celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Jam Chips/ TG

$12.17

Shaved potatoes fried to perfection topped with bleu cheese crumbles and scallions

Fried Mushrooms/ TG

$9.64

Fresh mushrooms fried to perfection served with ranch

Baskets (TG)

Combo Fish & Shp/ TG

$26.38

Fried Fish Dinner/ TG

$23.34

Fried Shrimp/ TG

$21.31

Grilled Fish/ TG

$21.30

Grilled Shrimp/ TG

$20.29

Fried Tender Basket/ TG

$15.22

Fried SHRMP & CHICK (TG)

$20.29

Burgers (TG)

Black & Bleu/ TG

$17.24

Our fresh hand pattied beef, blackened, and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our fresh garden

Cheese Burger/ TG

$14.20

Your choice of cheese tops our burger on a warm toasted bun with fresh garden

Five Alarm Burger/ TG

$18.26

Our fresh hand pattied beef topped with jalapenos, tsunami sauce, pepper jack cheese & our fresh garden

Kahuna/ TG

$18.26

Jamaican jerk seasoned fresh beef patty with a sweet & savory sesame sauce, pepper jack cheese, onions and lettuce

Marley Burger/ TG

$12.17

A mouthwatering half pound of our fresh hand pattied beef on a warm toasted bun with fresh garden

Mushroom Swiss/ TG

$15.22

Our fresh hand pattied beef topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese on a warm toasted bun

Pepper Jack Philly/ TG

$15.22

A half pound of our hand pattied fresh beef, topped with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, bell pepper, and pepper jack cheese

Pound Burger/ TG

$21.30

Two of our half pound patties topped with fresh garden. Can you handle it!?

Hang 10 Mahi Burger/ TG

$26.38

-Market Price- Fresh Mahi Mahi grilled and servedwith a slice of American Cheese and our fresh garden. A MUST TRY!

Pound CHEESE Burger/ TG

$23.33

Two of our half pound fresh beef patties, topped with our fresh garden and your choice of cheese

Desserts (TG)

Float+/ TG

$6.09

Ice Cream+ / TG

$3.05

Jamaican Split+ / TG

$8.12

Key Lime Pie+ / TG

$8.12

Sundae+ / TG

$6.09

Cheesecake / TG

$8.12

Ice Cream Taco / TG

$6.09Out of stock

Cheesecake An La Mode / TG

$8.11

Pumpkin Pie / TG

$8.12

Kids (TG)

Cheese Quesadilla/ TG

$7.60

Chicken Quesadilla/ TG

$8.62

Grilled Cheese/ TG

$7.09

Kids Hamburger / TG

$8.11

Kids CHEESE Burger/ TG

$9.13

Kids Chicken Tenders/ TG

$10.14

Mac-N-Cheese/ TG

$7.09

Shrimp-Kids/ TG

$10.14

Salads (TG)

Caesar Salad/ TG

$11.15

Chicken Caesar/ TG

$13.18

Chicken Garden/ TG

$12.17

Firecracker Chicken/ TG

$16.74

Garden Salad/ TG

$11.15

Jerk Shrimp Salad/ TG

$17.24
Mango Chicken Salad/ TG

$17.24

Shrimp Caesar/ TG

$16.23

Shrimp Garden/ TG

$15.21

Sandwiches (TG)

BLT/ TG

$11.15

Buff Chicken/ TG

$15.73

Fish Sandwich/ TG

$15.21

Yard Bird Sandwich/ TG

$13.70

Islander/ TG

$17.25

Philly/ TG

$13.18

Shrimp Po' Boy/ TG

$16.23

Fish Tacos/ TG

$15.21

Chicken Philly/ TG

$14.20

Sides/Extras (TG)

**Apple Sauce/ TG

$3.54

**Black Beans/ TG

$3.54

**Cole Slaw/ (TG)

$3.54

**Fries/ TG

$3.54

**Plantains/ TG

$4.56

**Pub Chips/ (TG)

$3.54

**Red Beans/ TG

$3.54

**Side Caesar/ TG

$5.57

**Side Salad/ TG

$5.57

**Sweet Fries/ TG

$4.56

**Tots/ TG

$3.54

**Yellow Rice/ TG

$3.54

3 oz BC Crumbles/ TG

$3.05

Add Shrimp/ TG

$6.08

Celery/ TG

$1.02

Dressing/ TG

$1.02

Lays/ TG

$1.52

Marley Sauce/ TG

$2.03

Side Bacon/ TG

$3.03

Side Cheese/ TG

$1.02

Side Jalapenos/ TG

$1.02

Side Mango Salsa/ TG

$3.03

Toast/ TG

$1.27

Xtra Tortilla Chips/ TG

$1.82

Signatures (TG)

Bacon Wrap/ TG

$25.36

8 Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon brushed with teriyaki glaze, grilled and served with red beans and rice & a side salad

Cook Your Catch/ TG

$11.15

Bring us your filleted catch of the day & let us prepare it for you! Limit One Pound Per Person Fried-Grilled-Blackened

Floribbean Fowl/ TG

$19.28

Jerk grilled chicken topped with bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fresh diced tomatoes & scallions. Served over a bed of black beans and yellow rice

Mango Mahi/ TG

$29.42

Mahi Mahi grilled with our house citrus seasoning, topped with our own mango salsa and served over black beans & yellow rice

Wings (TG)

5 Wings/ TG

$9.12

10 Wings/ TG

$16.23

15 Wings/ TG

$24.35

Game Day (TG)

Flag on the Play Chips/ TG

$10.14

1st and Goal Chips/ TG

$12.17

Heisman Dogs/ TG

$12.17

Touchdown Dawgs/ TG

$10.14

Pick Six Tots/ TG

$10.14

Pick Six Fries/ TG

$10.14

Stiff Arm Sliders/ TG

$12.17

Quarterback Snack/ TG

$12.17

5 oz side of beer cheese/ TG

$5.06

2 oz side of sour cream/ TG

$1.02
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Family-friendly fun, dine in or take out. Catch your favorite team on our multiple TVs and chill out with a Watermelon Margarita. Gather with the locals at the coolest place on the beach. Bring the whole family and all of your friends, and come enjoy a relaxing atmosphere where the fun flows just as naturally as the conversation.

3102 US-98, Mexico Beach, FL 32456

