Mango Tree Thai & Sushi 7229 Wooster Pike
7229 Wooster Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Spring Roll$5.50
Crispy Vegetable spring roll with mango sweet & sour sauce
- Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crispy wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, crabstick,onion served with mango sweet & sour sauce
- Chicken Satay$8.95
Grilled marinated chicken on bamboo skewers served with peanut sauce and vegetable relish
- Crispy Tofu$5.95
Served with mango sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts
- Edamame$4.95
Japanese steamed soy bean, lightly salted
- Fried Calamari$7.95
Served with mango sweet & sour sauce
- Summer Roll$6.95
Shrimp, lettuce, carrot, cilantro and rice vermicelli wrapped with rice paper and served with peanut sauce
- Shu Mai$7.95
Shrimp dumpling seasoned and served with house made soy sauce
- Chicken Gyoza$7.95
Chicken dumpling seasoned and served with house made soy sauce
- Vegetable Gyoza$7.95
Vegetable dumpling seasoned and served with house made soy sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Battered crispy shrimp and vegetable served with tempura sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$7.95
Battered crispy vegetable served with tempura sauce
- Fried Soft Shell Crab$9.95
Battered crispy soft shell crab served with tempura sauce
Salad
- Papaya Salad (Som-Tum)$9.95
Sliced green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, peanut and sweet spicy lime dressing
- Thai Chicken Salad$10.95
North Eastern style minced chicken tossed with onion, scallion, roasted groung rice, dry chili, cilantro and lime juice
- Ginger Salad$5.95
Mixed green with homemade ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
Green seaweed with sesame dressing
Soup
- Shrimp Hot & Sour Soup (Tom-Yum)$6.95
Shrimp and mushroom in the famous Thai hot & sour soup
- Chicken Coconut Soup (Tom-Kha)$5.95
Coconut milk soup with mushroom, lime juice and galangal
- Egg Drop Soup (Thai Style)$4.95
Egg and mixed peas in clear broth
- Tofu Vegetable Soup$4.95
Soft tofu and mixed vegetable in clear broth
- Miso Soup$4.50
Soft tofu, seaweed, green onion in miso broth
Stir-Fry
- (D)Thai Spicy Sauce$13.95
Green bean, Bamboo shoot, napa, bell pepper, onion, carrot with red Thai chili sauce
- (D)Sweet and Sour Sauce$13.95
Zucchini, onion, mushroom, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper with house made sweet & sour sauce
- (D)Cashew Sauce$13.95
Mushroom, napa,cashew nuts, carrot, snow peas, onion, bell pepper, pineapple in sweet chili sauce
- (D)Garden Delight$13.95
Broccoli, carrot,napa, mushroom, green bean, onion, snow peas in light brown sauce
- (D)Teriyaki Sauce$13.95
Stirfried mixed vegetables with house made teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
- (D)Ginger Sauce$13.95
Fresh ginger, mushroom, napa, snow peas, onion, bell pepper, green onion and baby corn
- (D)Thai Basil Sauce$13.95
Mushroom, green bean, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaves in Thai basil sauce
- (D)Thai Garlic sauce$13.95
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, green onion and crushed garlic in black pepper sauce.
- (D)Rama Garden$13.95
Steamed mixed vegetable served with peanut sauce (not stir fried)
Noodle & Fried Rice
- (D)Pad Thai$13.95
Stir fried rice noodle, egg, green onion, minced sweet turnip, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
- (D)Pad See Eew$13.95
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg, broccoli and carrot in house dark sauce.
- (D)Drunken Noodle$13.95
Stir fried wide rice noodle with carrot, bamboo shoot, onion, bell pepper and green bean in thai special sauce.
- (D)Siam Fried Rice$13.95
Mushroom, onion, carrot, tomato, baby corn, mixed peas and egg with light sauce.
- (D)Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Carrot,onion, green bean, mushroom, bell pepper, basil and egg with basil sauce.
- (D)Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Pineapple, tomato, onion, baby corn, snow peas, curry powder, egg and roasted cashew nut.
Curry
- (D)Red Curry$15.95
Bamboo shoot, broccoli, carrot, green bean, bell pepper and basil leaves
- (D)Green Curry$15.95
Bamboo shoot, broccoli, green bean, zucchini and basil leaves
- (D)Yellow Curry$15.95
Pineapple, potato, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper and curry powder
- (D)Masaman Curry$15.95
Potato, carrot, onion and fried shallots
- (D)Panang Curry$15.95
Green bean, carrot, broccoli and bell pepper
Special
- (D)Crispy Pad Thai$15.95
Stir fried crispy egg noodle, egg with shrimp and chicken, green onion bean sprouts, and ground peanuts
- Singapore Noodle$15.95
Stir fried thin rice noodle with shrimp and chicken, green onion, carrot, bean sprouts in curry sauce.
- Mango Tree Fried Rice$15.95
Stir fried rice with shrimp and chicken, onion, mixed peas, mango, tomato, green bean, egg and sweet chili paste
- Mango & Pineapple Curry$17.95
Shrimp and chicken in special curry, onion, coconut milk, pineapple, zucchini, topmato, mango, green bean and basil leaves
- Crab Fried Rice$18.95
Thai style Fried rice with crab meat, egg, green peas, carrot, green onion, garnish with cilantro, tomato, cucumber, lime
- Siam Trio$17.95
Stir fried chicken, pork, beef with vegetables in basil sauce
- Crispy Duck$22.95
Crispy boneless roasted duck overr mixed vegetables witrh tamarind sauce
- Three Flavor Fish$20.95
Crispy fillet white fish topped with special sweet chili three flavored sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$21.95
Grilled salmon over mixed vegetables with house made teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
- Steamed Fish Ginger Lime$20.95
Steamed fillet white fish with fresh ginger, mushroom, broccoli, onion, bell pepper and napa in special ginger lime sauce
- Tilapia Pik Khing$20.95
Thai Street Food
- Khao Soi Gai$15.95
Egg noodle, chicken in house made curry topped with crispy noodle, broccoli, red onion, cilantro with lime and spice on the side
- Kua Gai Noodle$14.95
Wide rice noodle in house dark sauce and light sesame oil with chicken, egg, onion, broccoli, carrot, lettuce, bean sprouts topped with cilantro and fried garlic.
- Beef Noodle Soup$16.95
Egg noodle in tasty broth simmeredwith beef derved with broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro and fried garlic
- Duck Noodle Soup$20.95
Egg noodle in aromatic broth served with broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro and fried garlic
- Thai Chicken Wings$8.95
Served with mango sweet chili basil sauce and sticky rice
- Country Style Beef or Chicken Basil$14.95
Chopped beef or chicken stir fried with whiote onion, green bean and fresh basil in special house made sauce served with jasmine rice
(L)Noodles & Fried Rice
- (L)Siam Fried Rice
Mushroom, onion, carrot, tomato, baby corn, mixed peas and egg with light sauce.
- (L)Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, tomato, onion, baby corn, snow peas, curry powder, egg and roasted cashew nut.
- (L)Basil Fried Rice
Pineapple, tomato, onion, baby corn, snow peas, curry powder, egg and roasted cashew nut.
- (L)Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodle, egg, green onion, minced sweet turnip, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
- (L)Pad See Eew
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg, broccoli and carrot in house dark sauce.
- (L)Drunken Noodle
Stir fried wide rice noodle with carrot, bamboo shoot, onion, bell pepper and green bean in thai special sauce.
- (L)Crispy Pad Thai$12.95
Stir fried crispy egg noodle, egg with shrimp and chicken, green onion bean sprouts, and ground peanuts
(L)Stir-Fry
- (L)Thai Spicy Sauce
Green bean, Bamboo shoot, napa, bell pepper, onion, carrot with red Thai chili sauce
- (L)Thai Garlic Sauce
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, green onion and crushed garlic in black pepper sauce.
- (L)Thai Basil Sauce
Mushroom, green bean, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaves in Thai basil sauce
- (L)Ginger Sauce
Fresh ginger, mushroom, napa, snow peas, onion, bell pepper, green onion and baby corn
- (L)Cashew Sauce
Mushroom, napa,cashew nuts, carrot, snow peas, onion, bell pepper, pineapple in sweet chili sauce
- (L)Sweet&Sour Sauce
Zucchini, onion, mushroom, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper with house made sweet & sour sauce
- (L)Teriyaki Sauce
Stirfried mixed vegetables with house made teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
- (L)Garden Delight
Broccoli, carrot,napa, mushroom, green bean, onion, snow peas in light brown sauce
- (L)Rama Garden
Steamed mixed vegetable served with peanut sauce (not stir fried)
(L)Curry
- (L)Red Curry$1.00
Bamboo shoot, broccoli, carrot, green bean, bell pepper and basil leaves
- (L)Green Curry$1.00
Bamboo shoot, broccoli, green bean, zucchini and basil leaves
- (L)Yellow Curry$1.00
Pineapple, potato, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper and curry powder
- (L)Masaman Curry$1.00
Potato, carrot, onion and fried shallots
- (L)Panang Curry$1.00
Green bean, carrot, broccoli and bell pepper
Sushi Lunch Plate
Sushi
Sushi Appetizer
Regular Roll
- Tuna Roll *$6.95
- Salmon Roll *$6.95
- California roll$6.95
Crabstick, cucumber, avocado
- Alaskan Roll *$7.95
Crabstick, Salmon, cucumber avocado
- Spicy Caliofornia Roll$7.95
Crabstick, cucumber,avocado, spicy mayo
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll *$7.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll *$7.95
- Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll *$8.50
- Negri Hamachi Roll *$7.95
Yellowtail, scallion
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$6.95
- Dynamite Roll$8.50
smoked salmon, topped and mayo & spice and baked
- Eel Roll$8.50
Eel and cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$7.95
smoked salmon, cream cheese
- Crabsticks Roll$5.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll *$7.95
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.95
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.95
Nigiri / Sashimi
- Crab Stick (Kanikama)$5.00
- Sweet Tofu (Inari)$4.95
- Egg Omelet (Tamago)$4.95
- Octopus (Tako)$7.95
- White Fish (Shoran) *$5.95
- Shrimp (Ebi)$5.95
- Tuna (Maguro) *$7.95
- Mackerel (Saba)$6.95
- Squid (Ika) *$6.95
- Eel (Unagi)$7.95
- Smoked Salmon$7.95
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) *$7.95
- White Tuna (Shiro Maguro) *$6.95
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) *$5.95
- Scallop (Hotate) *$6.95
- Salmon (Sake) *$6.95
- Smelt Roe (Masago) *$4.95
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) *$8.95
Vegetarian Roll
Special Roll
- Mango Tree Roll *$14.95
Shrimp twmpura, salmon, mango, avocado, wrapped with soy paper topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, mango dressing and masago
- Trio Roll *$14.95
Tuna, salmon, white fish, jalapeno, cucumber topped with hot sauce and eel sauce
- Philly Shrimp Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunchj
- Ultimate California Roll$14.95
Doubl;e crab, avocado, cucumber shrimp, whole roll tempura topped with tempura crunch, spiocy mayo, eel sauce and house sweet sauce
- Super Crunch Roll$14.95
Smikes salmon, eel, cream cheese, whole roll tempura topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce
- Rose Roll *$13.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, crabstick wrapped with thin slice of cucumber with ponzu sauce and togorashi
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
Shrimp tempura, lettuce, cucumber and eel sauce
- King Dragon Roll$15.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
- Spider Roll$11.95
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, lettuce and eel sauce
- Sunday Morning Roll *$11.95
Salmon, cream cheese, whole roll tempura topped with eel sauce
- Ultimate Spicy Tuna Roll *$15.95
Double spicy tuna, double crab, cucumber, avocado topped with sweet chilli sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch
- Volcano Roll$12.95
California roll topped with baked seafood, eel sauce and togorashi
- Tiger Roll *$12.95
Spicy tuna, avocado topped with spicy crab and eel sauce
- Angel Roll *$14.95
Tuna, white fish, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, whole roll tempura topped with house sweet sauce and eel sauce
- Super Food Roll$15.95
Brown rice, cooked salmon, avocado, cucumber, sweet potato, seaweed salad wrapped with soy paper
- Red Devil Roll *$14.95
Spicy tuna, crab, red pepper, cucumber, avocado, topped withThai chili flakes, sweet chili sauce, sriracha and tobiko
- Spicy Basil Roll *$9.95
spicy tuna, fresh basil, green pepper and cucumber
- Rainbow Roll *$12.95
california roll topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado
- Hawaiian Roll *$14.95
Shrimp tempura, avovado, cream cheese topped with salmon, mango and spicy mayo
- Fire Cracker Roll *$12.95
Califonia roll topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce and crunch
- Ultimate Philadelphia Roll$15.95
Smokes salmon, crab, cream cheese,avocado, cucumber topped with smoked salmon, sweet chili sauce spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch
- Fried Onion Roll$13.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, white onion, whole roll tempura topped with fried onion and eel sauce
- Tom-Yum Kung Roll$15.95
Shrimp tempura, crab sticks, basil, cilantro, tom-yum paste topped with shrimp, avocado, tom-yum mayo and togorashi.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
7229 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227