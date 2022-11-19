Mango Crazy- Ceres
465 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to Fresh Fruit, Ceviche, and other offerings.
Location
2830 Shaffer Rd, Atwater, CA 95301
Gallery