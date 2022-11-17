Mango Crazy imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mango Crazy Elk Grove - 8519 Bond Rd

320 Reviews

$$

8519 Bond Rd

Elk Grove, CA 95624

Popular Items

Mangonada
Mini Crazy Puffs - Classic
Tostielote

Aguas Frescas & Smoothies

Delicious blend-and-go smoothies!
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$4.00+

call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors

Red Bull Infused Agua Fresca

$6.00+

Need an extra kick? Add a Red Bull to your Agua Fresca! Call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors.

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.25

Acapulco

$6.99+

Mango and Pineapple

Hawaiian

$6.99+

Strawberry, Banana, and Pineapple

Miami

$6.99+

Peach, Lime, and Strawberry

Piña Colada

$6.99+

Very Berry

$6.99+

Strawberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry

Custom Smoothie

$6.99+

Ceviche

Our Ceviche is loaded with fresh shrimp, crab, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, cucumber, and optional avocado; all marinated in a delicious lime juice. A fresh & tasty recipe - perfect as a flavorful snack or a light, healthy meal.
Tosticeviche

Tosticeviche

$9.99

Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.

Piña Del Mar

Piña Del Mar

$13.49

Ceviche mixed with diced Pineapple and Mango. Topped with Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin. Chips on the side.

Ceviche Boats

Ceviche Boats

$8.49

Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

16oz Cup of Ceviche

16oz Cup of Ceviche

$8.99

Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.

Savory

Sweet & Savory specialties that will leave you feeling satisfied!
Tostielote

Tostielote

$8.49

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin served with your choice of chips.

Corn In A Cup

Corn In A Cup

$7.49

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Tostilokos

$8.49

Sweet

Find out what our locals are lovin'!
Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.99+

In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

50/50

$7.99+

Diced Mango and Pineapple chunks with our In-House Mango and Pineapple Sorbet. Topped with Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.99+

Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.

Pina Loka

$10.99
Bionico

Bionico

$8.99

Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.

Strawberries N' Cream

Strawberries N' Cream

$7.99+

House Cream, Strawberries, Granola, Raisins, and Coconut. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk or Banana.

Diablito

$6.99+
Mini Crazy Puffs - Classic

Mini Crazy Puffs - Classic

$8.49+

Mini pancake puffs with Vanilla Ice Cream, fresh strawberries and banana, topped with Lechera, Nutella, powdered sugar, and cinnamon.

Chips & Candy

Chicharron Wheels (Pinwheels)

$2.50

Churritos

$1.50

Cookie

$0.50

Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Takis

$2.00

Topito's

$2.00

Tostitos

$2.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Directions

Mango Crazy image

