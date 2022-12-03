Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

Mango Crazy Modesto - 615 Kansas Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

615 Kansas Ave

Modesto, CA 95351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tosticeviche
Tostilokos
Diablito

Aguas Frescas & Smoothies

Delicious blend-and-go smoothies!
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$4.00+

call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors

Red Bull Infused Agua Fresca

$6.00+

Need an extra kick? Add a Red Bull to your Agua Fresca! Call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors.

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.25

Acapulco

$6.99+

Mango and Pineapple

Hawaiian

$6.99+

Strawberry, Banana, and Pineapple

Miami

$6.99+

Peach, Lime, and Strawberry

Piña Colada

$6.99+

Very Berry

$6.99+

Strawberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry

Custom Smoothie

$6.99+

Ceviche

Our Ceviche is loaded with fresh shrimp, crab, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, cucumber, and optional avocado; all marinated in a delicious lime juice. A fresh & tasty recipe - perfect as a flavorful snack or a light, healthy meal.
Tosticeviche

Tosticeviche

$9.99

Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.

Piña Del Mar

Piña Del Mar

$13.49

Ceviche mixed with diced Pineapple and Mango. Topped with Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin. Chips on the side.

Ceviche Boats

Ceviche Boats

$8.49

Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

16oz Cup of Ceviche

16oz Cup of Ceviche

$8.99

Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.

Savory

Sweet & Savory specialties that will leave you feeling satisfied!
Tostielote

Tostielote

$8.49

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin served with your choice of chips.

Corn In A Cup

Corn In A Cup

$7.49

Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.

Tostilokos

$8.49

Sweet

Find out what our locals are lovin'!
Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.99+

In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

50/50

$7.99+

Diced Mango and Pineapple chunks with our In-House Mango and Pineapple Sorbet. Topped with Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.99+

Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.

Pina Loka

$10.99
Bionico

Bionico

$8.99

Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.

Strawberries N' Cream

Strawberries N' Cream

$7.99+

House Cream, Strawberries, Granola, Raisins, and Coconut. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk or Banana.

Diablito

$6.99+
Mini Crazy Puffs - Classic

Mini Crazy Puffs - Classic

$8.49+

Mini pancake puffs with Vanilla Ice Cream, fresh strawberries and banana, topped with Lechera, Nutella, powdered sugar, and cinnamon.

Chips & Candy

Chicharron Wheels (Pinwheels)

$2.50

Churritos

$1.50

Cookie

$0.50

Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Takis

$2.00

Topito's

$2.00

Tostitos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to fresh fruit, ceviche, and other offerings.

Website

Location

615 Kansas Ave, Modesto, CA 95351

Directions

Gallery
Mango Crazy image
Mango Crazy image
Mango Crazy image
Mango Crazy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mango Crazy - Modesto - Mobile Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Mobile Food Truck MODESTO, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Floyd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
3020 Floyd Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
orange star4.5 • 293
2001 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Countryside Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2745 Countryside Rd ste B Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Modesto Grub Hubs 806-896 G St modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000360 - Modesto II
orange star4.7 • 2,626
1021 10th Street Ste. B Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Modesto

Jamba - 000360 - Modesto II
orange star4.7 • 2,626
1021 10th Street Ste. B Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Camp 4 Wine Café
orange star4.7 • 1,485
1508 10th St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Dewz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1505 J St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Wildfire Public House
orange star4.1 • 1,096
1533 Oakdale Road Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
orange star4.5 • 293
2001 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Modesto
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Oakdale
review star
No reviews yet
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston