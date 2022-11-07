Main picView gallery

Mangoes 1075 Gateway Boulevard

1075 Gateway Boulevard

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Order Again

Popular Items

Irish Moss
Coco Bread & Cheese
Mango Pineapple

Island Bites

Jerk Chicken (Quarter)

$10.00

Organic Halal chicken seasoned to the bone and grilled to perfection

Ackee & Saltfish

$7.00

National Dish of Jamaica is made with the ackee fruit and salted cod fish cooked with vegetables

Callaloo & Saltfish

$7.00

Callaloo is a green leafy vegetable similar to spinach, cooked with salted cod fish and

Jamaican Corned Beef

$7.00

Seasoned corned beef stuffed in delicious coco bread

Eggs & Sausage Medley

$7.00

Boiled eggs and Vienna sausage stuff in delicious coco bread

Caribbean Bun & Cheese

$6.00

Spiced bun sandwich with traditional Jamaican style cheese

Coco Bread & Cheese

$4.00

Slightly sweet coconut milk dough baked golden crisp and stuffed with chees

Raisin Bread & Butter

$2.00

Soft and chewy raisin bread with butter spread

Bulla

$2.00

Bulla is a rich Jamaican cake made with molasses and spiced with ginger and nutmr

Patties

Shrimp

$4.00

Shrimp stuffed in a flaky dough and baked golden crisp

Spicy Beef

$3.00

Ground beef seasoned with spices and stuffed in a flaky dough and baked golden crisp

Mild Beef

$3.00

Lightly seasoned ground beef stuffed in a flaky dough and baked golden crisp

Beef & Cheese

$3.00

Lightly seasoned ground beef stuffed in a flaky dough with cheese and baked golden crisp

Spinach

$3.00

Spinach stuffed in a flaky dough and baked golden crisp

Spinach & Cheese

$3.00

Spinach and cheese stuffed in a flaky dough and baked golden crisp

Jerk Chicken

$3.00

Jerk chistuffed in a flaky dough and baked golden crisp

Veggie

$3.00

Seasoned veggies stuffed in a flaky dough and baked golden crisp

Coco bread

$3.00

Smoothies

Mango Pineapple

$6.00

Banana Strawberry

$6.00

Wildberry

$6.00

Guava Passion Fruit

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Bloody vampire smoothie

$7.00

Ice Cream Cup

1 Scoop

$3.00

2 Scoops

$5.00

3 Scoops

$7.00

Free Hollowing scup

Milk & Shakes

Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Spookie Oreo milkshake

$7.00

Aloe Juices

Mango

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Pomegranate

$3.00

Kiwi

$3.00

Root Juices

Irish Moss

$4.00

Baba Roots

$4.00

Fresh Homemade Juices

Sorrel

$5.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lemon

$4.00

Sweets & Treats

Jamaican Rum Cake

$9.00

Banana Nut Bread

$4.00

Banana Chips

$4.00

Plantain Chips

$4.00

Shirley Biscuit

$4.00

Peanut Drops

$4.00

Tamarind Balls

$3.00

Sodas

Green Ting

$4.00

Pink Ting

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Kola Champagne

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

Coconut

$4.00

Sparkling

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Spring

$2.00

Coffee

Jamaica Blue Mountain

$6.00

Regular Roast

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Teas

Iced Tea

$3.00

Green

$2.00

Hibiscus

$2.00

English Tea

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1075 Gateway Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

