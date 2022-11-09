  • Home
  • Mango's Breakfast Brunch - Keller - 900 South Main Street
Order Again

Appetizers

Street Tacos

$12.00

Five steak or chicken tacos served with cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Morning Combination

One Egg

$6.00

Two Eggs

$7.00

Three Eggs

$8.00

Omelets

Denver Omelet

$13.00

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Farmer Meat Omelet

$13.00

Baja Shrimp Omelet

$16.00

Spinach Bruschetta Omelet

$14.00

BLT Omelet

$14.00

Alamo Omelet

$14.00

Tuscan Omelet

$14.00

Mango's House Omelet

$14.00

The Incredible Omelet

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Steak Benny

$16.00

California Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Salmon

$15.00

Mango's Back to Bed Sammy

Good Morning Sammy

$15.00

Eggwich

$13.00

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Muffin Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Healthy Starters

Breakfast Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Iron Man Omelet

$15.00

South Beach

$13.00

Steel Cut Oats

$7.00

Crunchy Berry Oats

$11.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Skillets

Baja Chicken

$16.00

Gypsy

$13.00

Hardy Boy

$14.00

Farmer's Market

$13.00

The Red Rooster

$14.00

Cowboy's

$16.00

Dixie

$13.00

Fan Favorites

Steak Medallions

$17.00

2x2x2

$13.00

Chicken 'n Waffle

$14.00

Cajun Chicke 'N Waffle

$15.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Countryside Platter

$13.00

South of the Border

Morning After Tacos

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Mexican Benedict

$14.00

Garden Fresh

Steak Salad

$15.00

Mango's Salad

$14.00

Spinach Bacon Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Southwest

$14.00

Marvelous Melts

Patty Melt

$12.00

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Wrapped Up

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Southwest Wrap

$13.00

Cali Wrap

$13.00

Fajita Wrap

$13.00

Mango's Best Burgers

Sunrise Burger

$13.00

The Fire House

$12.00

Steak House

$13.00

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Classic Burger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Paninis

Avocado Chicken Swiss

$16.00

Turkey Panini

$11.00

BLT Panini

$11.00

The Sandwich Shop

Malibu Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Monte Carlo

$13.00

Just for Kids

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Sides

One Pancake

$4.00

Two Pancakes

$6.00

One Crepe

$4.00

Two Crepes

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Potato

$5.00

Side Dinner Salad

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Has Browns

$3.00

Gravy

$3.00

Sausages Grevy

$3.00

SD Mini Cakes

$4.00

SD Gluten Free Tst

$5.00

SD GF Mini Cakes

$6.00

SD Avocado

$3.00

Small Coffee Bag

$15.00

Mangos Hot Sauce

$6.50

Salsa

$1.00

Hola

$3.00

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Very Berry French Toast

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$14.00

Banana Nutella Ft

$14.00

Rice Krispies Toast

$13.00

Crepes

Crepe

$10.00

Banana Nutella Crepe

$13.00

Blintz Crepe

$14.00

German Crepe

$12.00

Fruity Crepes

$14.00

Waffles

Belgian Waffle Plain

$9.00

Fruit Belgian Waffle

$13.00

Banana Nutella Waffle

$13.00

Pecan Waffle

$11.00

Bacon Waffle

$13.00

Did Someone Pancakes

Pancakes

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Banana Nut Pancakes

$13.00

Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$13.00

Cheesecake Pancakes

$14.00

Oreo Pancakes

$13.00

Gluten Free Pancakes

$13.00

Fruity Pancakes

$14.00

Drinks

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Fountain

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Ice Coffee

$5.00

Mango

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Kids Drink Refill

$2.00

Water

Bar

Mimosa

$8.00+

Screw Driver

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Avocado Margarita

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Wake & Bake

$12.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Maple Whiskey Shot

$10.00

Mimosa flight

$40.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Cappuccino martini

$14.00

Lords brew

$14.00

Peach martini

$13.00

Abuelita con cafe

$10.00

Amazing mojito

$12.00

Green tea shot

$10.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$12.00

Chamber of commerce

The basic

$8.00

2x2x2

$10.00

Hardy boy

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 South Main Street, Keller, TX 76248

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

