Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Mangos Cafe East 1682 N Van Buren

272 Reviews

$

1682 N Van Buren

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Popular Items

Steak Avocado

$4.95

Marinated steak, lettuce, red pepper, avocado cream

6 Wings

$9.95

12 Wings

$17.95


Starters

Cajun Tots

$7.95

Crunchy tater tots with a zesty cajun kick

Chips and salsa

$4.95

seasoned chips and homemade salsa

Empanadas

$9.95

(3) Homemade chicken or beef empanadas served with Mango salsa

Guacamole

$9.95

Mangos special blend of avocado, jalapeño, lime, and pico de gallo. Guac is made fresh with every order

Jamican Curds

$8.95

Beer battered cheese curds served with Jamaican ranch

Mango Fries

$13.95

Marinated steak or chicken, melted cheese, mango salsa, and ranch over seasoned fries

Quesadilla

$8.95

Marinated chicken or steak, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo

Seasoned Fries

$6.95
Tiki Tots

$13.95

Cajun Tots topped with Steak or Chicken, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and tropical rum sauce.

Triple Sampler

$15.95

Two empanadas, half order of Jamaican curds, half order of Mango fries

Elote

$6.00

Mexican street corn

Tacos

Angry Avocado

$4.95

Marinated steak, cilantro, onion, Angry Chef Sauce (Warning), Avocado Cream

Angry Vegan

$4.50

Tater tots, lettuce, pico de Gallo, angry chef sauce (WARNING)

Asian Pork

$4.50

Pulled pork, asian slaw, red pepper, jalapeño, Thai chili sauce

Asian Veggie

$4.25

Tater tots, Asian slaw, red peppers, jalapeño, parmesan cheese, Thai chili sauce

Authentic

$4.35

Marinated steak, cilantro, onion, lime

Avocado Veggie

$4.25

Tater tots, jalapeño coleslaw, parmesan cheese, red peppers, avocado cream

Beef Avocado

$4.35

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado cream

Buffalo Chicken

$4.50

Deep fried chicken, jalapeño cole slaw, and buffalo sauce

Caribbean Chicken

$3.95

Seasoned chicken, mangos salsa, and parmesan cheese

Caribbean Fish

$4.75

Fried Cod, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mango Habanero, Avocado Cream

Caribbean Steak

$4.50

Marinated steak, Mango salsa, Parmesan cheese

Carnitas

$4.50

Pulled pork, cilantro, onions, lime, salsa verde

Chicken Club

$4.35

Seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado cream

Chipotle Chicken

$4.25

Seasoned chicken, Jalapeño cole slaw, red pepper, jalapeño, chipotle sauce

Fried Fish

$4.75

Fried cod, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce

Fried Shrimp

$4.95

Fried shrimp, lettuce, pico de Gallo, mango habanero, avocado cream

Gringo

$3.95

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Jamaican Jerk

$4.50

Deep fried chicken, jalapeño cole slaw, mango salsa, Jamaican jerk sauce

Jerk Shrimp

$4.75

Fried shrimp, jalapeno coleslaw, mango salsa, jamaican jerk sauce

Lobster Taco

$5.95

Sautéed lobster, coleslaw, pico de gallo, lime-cilantro chipotle aioli sauce

Steak Avocado

$4.95

Marinated steak, lettuce, red pepper, avocado cream

Verde Steak

$4.50

Marinated steak, pico de Gallo, jalapeno, lime, salsa verde

Volcanic Beef

$4.35

Ground beef, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, Angry Chef Sauce (WARNING SPICY)

Wings

6 Wings

$9.95

Extra Sauce

12 Wings

$17.95

Burrito

Beef Burrito

$10.95

Marinated beef, Spanish rice, Caribbean beans, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and avocado cream.

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Marinated chicken, Spanish rice, Caribbean beans, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and avocado cream.

Steak Burrito

$11.95

Marinated beef, Spanish rice, Caribbean beans, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and avocado cream.

Mangos Fries Burrito

$11.95

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Marinated steak, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese

Cubano

$13.95

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Tripleta

$14.95

Pulled pork, ham, steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Fried chicken, jalapeno coleslaw, red pepper, chipotle sauce

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Buffalo sauce, ranch

Avocado Wrap

$10.95

Tater tots, jalapeño coleslaw, jalapeños, parmesan cheese, avocado cream

Angry Vegan Wrap

$10.95

Tater tots, lettuce, tomato, red pepper, jalapeño, Angry Chef Sauce

Nachos

Mango Nachos

$11.95

Marinated beef, cheese, mango salsa, lettuce, jalapeños, avocado cream

Gringo Nachos

$11.95

Marinated beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream

BBQ Pork Nachos

$12.95

Pulled pork, cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce

Steak Avocado Nachos

$12.95

Marinated steak, cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, avocado cream

Desserts

Guava and Cream Cheese Empanada

$5.00

2 Deep fried turnover pastry filled with guava and creme cheese, sprinkled with maple cinnamon.

Honey Bites

$6.00

Deep fried donuts, drizzled with honey/caramel syrup and topped with powered sugar.

Churros

$5.00

2 Spanish deep fried pastries sprinkled in maple cinnamon sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mexican and Caribbean cuisine made with fresh ingredients daily. Dedicated to provide premium meats from local farms to our tables. Family recipes to warm your heart and tummy!

Location

1682 N Van Buren, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

